Judd Apatow's movies and TV shows, such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, The King of Staten Island, and Trainwreck, have redefined comedy. His works showcase an unmatched ability to blend laughter with emotional depth, proving why he remains a master of the genre.

Key takeaways

Judd Apatow is renowned for seamlessly blending emotional depth with sharp, improvisational comedy .

. Some of his cult classics include the film Anchorman and acclaimed series such as Girls , Freaks and Geeks , and Crashing .

and acclaimed series such as . Apatow has championed rising talent by launching or supporting the careers of stars like Pete Davidson, Lena Dunham, and Seth Rogen.

Iconic Judd Apatow movies and TV shows ranked

While compiling this article about Judd Apatow's movies and TV shows, we primarily sourced information from IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. The selection highlights notable works based on popularity, reviews, and cultural impact. The list is in descending order, with the best-rated work listed last.

Films and TV shows Role Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) Actor, producer The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) Director, writer, producer The Ben Stiller Show (1992–1995) Co-creator, writer, executive producer The King of Staten Island (2020) Director, writer, producer Girls (2012–2017) Writer, executive producer Crashing (2017–2019) Director, writer, executive producer Love (2016–2018) Director, writer, executive producer Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (2019) Executive producer The Critic (1994–1995) Writer, consulting producer Undeclared (2001–2003) Creator, writer, director, executive producer May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers (2017) Director, executive producer George Carlin's American Dream (2022) Director, executive producer The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (2018) Producer, director The Larry Sanders Show (1992–1998) Writer, director, consulting producer Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000) Executive producer, writer, director

15. Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

IMDb rating: 7.1

7.1 Role: Actor (as news station employee), producer

Actor (as news station employee), producer Type: Film

Set in the 1970s, the film follows egotistical news anchor Ron Burgundy as his dominance at a San Diego TV station is challenged by ambitious journalist Veronica Corningstone. The rivalry sparks absurd antics, outrageous conflicts, and legendary one-liners.

14. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

IMDb rating: 7.1

7.1 Role: Director, writer, producer

Director, writer, producer Type: Film

The 40-Year-Old Virgin follows Andy Stitzer, a shy electronics store employee who has never had sex. When his co-workers discover his secret, they take it upon themselves to help him gain confidence and find romance. Amid hilarious misadventures, Andy meets Trish, a single mother, and must navigate his insecurities to build a meaningful relationship.

13. The Ben Stiller Show (1992–1995)

IMDb rating: 7.1

7.1 Role: Co-creator, writer (13 episodes), executive producer (13 episodes)

Co-creator, writer (13 episodes), executive producer (13 episodes) Type: TV series

The Ben Stiller Show is a sketch comedy series that aired in two iterations, first on MTV in 1990 and later on Fox from 1992 to 1995. The show featured Ben Stiller alongside Andy Dick, Janeane Garofalo, and Bob Odenkirk, delivering satirical sketches that parodied pop culture, television, and movies.

12. The King of Staten Island (2020)

IMDb rating: 7.1

7.1 Role: Director, writer, producer

Director, writer, producer Type: Film

The King of Staten Island follows Scott Carlin, a directionless 24-year-old struggling with the loss of his father (a firefighter). As his mother starts dating another firefighter, Scott confronts his grief, reevaluates his life, and finds a path forward amid personal struggles and comedic misadventures.

11. Girls (2012–2017)

IMDb rating: 7.4

7.4 Role: Writer (10 episodes), executive producer (62 episodes)

Writer (10 episodes), executive producer (62 episodes) Type: TV series

Girls follows four young women navigating life, relationships, and careers in New York City. Created by and starring Lena Dunham, the series offers a raw and often humorous look at the struggles of early adulthood, tackling themes of friendship, ambition, and self-discovery. Judd Apatow served as an executive producer, helping bring Dunham's vision to life.

10. Crashing (2017–2019)

IMDb rating: 7.6

7.6 Role: Director (3 episodes), writer (7 episodes), executive producer (16 episodes)

Director (3 episodes), writer (7 episodes), executive producer (16 episodes) Type: TV series

Crashing follows Pete Holmes, a struggling comedian whose life takes a drastic turn when his wife leaves him. Left homeless, he navigates the unpredictable world of stand-up comedy, couch-surfing with fellow comedians while trying to rebuild his career and confidence.

9. Love (2016–2018)

IMDb rating: 7.6

7.6 Role: Director (1 episode), writer (creator, 34 episodes), executive producer (34 episodes)

Director (1 episode), writer (creator, 34 episodes), executive producer (34 episodes) Type: TV series

Love follows Mickey and Gus, two flawed individuals navigating the struggles of modern relationships. Mickey, a rebellious radio producer, and Gus, a socially awkward tutor, struggle with emotional baggage as they attempt to build a meaningful connection. Judd Apatow's influence is evident in the show's mix of comedy and emotional depth.

8. Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (2019)

IMDb rating: 7.7

7.7 Role: Executive producer

Executive producer Type: TV special

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh is a stand-up comedy special that blends humour with deeply personal reflections on mental health. Gulman candidly shares his struggles with depression, weaving his experiences into sharp, self-deprecating comedy.

7. The Critic (1994–1995)

IMDb rating: 7.8

7.8 Role: Writer (2 episodes), consulting producer (13 episodes)

Writer (2 episodes), consulting producer (13 episodes) Type: TV series

The Critic is an animated sitcom that follows Jay Sherman, a cynical New York film critic whose TV show, Coming Attractions, reviews movies with biting satire. Voiced by Jon Lovitz, Jay navigates his professional and personal life while delivering sharp, often hilarious critiques of Hollywood.

6. Undeclared (2001–2003)

IMDb rating: 7.9

7.9 Role: Creator, writer (18 episodes), director (2 episodes), executive producer (17 episodes)

Creator, writer (18 episodes), director (2 episodes), executive producer (17 episodes) Type: TV series

Undeclared follows Steven Karp, a socially awkward college freshman navigating life at the fictional University of Northeastern California. As he adjusts to newfound independence, he befriends quirky dormmates, experiences romantic ups and downs, and faces the challenges of young adulthood.

5. May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers (2017)

IMDb rating: 8.3

8.3 Role: Director, producer

Director, producer Type: Documentary

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers is a personal documentary about the North Carolina band as they create their 2016 album True Sadness. Judd Apatow co-directed the documentary alongside Michael Bonfiglio, bringing his storytelling expertise to highlight the band's creative process.

4. George Carlin's American Dream (2022)

IMDb rating: 8.3

8.3 Role: Director, executive producer

Director, executive producer Type: Documentary

George Carlin's American Dream is a two-part documentary about the life and career of legendary comedy icon George Carlin. The film showcases his evolution from a clean-cut performer to a counterculture icon. It highlights Carlin's groundbreaking stand-up comedy, personal struggles, and lasting impact on comedy and social commentary.

3. The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling (2018)

IMDb rating: 8.4

8.4 Role: Director, producer

Director, producer Type: TV movie

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling is a two-part documentary exploring the life and legacy of comedian Garry Shandling. The documentary presents interviews with friends, family, and colleagues, weaving in personal journals and archival footage. If you are a fan of Judd Apatow-directed movies, this documentary offers a deeper look at his mentor's influence.

2. The Larry Sanders Show (1992–1998)

IMDb rating: 8.5

8.5 Role: Writer (7 episodes), director (1 episode), consulting producer (76 episodes)

Writer (7 episodes), director (1 episode), consulting producer (76 episodes) Type: TV series

The Larry Sanders Show is a satirical sitcom set behind the scenes of a fictional late-night talk show. Created by Garry Shandling, the series offers a sharp, comedic look at the egos, rivalries, and chaos of television production. Featuring celebrity guest appearances, it became a groundbreaking show that influenced modern comedy.

1. Freaks and Geeks (1999–2000)

IMDb rating: 8.8

8.8 Role: Writer (6 episodes), director (3 episodes), executive producer (18 episodes)

Writer (6 episodes), director (3 episodes), executive producer (18 episodes) Type: TV series

Freaks and Geeks follows Lindsay Weir, a high school mathlete who rebels against her academic path by joining a group of misfit "freaks," while her younger brother Sam navigates life as a "geek." Set in suburban Michigan in the 1980s, the series explores teenage struggles, friendships, and self-discovery with humour and emotional depth.

How many movies has Judd Apatow directed?

According to Letterboxd, Judd has directed seven feature films (as of this writing). Judd Apatow's movie list includes The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005), Knocked Up (2007), Funny People (2009), This Is 40 (2012), Trainwreck (2015), The King of Staten Island (2020), and The Bubble (2022).

What is Judd Apatow best known for?

He is best known for his influential work in comedy, both in film and television. Through his company, Apatow Productions, he has created and produced several hit films and acclaimed TV series.

What do Judd Apatow films have in common?

Judd Apatow films have heartfelt storytelling, sharp humour, relatable characters, personal growth, relationships, and struggles. He embraces improvisational dialogue and extended runtimes, casting rising comedic talents while seamlessly balancing comedy with emotional depth.

Judd Apatow's movies and TV shows blend heart, humour, and storytelling, leaving a lasting impact on modern comedy. His extensive works showcase his ability to craft relatable narratives, from awkward coming-of-age journeys to deeply personal adult dilemmas. If you haven't explored his work yet, check out the list above for some of his best releases.

