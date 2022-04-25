Statistically, many serial killers in the United States are white males. There is, however, a small percentage of black killers that terrorized their victims and the neighbourhoods before apprehension. The black serial killers' list has their names, sentences, and where they are apprehended.

Tens of killers on the serial killers' list barely show remorse during 'sentencing.' In their twisted minds, they believe that the murders were justified and feel nothing for the surviving family members of their victims.

Black serial killers list

While white people represent about 58 percent of serial killers, black people also contribute significantly to the American serial killer population at about 30 percent. Here is a complete list of the 20 most infamous black serial killers and where they are today.

1. Harrison Graham

Date of birth : 9 September 1959

: 9 September 1959 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States No of victims: 7

7 Crimes span: 1986 - 1987

Harrison Frank Graham targeted female victims. The 62-year-old committed the murders between 1986 to 1987 and was eventually caught in 1987. He defiled his victims, killed them, and later kept their remains in his apartment.

After his trial, the Philadelphia killer was sentenced to death. The sentence was, however, changed to life imprisonment.

2. Wayne Williams

Date of birth: 27 May 1958

27 May 1958 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. No of victims : 24

: 24 Crimes span: 1979 - 1981

Wayne Williams is also known as Atlanta Child Murders. He is one of the most dreaded black serial killers. He was just 23 years old at the last murder. He killed more than 20 people.

Though not all of his victims were identified, Wayne was apprehended and tried for other murders. He is serving life imprisonment for the 1981 killing of two men in Atlanta, Georgia.

3. Samuel Little

Date of birth : 7 June 1940 - 30 December 2020

: 7 June 1940 - 30 December 2020 Place of birth: Los Angeles County, California, United States

Los Angeles County, California, United States No of victims : 100+

: 100+ Crimes span: 1970 - 2005

Talk about ill-famed black serial killers, and Samuel Little's name will pop up. The murderer was also a serial rapist and had taken the lives of about 100 victims before his apprehension.

Samuel escaped authorities for about four decades and was only arrested and charged for the murders in 2012. After his trial, he was given three life sentences and died in jail in 2020.

4. Charles Lendelle Carter

Date of birth: 1968

1968 Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia U.S.A

Atlanta, Georgia U.S.A No of victims: 5

5 Crimes span: 2004 - 2006

Charles Lendelle Carter's method of killing was str*ngulation and stabbing. The confessed killer was charged and sentenced for the murders of three women though he is suspected of having committed more killings.

He was given three life sentences. During his sentencing, the serial killer was quoted saying:

Whatever I am, a monster or whatever, I do have a conscience, and I am sorry.

5. Henry Louis Wallace

Date of birth : 4 November 1965

: 4 November 1965 Place of birth: Barnwell, South Carolina, United States

Barnwell, South Carolina, United States No of victims: 11

11 Crimes span: 1992 - 1994

Henry Louis Wallace was convicted of the murders of 10 young black women in Charlotte, North Carolina. The serial killer committed the crimes between May 1992 and March 1994.

His method of murder was str*ngulation and stabbing with a knife. Henry was apprehended and charged in May 1994. The 63-year-old was sentenced to death and is currently awaiting execution.

6. Debra Brown

Date of birth: 11 November 1962 - 23 June 1986

11 November 1962 - 23 June 1986 Place of birth : Waukegan, Illinois, United States

: Waukegan, Illinois, United States No of victims: 8

8 Crimes span: May 1984 - July 1984

It is rare to read of black female serial killers as most are male. However, Debra Brown is among the few infamous female serial killers that left many families without their loved ones. Ms Brown committed the murders with her boyfriend, Alton Coleman.

Apart from murders, Debra and her boyfriend were also involved in kidnappings and armed robberies. After her arrest in July 1984, Debra was tried and sentenced to death in Indiana on 23 June 1986.

7. Matthew Emmanuel Macon

Date of birth: 8 September 1979

8 September 1979 Place of birth: Lansing, Michigan, United States

Lansing, Michigan, United States No of victims: 6+

6+ Crimes span: 2004 - 2007

Mathew Emmanuel Macon, also known as Chilly, r*ped and tortured his victims before taking their lives. The serial killer took the lives of 6 women between 2004 and 2007. Mathew was first arrested for an unrelated crime in 2001, released, and arrested again.

He was on and off in prison for a couple of years until his conviction in 2007. His sentencing was in June 2008, where he was given two terms of life imprisonment without parole

8. Chester Turner

Date of birth : 5 November 1966

: 5 November 1966 Place of birth: Warren, Arkansas, United States

Warren, Arkansas, United States No of victims: 15

15 Crimes span: 1987-1998

Chester Turner, aka The Southside Slayer, was another lethal black serial killer. The cruel killer murdered more than 15 people. He was convicted for the murders of ten women in Los Angeles and was also found guilty of the death of the unborn child of one of his victims. Chester faced charges of four more murders in 2014 and was sentenced to death.

9. Benjamin Atkins

Date of birth: 26 August 1968 - 17 September 1997

26 August 1968 - 17 September 1997 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States No of victims : 11

: 11 Crimes span: 1991 - 1992

Like many American serial killers, Atkins was sure he would not live for long after apprehension. He is one of the many black serial killers whose name sends a shiver on many. Atkins targeted women and those he perceived as weak.

Atkins r*ped and murdered women and later dumped their bodies in Highland Park and Detroit. Most of his victims were adult workers. Atkins was arrested in 1992 and given 11 consecutive life sentences. He died in 1997 due to an infection related to HIV.

10. Darren Vann

Date of birth: 21 March 1971

21 March 1971 Place of birth: Indiana, United States

Indiana, United States No of victims : 18

: 18 Crimes span: 2013 - 2014

Darren Deon Vann is one of Indiana's most prolific serial killers. This man's monster was a violent convicted offender who preyed on women.

Vann's killing mode was taking his victims to abandoned homes, where he choked them to death. His trial took four years. Darren was given life in prison after pleading guilty in 2018.

11. Anthony McKnight

Date of birth : 1954 - 17 October 2019

: 1954 - 17 October 2019 Place of birth: U.S.A

U.S.A No of victims: 5

5 Crimes span: 1985 - 1986

The cold-blooded killer and serial rapist targeted women in Oakland, California, between 1985 and 1986. He killed five women and was found guilty of all murders. McKnight had enlisted in the United States Army and Navy and later served at Naval Air Station Alameda in his early years.

His charming personality masked the monster beneath him. Anthony McKnight was sentenced to death but died awaiting execution in October 2019.

12. Derrick Todd Lee

Date of birth : 5 November 1968 - 21 January 2016

: 5 November 1968 - 21 January 2016 Place of birth: Saint Francisville, Louisiana, United States

Saint Francisville, Louisiana, United States No of victims : 11

: 11 Crimes span: 1992 - 2003

Derrick Todd Lee was also known as The Baton Rouge Serial Killer. Before he was known as a killer, Derrick Todd Lee had a habit of stalking women and watching them in their homes. This got him arrested on several occasions.

Lee was apprehended for the murders in 2003 and sentenced to death via lethal injection. He died of heart disease at a hospital in Louisiana in 2016, before his execution date.

13. Lonnie Frankie Jr.

Date of birth: 30 August 1952 - 28 March 2020

30 August 1952 - 28 March 2020 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, U.S.

: Los Angeles, California, U.S. No of victims : 25

: 25 Crimes span: 1985 - 2007

Lonnie Frankie Jr. is one of the most infamous serial killers in California. He is another brutal killer who primarily targeted black female adult workers in Los Angeles. Lonnie was a kind and gentle boy growing up, and those who knew him had difficulty believing that he was a serial killer.

14. Shelly Andre Brooks

Date of birth: 22 January 1969

22 January 1969 Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States No of victims: 20+

20+ Crimes span: 2001 - 2006

Shelly Brooks barely misses in any serial killers list. The killer befriended adult workers and drug addicts before killing them. He lured his victims to Detroit, Michigan, from 2001 to 2006.

15. Roberta Elder

Date of birth : 1907- Unknown

: 1907- Unknown Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A No of victims: 14

14 Crimes span: 1938 - 1952

Roberta Elder is another of the few female black serial killers. Roberta started killing in the late 1930s. The first murder may have occurred in 1938, though the date is not verified. He killed her family members, thus the nickname Mtrs Bluebeard.

16. Lorenzo Gilyard

Date of birth : 24 May 1950

: 24 May 1950 Place of birth: Kansas City, Missouri, United States

Kansas City, Missouri, United States No of victims : 13+

: 13+ Crimes span: 1977 - 1993

The 71-year-old Lorenzo Jerome Gilyard, Jr., is among the most notorious black serial killers. Lorenzo, also known as the Kansas City Str*ngler, r*ped and murdered at least 13 women and girls between 1977 and 1993.

The former trash company supervisor was arrested in 2004 and charged with 12 counts of first-degree murder after previously being arrested and released. He is serving life in prison without parole.

17. Paul Durousseau

Date of birth: 11 August 1970

11 August 1970 Place of birth : Beaumont, Texas, United States

: Beaumont, Texas, United States No of victims : 7+

: 7+ Crimes span: 1977 - 1993

Paul Durousseau was a cab diver who befriended his passengers before killing them. The Jacksonville, Florida resident especially preyed on women he r*ped before killing.

The Cabbie killer was apprehended in 2003 and later sentenced to death by lethal injection in Jacksonville, Florida. However, this sentencing was thrown out after an appeal, and the killer is currently sitting on death row.

18. Carl Eugene Watts

Date of birth: 7 November 1953 - 21 September 2007

7 November 1953 - 21 September 2007 Place of birth : Killeen, Texas, United States

: Killeen, Texas, United States No of victims: 100+

100+ Crimes span: 1974 - 1982

Carl Eugene Watts, aka Coral, was another ill-reputed American serial killer who killed using the most brutal methods. He stabbed, str*ngulated, slashed, drowned, and bludgeoned his killers.

The serial killer also referred to as The Sunday Morning Slasher, stalked his victims, and tortured them before killing them. Watts was apprehended in 1982, tried and given two sentences of life without parole. He died of prostate cancer in 2007.

19. Craig Price

Date of birth: 11 October 1973

11 October 1973 Place of birth: Warwick, Rhode Island, U.S.

Warwick, Rhode Island, U.S. Crimes span: 1987-1989

Craig is among the serial killers who started killing while still a teenager. The Rhode Island native committed his first murder when he was 13. His second murder was when he was 15 and just a freshman. The other murders were committed when he was an adult, one of them being the stabbing of an inmate. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

20. Mark Goudeau

Date of birth: 6 September 1964

6 September 1964 Place of birth : Phoenix, Arizona

: Phoenix, Arizona No of victims : 9

: 9 Crimes span: 2005 - 2006

The 57-year-old Mark Goudeau was convicted of the murders of 9 victims. He is also known as The Baseline Killer or the Baseline Rapist. Mark, previously a construction worker, is infamous for terrorizing victims in the Phoenix metro area between August 2005 and June 2006.

He also has other charges, including assault on minors, murder, robbery, rape, kidnapping, and sexual abuse. He was sentenced to death and is awaiting execution.

FAQs

How many active serial killers are there?

They is no exact figure out there because the numbers keep changing.

Who is the most famous black serial killer?

Henry Louis Wallace, Harrison Graham, and Samuel Little are some of the leading on the list.

Who are the unsolved serial killers?

There are dozens of other unsolved homicides that remain active and investigators are hopeful for a resolution. Some include New Bedford Highway Killer and Highway of Tears.

These notorious black serial killers were terrorizing people in the 60s, 70,s, and 80s through 90s. The few remaining are still incarcerated but might never taste freedom again. Some of the individuals in this black serial killers list await execution, while others have died due to illnesses.

