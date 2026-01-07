Some Ghanaian female celebrities often share photos and videos of their kitchens with their fans on social media

Some Ghanaian female celebrities have been enjoying real luxury that befits their statuses. These stars are known to live in plush houses with their families.

One thing that YEN.com.gh has noticed about some of these celebrities is that they all have luxurious kitchens filled with ultramodern equipment designed to reflect their taste and class.

We have seen the kitchens of Nana Aba Anamoah, Nana Ama McBrown, Delay, Jackie Appiah, and Berla Mundi that their fans would be interested in seeing.

Jackie Appiah, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Berla Mundi are among the Ghanaian stars with luxurious kitchens. Photo source: @jackieappiah, @thenanaaba, @berlamundi

The expensive kitchens of top Ghanaian celebrities

1. Nana Aba Anamoah:

Broadcaster and media executive Nana Aba Anamoah is not someone who talks so much about cooking, even though she likes to chat about food.

However, she recently shared that cooking was one of her go to activities when she feels bored. In a video, she gave fans peek into her kitchen as she prepared a meal.

While it was a short video, one could notice plushness of the kitchen, which had a smart fridge in the background.

Watch the X video of Nana Aba's kitchen below:

2. Delay:

Media personality and broadcaster Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has a house that is equipped with a plush kitchen. She once disclosed that it was a new one designed in the way she wanted it.

Watch the Instagram video of Delay's kitchen:

There is also a customised fridge with Delay’s photo in the kitchen.

See the Instagram video below:

3. Nana Ama McBrown:

Nana Ama McBrown’s kitchen is so big that a whole birthday party was organised there, for one of her nieces, Nikita McBrown, sometime ago.

Nana Ama McBrown is one of the celebrities with an expensive kitchen in Ghana. Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

It is very large and has been fitted with modern tools that befit her status as one of Ghana's richest and most popular actresses.

Our eyes also caught what appears to be an aquarium table in the kitchen, when some men arrived to deliver a cake for the birthday celebration of McBrown's daughter, Baby Maxin.

Watch the Instagram videos below (slide to see more):

4. Jackie Appiah:

Jackie Appiah lives in luxurious mansion at Trassaco and it is only proper that her kitchen is state of the art. The actress often shares photos and videos from her ultramodern kitchen.

In one instance, she was spotted cooking at home and showed a moment when she played music on the smart fridge in her kitchen.

Watch the TikTok video of Jackie Appiah's fridge below:

5. Berla Mundi:

Media personality Berla Mundi, known in private life as Mrs Berlynda Tabi (née Addadey) is known to love her kitchen, and there is a good reason for that.

It is well-fitted, and just like the other stars, Berla’s kitchen has many of the modern appliances needed

See Instagram photo of Berla Mundi's kitchen below:

