Who is Georgia Kreischer? All there is to know about Bert Kreischer's daughter

Who is Georgia Kreischer? She is an American celebrity child. Georgia is widely recognized for being the daughter of LeeAnn, an American podcaster, actress and writer and Bert Kreischer, a famous American podcaster, actor, stand-up comedian and reality television host.

Georgia Kreischer is LeeAnn and Bert's eldest child. Like many other celebrity children, Georgia has been in the spotlight since birth, and many of her parents' fans have been eager to learn more about her personal life.

Full name Georgia Kreischer Gender Female Date of birth 8 June 2004 Age 18 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Father Bert Kreischer Mother LeeAnn Kreischer Siblings 1 Education Louisville High School

Georgia Kreischer’s biography

The American celebrity child was in Los Angeles, California, USA, to her parents, LeeAnn and Bert Kreischer. She is of white ethnicity and holds an American nationality. Georgia grew up alongside her younger sister Ila. Ila is an actress known for her roles in the 2020 self-credited TV series The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.

Georgia's father, Bert, is a famous actor widely recognized for his roles in films and TV series such as Prepare to Meet Thy God (2001), The Shield (2004) and Alpha Mail (2007). He is the host and producer of Bertcast, a weekly sitcom podcast on the All Things Comedy network.

He also co-hosts the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast with comedian Tom Segura and the Bill Bert podcast with comedian and actor Bill Burr.

Georgia's mother, on the other hand, is a renowned actress widely recognized for her roles in her self-credited films and TV series such as, Where My Moms At? (2019), The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020) and Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco (2021).

Where is Georgia Kreischer going to college?

She attended Louisville High School, graduating in June 2022, and then enrolled in college. However, the name of the college where she is currently enrolled at is not available to the general public.

How old is Georgia Kreischer?

Georgia Kreischer's age is 18 years old as of February 2023. She was born on 8 June 2004. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

The celerity child is currently a student and is yet to establish a career path for herself. She has, however, been featured in the 2020 self-credited TV series The Cabin with Bert Kreischer.

Georgia Kreischer's net worth

Georgia has yet to forge her professional path, so she has no source of income. However, she does live a lavish lifestyle due to her celebrity parents' wealth. Her father's net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

He earns his income through his reality television hosting, acting, producing stand-up comedian and podcasting career. On the other hand, her mother's net worth is estimated to be $500,000. She earns her income through her podcasting, acting and writing career.

How tall is Georgia Kreischer?

Her height is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms. In addition, she has brown hair and eyes.

Georgia Kreischer is an American celebrity child widely recognized for being LeeAnn and Bert Kreischer's daughter. Her parents are household names in the entertainment industry, which accounts for her celebrity.

