Photographer Grinds Sefa On Stage At DMV Party In The Park, Video Causes A Stir
- Ghanaian photographer Rob Photography was captured displaying a steamy performance with Ghanaian musician Sefa at DMV Party In The Park
- Sefa was performing her hit song Echoke when she dragged the photographer to dance with her
- The video caused a frenzy on social media as many shared their views
Ghanaian photographer Rob Photography went viral after he was captured grinding Ghanaian musician Sefa on stage at DMV Party In The Park. The festival occurred on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at The Bullpen DC in Washington, D.C.
Ghanaian photographer grinded Sefa on stage
In the viral video, Sefa was about to perform her hit song Echoke when she grabbed Rob Photography by the shirt and pulled him to the centre of the stage.
The Black Avenue Muzik signee turned her backside towards him and began to whine her waist seriously. Rob, who enjoyed the gesture, was seen with a serious face, focusing on the sultry dancing.
Sefa flaunted her fine legs and curves in a red mini skirt with a cut and underneath, she had on a red pair of shorts. She paired the skirt with a red short-sleeved cropped shirt and thigh-high boots.
Below is a video of Ghanaian photographer Rob Photography grinding Sefa on stage at DMV Party In The Park.
Reactions to the video of a photographer grinding Sefa
While others were unhappy with Sefa's mini skirt, others were pleased with how she looked as they complimented her.
Others also highlighted Rob Photography's actions in the video, as they referred to him as a bad boy. Others also joked about the incident and said that he was not going to wash his trousers after that.
Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the steamy video of Sefa allowing a photographer to grind her on stage:
yaa__yaaa's profile picture said:
The love has been choking saaaa…. Aden?
gloriaantwiboasiako4553 said:
Sefa's outfits are always on point 4 me
billo_manuel said:
Man was desperate but girl too tall
incredible_aarons said:
Leave the photographer to do his job. What a sleepy performance?
bibi.manyebi said:
It looks like pleated skirt was the official outfit for this event
ekomaniawu said:
She doesn’t have energy on stage!! She needs to work out ️♀️ She’s too heavy
thinkafricv said:
Herhhh Rob, you see your life
one_major_11 said:
Look at how he was drugged
Below are videos of Sefa's performance at DMV Party In The Park.
"Dream come true": Sefa allowed a fan to check the softness of her bum bum on stage
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Sefa caused a frenzy when a video of her and a fan giving a steamy show at Accravaganza on the night of Saturday, April 20, 2024, surfaced online.
The fan requested to check the softness of Sefa's backside and also grind her while on stage, which she obliged. Many people talked about the moment being a dream come true for the fan.
