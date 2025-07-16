Country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love life and marriage timeline

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been married since October 1996, after falling in love during their joint tour that year. Their nearly 30-year union includes raising three daughters, co-starring in 1883, and overcoming personal struggles like Tim's journey to sobriety.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London in London, England. Photo: Joe Maher (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Tim and Faith fell in love on tour over 30 years ago and have remained a strong couple since.

and have remained a strong couple since. Their professional bond includes co-starring in the hit series 1883 and headlining multiple Soul2Soul tours, breaking records in country music.

and headlining multiple Soul2Soul tours, breaking records in country music. McGraw credits Faith Hill with helping him through his sobriety journey, calling her support life-saving and essential to his recovery.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's kids include: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey , each successful in fields like music, environmental policy, and modelling.

and , each successful in fields like music, environmental policy, and modelling. As of 2025, the couple is still happily married and active in family life, supporting their daughter Audrey on her European tour amid McGraw's ongoing health recovery.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's profile summary

Full name Samuel Timothy McGraw Audrey Faith McGraw (née Perry) Gender Male Female Date of birth 1 May 1967 21 September 1967 Age 58 years old (as of 2025) 57 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Virgo Place of birth Delhi, Louisiana, USA Ridgeland, Mississippi, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'10" 5'9" Height in centimetres 178 177 Weight in pounds 178 121 Weight in kilograms 81 55 Hair colour Dark brown Blonde Eye colour Hazel Dark brown Mother Elizabeth "Betty" D'Agostino Paula Conway Father Frank Edwin "Tug" McGraw Jr Ed White Siblings Five Three Marital status Married Married Partner Faith Hill Tim McGraw Children Three Three Profession Singer, songwriter, record producer, actor Singer Net worth (combined) $165 million–$200 million $165 million–$200 million Instagram @thetimmcgraw @faithhillisme Facebook @TimMcGraw N/A X (Twitter) @TheTimMcGraw N/A

Tim McGraw's and Faith Hill's love life and marriage timeline

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story began during their 1996 tour, sparking a romance that quickly led to marriage. Over nearly three decades, they have built a life rooted in family, music, and mutual resilience. The timeline below traces their enduring partnership:

1994: First meeting at Nashville's New Faces showcase

Tim McGraw, one of the biggest male country singers, and Faith Hill met backstage in February 1994 at the Country Radio Seminar's New Faces show in Nashville. They posed for a group photo with other new artists. McGraw later shared this image on their 27th anniversary, calling it the moment he "fell for her in an instant."

At the time, McGraw was dating Kristine Donahue, and Hill was engaged to producer Scott Hendricks.

March 1996: Romance ignited during the Spontaneous Combustion tour

Faith Hill performs at The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (L). Tim McGraw during The 38th Annual GRAMMY Awards (R). Photo: Margaret C. Norton, Jim Smeal (modified by author)

Faith joined McGraw as the opening act on his Spontaneous Combustion tour, performing hits like It Matters to Me and Wild One with headliner-level energy. Their onstage chemistry quickly went offstage, Hill ended her engagement to Scott Hendricks, and McGraw broke up with Kristine Donahue.

26 June 1996: A trailer-side proposal

Tim proposed to Faith backstage at Country Jam in Grand Junction, Colorado. After several previous proposals that she had declined, McGraw asked again inside his dressing room trailer before heading onstage. Hill didn't respond immediately, but when he returned, she had written "Yes! I'm gonna be your wife" in lipstick on his mirror.

6 October 1996: Surprise wedding disguised as a softball game

Faith Hill & Tim McGraw pose at the Andre Agassi Grand Slam For Children in 1996. Photo: KMazur (modified by author)

The couple pulled off a surprise wedding at his aunt's home in Rayville, Louisiana. Guests were invited under the pretence of attending a charity softball game and concert, only to be stunned when the couple emerged from their tour bus in wedding attire.

They exchanged vows under a locust tree in the backyard, with Hill barefoot in a simple white dress and pearls.

5 May 1997: Welcoming their first child

Tim and Faith became parents with the birth of their first child, Gracie Katherine McGraw. Born just seven months after their wedding, Gracie marked the beginning of their journey as a family.

12 August 1998: Maggie McGraw joins the family

The couple welcomed their second daughter, Maggie Elizabeth McGraw, deepening their growing family bond.

6 December 2001: The couple welcomes their third child

Faith Hill and her husband, Tim McGraw, at the 2001 28th Annual American Music Awards, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante (modified by author)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill welcomed their third daughter, Audrey Caroline McGraw, who was born eight weeks premature near their home in Williamson County, Tennessee. She spent nearly three weeks in the neonatal ICU before being discharged just before Christmas Eve.

2000–2017: Soul2Soul Tours cement their power couple status

The couple launched multiple joint tours, starting with Soul2Soul in 2000. In 2006 to 2007, they returned with Soul2Soul II, which became the highest-grossing multi-year country music tour in history. Their third collaboration, Soul2Soul: The World Tour, kicked off in April 2017, spanning 112 shows.

2008–2021: Personal growth and sobriety journey with Faith Hill's support

Singer Tim McGraw and his wife, singer Faith Hill, attend the 2008 CMT Music Awards at the Curb Events Centre at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jon Kopaloff (modified by author)

In 2008, McGraw confessed his alcoholism and began the sobriety journey with Hill's support. Over the years, he credits her with saving his life and helping him stay grounded.

December 2021: First onscreen roles as James and Margaret Dutton in 1883

Tim and Faith co-starred as husband and wife in 1883, a Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone prequel, marking their first acting collaboration.

6 October 2023: Celebrating 27 years with a throwback

The couple marked their 27th wedding anniversary with heartfelt tributes on Instagram. According to TODAY, McGraw posted the first photo ever taken of them, captured backstage at the New Faces show in 1994. Hill responded with a stage-side photo and the caption:

27 years married to this man. My one and only. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you.

In mid-2025, Tim and Faith travelled to Copenhagen to support their daughter Audrey, who was touring with Brandi Carlile. McGraw appeared with a cane after multiple back and knee surgeries. Hill, largely absent from public life, made a rare outing, appearing visibly supportive and upbeat alongside McGraw.

What do Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters do?

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw with their daughters Audrey McGraw (L) and Maggie McGraw (C) at The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Centre. Photo: Lester Cohen (modified by author)

Gracie, born in 1997, is an NYU-trained singer and actress. Maggie, born in 1998, holds a Stanford master's in sustainability and works in environmental policy. Audrey, born in 2001, is a singer, model, and actress.

FAQs

How did Faith Hill and Tim McGraw meet? They met in 1994 at a Nashville music showcase while both were in other relationships. How did Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fall in love? Sparks flew during their 1996 tour; they bonded over shared values and fell for each other quickly. Did Faith Hill leave her husband for Tim McGraw? Yes, but Faith Hill was not married, but engaged. She ended her engagement to Scott Hendricks during the tour and later married Tim. Was Faith married before Tim? She was married to Daniel Hill from 1988 to 1994 before meeting Tim. How long have Tim and Faith been together? They've been married since October 1996, nearly 29 years as of 2025. Are Tim and Faith still together? The couple is still happily married as of this writing. They celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on 6 October 2023. What happened with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill? As of this writing, there is no news surrounding the celebrity American couple. What is Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tim and Faith have an alleged combined net worth of between $165 million and $200 million. What are some notable songs by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill? Some of their most popular songs include It's Your Love, Let's Make Love, I Need You, Meanwhile, Back at Mama's, Speak to a Girl, and The Rest of Our Life.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love story began on tour in 1996, blossoming into one of country music's most enduring partnerships. They married that same year in a surprise ceremony and went on to raise three daughters. Through decades of music, sobriety, and soul tours, their bond only deepened.

