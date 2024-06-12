30 easy cartoon characters to draw for kids and adults
Cartoon watching is enjoyable. But what about drawing them? Drawing cartoon characters is a great way to learn how to simplify things. Drawings that are simple to understand can help you discover the power of a few strategically placed lines, which may inspire a lifelong passion for drawing. What are the easiest cartoon characters to draw? Here is a collection of easy cartoon characters to draw for all ages.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Easy cartoon characters to draw
- 1. Spiderman
- 2. Batman
- 3. Mickey Mouse
- 4. SpongeBob
- 5. Pikachu
- 6. Rudolph
- 7. Baby Yoda
- 8. Flash
- 9. Wonder Woman
- 10. Donald Duck
- 11. Goofy
- 12. Piglet
- 13. Captain America
- 14. Felix the Cat
- 15. Snoopy
- 16. Homer Simpson
- 17. Magneto
- 18. Hulk
- 19. Garfield
- 20. Tweety
- 21. Charlie Brown
- 22. Jerry Mouse
- 23. Lucy Van Pelt
- 24. Bugs Bunny
- 25. Squirtle
- 26. Lois Griffin
- 27. Brian Griffin
- 28. Red Skull
- 29. Harley Quinn
- 30. Pink Panther
- How to draw a cartoon character
- How to draw a cute girl cartoon
- How do you draw a simple cartoon guy?
When compiling the list of easy cartoon characters to draw, we considered a variety of variables, including the character's shape simplicity, drawing material requirements and availability, and character popularity.
Easy cartoon characters to draw
A talented cartoonist can extract the significant aspects of an object or person and express them using basic shapes. Here are the simple, easy cartoon characters to draw.
|Cartoon character
|Creator
|Spiderman
|Stan Lee, Steve Ditko
|Batman
|Bob Kane, Bill Finger
|Mickey Mouse
|Walt Disney, Ub Iwerks
|SpongeBob
|Stephen Hillenburg
|Pikachu
|Atsuko Nishida
|Rudolph
|Robert L. May
|Baby Yoda
|Jon Favreau
|Flash
|Gardner Fox, Harry Lampert
|Wonder Woman
|William Moulton Marston, H. G. Peter
|Donald Duck
|Diick Lundy, Walt Disney, Federico Pedrocchi
|Goofy
|Walt Disney, Art Babbitt, Frank Webb
|Piglet
|A. A. Milne
|Captain America
|Jack Kirby, Joe Simon
|Felix the Cat
|Pat Sullivan, Otto Messmer
|Snoopy
|Charles M. Schulz
|Homer Simpson
|Matt Groening
|Magneto
|Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Chris Claremont, Jack Kirby
|Hulk
|Stan Lee, Jack Kirby
|Garfield
|Jim Davis
|Tweety
|Friz Freleng, Bob Clampett
|Charlie Brown
|Charles M. Schulz
|Jerry Mouse
|William Hanna, Joseph Barbera
|Lucy Van Pelt
|Charles Schulz
|Bugs Bunny
|Chuck Jones, Tex Avery, Bob Clampett, Robert McKimson, Bob Givens
|Squirtle
|Atsuko Nishida
1. Spiderman
- Full name: Peter Benjamin Parker
- Created by: Stan Lee, Steve Ditko
Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics superhero who has appeared in comic books, television series, films, novels, video games, and plays. He is among the best cartoon drawing ideas.
2. Batman
- Full name: Bruce Wayne
- Created by: Bob Kane, Bill Finger
Batman is a fictional superhero who appears in DC Comics' American comic books. He debuted his comic book with the 27th instalment of Detective Comics on 30 March 1939. In the DC Universe, Batman is the codename of Bruce Wayne, an influential American philanthropist, playboy, and industrialist based in Gotham City.
3. Mickey Mouse
- Full name: Michael Theodore Mouse
- Created by: Walt Disney, Ub Iwerks
Mickey Mouse is a fictional American cartoon character developed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1928. He is the Walt Disney Company's long-standing hero and mascot. Mickey is a humanoid mouse who often wears red shorts, huge footwear, and white gloves.
4. SpongeBob
- Full name: SpongeBob SquarePants
- Created by: Stephen Hillenburg
SpongeBob SquarePants is the main character of the eponymous American cartoon television series. He is portrayed by Tom Kenny and is known for his upbeat and childish demeanour. SpongeBob frequently hangs around with his buddy Patrick Star, employed at the Krusty Krab, and goes to Mrs. Puff's Boating School while entangled in hilarious antics.
5. Pikachu
- Full name: Jean Luc Pikachu
- Created by: Atsuko Nishida
Pikachu is a fictitious creature from the Pokémon media series. He initially appeared in the 1996 Japanese video games Pokémon Green and Pokémon Red, developed by Game Freak and Nintendo. A yellow mouse-like minion with electrical skills, Pikachu is a significant character in the Pokémon franchise and its mascot.
6. Rudolph
- Full name: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Created by: Robert L. May
Rudolph is a fictitious reindeer invented by Robert L. May. He is traditionally portrayed as the ninth and smallest of Santa Claus' reindeer, leading the reindeer team and guiding Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve. While he is initially mocked for having a fawn nose, the radiance of his nose shines the team's route through terrible winter weather.
7. Baby Yoda
- Full name: Din Grogu
- Created by: Jon Favreau
Baby Yoda appears in the Star Wars Disney+ original TV shows The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. He is a toddler from the same race as Star Wars figures Yaddle and Yoda, and he shares a powerful Force skill with them.
8. Flash
- Full name: Bartholomew Henry "Barry" Allen
- Created by: Gardner Fox, Harry Lampert
The Flash is an American comic book character produced by DC Comics. He is the second superhero dubbed the Flash, following Jay Garrick. The character first appears in Showcase #4, written by Robert Kanigher and illustrated by Carmine Infantino.
9. Wonder Woman
- Full name: Princess Diana of Themyscira
- Created by: William Moulton Marston, H. G. Peter
Wonder Woman is a DC Comics superheroine developed in 1941 by American psychologist, author William Moulton Marston, and illustrator Harry G. Peter. Wonder Woman appears in DC Comics' American comic book series. She is one of the founding members of the Justice League.
10. Donald Duck
- Full name: Donald Fauntleroy Duck
- Created by: Diick Lundy, Walt Disney, Federico Pedrocchi
What cartoon character is easiest to draw? Donald Duck is a fictional character developed by the Walt Disney Company. He is a human-like white duck with yellow-orange legs, feet, and a bill. He often wears a sailor shirt, cap, and bow tie. Donald is famous for his semi-intelligible speech and cheeky, volatile, and pretentious nature.
11. Goofy
- Full name: G. G. "Goofy" Goof
- Created by: Walt Disney, Art Babbitt, Frank Webb
The Walt Disney Company invented Goofy, an American animated character. He is a tall, humanoid dog dressed in a turtleneck, vest, slacks, shoes, white gloves, and a tall hat initially drawn as a rumpled fedora. Goofy is Max Goof's dad and a good companion of Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse.
12. Piglet
- Full name: Piglet (Winnie-the-Pooh)
- Created by: A. A. Milne
Piglet is a fictitious character in A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh stories. Piglet is Winnie-the-Pooh's best friend among the animals and toys portrayed in the stories. Though small and generally timid, he attempts to be brave and occasionally overcomes his worries.
13. Captain America
- Full name: Steven Grant Rogers
- Created by: Jack Kirby, Joe Simon
Captain America is a character in Marvel Comics' American comic book series. He made his debut in Captain America Comics #1, which was published on 20 December 1940.
14. Felix the Cat
- Full name: Felix the Cat
- Created by: Pat Sullivan, Otto Messmer
Felix the Cat is regarded as one of history's most well-known cartoon characters. He is a humanoid young black cat with a black body, white eyes, and a massive grin. Felix was the first wholly developed animal character in the evolution of American film animation.
15. Snoopy
- Full name: Snoopy
- Created by: Charles M. Schulz
Snoopy is a human-like beagle from the comic strip Peanuts. He also appears in all Peanuts movies and television specials. Since his introduction on 4 October 1950, Snoopy has been one of the comic strip's most popular and iconic characters.
16. Homer Simpson
- Full name: Homer Jay Simpson
- Created by: Matt Groening
Homer Simpson is the main character of the American animated series The Simpsons. Dan Castellaneta voices him, and he originally debuted alongside the rest of the Simpsons in the short movie Good Night on 19 April 1987.
17. Magneto
- Full name: Max Eisenhardt
- Created by: Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Chris Claremont, Jack Kirby
Magneto is a superhero who appears in American comic books produced by Marvel Comics, frequently alongside the X-Men team. The character, developed by author Stan Lee and artist/co-author Jack Kirby, made his debut in The X-Men #1 as an X-Men opponent.
18. Hulk
- Full name: Robert Bruce Banner
- Created by: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby
The Hulk debuted in the first volume of The Incredible Hulk (1962). In his comic book appearances, Hulk, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID), is primarily portrayed as his alter ego, Hulk, a green-skinned, gigantic, and powerful humanoid with infinite physical strength.
19. Garfield
- Full name: James A. Garfield Davis
- Created by: Jim Davis
Garfield is a fictitious cat who stars in Jim Davis' cartoon of the same name. Garfield is characterised as an obese, sluggish, and cynical orange tabby Persian. He is known for his fondness for lasagna and sleeping and his aversion to Mondays, Nermal, and exercising.
20. Tweety
- Full name: Tweety Bird
- Created by: Friz Freleng, Bob Clampett
Tweety is a yellow canary at Warner Bros. The title "Tweety" is a play on words because it initially meant "sweetie", and "tweet" is an English onomatopoeia for bird sounds. His features are inspired by Red Skelton's classic "Junior the Mean Widdle Kid." He starred in 46 comics during the golden age, from 1942 to 1964.
21. Charlie Brown
- Full name: Charles "Charlie" Brown
- Created by: Charles M. Schulz
Charlie Brown, portrayed as a "lovable loser," is one of the classic American archetypes and a well-known cartoon character. He is shown as an individual who frequently struggles and, as a result, is apprehensive and lacks self-esteem.
22. Jerry Mouse
- Full name: Gerald Jinx "Jerry" Mouse
- Created by: William Hanna, Joseph Barbera
In Tom and Jerry, Jerry Mouse usually appears as the protagonist opposing his antagonist, Tom Cat. Jerry is a humanoid brown house mouse who originally debuted as Jinx in MGM's 1940 comic short Puss Gets the Boot.
23. Lucy Van Pelt
- Full name: Lucille "Lucy" Van Pelt
- Created by: Charles Schulz
Lucy Van Pelt is a fictitious character from the syndicated cartoon strip Peanuts, authored and illustrated by Charles Schulz. She is Linus and Rerun's older sister. Lucy is described as a "fussbudget," a cranky, demanding, and outspoken girl who abuses most of the strip's characters, especially Linus and Charlie Brown.
24. Bugs Bunny
- Full name: George Washington Bunny
- Created by: Chuck Jones, Tex Avery, Bob Clampett, Robert McKimson, Bob Givens
Bugs Bunny is a fictitious character developed by Warner Bros. in the late 1930s. He is most known for his featured appearances in the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes series of comic short films created by Warner Brothers.
25. Squirtle
- Full name: Zenigame
- Created by: Atsuko Nishida
Squirtle, recognised as Zenigame in Japan, is a Pokémon breed from Game Freak and Nintendo's franchise. During the series' English localisation, its name was modified from Zenigame to Squirtle to offer it a "clever and descriptive name."
26. Lois Griffin
- Full name: Lois Patrice Griffin
- Created by: Seth MacFarlane
Lois Griffin is a fictitious character in the comic television sitcom Family Guy. Alex Borstein voices her. Lois made her broadcast debut on 31 January 1999, alongside the rest of the Griffin family in the Death Has a Shadow episode.
27. Brian Griffin
- Full name: Brian Griffin
- Created by: Seth MacFarlane
Brian Griffin is a crucial character in the Family Guy series. He is a humanoid white labrador retriever who acts as Stewie Griffin's closest companion and comic foil. Brian can drive, speak, and balance on two legs.
28. Red Skull
- Full name: Johann Shmidt
- Created by: France Herron, Jack Kirby, Joe Simon
The Red Skull is a fictional supervillain that appears in American comic books produced by Marvel Comics and its precursor, Timely Comics. The Red Skull's hidden identity was made public as George Maxon in Captain America Comics #1; however, it was later proven that he was simply a decoy working for the actual Red Skull.
29. Harley Quinn
- Full name: Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel
- Created by: Paul Dini (writer), Bruce Timm (artist)
Harley Quinn is a fictional character from the DC Comics universe. Paul Dini and Bruce Timm designed her for Batman: The Animated Series as a henchwoman for the Joker.
30. Pink Panther
- Full name: Pink Panther
- Created by: Blake Edwards, Hawley Pratt, Friz Freleng
The Pink Panther is a fictitious cartoon character featured in all Pink Panther films' beginning or ending credit sequences, apart from Inspector Clouseau and A Shot in the Dark.
How to draw a cartoon character
Cartoon drawing requires you to concentrate on the general shape and size of the character while emphasising specific aspects to make it more attractive. How do you draw cartoon characters easily? Here is a guide on how to draw a cartoon character.
- Begin by drawing the head of the cartoon.
- Outline the rest of the body.
- Create a line of motion on at least one side of the body.
- Include guidelines for every part of the body.
- Fill in the details of the head, beginning with the eyes.
- Draw the body and the limbs.
- Include finishing touches such as clothing and shoes.
- Use a pen or marker to fill out the sketch.
How to draw a cute girl cartoon
When drawing female cartoon characters, it is essential to distinguish them from masculine characters. Female cartoon characters often have a lower waist and bigger eyes or lips than their male counterparts. Here is a step-by-step guide for easy cartoon drawings.
- Draw the head and body.
- Include facial features.
- Draw an illustration of the hair.
- Create a sketch of the clothing.
- Draw the arms.
- Draw the legs.
- Add footwear and fix errors.
- Colour the cartoon girl.
How do you draw a simple cartoon guy?
Unlike feminine characters, male cartoons typically have significantly broader shoulders and bigger legs, particularly if you're trying to make a muscular cartoon. Here is a guide for drawing easy, simple cartoon characters.
- Draw the head and upper body.
- Sketch the pair of trousers.
- Sketch the shoes.
- Draw the arms.
- Sketch the hair and ears.
- Include details on both ears and hair.
- Add texture to the character's outfit.
- Draw the features of the character's face.
Above are easy cartoon characters to draw for kids and adults. If you're an aspiring artist or game designer seeking a new challenge, learning to sketch cartoon characters is an excellent method to polish your creative talents and let your creativity run wild.
Yen.com.gh recently released a fantastic list of things to draw when bored. Boredom is unavoidable sometimes; if you find yourself in such a circumstance, it is critical to discover things to draw if bored to engage your mind.
Drawing is an effective technique for staying occupied. Read the article for fun drawing ideas for you and your children at home, school, and work.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com