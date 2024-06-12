30 easy cartoon characters to draw for kids and adults

Cartoon watching is enjoyable. But what about drawing them? Drawing cartoon characters is a great way to learn how to simplify things. Drawings that are simple to understand can help you discover the power of a few strategically placed lines, which may inspire a lifelong passion for drawing. What are the easiest cartoon characters to draw? Here is a collection of easy cartoon characters to draw for all ages.

SpongeBob SquarePants (L), Pink Panther (M), and Tom and Jerry (R) are among the easiest cartoons to draw. Photo: @spongebob, @rumi.akther.167, @JyatirMay on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When compiling the list of easy cartoon characters to draw, we considered a variety of variables, including the character's shape simplicity, drawing material requirements and availability, and character popularity.

Easy cartoon characters to draw

A talented cartoonist can extract the significant aspects of an object or person and express them using basic shapes. Here are the simple, easy cartoon characters to draw.

Cartoon character Creator Spiderman Stan Lee, Steve Ditko Batman Bob Kane, Bill Finger Mickey Mouse Walt Disney, Ub Iwerks SpongeBob Stephen Hillenburg Pikachu Atsuko Nishida Rudolph Robert L. May Baby Yoda Jon Favreau Flash Gardner Fox, Harry Lampert Wonder Woman William Moulton Marston, H. G. Peter Donald Duck Diick Lundy, Walt Disney, Federico Pedrocchi Goofy Walt Disney, Art Babbitt, Frank Webb Piglet A. A. Milne Captain America Jack Kirby, Joe Simon Felix the Cat Pat Sullivan, Otto Messmer Snoopy Charles M. Schulz Homer Simpson Matt Groening Magneto Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Chris Claremont, Jack Kirby Hulk Stan Lee, Jack Kirby Garfield Jim Davis Tweety Friz Freleng, Bob Clampett Charlie Brown Charles M. Schulz Jerry Mouse William Hanna, Joseph Barbera Lucy Van Pelt Charles Schulz Bugs Bunny Chuck Jones, Tex Avery, Bob Clampett, Robert McKimson, Bob Givens Squirtle Atsuko Nishida

1. Spiderman

Spiderman is a Marvel Comics superhero. Photo: Julien M. Hekimian

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Peter Benjamin Parker

Peter Benjamin Parker Created by: Stan Lee, Steve Ditko

Spider-Man is a Marvel Comics superhero who has appeared in comic books, television series, films, novels, video games, and plays. He is among the best cartoon drawing ideas.

2. Batman

Batman is a fictional superhero who appears in DC Comics' American comic books. Photo: @comicsbookcase

Source: Instagram

Full name: Bruce Wayne

Bruce Wayne Created by: Bob Kane, Bill Finger

Batman is a fictional superhero who appears in DC Comics' American comic books. He debuted his comic book with the 27th instalment of Detective Comics on 30 March 1939. In the DC Universe, Batman is the codename of Bruce Wayne, an influential American philanthropist, playboy, and industrialist based in Gotham City.

3. Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse is a fictional American cartoon character developed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1928. Photo: @mickeymouse

Source: Instagram

Full name: Michael Theodore Mouse

Michael Theodore Mouse Created by: Walt Disney, Ub Iwerks

Mickey Mouse is a fictional American cartoon character developed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1928. He is the Walt Disney Company's long-standing hero and mascot. Mickey is a humanoid mouse who often wears red shorts, huge footwear, and white gloves.

4. SpongeBob

SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg. Photo: @spongebob

Source: Facebook

Full name: SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants Created by: Stephen Hillenburg

SpongeBob SquarePants is the main character of the eponymous American cartoon television series. He is portrayed by Tom Kenny and is known for his upbeat and childish demeanour. SpongeBob frequently hangs around with his buddy Patrick Star, employed at the Krusty Krab, and goes to Mrs. Puff's Boating School while entangled in hilarious antics.

5. Pikachu

Pikachu is a fictitious creature from the Pokémon media series. Photo: @feel.paintaistic.44

Source: Instagram

Full name: Jean Luc Pikachu

Jean Luc Pikachu Created by: Atsuko Nishida

Pikachu is a fictitious creature from the Pokémon media series. He initially appeared in the 1996 Japanese video games Pokémon Green and Pokémon Red, developed by Game Freak and Nintendo. A yellow mouse-like minion with electrical skills, Pikachu is a significant character in the Pokémon franchise and its mascot.

6. Rudolph

Rudolph is a fictitious reindeer invented by Robert L. May. Photo: @christmas_spirit_claus

Source: Instagram

Full name: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Created by: Robert L. May

Rudolph is a fictitious reindeer invented by Robert L. May. He is traditionally portrayed as the ninth and smallest of Santa Claus' reindeer, leading the reindeer team and guiding Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve. While he is initially mocked for having a fawn nose, the radiance of his nose shines the team's route through terrible winter weather.

7. Baby Yoda

Baby Yoda appears in the Star Wars Disney+ original TV shows The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. Photo: @annemariebearr

Source: Twitter

Full name: Din Grogu

Din Grogu Created by: Jon Favreau

Baby Yoda appears in the Star Wars Disney+ original TV shows The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian. He is a toddler from the same race as Star Wars figures Yaddle and Yoda, and he shares a powerful Force skill with them.

8. Flash

The Flash is an American comic book character produced by DC Comics. Photo: @eroz.ai

Source: Instagram

Full name: Bartholomew Henry "Barry" Allen

Bartholomew Henry "Barry" Allen Created by: Gardner Fox, Harry Lampert

The Flash is an American comic book character produced by DC Comics. He is the second superhero dubbed the Flash, following Jay Garrick. The character first appears in Showcase #4, written by Robert Kanigher and illustrated by Carmine Infantino.

9. Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is a DC Comics superheroine created in 1941. Photo: @davidjamison222

Source: Instagram

Full name: Princess Diana of Themyscira

Princess Diana of Themyscira Created by: William Moulton Marston, H. G. Peter

Wonder Woman is a DC Comics superheroine developed in 1941 by American psychologist, author William Moulton Marston, and illustrator Harry G. Peter. Wonder Woman appears in DC Comics' American comic book series. She is one of the founding members of the Justice League.

10. Donald Duck

Donald Duck is a fictional character developed by the Walt Disney Company. Photo: @rickyanimation

Source: Instagram

Full name: Donald Fauntleroy Duck

Donald Fauntleroy Duck Created by: Diick Lundy, Walt Disney, Federico Pedrocchi

What cartoon character is easiest to draw? Donald Duck is a fictional character developed by the Walt Disney Company. He is a human-like white duck with yellow-orange legs, feet, and a bill. He often wears a sailor shirt, cap, and bow tie. Donald is famous for his semi-intelligible speech and cheeky, volatile, and pretentious nature.

11. Goofy

The Walt Disney Company invented Goofy, an American animated character. Photo: @HitToon

Source: Facebook

Full name: G. G. "Goofy" Goof

G. G. "Goofy" Goof Created by: Walt Disney, Art Babbitt, Frank Webb

The Walt Disney Company invented Goofy, an American animated character. He is a tall, humanoid dog dressed in a turtleneck, vest, slacks, shoes, white gloves, and a tall hat initially drawn as a rumpled fedora. Goofy is Max Goof's dad and a good companion of Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse.

12. Piglet

Piglet is a fictitious character in A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh stories. Photo: @GabrielRodriguez

Source: Facebook

Full name: Piglet (Winnie-the-Pooh)

Piglet (Winnie-the-Pooh) Created by: A. A. Milne

Piglet is a fictitious character in A.A. Milne's Winnie-the-Pooh stories. Piglet is Winnie-the-Pooh's best friend among the animals and toys portrayed in the stories. Though small and generally timid, he attempts to be brave and occasionally overcomes his worries.

13. Captain America

Captain America is a character in Marvel Comics' American comic book series. Photo: @pictureplayer

Source: Instagram

Full name: Steven Grant Rogers

Steven Grant Rogers Created by: Jack Kirby, Joe Simon

Captain America is a character in Marvel Comics' American comic book series. He made his debut in Captain America Comics #1, which was published on 20 December 1940.

14. Felix the Cat

Felix the Cat is an animated character who first appeared in 1919 in the silent movie era. Photo: @felixthecat_x

Source: Instagram

Full name: Felix the Cat

Felix the Cat Created by: Pat Sullivan, Otto Messmer

Felix the Cat is regarded as one of history's most well-known cartoon characters. He is a humanoid young black cat with a black body, white eyes, and a massive grin. Felix was the first wholly developed animal character in the evolution of American film animation.

15. Snoopy

Snoopy is a human-like beagle from the comic strip Peanuts. Photo: @twaniimals

Source: Twitter

Full name: Snoopy

Snoopy Created by: Charles M. Schulz

Snoopy is a human-like beagle from the comic strip Peanuts. He also appears in all Peanuts movies and television specials. Since his introduction on 4 October 1950, Snoopy has been one of the comic strip's most popular and iconic characters.

16. Homer Simpson

Homer Simpson is the main character of the American animated series The Simpsons. Photo: @officialhomerjaysimpson

Source: Instagram

Full name: Homer Jay Simpson

Homer Jay Simpson Created by: Matt Groening

Homer Simpson is the main character of the American animated series The Simpsons. Dan Castellaneta voices him, and he originally debuted alongside the rest of the Simpsons in the short movie Good Night on 19 April 1987.

17. Magneto

Magneto is a superhero who appears in American comic books. Photo: @Marvel

Source: Twitter

Full name: Max Eisenhardt

Max Eisenhardt Created by: Marvel Comics, Stan Lee, Chris Claremont, Jack Kirby

Magneto is a superhero who appears in American comic books produced by Marvel Comics, frequently alongside the X-Men team. The character, developed by author Stan Lee and artist/co-author Jack Kirby, made his debut in The X-Men #1 as an X-Men opponent.

18. Hulk

30 easy cartoon characters to draw for kids and adults

Source: Facebook

Full name: Robert Bruce Banner

Robert Bruce Banner Created by: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby

The Hulk debuted in the first volume of The Incredible Hulk (1962). In his comic book appearances, Hulk, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder (DID), is primarily portrayed as his alter ego, Hulk, a green-skinned, gigantic, and powerful humanoid with infinite physical strength.

19. Garfield

Garfield is a fictitious cat who stars in Jim Davis' cartoon of the same name. Photo: @mundogaturro

Source: Facebook

Full name: James A. Garfield Davis

James A. Garfield Davis Created by: Jim Davis

Garfield is a fictitious cat who stars in Jim Davis' cartoon of the same name. Garfield is characterised as an obese, sluggish, and cynical orange tabby Persian. He is known for his fondness for lasagna and sleeping and his aversion to Mondays, Nermal, and exercising.

20. Tweety

Tweety is a yellow canary at Warner Bros. Photo: @_lolifroyd

Source: Twitter

Full name: Tweety Bird

Tweety Bird Created by: Friz Freleng, Bob Clampett

Tweety is a yellow canary at Warner Bros. The title "Tweety" is a play on words because it initially meant "sweetie", and "tweet" is an English onomatopoeia for bird sounds. His features are inspired by Red Skelton's classic "Junior the Mean Widdle Kid." He starred in 46 comics during the golden age, from 1942 to 1964.

21. Charlie Brown

Charlie Brown is the primary protagonist of the comic strip Peanuts. Photo: @ToxinWafflezzz

Source: Twitter

Full name: Charles "Charlie" Brown

Charles "Charlie" Brown Created by: Charles M. Schulz

Charlie Brown, portrayed as a "lovable loser," is one of the classic American archetypes and a well-known cartoon character. He is shown as an individual who frequently struggles and, as a result, is apprehensive and lacks self-esteem.

22. Jerry Mouse

Jerry Mouse is a fictitious character and one of the two eponymous figures in Tom and Jerry's animated movies. Photo: @SimplementeGatos

Source: Facebook

Full name: Gerald Jinx "Jerry" Mouse

Gerald Jinx "Jerry" Mouse Created by: William Hanna, Joseph Barbera

In Tom and Jerry, Jerry Mouse usually appears as the protagonist opposing his antagonist, Tom Cat. Jerry is a humanoid brown house mouse who originally debuted as Jinx in MGM's 1940 comic short Puss Gets the Boot.

23. Lucy Van Pelt

Lucy Van Pelt is a fictitious character from the syndicated cartoon strip Peanuts. Photo: @GatehouseLondon

Source: Twitter

Full name: Lucille "Lucy" Van Pelt

Lucille "Lucy" Van Pelt Created by: Charles Schulz

Lucy Van Pelt is a fictitious character from the syndicated cartoon strip Peanuts, authored and illustrated by Charles Schulz. She is Linus and Rerun's older sister. Lucy is described as a "fussbudget," a cranky, demanding, and outspoken girl who abuses most of the strip's characters, especially Linus and Charlie Brown.

24. Bugs Bunny

Bugs Bunny is a fictitious character developed by Warner Bros. Photo: @MelendezJimmy

Source: Facebook

Full name: George Washington Bunny

George Washington Bunny Created by: Chuck Jones, Tex Avery, Bob Clampett, Robert McKimson, Bob Givens

Bugs Bunny is a fictitious character developed by Warner Bros. in the late 1930s. He is most known for his featured appearances in the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes series of comic short films created by Warner Brothers.

25. Squirtle

Squirtle is a Pokémon breed from Game Freak and Nintendo's franchise. Photo: @DailyLoud

Source: Twitter

Full name: Zenigame

Zenigame Created by: Atsuko Nishida

Squirtle, recognised as Zenigame in Japan, is a Pokémon breed from Game Freak and Nintendo's franchise. During the series' English localisation, its name was modified from Zenigame to Squirtle to offer it a "clever and descriptive name."

26. Lois Griffin

Lois Griffin is a fictitious character in the comic television sitcom Family Guy. Photo: @whatitsbecoming

Source: Twitter

Full name: Lois Patrice Griffin

Lois Patrice Griffin Created by: Seth MacFarlane

Lois Griffin is a fictitious character in the comic television sitcom Family Guy. Alex Borstein voices her. Lois made her broadcast debut on 31 January 1999, alongside the rest of the Griffin family in the Death Has a Shadow episode.

27. Brian Griffin

Brian Griffin is a fictitious character in the American cartoon series Family Guy. Photo: @familyguyposter

Source: Twitter

Full name: Brian Griffin

Brian Griffin Created by: Seth MacFarlane

Brian Griffin is a crucial character in the Family Guy series. He is a humanoid white labrador retriever who acts as Stewie Griffin's closest companion and comic foil. Brian can drive, speak, and balance on two legs.

28. Red Skull

The Red Skull was designed by France Herron, Jack Kirby, and Joe Simon. Photo: Marvel Museum of Arts (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Johann Shmidt

Johann Shmidt Created by: France Herron, Jack Kirby, Joe Simon

The Red Skull is a fictional supervillain that appears in American comic books produced by Marvel Comics and its precursor, Timely Comics. The Red Skull's hidden identity was made public as George Maxon in Captain America Comics #1; however, it was later proven that he was simply a decoy working for the actual Red Skull.

29. Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. @BPTV_IG

Source: Instagram

Full name: Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel

Dr. Harleen Frances Quinzel Created by: Paul Dini (writer), Bruce Timm (artist)

Harley Quinn is a fictional character from the DC Comics universe. Paul Dini and Bruce Timm designed her for Batman: The Animated Series as a henchwoman for the Joker.

30. Pink Panther

The Pink Panther is a fictitious cartoon character featured in all Pink Panther films. Photo: @kassra.saberi

Source: Facebook

Full name: Pink Panther

Pink Panther Created by: Blake Edwards, Hawley Pratt, Friz Freleng

The Pink Panther is a fictitious cartoon character featured in all Pink Panther films' beginning or ending credit sequences, apart from Inspector Clouseau and A Shot in the Dark.

How to draw a cartoon character

Cartoon drawing requires you to concentrate on the general shape and size of the character while emphasising specific aspects to make it more attractive. How do you draw cartoon characters easily? Here is a guide on how to draw a cartoon character.

Begin by drawing the head of the cartoon. Outline the rest of the body. Create a line of motion on at least one side of the body. Include guidelines for every part of the body. Fill in the details of the head, beginning with the eyes. Draw the body and the limbs. Include finishing touches such as clothing and shoes. Use a pen or marker to fill out the sketch.

How to draw a cute girl cartoon

When drawing female cartoon characters, it is essential to distinguish them from masculine characters. Female cartoon characters often have a lower waist and bigger eyes or lips than their male counterparts. Here is a step-by-step guide for easy cartoon drawings.

Draw the head and body. Include facial features. Draw an illustration of the hair. Create a sketch of the clothing. Draw the arms. Draw the legs. Add footwear and fix errors. Colour the cartoon girl.

How do you draw a simple cartoon guy?

Unlike feminine characters, male cartoons typically have significantly broader shoulders and bigger legs, particularly if you're trying to make a muscular cartoon. Here is a guide for drawing easy, simple cartoon characters.

Draw the head and upper body. Sketch the pair of trousers. Sketch the shoes. Draw the arms. Sketch the hair and ears. Include details on both ears and hair. Add texture to the character's outfit. Draw the features of the character's face.

Above are easy cartoon characters to draw for kids and adults. If you're an aspiring artist or game designer seeking a new challenge, learning to sketch cartoon characters is an excellent method to polish your creative talents and let your creativity run wild.

Yen.com.gh recently released a fantastic list of things to draw when bored. Boredom is unavoidable sometimes; if you find yourself in such a circumstance, it is critical to discover things to draw if bored to engage your mind.

Drawing is an effective technique for staying occupied. Read the article for fun drawing ideas for you and your children at home, school, and work.

Source: YEN.com.gh