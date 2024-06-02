Full List Of TGMA 24 Winner: Stonebwoy, King Paluta And Others Win Big: "King Promise Was Robbed"
It was a night of fun and surprises at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, as artists and other prominent figures in the music industry were recognized with various prizes for their achievements throughout the previous year.
There were numerous categories and prizes up for grabs, and the evening was full of exciting presentations and performances to keep guests entertained.
the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards was hosted by Naa Ashorkor and Chris Attoh at Grand Arena in Accra on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
Stonebwoy performs at TGMA 2024
BET winner Stonebwoy made history with his stellar performance at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
Ghanaian event organiser shares his thoughts about the 2024 TGMA
Ghanaian event organiser applauds Charter House for giving deserving artists the right awards to promote the music industry.
He added that King Promise will win the Artiste Of The Year in 2025.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Hiplife Song
'Insha Allah' – Okyeame Kwame ft. King Paluta
'M'asesa' – Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW
'Oh My Linda' – Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth, Kweku DMC
'Twatis' – Oseikrom Sikana ft. Kwaku Smoke
'Y'ahite Remix' – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene - Winner
'Eny3 Nwanwa' – Guru
Best Gospel Song
'Tears of Joy' – Patience Nyarko
'Anuonyam' – Mabel Okyere
'Aseda' – Nacee - Winner
'Kaafo' – Perez Muzik
'Mo' – Piesie Esther
'100%' – Scott Evans
'Say Amen' – Diana Hamilton
'Victory' – Joyce Blessing
Best Male Vocal Performance
'Don't Cry (Kaafo)' – Perez Muzik
'Gyidie' – Kyei Mensa
'You Are Great' – Kofi Karikari ft Eternity - Winner
'Hankipanki' – Josh Blakk
'Brown Skin Girl' – Camidoh
'I Lied' – KiDi
Best Female Vocal Performance
'Baby' – Adina
'Far Away' – Abiana
'His Grace' – Lordina The Soprano
'Hold My Hands' – Queendalyn Yurglee - Winner
'Temple' – Niiella
'Make Me Believe' – TiTi Owusu
Best Highlife Song
'Adoley' – Camidoh
'Party' – Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata
'Kweku Ananse' – Amerado - Winner
'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
'My Darling' – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
'Overthinking' – Kofi Kinaata
'Vero' – Kelvyn Boy
'Yolo' – Kuami Eugene
'You Dey Feel The Vibe' – FRA! ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
'Africa Money' – Wendy Shay
Best Hip Hop Song
'Lonely Road' – O'Kenneth, Xlimkid
'Otan' – Sarkodie - Winner
'Scar' – Gyakie ft. JDee
'Sowutuom' – Medikal
'Dear God' – Strongman
'Yaya' – Black Sherif
'Akatanii' - Kweku Smoke
'The Hardest' – Amerado
Best Afrobeats Song
'Hossana' – Banzy Banero
'Broken Heart' – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
'Otello' – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene
'Liquor' – KiDi
'Monica' – Kuami Eugene
'Case Remix' – Mr. Drew ft. Mophty
'Goodsin' – Olivetheboy - Winner
Best Afropop Song
'Super Super' – Efya
'Not God Remix' – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy
'Rent Free' – Gyakie
'I Lied' – KiDi
'Terminator' – King Promise - Winner
'Bad Boy' – Lasmid
'Till We Die' – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
'Into The Future' – Stonebwoy
Unsung Artiste of the Year
Kasar
Lali X Lola
Keeny Ice
Kwesi Amewuga - Winner
Seven Kizs
Alaptawan
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
'Truth' – DSL
'Stubborn SoulJah' – Epixode
'Efiekuma Love' – Kofi Kinaata - Winner
'San Bra' – Samini
'Non-Stop' – Stonebwoy
'Eyeball Remix' – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini
Collaboration of the Year
'Liquor' – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy - Winner
'Lonely Road' – O'Kenneth and Xlimkid
'Case Remix' – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
'Twatis' – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke
'Kwaku Ananse Remix' – Amerado ft. Fameye
'Y'ahitte Remix' – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
'You Dey Feel The Vibe' – FRA ft Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
'My Darling' – Akwaboah ft Kwabena Kwabena
International Collaboration of the Year
'Scar' – Gyakie ft. JBee
'Butter My Bread' – Jyzno ft. Lasmid
'Terminator' – King Promise ft. Yung Jon
'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo - Winner
'Cryptocurrency' – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi
'Wotowoto Season' – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif
'Till We Die' – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
'Perfect Combi' – King Promise ft. Gabzy
Best Highlife Artist
Abiana
Akwaboah
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene - Winner
FRA!
Best Rap Performance
'The Hardest' – Amerado
'Warning' – Eno Barony
'Boasiako' – FimFim
'5th August (7)' – Lyrical Joe
'We Made It' – Medikal
'Otan' – Sarkodie
'Dear God' – Strongman - Winner
Record of the Year
'Reckless & Sweet' – Amaarae
'Far Away' – Abiana
'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo - Winner
'Iyawo' – Josh Blakk
'Me Dan Wo' – Joe Mettle ft. Kweku Teye
'My Helper' – Efya
Best Music Video
'Manodzi' – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
'Wasted Eyes' – Amaarae
'Paradise' – Black Sherif
'Fate' – Kuami Eugene
'Broken Heart' – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
'100%' – Scott Evans
'Oil In My Head' – Black Sherif
'Kweku Playman' – Kweku Smoke
'Into the Future' – Stonebwoy
'Cryptocurrency' – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi - Winner
Album/EP of the Year
Taste of Africa – Abiana
Fountain Baby – Amaarae
Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
Planning & Plotting – Medikal
5th Dimension – Stonebwoy - Winner
Most Popular Song of the Year
'Hossana' – Bandy Banero
'Yaya' – Black Sherif
'Scar' – Gyakie ft. JBee
'Victory' – Joyce Blessing
'Liquor' – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
'Terminator' – King Promise - Winner
'Monica' – Kuami Eugene
'Case Remix' – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
'Aseda' – Nacee
'Goodsin' – Olivetheboy
'Otan' – Sarkodie
'Into the Future' – Stonebwoy
'Kwaku Ananse' - Amerado
Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist
Amerado
Black Sherif - Winner
Medikal
Jay Bhad
King Paluta
Sarkodie
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
Epixode
Ras Kuuku
Stonebwoy - Winner
Samini
Best New Artist
Bandy Banero
DSL
King Paluta - Winner
Maya Blu
Olivetheboy
Oseikrom Sikanii
Best Afrobeat/Afropop Artist
Gyakie
Camidoh
KiDi
King Promise - Winner
Mr. Drew
Efya
Wendy Shay
Best Gospel Artist
Diana Hamilton
Joe Mettle
Joyce Blessing
Mabel Okyere
Nacee - Winner
Perez Muzik
Piesie Esther
Scott Evans
Best African Artist
Rema
Asake
Burna Boy
Tyla
Davido - Winner
Jzyno
Audio Engineer of the Year
Killing Skills - Reckless and Sweet by Amaarae
Liquid Beats - Far Away by Abiana ft Fameye
Miz Master Gary - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo - Winner
Josh Blakk and Richard Nwankwo - Iyawo by Josh Blakk
Loudaa - My Helper (Oluwa) by Efya
Daniel Ayittah - Me Dan Wo by Joe Mettle ft Kweku Teye
Producer of the Year
Kuami Eugene
Liquid Beats
Killbeatz
MOG Beatz - Winner
Izjoe Beatz
Beatz Vampire
Best Video Director
Yaw Skyface - Manodzi by Stonebwoy ft Angelique Kidjo
Lauren Dunn - Wasted Eyes by Amaarae
David Nicole-Sey - Paradise by Black Sherif
Xbill Ebenezer - Fate by Kuami Eugene
Rex - Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft Kuami Eugene
The Boldz - 100% by Scott Evans
Babs Direction - Oil In My Head by Black Sherif
Bani World - Kweku Playman by Kweku Smoke
Jwillz - Into the Future by Stonebwoy
Xbill Ebenezer - Cryptocurrency by Kuami Eugene ft Rotimi - Winner
Songwriter of the Year
Perez Muzik
Fameye
DSL
Sarkodie
Akwaboah
Stonebwoy - Winner
Artist of the Year
Black Sherrif
King Promise
Kuami Eugene
Nacee
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy- winner
Lifetime Achievement Award
Amakye Dede
Music For Good - Eugene Zuta
