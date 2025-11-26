Edward Akwasi Boateng said his ex-wife, Genevieve, is demanding 50% of his Kumasi house in court

Genevieve claimed they built the property together during their marriage, and she deserves a share

The musician insisted he funded the house through his music success and supported her financially

Edward Akwasi Boateng, a veteran Ghanaian gospel artist, recently announced via his YouTube channel that his ex-wife, Genevieve, has filed for divorce and is seeking custody of their children and half of his house situated in Kumasi.

According to Boateng, Genevieve returned the bride price, which was given to his family during their wedding as a rite of passage, and she believes that she should have a 50% ownership of the Kumasi home since they purchased it during their marriage.

He stated that Genevieve believes that they built the house together while they were married, having four children together and were married in 1999.

According to the court documents referenced in the video, Genevieve claims that Edward received a loan during their marriage due to her assistance and has refused to pay back the funds.

As a result of being married, she feels that she is entitled to 50% of the Kumasi house since it was purchased during the marriage.

Edward Akwasi Boateng debunked his ex-wife's claims

Despite Edward Akwasi Boateng's denial of any accusations, he has stated that he was the one responsible for the construction of his house due to his successful career in the music industry, with the help of his hit song "Ade Mepe", which generated the revenue used for construction.

In addition, he indicated that during their marriage, he provided for Genevieve, taking her abroad, purchasing a car for her, and assisting Genevieve in acquiring a passport in the UK.

He also indicated that he was saddened by the ongoing dispute and stated that the trials of Christians can be excessive, but he was confident that God would lead him through every challenge.

Edward Akwasi Boateng expressed his gratitude to the Ghanaian public and his fans who have supported him since they saw him selling his music on a flash drive in a local marketplace as a means of survival. He asked people to remain calm while the legal proceedings are ongoing.

Watch the full video of Edward Akwasi Boateng below:

