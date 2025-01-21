Ghanaian TikTokers Asantewaa and Felicia Osei were among the guests at Tracey Boakye's lavish 34th birthday party

Felicia Osei and Asantewaa looked fabulous in black outfits and elegant hairstyles as they queued for a serving of Jollof

Social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's lavish birthday party and the TikTokers queuing for their meals

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is a celebrity truly loved by many, and TikTokers showered praises at her lavish birthday party.

The mother-of-three organised a private birthday party for her close friends and family members to celebrate her 34th birthday.

TikTokers Felicia Osei And Asantewaa rock black dresses to Tracey Boakye's lavish birthday party. Photo credit: @tracey_boakye.

Tracey Boakye and her husband looked elegant in custom-made outfits while publicly displaying affection at the star-studded event.

The decor at Tracey Boakye's birthday party

Popular Kumawood star Tracey Boakye invested in the decoration and logistics of her 34th birthday party.

She consulted with top event planners to set up the event, as seen in the video below:

Asantewaa and Felicia Osei queue for Jollof

Ghanaian TikTokers Asantewaa and Felicia Osei looked elated as they shot videos of the food that they were served at Tracey Boakye's lavish birthday party.

Watch the video below:

Felicia Osei talks about her relationship with Tracey

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei looked daring in a black spaghetti strap dress at Tracey Boakye's 34th birthday party.

She spoke about how Tracey Boakye has positively impacted her life in different ways since she rose to the limelight.

Watch the video below:

Tracey Boakye organises lavish 34th birthday party

Some social media users have commented on the trending video of Tracey Boakye's lavish birthday party on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

adwoagrace25 stated:

"This is beautiful 😍🥰."

Frimzfranca stated:

"And, of course, that’s the doing of the Almighty🙏😍."

Amatekyiwaa stated:

"Obaa in invite me small… we are the Kwaku wives association 🤣🤣 our president is celebrating her birthday so we need to be there live and coloured."

traceyboakyegirl stated:

"Greatness all over u, queen🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️."

abi_wonder stated:

"Beautiful 😍😍😍 I missed again 😢😢."

ofori_amponsah_jenifa stated:

"34 looks so good, blessed with beautiful kids and successful. This is indeed the doing of the Lord🙌."

hillary.naa stated:

"Mrs, please try and invite me next time 🙏🙈because, for some of us, the kind of love we have for you and your family is above social media love😂❤️😘."

yaacoaf stated:

"No, be small koraa….beautiful decoration!!! Happy birthday!!!🎂🎉🎁🎈."

_lilianlarkaigh stated:

"Orekodo🔥."

maameefuasallie stated:

"Where my dress dey kuraa..coming pls🔥😍😍😍."

Tracey Boakye's husband plans surprise dinner for her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also wrote about Frank Badu Ntiamoah organising a surprise dinner for his wife on her 34th birthday.

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye was overly excited when her husband invited her to the dinner for two to celebrate together.

The mother of three looked elegant in a two-piece outfit and flawless makeup to complete her glamorous look for the date.

Tracey Boakye's husband also looked dapper in a designer ensemble as he welcomed his wife with a hug in the trending video.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh