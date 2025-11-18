Meet Chauncey Billups' wife Piper and their family life amid the betting scandal

Chauncey Billups' wife, Piper, is a realtor currently working for Keller Williams Downtown LLC. She is best known for her long relationship with Chauncey, an American professional basketball coach and former NBA player. The couple first met in George Washington High School, where they were both students.

Chauncey Billups and Piper Billups attend the 140th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Chauncey Billups and Piper married in July 2001.

They first met at George Washington High School in Denver in the early 1990s .

in Denver in the . Piper prefers to stays out of the spotlight and does not post on social media.

Piper Billups' profile summary

Full name Piper Riley Piper Gender Female Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Denver, Colorado, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Husband Chauncey Billups Children Three Education George Washington High School, Metropolitan State College Profession Real estate agent

Who is Chauncey Billups' wife, Piper?

Chauncey Billups' wife, Piper, was born in Denver, Colorado. She attended George Washington High School and later earned her business degree in Marketing from Metropolitan State College of Denver. Piper is a realtor working for Keller Williams Downtown LLC.

She also owns a real estate business in Denver, Colorado. Additionally, she is a philanthropist. In 2009, she founded a charitable organisation called The Spread Her Wings Foundation, which helps young women to become independent.

Top five facts about Chauncey Billups wife's Piper. Photo: Photo: Skip Bolen/Getty Images (modified by author)

Inside Chauncey and Piper's relationship

Chauncey and Piper first met in George Washington High School in Denver, Colorado, in the early 1990s. According to a 2021 Instagram post by the former NBA player, the couple began dating around 1994. Reflecting on his long relationship with his wife, Chauncey shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message. He wrote,

Been my Valentine for 27 yrs. I got the best teammate in the world. I love you.

Chauncey and Piper got married on 14 July 2001 and renewed their vows in Las Vegas in 2013.

All about Chauncey Billups and Piper Billups' kids

Chauncey and Piper have three children, Cydney, Ciara, and Cenaiya Billups. Chauncey Billups' daughters have all shown an interest in sports. Cydney is the eldest of Billups' children. She attended the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned her Bachelor's and Master’s degrees in sports management.

Cydney played soccer for the Texas Longhorns. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been the Manager of Team and Player Services for the Minnesota Timberwolves since September 2023.

Ciara is a professional dancer. She attended the University of Southern California’s Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, where she studied Sports Business and Management. She has since worked as a coordinator for Klutch Sports Group, Rich Paul's agency.

Piper's youngest daughter, Cenaiya, is a student at Howard University, majoring in Business Management, and she is a member of the school's track team.

The truth about Chauncey Billups’ betting scandal

Chauncey Billups exits the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse after his arraignment in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland

Chauncey was arrested in connection with illegal sports betting and rigged games in October 2025. He was taken into custody alongside other high-profile celebrities, including former Cleveland Cavaliers player Damon Jones and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

Chauncey is alleged to have been recruited to lure wealthy victims into rigged games. He is scheduled to appear in the Eastern District Court in Brooklyn on 24 November 2025.

FAQs

Who is Chauncey Billups? He is an American former NBA player and the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers. How much is Chauncey Billups' salary? According to CNBC, the Portland Trail Blazers coach reportedly earned about $4.7 million for the 2024-25 season. How old is Chauncey Billups? Chauncey is 49 years old as of 2025. He was born on 25 September 1976. Does Chauncey Billups have a ring? He received his NBA Championship ring in 2004 when he helped the Detroit Pistons win the 2004 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. Where does Chauncey Billups live? The former NBA player lives in Denver, Colorado, United States, with his family. Does Chauncey Billups have a wife and kids? Chauncey has a wife, Piper Billups and three children, Cydney, Ciara, and Cenaiya. Which NBA player has a model wife? Some of the NBA players whose wives are models include Dwyane Wade, who is married to Gabrielle Union. How long have Chauncey Billups and Piper been together? The couple has been together for close to three decades. They began dating around 1994. What does Chauncey Billups' wife do for a living? She is a real estate agent currently working for Keller Williams Downtown LLC.

Chauncey Billups' wife, Piper, rose to fame following her relationship with the Portland Trail Blazers coach. The couple first met in high school and began dating around 1994 before walking down the aisle in 2001. They have three daughters, Cydney, Ciara, and Cenaiya.

