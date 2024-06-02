It was a night of fun and surprises at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, as artists and other prominent figures in the music industry were recognized with various prizes for their achievements throughout the previous year.

There were numerous categories and prizes up for grabs, and the evening was full of exciting presentations and performances to keep guests entertained.

the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards was hosted by Naa Ashorkor and Chris Attoh at Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Stonebwoy performs at TGMA 2024

BET winner Stonebwoy made history with his stellar performance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Ghanaian event organiser shares his thoughts about the 2024 TGMA

Ghanaian event organiser applauds Charter House for giving deserving artists the right awards to promote the music industry.

He added that King Promise will win the Artiste Of The Year in 2025.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Hiplife Song

'Insha Allah' – Okyeame Kwame ft. King Paluta

'M'asesa' – Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW

'Oh My Linda' – Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth, Kweku DMC

'Twatis' – Oseikrom Sikana ft. Kwaku Smoke

'Y'ahite Remix' – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene - Winner

'Eny3 Nwanwa' – Guru

Best Gospel Song

'Tears of Joy' – Patience Nyarko

'Anuonyam' – Mabel Okyere

'Aseda' – Nacee - Winner

'Kaafo' – Perez Muzik

'Mo' – Piesie Esther

'100%' – Scott Evans

'Say Amen' – Diana Hamilton

'Victory' – Joyce Blessing

Best Male Vocal Performance

'Don't Cry (Kaafo)' – Perez Muzik

'Gyidie' – Kyei Mensa

'You Are Great' – Kofi Karikari ft Eternity - Winner

'Hankipanki' – Josh Blakk

'Brown Skin Girl' – Camidoh

'I Lied' – KiDi

Best Female Vocal Performance

'Baby' – Adina

'Far Away' – Abiana

'His Grace' – Lordina The Soprano

'Hold My Hands' – Queendalyn Yurglee - Winner

'Temple' – Niiella

'Make Me Believe' – TiTi Owusu

Best Highlife Song

'Adoley' – Camidoh

'Party' – Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata

'Kweku Ananse' – Amerado - Winner

'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

'My Darling' – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena

'Overthinking' – Kofi Kinaata

'Vero' – Kelvyn Boy

'Yolo' – Kuami Eugene

'You Dey Feel The Vibe' – FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

'Africa Money' – Wendy Shay

Best Hip Hop Song

'Lonely Road' – O'Kenneth, Xlimkid

'Otan' – Sarkodie - Winner

'Scar' – Gyakie ft. JDee

'Sowutuom' – Medikal

'Dear God' – Strongman

'Yaya' – Black Sherif

'Akatanii' - Kweku Smoke

'The Hardest' – Amerado

Best Afrobeats Song

'Hossana' – Banzy Banero

'Broken Heart' – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene

'Otello' – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene

'Liquor' – KiDi

'Monica' – Kuami Eugene

'Case Remix' – Mr. Drew ft. Mophty

'Goodsin' – Olivetheboy - Winner

Best Afropop Song

'Super Super' – Efya

'Not God Remix' – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy

'Rent Free' – Gyakie

'I Lied' – KiDi

'Terminator' – King Promise - Winner

'Bad Boy' – Lasmid

'Till We Die' – Sarkodie ft. Ruger

'Into The Future' – Stonebwoy

Unsung Artiste of the Year

Kasar

Lali X Lola

Keeny Ice

Kwesi Amewuga - Winner

Seven Kizs

Alaptawan

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

'Truth' – DSL

'Stubborn SoulJah' – Epixode

'Efiekuma Love' – Kofi Kinaata - Winner

'San Bra' – Samini

'Non-Stop' – Stonebwoy

'Eyeball Remix' – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini

Collaboration of the Year

'Liquor' – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy - Winner

'Lonely Road' – O'Kenneth and Xlimkid

'Case Remix' – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

'Twatis' – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke

'Kwaku Ananse Remix' – Amerado ft. Fameye

'Y'ahitte Remix' – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene

'You Dey Feel The Vibe' – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

'My Darling' – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena

International Collaboration of the Year

'Scar' – Gyakie ft. JBee

'Butter My Bread' – Jyzno ft. Lasmid

'Terminator' – King Promise ft. Yung Jon

'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo - Winner

'Cryptocurrency' – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi

'Wotowoto Season' – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif

'Till We Die' – Sarkodie ft. Ruger

'Perfect Combi' – King Promise ft. Gabzy

Best Highlife Artist

Abiana

Akwaboah

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene - Winner

FRA!

Best Rap Performance

'The Hardest' – Amerado

'Warning' – Eno Barony

'Boasiako' – FimFim

'5th August (7)' – Lyrical Joe

'We Made It' – Medikal

'Otan' – Sarkodie

'Dear God' – Strongman - Winner

Record of the Year

'Reckless & Sweet' – Amaarae

'Far Away' – Abiana

'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo - Winner

'Iyawo' – Josh Blakk

'Me Dan Wo' – Joe Mettle ft. Kweku Teye

'My Helper' – Efya

Best Music Video

'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

'Wasted Eyes' – Amaarae

'Paradise' – Black Sherif

'Fate' – Kuami Eugene

'Broken Heart' – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene

'100%' – Scott Evans

'Oil In My Head' – Black Sherif

'Kweku Playman' – Kweku Smoke

'Into the Future' – Stonebwoy

'Cryptocurrency' – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi - Winner

Album/EP of the Year

Taste of Africa – Abiana

Fountain Baby – Amaarae

Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene

Planning & Plotting – Medikal

5th Dimension – Stonebwoy - Winner

Most Popular Song of the Year

'Hossana' – Bandy Banero

'Yaya' – Black Sherif

'Scar' – Gyakie ft. JBee

'Victory' – Joyce Blessing

'Liquor' – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

'Terminator' – King Promise - Winner

'Monica' – Kuami Eugene

'Case Remix' – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

'Aseda' – Nacee

'Goodsin' – Olivetheboy

'Otan' – Sarkodie

'Into the Future' – Stonebwoy

'Kwaku Ananse' - Amerado

Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist

Amerado

Black Sherif - Winner

Medikal

Jay Bhad

King Paluta

Sarkodie

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy - Winner

Samini

Best New Artist

Bandy Banero

DSL

King Paluta - Winner

Maya Blu

Olivetheboy

Oseikrom Sikanii

Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artist

Gyakie

Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise - Winner

Mr. Drew

Efya

Wendy Shay

Best Gospel Artist

Diana Hamilton

Joe Mettle

Joyce Blessing

Mabel Okyere

Nacee - Winner

Perez Muzik

Piesie Esther

Scott Evans

Best African Artist

Rema

Asake

Burna Boy

Tyla

Davido - Winner

Jzyno

Audio Engineer of the Year

Killing Skills - Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae

Liquid Beats - Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye

Miz Master Gary - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo - Winner

Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo - Iyawo by Josh Blakk

Loudaa - My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya

Daniel Ayittah - Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye

Producer of the Year

Kuami Eugene

Liquid Beats

Killbeatz

MOG Beatz - Winner

Izjoe Beatz

Beatz Vampire

Best Video Director

Yaw Skyface - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo

Lauren Dunn - Wasted Eyes by Amaarae

David Nicole-Sey - Paradise by Black Sherif

Xbill Ebenezer - Fate by Kuami Eugene

Rex - Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene

The Boldz - 100% by Scott Evans

Babs Direction - Oil In My Head by Black Sherif

Bani World - Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke

Jwillz - Into the Future by Stonebwoy

Xbill Ebenezer - Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi - Winner

Songwriter of the Year

Perez Muzik

Fameye

DSL

Sarkodie

Akwaboah

Stonebwoy - Winner

Artist of the Year

Black Sherrif

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Nacee

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy- winner

Lifetime Achievement Award

Amakye Dede

Music For Good - Eugene Zuta

Source: YEN.com.gh