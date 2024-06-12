Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth: How rich is the Silicon Valley entrepreneur?

Chamath Palihapitiya is a Sri Lankan-born Canadian and American venture capitalist, engineer, SPACs sponsor, founder and CEO of Social Capital. His various ventures have earned him considerable amounts and increased his earnings. But how much does he make? Discover Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth and how he has made his impressive fortune.

Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth reflects his hard work and business acumen. The Silicon Valley entrepreneur and venture capitalist is known for his keen eye for new disruptive technology trends and for investing in them early.

Chamath Palihapitiya's profile summary

What is Chamath Palihapitiya’s net worth?

In 2024, the businessman's net worth is allegedly less than $1 billion. Palihapitiya's last Forbes posting was in 2021 when the publication listed him as the 2,378th richest in the world with a net worth of $1.2 billion.

Forbes further reported that Palihapitiya dropped off the world's billionaire list in 2022, and as of the June 2024 rankings, he has yet to recover.

So, is Chamath Palihapitiya a billionaire? According to Forbes data from June 2024, the businessman is not a billionaire. The list features billionaires from different fields worldwide annually.

Some sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth and LinkedIn, allege he is worth between $1.2 billion and $4 billion. Here is a detailed breakdown of his earnings to learn about Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth.

Career earnings

Chamath began his career in the early 2000s after graduating from the University of Waterloo with a degree in electrical engineering in 1999. He landed a position as a derivatives trader in BMO Nesbitt Burns. In 2004, he joined Winamp and later AOL as a vice president, leading the instant messaging division.

In 2005, he left AOL and joined Mayfield Fund, where he stayed for two years. In 2007, Palihapitiya left Mayfield Fund and joined Facebook as an early senior executive.

Business ventures and investments

Chamath is a well-known venture capitalist and entrepreneur. Here are some of his business ventures:

Social Capital

2011, Chamath left Facebook and established a VC fund called The Social+Capital Partnership (Social Capital from 2015) with his former spouse, Brigette Lau. Through the multi-LP venture capital fund, he invested in several companies in the healthcare, financial services, education, consumer products, frontier, and enterprise sectors.

However, in 2018, Social Capital suffered significant setbacks that decreased the fund's operations. Eventually, it became a single-GP technology holding company with investments in climate science, life sciences, crypto, and biotechnology.

SPACs

Chamath Palihapitiya is actively involved in the SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) market. SPACs are investment vehicles that allow private companies to go public with less scrutiny from the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Some of Palihapitiya's notable SPACs deals include—Virgįn Galactic (SPCE), Opendoor Technologies (OPEN), Clover Health (CLOV), Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings and SoFi Technologies (SOFI).

Stocks

Chamath Palihapitiya is known for his strategic stock picks and investments through his venture capital firm, Social Capital. According to Yahoo Finance, he has investments in several prominent startups, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Apple Inc. (APPL).

Bitcoin

Chamath Palihapitiya is a significant figure in cryptocurrency and is mainly known for his early investment in Bitcoin. In an interview with TechCrunch in 2013, the American entrepreneur disclosed that he purchased $5 million worth of Bitcoin when the price was $198 per bitcoin.

What is Chamath Palihapitiya's Bitcoin net worth? Given that he owned or still owns $5 million worth of the crypto (approximately 25,252 bitcoins), with one bitcoin being an average of $67,000 as of writing, his crypto net worth is around $1.71 billion.

However, given his exclusion from the Forbes billionaire list in 2022, Chamath might have cashed in on some of his cryptocurrency earlier.

The Golden State Warriors

Chamath was a 10 per cent minority owner of the NBA's Golden State Warriors, having invested in the team in 2011. However, according to Front Office Sports, he sold the last chunk of his minority stake in 2022.

Podcast earnings

Chamath Palihapitiya hosts the All-In Podcast, which covers various topics, including economics, technology, politics, and social issues. Though minimal compared to his vast net worth, Chamath, 'the dictator', makes a substantial amount from this venture.

Does Chamath have a private jet?

Yes, he does. According to Newcomer, Palihapitiya bought a Bombardier Global 7500 private jet for $75 million in late 2020.

What was Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth in 2023?

Early Node, Cove Markets, and Worth Vista estimate his net worth between $1.2 billion and $4 billion in 2023. However, according to Forbes, Chamath was missing from their 2023 billionaire list.

What was Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth in 2022?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and iWealthyfox, Chamath was allegedly worth between $1 billion and $1.2 billion in 2022. Per Forbes, 2022 was the year he was removed from the billionaire list.

FAQs

Why is Chamath Palihapitiya famous? The businessman is known for investing in tech startups and influencing Wall Street. Who is Chamath Palihapitiya's wife? Palihapitiya is married to Nathalie Dompé. He was previously married to Brigette Lau. Who is Chamath Palihapitiya's new wife? The entrepreneur's new wife is Nathalie Dompé, an Italian businesswoman and model. What is Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth in 2024? Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth is allegedly under $1 billion. What companies has Chamath Palihapitiya invested in? He has invested in several companies, including Amazon, Tesla, Slack, and Virgįn Galactic. What are Chamath Palihapitiya's controversies? In 2022, the businessman reportedly commented on the Uighur situation in China, which led to a backlash. What is Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth on Forbes? He has not been featured in the Forbes list of billionaires since 2022.

Chamath Palihapitiya's net worth has improved over time due to his successful ventures in business and tech. His success has generated interest from the public, eager to learn more about his earnings.

