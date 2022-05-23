Lydia Forson, Edem, Fuse ODG and many other celebrities have shown their support to Feli Nuna on social med i a

i This comes after friends and fans of the 'Towel' crooner were of the view that she was verbally abused on the show by the other panelists

Edem shared, "Imagine your daughter working in a company that has men who think like this for a woman"

Celebrities and friends of versatile rapper and singer, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah popularly known as Feli Nuna have thrown in their support for the musician.

This comes following her interview on United Showbiz which trended on social media after people were of the view that she was being abused by the other Entertainment pundits and panelists on the same show.

A-Plus and Feli Nuna. Photo Source: @kwameaplus @felinuna

Award-winning Ghanaian Actress and Activist, Lydia Forson, took to her official Twitter handle, @lydiaforson to share her view. She condemned the recurrent issue of sponsors having to take advantage of upcoming artiste in the industry all in the name of sponsorship.

She said:

The solution to the issue of sponsors/investors taking advantage of young artists in need of support, isn’t to encourage them to depend on their partners financially, especially when they’re young men/ women hustling themselves. It’s to condemn the act itself.

She further noted that even though there is nothing wrong with partners providing financial support, she emphasised on upcoming artistes to rely on their own strength and not be a financial burden on their partners.

Your partner isn’t your father/mother, even your parents stop caring financially for you at some point. Whiles there’s absolutely nothing wrong with your partner assisting you financially and in other areas if he/she can; you shouldn’t depend solely on them! Make your own bread

Three time MOBO Award winner, @FuseODG also added his voice by calling out the panelists on the show. He highlighted how unsafe the creative industry is for women. He also applauded Feli Nuna for standing up for herself.

This #UnitedShowbiz panel interview with @FeliNuna has displayed how dangerous the creative industry space is for women in Ghana. A man should have the right to want to have sex with the woman if the woman needs their investment? Proud of Feli for standing up & #IStandWithFeli

Ghanaian musician, Edem shared on his official Twitter page, @iamedem about how Feli Nuna was disrespected on the show and how other female artistes shouldn't tolerate such utterances from male pundits.

Feli Nuna was purely disrespected on that Panel..Nobody should take that bullshit all in the name of promotion..

Kwame A Plus To Feli Nuna: It is Not Right If You Have A Boyfriend And He Is Unwilling To Invest In Your Music

Outspoken Ghanaian critic, Kwame A Plus has recently got many talking on social media after sharing his opinion about the role a boyfriend is supposed to play in his lady's career.

The video sighted on the YouTube channel of UTV Ghana Online had A Plus stating that Feli Nuna's boyfriend has to do right by her and invest in her music career. According to him, it is the duty of the man and not an investor.

Feli Nuna, the beautiful Ghanaian musician who recently released a song titled, 'Towel' opposed Kwame's opinion by saying that her boyfriend is not in the music business and is therefore not obliged to invest in her career.

She added that her man takes good care of her needs as a woman hence when it comes to her career, there is nothing wrong with reaching out to investors to help out.

The video which has over 19,000 views got over 70 people sharing their opinions under the comments section.

Watch the full video linked below;

Fans react to Feli Nuna and A Plus clash on UTV

Some fans and viewers of the popular Entertainment show on UTV, United Showbiz have shared their views on the situation.

@kwadwosheldon:

Feli Nuna goes to UTV to promote her new song. Panelists start ask questions about her boyfriend.. We not coming out of the trenches! Shalom!✌

@iamedem:

Imagine your daughter working in a company that has men who think like this for a woman ..Smh..Unacceptable

@PAPPYKOJO:

A plus can’t rap can’t dress & can’t also respect women, he only respects women GH think have money like Yvonne, how can you be old & ignorant . F**k Utv & anyone who watches Utv

@ChristDeKing:

These pundits sound very dumb! Must a guy invest in his GF’s business to guarantee his interest in it? Feli Nuna left dem saff...

@_MukadasMaestro:

The most annoying part is A plus thinks he’s sensible buh deep inside he doesn’t make sense. How can u insult someone’s(Nuna) partner just like that? She retaliated and Mr Logic was like “this is personal”. This disappointed musician ankasa.

@1JamesonAmpomah:

@utvghana so you people invited her to your show and left her for A-Plus and Mr Logic to verbally abuse her, thought you guys were keen on empowering women I'm disappointed

@__akele:

A Plus was totally out of order. Even if Nuna disrespected him he should have addressed her in the same line. Why do you have to bring her boyfriend in this matter…It is the prerogative of the boyfriend to invest in Feli’s carrier period. He’s not obliged to do so

@BrilliantMamiya:

The host, A-plus no be serious, in fact the whole show no be serious.

@yayra_trillion:

Feli Nuna did so great by standing up to those bullies. But what’s up with the host? Is it that she’s afraid of the men or it’s because she couldn’t judge the situation well? Apologizing to A-plus and not Feli was too biased. Women are really our own enemies sometimes.

@KaakyireGh_:

Arnold would have defended Feli Nuna if he was on the set

@simple_tot:

Feli Nuna did nothing wrong. Shame on all the men in there. Bullies. #UnitedShowbiz

@KaakyireGh_:

A-Plus was wearing sunglasses at 9:45pm and you guys thought he was going to say anything sensible

@IDLYYW:

Feli didn’t drag them hard enough for me.

@Yaw_Whyte:

Feli Nuna’s crash with A-plus only confirms the unabated menace of industry players having sex with female artists before anything else. They sought to normalize it and let her know that, it’s either she forgets about her bf or lose the game.This is senseless to any sensible lady

@AnnanPerry:

Because of Prof Naana, am now a feminist and won’t sit down for you to bully a lady( Feli Nuna). A plus should go away.

@Biigfredo:

I like the way Feli Nuna stood up among these men. The funny part of it is when she said "edefu oo " to A-plus

Feli Nuna Wrapped In a Towel, Says She's Pioneering and Shaking Up The System

Feli Nuna has stirred up mixed reactions after showing up to interviews wrapped in a towel.

The Off Da Ground signee has been promoting her new single, 'Towel' which was released on May 11, 2022.

In light of this, she has been showing up to interviews wrapped in a white towel around her shoulders, with a similar towel wrapping her hair.

In an interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on Joy Prime TV, Feli Nuna said Ghanaians are not ready for her new look.

According to her, taking this bold step to dress like this is a means to start a new trend and to shake up the system.

Ghanaians are not ready. I know they aren't but it's my job as an artiste to pioneer and shake up the system. Me doing this will give someone the confidence to also do same or probably inspire someone in a different facet of their life.

Shedding light on whether she has seen people's reactions on social media, the 'Gelaway' crooner said she has and that she anticipated the reactions from critics.

There has been mixed feelings, and I love that. Someone said I'm on the trajectory of Abena Korkor. Someone thinks I'm going mad. I think it's cute because I expected this, but I'm quite surprised. I know Ghanaians are very traditional. I didn't know that they would take this thing so personal, because people are really insulting me and angry on social media. But people are also loving it. And for me, I focus on the positives. I'm doing it for the people who love me.

Feli Nuna showed up to interviews at Accra based media stations, HitzFm, and OkayFM, wearing an all-white towel. She was seen rocking heels to spice up her looks, with a few accessories to go with her new look.

Her new look has been the talk of town since outfits like these are worn indoors when one is going to use the bathroom.

Source: YEN.com.gh