The best 30 baseball walk-up songs to add to your playlist and get hyped

Baseball walk-up songs aren't just background music; they are a player's anthem, a crowd energiser, and a psychological boost, all rolled into one. Lose Yourself by Eminem, Enter Sandman by Metallica, and Believer by Imagine Dragons are some of the best baseball walk-up songs.

Key takeaways

Songs from genres like rock, hip-hop, and pop, such as Thunder by Imagine Dragons and Can't Stop by Red Hot Chili Peppers, offer high-energy beats that inspire confidence .

by Imagine Dragons and by Red Hot Chili Peppers, offer high-energy beats that . Baseball walk-up songs should energise players , reflect their personality , and captivate the crowd within the first few seconds of the intro.

, , and within the first few seconds of the intro. Classic anthems like Enter Sandman by Metallica and Lose Yourself by Eminem create a strong, intimidating atmosphere, perfect for building momentum.

Best baseball walk-up songs

When compiling this list of the best baseball walk-up songs, we analysed different songs to identify the ones that can hype a crowd and build a player's momentum. These songs range from rock and hip-hop to pop and country music. However, music tastes are subjective, so what resonates with one listener may differ from another.

Song Artist All I Do Is Win DJ Khaled Thunder Imagine Dragons Lose Yourself Eminem Can't Stop Red Hot Chili Peppers Till I Collapse Eminem ft. Nathan Dogg Enter Sandman Metallica Jump Around House of Pain Panama Van Halen I Took a Pill in Ibiza Mike Posner (Seeb Remix) Something Just Like This The Chainsmokers & Coldplay Back in Black AC/DC The Man Aloe Blacc Stronger Kanye West Welcome to the Jungle Guns N' Roses Panda Desiigner.

1. All I Do Is Win by DJ Khaled

Released: 8 February 2010

8 February 2010 Album: Victory

Genre: Hip hop

Hip hop Duration: 3:52

This anthem is synonymous with confidence and triumph, making it a go-to for players aiming to intimidate opponents. Its catchy song and lively tempo captivate audiences, often resulting in stadium-wide sing-alongs.

2. Thunder by Imagine Dragons

Released: 27 April 2017

27 April 2017 Album: Evolve

Genre: Electropop, synth-pop, arena rock, pop rock

Electropop, synth-pop, arena rock, pop rock Duration: 3:07

With its throbbing beat and anthemic chorus, this song delivers an electrifying build-up that perfectly matches the exhilaration of taking the stage. Its message of overcoming doubt and embracing greatness distinguishes it among good baseball walk-up songs.

3. Lose Yourself by Eminem

Released: 28 October 2002

28 October 2002 Album: 8 Mile: Music from and Inspired by the Motion Picture

Genre: Hip hop, rap rock, hardcore hip hop

Hip hop, rap rock, hardcore hip hop Duration: 5:26

Eminem's iconic track is all about seizing the moment, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to channel focus and determination. Its encouraging lyrics and intense beat capture the competitive spirit of baseball.

4. Can't Stop by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Released: 28 January 2003

28 January 2003 Album: By the Way

Genre: Funk rock, rap rock, alternative rock

Funk rock, rap rock, alternative rock Duration: 4:29

This funky, upbeat song brings a vibrant energy to the plate. Its rhythmic guitar and bass lines keep the mood light yet focused. The song's inspirational theme of perseverance fits nicely with baseball's challenges.

5. Till I Collapse by Eminem ft. Nathan Dogg

Released : 26 May 2002

: 26 May 2002 Album: The Eminem Show

Genre: Rap rock

Rap rock Duration: 4:58

Till I Collapse by Eminem is a gritty, high-intensity song that fuels mental toughness and determination. The heavy bass, combined with rappers'aggressive lyrics and dominating hook, makes it one of the best walk-up songs for baseball, igniting competitive fire and focus.

6. Enter Sandman by Metallica

Released: 29 July 1991

29 July 1991 Album: Metallica

Genre: Heavy metal, hard rock

Heavy metal, hard rock Duration: 5:31

This tune, which is associated with legendary closer Mariano Rivera, emanates intimidation. Its dark, powerful riffs create a foreboding atmosphere, indicating that something crucial is about to happen. The track's significance in baseball history makes it a compelling pick for your hype playlist.

7. Jump Around by House of Pain

Released: 5 May 1992

5 May 1992 Album: House of Pain

Genre: Hip hop

Hip hop Duration: 3:37

This high-energy anthem is legendary for getting people on their feet. Its catchy tempo and commanding lyrics make it an entertaining and effective walk-up song. The track's party ambience can brighten the mood and boost morale.

8. Panama by Van Halen

Released : 4 May 1984

: 4 May 1984 Album: 1984

Genre: Hard rock, glam metal

Hard rock, glam metal Duration: 3:31

With its iconic guitar riffs and David Lee Roth's powerful vocals, Panama exudes classic rock energy that instantly gets the crowd going. Its fast-paced rhythm and rebellious vibe make it a timeless addition to your playlist of the best baseball walk-up songs.

9. I Took a Pill in Ibiza by Mike Posner (Seeb Remix)

Released: 24 July 2015

24 July 2015 Album: At Night, Alone

Genre: Folk pop, tropical house

Folk pop, tropical house Duration: 3:19

The Seeb remix of I Took a Pill in Ibiza elevates the mellow original to an exuberant, electronic tune with a catchy rhythm and throbbing drop. Its relaxed but energising vibe makes it a distinctive and dynamic addition to your playlist.

10. Something Just Like This by The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Released: 22 February 2017

22 February 2017 Album: Memories...Do Not Open

Genre: EDM, pop

EDM, pop Duration: 4:07

This tune creates a powerful, uplifting mood ideal for stepping up to the plate. Its motivational lyrics and energising beat make it one of the best pop walk-up songs, especially for baseball players who thrive on motivation and crowd energy.

11. Back in Black by AC/DC

Released: 25 July 1980

25 July 1980 Album: AC/DC

Genre: Hard rock, heavy metal

Hard rock, heavy metal Duration: 4:14

Back in Black provides a rush of adrenaline ideal for commanding attention on the plate. As a staple of classic baseball music, its bold, no-nonsense vibe makes it one of the best walk-up songs to add to your playlist.

12. The Man by Aloe Blacc

Released: 21 January 2014

21 January 2014 Album: Lift Your Spirit

Genre: Soul, R&B

Soul, R&B Duration: 4:16

With its soulful melody and empowering lyrics, this song instils confidence. Its uplifting message acts as a personal affirmation for players entering high-pressure situations. The song's catchy chorus can also engage the crowd.

13. Stronger by Kanye West

Released: 31 July 2007

31 July 2007 Album: Graduation

Genre: Hip-hop, electronica

Hip-hop, electronica Duration: 4:27

This music, which samples Daft Punk's Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, combines electronic beats and hip-hop elements. Its concept of resilience and improvement appeals to athletes striving for excellence, making it a good addition to your hype playlist.

14. Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N' Roses

Released: 21 September 1987

21 September 1987 Album : Appetite for Destruction

: Genre: Glam metal, hard rock

Glam metal, hard rock Duration: 4:31

This hard-hitting track has an aggressive edge, ideal for players aiming to assert dominance. Its chaotic energy reflects the unpredictable nature of the game. The song's tremendous intensity can energise fans and unsettle opponents.

15. Panda by Desiigner

Released: 15 December 2015

15 December 2015 Album: New English

Genre: Hip hop, trap

Hip hop, trap Duration: 4:10

Panda exudes an explosive, high-energy vibe perfect for making a theatrical entry to the batter's box. The gritty beat makes it one of the best baseball walk-up songs to add to your playlist and get you pumped up before you take the pitch.

16. Hall of Fame by The Script feat. Will.i.am

Released: 20 August 2012

20 August 2012 Album: #3

Genre: Pop rock

Pop rock Duration: 3:22

With its encouraging lyrics and upbeat tune, Hall of Fame instils confidence and focus, making it an empowering walk-up music for players aspiring to greatness. The combination of powerful vocals and anthemic sound gets you excited for game day.

17. A Song for Mama by Boyz II Men

Released: 11 November 1997

11 November 1997 Album: Evolution

Genre: R&B, soul

R&B, soul Duration: 5:02

Heartfelt and smooth, this song makes an emotional tribute to a Mother’s Day baseball walk-up song. Use it during a themed game to recognise mothers in the stands. It’s heartfelt and memorable without losing focus.

18. Sicko Mode by Travis Scott

Released: 21 August 2018

21 August 2018 Album: Astroworld

Genre: Progressive rap, trap

Progressive rap, trap Duration: 5:12

Sicko Mode by Travis Scott keeps the energy unpredictable and thrilling. It is ideal for players who thrive on speed. The song is a real head-turner that commands attention in the field.

19. Old Town Road by Lil Nas X

Released: 3 December 2018

3 December 2018 Album: 7

Genre: Country rap, southern hip hop

Country rap, southern hip hop Duration: 1:53

This viral hit brings a unique flavour to the ballpark. Its genre-defying style and catchy chorus make it one of the best country baseball walk-up songs. The song's widespread appeal ensures it captures the audience's attention.

20. Can't Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake

Released: 6 May 2016

6 May 2016 Album: Trolls: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Genre: Disco-pop, soul-pop

Disco-pop, soul-pop Duration: 3:58

Uplifting and family-friendly, this song, featured in Trolls, a popular animated movie, is a top pick for baseball walk-up songs for kids. It keeps the mood light and entertaining while still getting young athletes hyped.

21. Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond

Released: 28 May 1969

28 May 1969 Album: Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show

Genre: Soft rock

Soft rock Duration: 2:51

No walk-up playlist is complete without this sing-along hit. The crowd's participation during the chorus creates an incredible atmosphere, making it an excellent choice for athletes who want to build camaraderie with the fans.

22. Humble by Kendrick Lamar

Released: 30 March 2017

30 March 2017 Album: D*mn

Genre: Hip hop, trap

Hip hop, trap Duration: 2:57

Humble by Kendrick Lamar is full of swagger and confidence that sets the tone for a dominant performance. The track's bold, authoritative lyrics and hard-hitting beat make it an awesome walk-up song for players who want to make a statement on the field.

23. Kashmir by Led Zeppelin

Released: 24 February 1975

24 February 1975 Album: Physical Graffiti

Genre: Progressive rock, hard rock

Progressive rock, hard rock Duration: 8:37

This epic rock track exudes grandeur with its powerful orchestration and mesmerising rhythm. Its dramatic build-up increases anticipation as a player approaches the plate.

24. Sweet Child O’ Mine by Guns N’ Roses

Released: June 1988

June 1988 Album: Appetite for Destruction

Genre: Hard rock, glam metal

Hard rock, glam metal Duration: 4:53

This classic rock song's instantly recognisable guitar riff injects nostalgia and enthusiasm into the ballpark. Its enduring popularity ensures a vibrant environment every time it's played.

25. Summer by Calvin Harris

Released: 14 March 2014

14 March 2014 Album: Motion

Genre: EDM, progressive house, dance pop

EDM, progressive house, dance pop Duration: 3:44

With its infectious beat and vibrant synths, Summer brings a feel-good energy ideal for hyping the player and the crowd. Its upbeat tempo makes it one of the best baseball walk-up songs for establishing a positive, high-energy vibe at the plate.

26. Walk It Talk It by Migos ft. Drake

Released: 18 March 2018

18 March 2018 Album: Culture II

Genre: Hip hop, trap

Hip hop, trap Duration: 4:36

With its confident lyrics and smooth flow, Walk It Talk It brings a swagger-filled vibe that’s perfect for players aiming to make a bold statement. The track’s catchy hook and steady beat set a cool, commanding tone as you step up to bat.

27. Party Up (Up in Here) by DMX

Released: 18 April 2000

18 April 2000 Album: ... And Then There Was X

Genre: Hip hop

Hip hop Duration: 4:28

This high-energy song by Earl Simmons alias DMX, with a thumping beat and commanding lyrics, is designed to energise both the player and the crowd. Its rebellious spirit and raw power make it an exciting walk-up option.

28. Better Now by Post Malone

Released: 25 May 2018

25 May 2018 Album: Beerbongs & Bentleys

Genre: Pop rap, trap

Pop rap, trap Duration: 3:50

This song combines emotional intensity with an energetic rhythm, resulting in a distinctive walk-up vibe that is introspective and energising. Its appealing melody and relatable lyrics connect with the audience.

29. We Will Rock You by Queen

Released: 7 October 1977

7 October 1977 Album: News of the World

Genre: Arena rock

Arena rock Duration: 2:02

This classic has a stomping beat designed to stir the crowd and intimidate the opposition. It's a timeless pick that creates a sense of unity and anticipation in the ballpark. The song's simplicity makes it immediately recognisable and effective.

30. Baby Shark by Pinkfong

Released: 17 June 2016

17 June 2016 Genre: Children's song, nursery rhyme

Children's song, nursery rhyme Duration: 2:17

Humorous, annoying, and strangely catchy, this is the king of funny baseball walk-up songs. Use it to throw off the pitcher and earn some laughs from the dugout. Additionally, kids in the crowd will go wild.

What makes a good baseball walk-up song?

A good baseball walk-up song should energise you and reflect your personality. It needs a clear intro, strong beat, and memorable vibe to grab the crowd’s attention quickly, typically 5 to 10 seconds.

Can I use a funny or unconventional song as a walk-up track?

Funny or unusual walk-up songs can relieve tension, surprise the audience, and even mess with the pitcher's mind. This is why songs like Baby Shark and TV-themed tunes have become so popular.

Can I change my walk-up song during the season?

Yes, most leagues allow you to change it as often as you like, especially if you're in a recreational or amateur league. Some players like to switch it up to get a fresh vibe or reflect their mood.

Whether you aim to pump up the crowd, intimidate the pitcher, or just have fun, the right baseball walk-up song can turn a regular at-bat into a memorable experience. Try a few of these songs and create a playlist that reflects your vibe and confidence.

