Majid Michel's daughter from the infamous Gino advert made a rare public appearance with her family

In a TikTok video, Keira Michel and her family were spotted at a private birthday party celebration

Keira Michel's appearance with her family garnered reactions from Ghanaians, who marvelled at how she had matured

Award-winning Ghanaian actor Majid Michel's eldest daughter, Keira Michel, who featured in the infamous Gino commercial, has courted attention with her appearance at a recent event.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the actor's daughter looked all grown up as she and her younger sister, Zara Michel, accompanied their father to attend an elderly woman's private 90th birthday celebration on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

She had grown matured into a grown woman, with a striking resemblance to her father. She has now transformed into a tall, elegant young lady with striking features and graceful poise.

Keira Michel, her father, Majid Michel and other members of her family joined the birthday celebrant, Grandma Victoria, with the cake-cutting ceremony at the event. Majid Michel's wife, Virna Michel, was also present at the indoor event.

The family later posed for a photo session while other guests watched them celebrate Madam Victoria's new milestone.

Keira Michel's sighting at the birthday party marked a rare public appearance for Majid Michel's daughter in recent years. Her parents have kept her and her siblings out of the public limelight.

Keira Michel hangs out with Akuapem Poloo

Keira Michel was last spotted in public with actress and social media personality Akuapem Polo in 2023 during the filming of Kotoka, a film produced and directed by Yvonne Nelson and her YN production company.

The high-profile movie, which premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas on Valentine's Day, February 14, featured Majid Michel, media personality Andy Dosty and many others.

In a photo on Instagram, Keira Michel and her sister Zara Michel beamed with excitement as they posed for photos with Akuapem Poloo and another young girl at a car parking lot.

Keira Michel's rise to fame

Despite being the daughter of Majid Michel, Keira Michel rose to fame after featuring in an infamous Gino commercial with her mother, Virna Michel, and radio and TV personality Benny Blanco.

The once-tiny girl captured the hearts of viewers in Ghana with her infectious energy and heartwarming performance.

The video of Keira Michel making a public appearance with her father, Majid Michel, is below:

Keira Michel's rare public appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

awarepa2 commented:

"Lol 😂 the Nigerian girl claiming to be Majeed’s daughter. She should come and see our Gino girls 🥰."

Alice said:

"Wow, Majid's baby girls. Daddy's photocopies. They have grown ooo. Beautiful family."

Ayomideje wrote:

"That tall stunning girl looks like Majid plus her smile. Wow, nice family 🥰."

Moment of Thoughts commented:

"Gino princess is a big girl."

William Opare makes rare public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that William Opare made a rare public appearance at his late mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare's burial service on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The veteran Ghanaian actor and his sister, Irene Opare, mourned as they paid their last respects to their late mother.

William Opare's sighting at his late mother's burial service triggered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

