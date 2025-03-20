Asamoah Gyan was attacked by a Ghanaian man who questioned him about his 2010 penalty miss while he was making his way out of the stadium

The young man who was being mischievous recorded the ex-Black Stars captain who only glanced at him and walked on

The video was shared by the young man on TikTok and in the comments section, many people chastised him and called the move unnecessary

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was confronted by a young man at the Accra Sports Stadium over his missed penalty at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The incident happened as Gyan was leaving the stadium after supporting the Black Stars in their preparations for their World Cup qualifier against Chad.

The man, who appeared to be provoking Gyan, questioned him about the penalty miss while recording the moment.

Gyan who was with a large entourage did not engage and walked past him. The video was later shared on TikTok, where many people criticized the young man, calling his actions unnecessary.

Gyan’s missed penalty remains a major talking point in Ghana’s football history. In the 2010 World Cup quarterfinal against Uruguay, Ghana had the chance to become the first African team to reach the semifinals.

In the final minutes of extra time, Luis Suarez used his hand to stop a goal-bound shot, leading to a penalty for Ghana.

Gyan took the penalty but hit the crossbar, keeping the score level. The match went to a penalty shootout, where Ghana lost and missed the chance to make history. Despite this, Gyan remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer and one of the country’s greatest footballers.

His visit to the Black Stars' training session was part of efforts to support the team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. He was among several guests who joined the squad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghanaians chastise man who attacked Asamoah Gyan

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Nadia_rain said:

"Wonitwaaasidi m3nto s3bi . Woy3 kurasini , Woy3 kraman kwasia , you never dey grow . Kwasia Ronaldo sef miss penalty champions league finals aboa bi ba. Gyan ein own be news?"

mancity.girl commented:

"This is not funny😏you Guys are part that we can’t move forward!!!"

logan said:

"Which childish life that? Ah which jon life that."

user6875026490010 commented:

"Do you have his type of person in your family, please."

Y S M said:

"Yooo wey Jon life be that..? Chale we grow pass these things ooo slow ooo. He spoils penalty so what? Naa bro this be jon thing."

Asamoah Gyan vibes with John Mahama

Asamoah Gyan also had a nice vibe with President John Mahama when they met at the Accra Sports stadium to support the Black Stars ahead of their match with Chad.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president could be seen chatting warmly with the ex-Black Stars captain despite initially campaigning for the NPP.

Social media users were pleased to see them get along.

