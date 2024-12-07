Many Ghanaian celebrities visited their designated polling stations to cast their votes in the 2024 general elections

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy, actress Lydis Forson, former EC boss Charlotte Osei and several others cast their ballots

Videos and photos have surfaced on social media as these celebrities shared powerful messages with Ghanaians

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

As Ghanaians visit their designated polling stations to cast their votes, many people are looking forward to Ghanaian celebrities also exercising their franchise in the 2024 general elections.

Stonebwoy, Lydia Forson, Gyakie, Charlotte Osei, and other stars cast their votes in the 2024 general election. Image Credit: @ghhyper, @tv3_ghana, and @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Below are videos and photos of Ghanaian celebrities who cast their votes in the 2024 general elections:

Stonebwoy

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy cast his votes at his constituency at the White Star International School polling station located in Ashaiman.

When leaving the polling station after casting his vote, he was mobbed by fans who cheered and shouted his name.

Lydia Forson

Seasoned actress Lydia Forson and her mother, Janet Forson, also cast their votes, and she shared photos of their inked finger, which indicated that they had voted.

In the caption, she noted that she arrived just in town from her trip to London in order to cast her vote. Sharing her experience, she noted that the process was smooth and fast.

"Got in just in time to vote 🗳️It was a smooth & fast process."

Charlotte Osei

The former electoral commission chairman, Charlotte Osei, also shared a photo indicating that she voted in the 2024 general elections.

In the caption, she noted she had voted as she showed off her inked finger and encouraged others to do their civic duty peacefully.

"Reporting from the highest office in the land, the office of the citizen: VOTED. Now you go do your duty and do it peacefully 🙏🏾#ghanavotes"

Lil Win

Actor Lil Win cast his votes at his designated polling station, and he shared a video of how he voted on his Instagram page.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the seasoned actor encouraged Ghanaians to vote and exercise their franchise.

"The various political arguments isn’t democracy but it’s the Voting since Your Vote counts…..come out and Vote for Ghana 🇬🇭."

Gyakie

Sensational musician Gyakie cast her votes at the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency. The lens of renowned media house TV3 Ghana captured the Something hitmaker casting her vote at the polling station.

John Dumelo and his wife vote

YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, went to their designated polling station, Okponglo ABC, to cast their votes.

This comes after Mr Dumelo, who is contesting for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat, visited the University of Ghana to check the voting process, which he termed as smooth.

The video excited many of the NDC parliamentary candidate's followers, who were hopeful about him winning the election. He is contesting for the second time after losing to NPP's Maa Lydia in his first attempt.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh