Sometymer and Joe Laka used to be one of the perfect pairs in their early days as sports presenters at Fox FM in Kumasi in the early 2000s

Their relationship got strained after Joe Laka left for Kessben FM in 2004, and Sometymer stayed at Fox

In a recent interview, Sometymer has opened up about what caused their supposed rift and how they patched up

Renowned sports journalist Barima Otuo Acheampong Boadaa, famously known as Sometymer, has opened up on his relationship with his colleague Joe Laka.

In a recent interview, Sometymer debunked rumours that he and Joe Laka were not on good terms.

Sometymer and Joe Laka's friendship

Sometymer and Joe Laka, known in private life as Kwabena Gyamfi, two of the most revered sports presenters in Ghana, were friends and colleagues in the early 2000s.

The two worked together as the pioneer hosts of the sports show on Kumasi-based Fox FM upon the station's establishment in August 1999. Their partnership propelled them into celebrity status in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

In 2004, the two got separated after Joe Laka moved from Fox FM to the then-newly established Kessben FM, owned by businessman Kwabena Kessie.

Following the separation, the two became known as rivals, hosting the two hottest sports shows in Kumasi at the time. Rumours lingered that they had fallen out and were no more on talking terms.

What strained Sometymer and Joe Laka's friendship

Speaking with Akoto Mansa on her Asetena Pa podcast, Sometymer explained that his relationship with Joe Laka was strained by a misunderstanding he did not intend.

According to him, when Joe Laka told him about the offer from Kessben FM, he had also received an offer from Osei Kwame Despite, who had just established Hello FM in Kumasi. The understanding then was that Joe Laka would go to Kessben while he and Fox's morning show host at the time, Kwame Adinkra, would go to Hello FM.

However, Sometymers's employer, Francis Kwabena Poku a.k.a. Afro, through his wife, who was friends with the presenter's mother, got wind of his intention to move to Hello and made a better offer, which made him and Adinkra stay at Fox FM and its sister station in Accra, Hot FM.

After realising that Sometymer had stayed at Fox FM after encouraging him to leave for Kessben, Joe Laka felt betrayed, which strained their relationship..

"It's unfortunate he would not believe me then but I am sure he now knows it was not my fault that things happened that way," he said.

Sometymer and Joe Laka are cool now

Sometymer, now the general manager of Oyerepa FM, indicated that knowing that he had not done well to explain issues to Laka, he pushed to get him to understand what had happened.

Currently, he added, their relationship is cordial and they have mutual respect. He recounted their last meeting at Nana Pooley's one-week observance some weeks ago.

"Our relationship is very cordial. The last time we met was at Pooley's one-week observance and we had a conversation. He showed me where he was sitting and I went there...we are fine, there is no problem. If I get a sports gig, I call him to discuss things," Sometymer added.

He explained that the rumours of a rift or rivalry garnered steam because they had been so close, and people were not seeing them together after the separation.

Watch Sometymer's full interview below (scroll to 20th minute) :

Their separation did not dim anyone's light. Sometymer has worked at Hot FM, Kessben FM, Sikka FM, and now Oyerapa FM. Joe Laka is now with Kessben FM in his second stint, having moved from there to Angel FM and Boss FM along the way.

Reactions to Sometymer's statement on Joe Laka's relationship

The statement by Sometymer about Joe Laka got mixed reactions from social media users. Many were nostalgic.

Nas Kay5 said:

"The combination was tight then…Joe and Sometymer 👏."

Addo PRO said:

"Infact Kumasi Sports presenters are eating more than Accra people, the reason why sports in the Ashanti kingdom is growing faster despite all odds. I've been doing voluntary for 3 years now hunger saa."

Delicious VypaGH said:

"These two men plus C. Bainey, Ashe Boue and Gaba Say made me fall in love with sports."

zugah4 said:

"Way back 2004 to 2008 Fox FM was everywhere in Ghana."

Joe Crack said:

"Sometymer and Sir Joe legacy has produced meaningful impact in sports."

Alice said:

"Sometymer and Joe Laka, I wasn't fan of sports but metee wommo nka paa."

