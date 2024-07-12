Full list of all Tekken 8 characters ranked: All confirmed characters
Tekken 8 is the eighth canon release and tenth overall entry in the gaming franchise. The video game's release in January 2024 has generated interest from its fanbase, who are eager to know more about all the confirmed characters. Learn about all the Tekken 8 characters and how they rank by popularity.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- All Tekken 8 characters ranked
- 1. Jin Kazama
- 2. King
- 3. Reina
- 4. Kazuya Mishima
- 5. Hwoarang
- 6. Steve Fox
- 7. Sergei Dragunov
- 8. Lili De Rochefort
- 9. Bryan Fury
- 10. Marshall Law
- 11. Yoshimitsu
- 12. Victor Chevalier
- 13. Eddy Gordo
- 14. Paul Phoenix
- 15. Asuka Kazama
- 16. Jun Kazama
- 17. Azucena Milagros
- 18. Lars Alexandersson
- 19. Devil Jin
- 20. Leroy Smith
- 21. Lee Chaolan
- 22. Nina Williams
- 23. Alisa Bosconovitch
- 24. Ling Xiaoyu
- 25. Feng Wei
- 26. Leo Kliesen
- 27. Jack-8
- 28. Raven
- 29. Claudio Serafino
- 30. Zafina
- 31. Kuma
- 32. Shaheen
- 33. Panda
- 34. Lidia Sobieska
- How many characters will be in Tekken 8?
- Who are the extra 4 characters in Tekken 8?
- Is Heihachi dead in Tekken 8?
- Why is Tekken 8 so expensive?
When ranking all the Tekken 8 characters, we considered various factors, such as gamers' popularity on Reddit and Steam Community. We also considered the balance updates from the latest patches, which can significantly impact a character's effectiveness. The list is subjective and may not align with everyone's perspective.
All Tekken 8 characters ranked
Video game developers Bandai Namco Studios and Arika released Tekken 8 on 26 January 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. The game has a base roster of 32 characters and four additional DLCs.
To learn more about Tekken 8 characters and their popularity, here is a ranking of all the characters according to Event Hubs and several other similar websites (as of the time of writing).
|Rank
|Character
|Playerbase %
|1
|Jin Kazama
|6.68%
|2
|King
|6.12%
|3
|Reina
|6.04%
|4
|Kazuya Mishima
|5.28%
|5
|Hwoarang
|4.98%
|6
|Steve Fox
|4.37%
|7
|Dragunov
|4.30%
|8
|Lili De Rochefort
|4.10%
|9
|Bryan Fury
|4.09%
|10
|Marshall Law
|3.87%
|11
|Yoshimitsu
|3.36%
|12
|Victor Chevalier
|3.28%
|13
|Eddy Gordo
|3.24%
|14
|Paul Phoenix
|3.15%
|15
|Asuka Kazama
|3.07%
|16
|Jun Kazama
|2.96%
|17
|Azucena Milagros
|2.71%
|18
|Lars Alexandersson
|2.49%
|19
|Devil Jin
|2.49%
|20
|Leroy Smith
|2.45%
|21
|Lee Chaolan
|2.41%
|22
|Nina Williams
|2.35%
|23
|Alisa Bosconovitch
|2.17%
|24
|Ling Xiaoyu
|2.12%
|25
|Feng Wei
|2.00%
|26
|Leo Kliesen
|1.68%
|27
|Jack-8
|1.61%
|28
|Raven
|1.44%
|29
|Claudio Serafino
|1.37%
1. Jin Kazama
- Country: Japan
- Style: Karate
Jin is the son of Jun Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. His mother raised him in a remote location in Yakushima's mountains and trained in the Kazama family's self-defence fighting style. At 19, he entered the King of Iron Fist Tournament 3 to avenge his mother's apparent death at the hands of Ogre.
2. King
- Country: Mexico
- Style: Pro wrestling
King is a luchador from Mexico who supports orphans worldwide. He was once a street-brawling orphan who became a Catholic priest and started an orphanage for street children. King fought in wrestling matches to fund the orphanage, donning his iconic Jaguar mask to conceal his identity.
3. Reina
- Country: Presumably Japan
- Style: N/A
Reina is a high school student at Mishima Polytechnical School who many believe to be Heihachi Mishima's daughter. She entered the King of Iron Fist Tournament 8's Asia Preliminaries, where she met Jin Kazama, Heihachi's grandson.
4. Kazuya Mishima
- Country: None (relinquished his Japanese nationality)
- Style: Mishima-style fighting karate
Kazuya is the son of Heihachi Mishima and Kazumi Mishima. When he was five years old, his father threw him off a cliff, awakening the Devil Gene within him. Kazuya survived the fall and swore revenge against his father.
5. Hwoarang
- Country: South Korea
- Style: Taekwondo
Hwoarang is a Taekwondo master from South Korea and Jin Kazama's rival. He was once a street brawler who used dishonest tactics to increase wagers made against him.
6. Steve Fox
- Country: United Kingdom
- Style: Boxing
Steve is a young British boxer whose main objective has been to learn more about his past. He also wants to know the origin of the mysterious scar on his arm and get revenge against those responsible.
7. Sergei Dragunov
- Country: Russia
- Style: Commando sambo
Dragunov is a member of an elite special operations unit in the Russian military. His alias is "The White Angel of Death," a name he earned through his sheer and overwhelming combat prowess.
8. Lili De Rochefort
- Country: Monaco
- Style: Self-taught style
Lili, whose full name is Emilie De Rochefort, is the only daughter of a wealthy Monegasque oil magnate. She was kidnapped and held for ransom four years before the King of Iron Fist Tournament 5.
9. Bryan Fury
- Country: United States
- Style: Kickboxing
Bryan was once a police detective but is now a reanimated zombie cyborg with no morals and a penchant for violence. He died in a shoot-out in Hong Kong, and Doctor Abel brought him back to life through the use of cybernetic enhancements.
10. Marshall Law
- Country: United States
- Style: Martial arts
Marshall Law is a renowned martial arts master who runs his dojo. However, he fell into debt due to his son's motorcycle accident, and his efforts to repay this debt caused him to neglect the management of his dojo.
11. Yoshimitsu
- Country: None (formerly Japan)
- Style: Advanced manji ninjutsu
Yoshimitsu is the leader of the Manji Clan, a notorious gang of Robin Hood-like space thieves. He enters the Tournament after learning that his friend Dr. Bosconovitch needs Ogre's blood to live.
12. Victor Chevalier
- Country: France
- Style: Super spy CQB
Victor Chevalier is from a lineage of distinguished knights. He dreamed of rescuing those in need and founded the UN's independent forces.
13. Eddy Gordo
- Country: Brazil
- Style: Capoeira
Eddy Gordo (a DLC in Tekken 8) is a skilled capoeira user. He has devoted half his life to honing his skills so he can exact revenge on Kazuya Mishima for his father's death.
14. Paul Phoenix
- Country: United States
- Style: Integrated martial arts based on Judo
Paul Phoenix is a hot-blooded, aggressive character who is more determined than ever to win the King of Iron Fist Tournament and prove he is the best fighter in the universe. Paul is good friends with the Law Family.
15. Asuka Kazama
- Country: Japan
- Style: Kazama-style traditional martial arts
Asuka is a member of the Kazama family and a practitioner of Kazama-style conventional martial arts. She was trained in her family's style from a young age and has always possessed a strong sense of justice.
16. Jun Kazama
- Country: Japan
- Style: Kazama-style traditional martial arts
Jun Kazama is Jin Kazama's mother and a practitioner of Kazama-style conventional martial arts. From a very young age, Jun displayed a propensity for communicating with animals.
17. Azucena Milagros
- Country: Peru
- Style: Mixed martial arts (striker)
Azucena Milagros, 'Coffee Queen' Ortiz Castillo, is a female MMA artist known for her innocent personality and fearless fighting style. She uses martial arts to promote her coffee brand, 'Azucena Blend.'
18. Lars Alexandersson
- Country: Sweden
- Style: Tekken Force martial arts
Lars Alexandersson is Heihachi Mishima's illegitimate child and the leader of the rebel army fighting against G Corp. A former officer of Mishima Zaibatsu's particular military unit, the Tekken Force, Lars led a coup d’état against the Zaibatsu.
19. Devil Jin
- Country: None
- Style: Unknown
Devil Jin was an entity that inhabited Jin Kazama; it could use him as a vessel because Jin inherited the Devil Gene from his father, Kazuya Mishima.
20. Leroy Smith
- Country: United States
- Style: Wing Chun
A Wing Chun master, Leroy Smith, is extolled as a hero for freeing New York from the clutches of gangs. He decides to participate in The King of Iron Fist Tournament to shut the Mishima Zaibatsu down.
21. Lee Chaolan
- Country: Japan
- Style: Martial arts
Lee is the de facto leader of the Archers of Sirius, an ancient order of exorcists who have been banishing supernatural threats for hundreds of years. Adopted by Heihachi Mishima, he grows up as a rival to Kazuya Mishima in Heihachi's dojo.
22. Nina Williams
- Country: Ireland
- Style: Assassination arts
Nina is a cold-blooded Irish assassin who was put into cryosleep for 15 years by her organisation. An experiment during her cryosleep made her the biological mother of Steve Fox. She has an infamous rivalry with her younger sister, Anna Williams.
23. Alisa Bosconovitch
- Country: Russia
- Style: Thruster-based high-mobility fighting style
Alisa is one of the best Tekken 8 characters for beginners due to her technological enhancements, which can cause much damage. She is an android created by Doctor Bosconovitch to look like his deceased daughter.
24. Ling Xiaoyu
- Country: China
- Style: Baguazhang, Piguazhang-based Chinese martial arts
Ling Xiaoyu is one of the best female characters in Tekken 8. She is a Chinese martial artist who dreams of building a theme park. Ling stowed away to Hong Kong, where she competed in the King of Iron Fist Tournament.
25. Feng Wei
- Country: China
- Style: Taijiquan
Feng is a master of the Chinese martial art Kenpo. A renowned master taught him, but his ambitions exceeded the limits of his dojo. He killed his master and fled, searching for forbidden scrolls to grant him the power to exceed his limits.
26. Leo Kliesen
- Country: Germany
- Style: Bajiquan
Leo is a Bajiquan user born to Niklas Kliesen, a world-renowned archaeologist, and Emma Kliesen, an authority in genetic research. Leo uses these inherited skills to set off on a hunt for the truth behind the mysterious circumstances of Emma Kliesen's death one year prior.
27. Jack-8
- Country: Unknown
- Style: Sheer force
Jack-8 is G Corp's premier humanoid weapon and the latest prototype in the Jack series. One of the developers assigned to the Jack series, Jane, once had her life saved by a Jack. She joined G Corp and worked day and night to create her ideal Jack machine.
28. Raven
- Country: Unknown
- Style: Ninjitsu
Raven is a secret intelligence agent in the United Nations' Raven Unit. He is a subordinate of Master Raven and Victor Chevalier. Victor founded The Raven Unit after he felt the world was on the brink of being taken over by the Mishima Zaibatsu.
29. Claudio Serafino
- Country: Italy
- Style: Sirius exorcist arts
Claudio is the de facto leader of the Sirius Marksmen and a formidable exorcist. After learning from Heihachi about Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima's control over the Devil Gene, he cooperated with them despite internal opposition.
30. Zafina
- Country: Unknown
- Style: Ancient assassination arts
Zafina is a Middle Eastern woman of incredible spiritual prowess. She was born into a tribe of warriors whose roots date back to immemorial, and their traditions brought her up.
31. Kuma
- Country: None
- Style: Heihchi-style advanced Kuma shin ken
Kuma is Heihachi Mishima's pet bear and bodyguard. He is trained in martial arts and sign language. Kuma trained to grow stronger after Paul Phoenix defeated him twice. Kuma's son replaced him as Heihachi's bodyguard after his death.
32. Shaheen
- Country: Saudi Arabia
- Style: Close-quarters combat
Shaheen is a private military specialist from Saudi Arabia who learned the art of fighting at a young age from his father. He vowed to fight G Corporation's tyranny after they were responsible for his best friend Salim's death.
33. Panda
- Country: None
- Style: Heihchi-style advanced Kuma shin ken
Panda is a giant panda who is Ling Xiaoyu's loyal pet, best friend, and bodyguard. She is brilliant for a bear, so much so that she can learn specialised martial arts and understand basic Japanese.
34. Lidia Sobieska
- Country: Poland
- Style: Karate
Lidia Sobieska (a DLC in Tekken 8) is a Polish Karateka who also serves as her country's Prime Minister. She seeks to protect her country from Mishima Zaibatsu's influence. Lidia was born into a family that has produced many prominent politicians.
How many characters will be in Tekken 8?
Bandai Namco Studios launched the game on 26 January 2024 with a base roster of 32 characters. As of this writing, the game developers have added two DLC (downloadable content) characters: Eddy Gordo and Lidia Sobieska.
Who are the extra 4 characters in Tekken 8?
The game publisher has only revealed two out of the expected four additional DLC characters in Tekken 8. They are Eddy and Lidia. In addition, the game has three new previously unseen characters in the franchise—Azucena, Victor, and Reina.
Is Heihachi dead in Tekken 8?
Yes, he is dead. According to Event Hubs, one of Tekken 8's producers, Katsuhiro Harada, confirmed that Heihachi Mishima is dead and will not be present in the latest instalment.
Why is Tekken 8 so expensive?
According to Tekken 8 producer Katsuhiro Harada, the game's development costs have more than doubled the price of the previous instalment. In a talk live broadcast, he said,
Games to create now are just so much more expensive than even Tekken 7 was, so it's several times of[sic] that when we're thinking about the current platform of games.
Above is a list of all the Tekken 8 characters ranked according to popularity. The character list showcases a diverse array of fighters, each bringing unique styles and strategies to the fray.
Yen.com.gh published an informative article explaining Mortal Kombat characters' roles and personalities. Mortal Kombat is a popular fighting game franchise known for its unique characters and intricate lore.
The Mortal Kombat franchise character list is extensive, and fighters are known for their unique abilities and backgrounds. But aside from their fighting skills and abilities, what do you know about the Mortal Kombat characters' roles and personalities?
Source: YEN.com.gh
Chris Ndetei (Lifestyle writer) Christopher Ndetei is a junior reporter writer who joined the Yen team in May 2021. He graduated from the Machakos Technical College in 2009 with a diploma in ICT. Chris has over two years of experience in content creation and more than ten working in the hospitality industry. He covers lifestyle/entertainment, focusing on biographies, life hacks, gaming and guides. In 2023, Christopher finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach him at chrisndetei@gmail.com