Full list of all Tekken 8 characters ranked: All confirmed characters
by  Chris Ndetei 10 min read

Tekken 8 is the eighth canon release and tenth overall entry in the gaming franchise. The video game's release in January 2024 has generated interest from its fanbase, who are eager to know more about all the confirmed characters. Learn about all the Tekken 8 characters and how they rank by popularity.

Kazuya Mishima (L), Jun Kazama (C), and Jin Kazama (R)
Tekken 8 characters Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, and Jin Kazama.


TABLE OF CONTENTS

When ranking all the Tekken 8 characters, we considered various factors, such as gamers' popularity on Reddit and Steam Community. We also considered the balance updates from the latest patches, which can significantly impact a character's effectiveness. The list is subjective and may not align with everyone's perspective.

All Tekken 8 characters ranked

Vide­­o game­­ de­­ve­­lope­­rs Bandai Namco Studios and Arika re­­le­­ase­­d Te­­kke­­n 8 on 26 January 2024 for the­­ PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Se­­rie­­s X/S. The­­ game­­ has a base­­ roste­­r of 32 characte­­rs and four additional DLCs.

To learn more about Tekken 8 characters and their popularity, here is a ranking of all the characters according to Event Hubs and several other similar websites (as of the time of writing).

RankCharacterPlayerbase %
1Jin Kazama6.68%
2King6.12%
3Reina6.04%
4Kazuya Mishima5.28%
5Hwoarang4.98%
6Steve Fox4.37%
7Dragunov4.30%
8Lili De Rochefort4.10%
9Bryan Fury4.09%
10Marshall Law3.87%
11Yoshimitsu3.36%
12Victor Chevalier3.28%
13Eddy Gordo3.24%
14Paul Phoenix3.15%
15Asuka Kazama3.07%
16Jun Kazama2.96%
17Azucena Milagros2.71%
18Lars Alexandersson2.49%
19Devil Jin2.49%
20Leroy Smith2.45%
21Lee Chaolan2.41%
22Nina Williams2.35%
23Alisa Bosconovitch2.17%
24Ling Xiaoyu2.12%
25Feng Wei2.00%
26Leo Kliesen1.68%
27Jack-81.61%
28Raven1.44%
29Claudio Serafino1.37%

1. Jin Kazama

Jin Kazama in an action pose with red fiery aura (L) and in a black latex costume (R)
Jin is the­ son of Jun Kazama and Kazuya Mishima and trained in the Kazama family's se­lf-defe­nce fighting style.

  • Country: Japan
  • Style: Karate

Jin is the­­ son of Jun Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. His mothe­­r raise­­d him in a re­­mote location in Yakushima's mountains and traine­­d in the­­ Kazama family's se­­lf-de­­fe­­nce­­ fighting style­­. At 19, he­­ e­­nte­­re­­d the­­ King of Iron Fist Tourname­­nt 3 to ave­­nge­­ his mothe­­r's appare­­nt de­­ath at the­­ hands of Ogre­­.

2. King

King is shown wearing a blue and purple wrestling outfit
King is a luchador from Mexico who wrestles to fund the orphanage, donning his iconic Jaguar mask to conceal his identity.

  • Country: Mexico
  • Style: Pro wrestling

King is a luchador from Mexico who supports orphans worldwide. He was once a street-brawling orphan who became a Catholic priest and started an orphanage for street children. King fought in wrestling matches to fund the orphanage, donning his iconic Jaguar mask to conceal his identity.

3. Reina

Reina is shown in a relaxed pose against an ornate background with warm tones and intricate designs
Reina is the presumed daughter of Heihachi Mishima and promises to continue his father's legacy in Tekken 8.

  • Country: Presumably Japan
  • Style: N/A

Re­­ina is a high school stude­­nt at Mishima Polyte­­chnical School who many be­­lie­­ve­­ to be­­ Heihachi Mishima's daughte­­r. She­­ e­­nte­­re­­d the­­ King of Iron Fist Tourname­­nt 8's Asia Preliminarie­­s, whe­­re­­ she­­ me­­t Jin Kazama, He­­ihachi's grandson.

4. Kazuya Mishima

  • Country: None (relinquished his Japanese nationality)
  • Style: Mishima-style fighting karate

Kazuya is the­­ son of He­­ihachi Mishima and Kazumi Mishima. Whe­­n he­­ was five­­ ye­­ars old, his fathe­­r thre­­w him off a cliff, awake­­ning the­­ De­­vil Ge­­ne­­ within him. Kazuya survive­­d the fall and swore­­ re­­ve­­nge­­ against his fathe­­r.

5. Hwoarang

Hwoarang in an action pose, wearing a white top and dark pants with orange stripes.
Hwoarang is a Taekwondo master from South Korea and Jin Kazama's rival.

  • Country: South Korea
  • Style: Taekwondo

Hwoarang is a Taekwondo master from South Korea and Jin Kazama's rival. He was once a street brawler who used dishonest tactics to increase wagers made against him.

6. Steve Fox

  • Country: United Kingdom
  • Style: Boxing

Steve is a young British boxer whose main objective has been to learn more about his past. He also wants to know the origin of the mysterious scar on his arm and get revenge against those responsible.

7. Sergei Dragunov

Sergei Dragunov poses in a futuristic attire set against contrasting backgrounds
Dragunov, also known as "The White Angel of Death," is a member of an elite special operations unit in the Russian military.

  • Country: Russia
  • Style: Commando sambo

Dragunov is a member of an elite special operations unit in the Russian military. His alias is "The White Angel of Death," a name he earned through his sheer and overwhelming combat prowess.

8. Lili De Rochefort

  • Country: Monaco
  • Style: Self-taught style

Lili, whose full name is Emilie De Rochefort, is the only daughter of a wealthy Monegasque oil magnate. She was kidnapped and held for ransom four years before the King of Iron Fist Tournament 5.

9. Bryan Fury

Bryan Fury is shown showcasing his detailed scarred muscular structure with a distinctive tattoo on his neck.
Bryan Fury is a former cop turned psychotic cyborg.

  • Country: United States
  • Style: Kickboxing

Bryan was once a police detective but is now a reanimated zombie cyborg with no morals and a penchant for violence. He died in a shoot-out in Hong Kong, and Doctor Abel brought him back to life through the use of cybernetic enhancements.

10. Marshall Law

  • Country: United States
  • Style: Martial arts

Marshall Law is a renowned martial arts master who runs his dojo. However, he fell into debt due to his son's motorcycle accident, and his efforts to repay this debt caused him to neglect the management of his dojo.

11. Yoshimitsu

Yoshimitsu in a dynamic pose with a long sword and elaborate armor
Yoshimitsu is the leader of the Manji Clan, a notorious gang of Robin Hood-like space thieves.

  • Country: None (formerly Japan)
  • Style: Advanced manji ninjutsu

Yoshimitsu is the leader of the Manji Clan, a notorious gang of Robin Hood-like space thieves. He enters the Tournament after learning that his friend Dr. Bosconovitch needs Ogre's blood to live.

12. Victor Chevalier

Victor Chevalier in a formal suit holding a weapon (L) and he stands with one hand in his pocket against a cityscape background (R)
Victor Chevalier is a living legend who founded the UN's independent forces.

  • Country: France
  • Style: Super spy CQB

Victor Chevalier is from a lineage of distinguished knights. He dreamed of rescuing those in need and founded the UN's independent forces.

13. Eddy Gordo

  • Country: Brazil
  • Style: Capoeira

Eddy Gordo (a DLC in Tekken 8) is a skilled capoeira user. He has devoted half his life to honing his skills so he can exact revenge on Kazuya Mishima for his father's death.

14. Paul Phoenix

Paul Phoenix from Tekken 7 (L) and from Tekken 8 (R)
Paul Phoenix is a hot-blooded, aggressive character who is more determined than ever to win the King of Iron Fist Tournament.

  • Country: United States
  • Style: Integrated martial arts based on Judo

Paul Phoenix is a hot-blooded, aggressive character who is more determined than ever to win the King of Iron Fist Tournament and prove he is the best fighter in the universe. Paul is good friends with the Law Family.

15. Asuka Kazama

  • Country: Japan
  • Style: Kazama-style traditional martial arts

Asuka is a member of the Kazama family and a practitioner of Kazama-style conventional martial arts. She was trained in her family's style from a young age and has always possessed a strong sense of justice.

16. Jun Kazama

Jun Kazama from Tekken
Jun Kazama is Jin Kazama's mother and a practitioner of Kazama-style conventional martial arts.

  • Country: Japan
  • Style: Kazama-style traditional martial arts

Jun Kazama is Jin Kazama's mother and a practitioner of Kazama-style conventional martial arts. From a very young age, Jun displayed a propensity for communicating with animals.

17. Azucena Milagros

  • Country: Peru
  • Style: Mixed martial arts (striker)

Azucena Milagros, 'Coffee Queen' Ortiz Castillo, is a female MMA artist known for her innocent personality and fearless fighting style. She uses martial arts to promote her coffee brand, 'Azucena Blend.'

18. Lars Alexandersson

Lars Alexandersson is shown amidst dynamic blue and white lightning effects (L) and in a more realistic style with detailed armor and metallic finishes (R)
Lars Alexandersson is Heihachi Mishima's illegitimate child and the leader of the rebel army fighting against G Corp.

  • Country: Sweden
  • Style: Tekken Force martial arts

Lars Alexandersson is Heihachi Mishima's illegitimate child and the leader of the rebel army fighting against G Corp. A former officer of Mishima Zaibatsu's particular military unit, the Tekken Force, Lars led a coup d’état against the Zaibatsu.

19. Devil Jin

Devil Jin is shown in-game, featuring large black wings, red gloves, and dark pants (L) and a more detailed and stylised illustration of Devil Jin is presented (R)
Devil Jin's appearance matches his name, and his fighting skills are beyond human capabilities.

  • Country: None
  • Style: Unknown

Devil Jin was an entity that inhabited Jin Kazama; it could use him as a vessel because Jin inherited the Devil Gene from his father, Kazuya Mishima.

20. Leroy Smith

Leroy in a traditional Chinese-style outfit with gold trim and accessories (L) and is seen shirtless, with detailed body tattoos and wearing gold necklaces (R)
A Wing Chun master, Leroy Smith, is extolled as a hero for freeing New York from the clutches of gangs.

  • Country: United States
  • Style: Wing Chun

A Wing Chun master, Leroy Smith, is extolled as a hero for freeing New York from the clutches of gangs. He decides to participate in The King of Iron Fist Tournament to shut the Mishima Zaibatsu down.

21. Lee Chaolan

  • Country: Japan
  • Style: Martial arts

Lee is the de facto leader of the Archers of Sirius, an ancient order of exorcists who have been banishing supernatural threats for hundreds of years. Adopted by Heihachi Mishima, he grows up as a rival to Kazuya Mishima in Heihachi's dojo.

22. Nina Williams

Nina Williams in a dynamic action pose, holding a gun with both hands (L) and in a more relaxed pose, with one hand on her hip (R)
Nina is a cold-blooded Irish assassin who was put into cryosleep for 15 years by her organisation.

  • Country: Ireland
  • Style: Assassination arts

Nina is a cold-blooded Irish assassin who was put into cryosleep for 15 years by her organisation. An experiment during her cryosleep made her the biological mother of Steve Fox. She has an infamous rivalry with her younger sister, Anna Williams.

23. Alisa Bosconovitch

Alisa Bosconovitch in a dynamic pose with mechanical wings (L) and in a green dress with white frills (R)
Alisa is an android created by Doctor Bosconovitch to look like his deceased daughter.

  • Country: Russia
  • Style: Thruster-based high-mobility fighting style

Alisa is one of the best Tekken 8 characters for beginners due to her technological enhancements, which can cause much damage. She is an android created by Doctor Bosconovitch to look like his deceased daughter.

24. Ling Xiaoyu

  • Country: China
  • Style: Baguazhang, Piguazhang-based Chinese martial arts

Ling Xiaoyu is one of the best female characters in Tekken 8. She is a Chinese martial artist who dreams of building a theme park. Ling stowed away to Hong Kong, where she competed in the King of Iron Fist Tournament.

25. Feng Wei

Feng Wei in traditional martial arts attire with red and gold accents (L) and an artistic, stylised illustration of the fighter (R).
Feng is a master of the Chinese martial art Kenpo whose ambitions exceeded the limits of his dojo.

  • Country: China
  • Style: Taijiquan

Feng is a master of the Chinese martial art Kenpo. A renowned master taught him, but his ambitions exceeded the limits of his dojo. He killed his master and fled, searching for forbidden scrolls to grant him the power to exceed his limits.

26. Leo Kliesen

Leo Kliesen is shown in a dynamic pose, wearing a red jacket with gloves
Leo is a Bajiquan-style fighter from Germany.

  • Country: Germany
  • Style: Bajiquan

Leo is a Bajiquan user born to Niklas Kliesen, a world-renowned archaeologist, and Emma Kliesen, an authority in genetic research. Leo uses these inherited skills to set off on a hunt for the truth behind the mysterious circumstances of Emma Kliesen's death one year prior.

27. Jack-8

  • Country: Unknown
  • Style: Sheer force

Jack-8 is G Corp's premier humanoid weapon and the latest prototype in the Jack series. One of the developers assigned to the Jack series, Jane, once had her life saved by a Jack. She joined G Corp and worked day and night to create her ideal Jack machine.

28. Raven

Raven in dynamic poses with swords
Raven is a secret intelligence agent in the United Nations Raven Unit and a subordinate of Master Raven and Victor Chevalier.

  • Country: Unknown
  • Style: Ninjitsu

Raven is a secret intelligence agent in the United Nations' Raven Unit. He is a subordinate of Master Raven and Victor Chevalier. Victor founded The Raven Unit after he felt the world was on the brink of being taken over by the Mishima Zaibatsu.

29. Claudio Serafino

  • Country: Italy
  • Style: Sirius exorcist arts

Claudio is the de facto leader of the Sirius Marksmen and a formidable exorcist. After learning from Heihachi about Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima's control over the Devil Gene, he cooperated with them despite internal opposition.

30. Zafina

Zafina in a dynamic pose emitting a purple, mystical energy
Zafina is a Middle Eastern woman of incredible spiritual prowess.

  • Country: Unknown
  • Style: Ancient assassination arts

Zafina is a Middle Eastern woman of incredible spiritual prowess. She was born into a tribe of warriors whose roots date back to immemorial, and their traditions brought her up.

31. Kuma

  • Country: None
  • Style: Heihchi-style advanced Kuma shin ken

Kuma is Heihachi Mishima's pet bear and bodyguard. He is trained in martial arts and sign language. Kuma trained to grow stronger after Paul Phoenix defeated him twice. Kuma's son replaced him as Heihachi's bodyguard after his death.

32. Shaheen

Shaheen with a red headscarf with white adornments and a blue outfit with gold trim and red sashes.
Shaheen is a private military specialist from Saudi Arabia who learned the art of fighting from his father at a young age.

  • Country: Saudi Arabia
  • Style: Close-quarters combat

Shaheen is a private military specialist from Saudi Arabia who learned the art of fighting at a young age from his father. He vowed to fight G Corporation's tyranny after they were responsible for his best friend Salim's death.

33. Panda

Panda is standing wearing gold bracelets and a red ribbon around its neck
Panda is a giant panda who is Ling Xiaoyu's loyal pet, best friend, and bodyguard.

  • Country: None
  • Style: Heihchi-style advanced Kuma shin ken

Panda is a giant panda who is Ling Xiaoyu's loyal pet, best friend, and bodyguard. She is brilliant for a bear, so much so that she can learn specialised martial arts and understand basic Japanese.

34. Lidia Sobieska

  • Country: Poland
  • Style: Karate

Lidia Sobieska (a DLC in Tekken 8) is a Polish Karateka who also serves as her country's Prime Minister. She seeks to protect her country from Mishima Zaibatsu's influence. Lidia was born into a family that has produced many prominent politicians.

How many characters will be in Tekken 8?

Bandai Namco Studios launched the game on 26 January 2024 with a base roster of 32 characters. As of this writing, the game developers have added two DLC (downloadable content) characters: Eddy Gordo and Lidia Sobieska.

Who are the extra 4 characters in Tekken 8?

The game publisher has only revealed two out of the expected four additional DLC characters in Tekken 8. They are Eddy and Lidia. In addition, the game has three new previously unseen characters in the franchise—Azucena, Victor, and Reina.

Is Heihachi dead in Tekken 8?

Yes, he is dead. According to Event Hubs, one of Tekken 8's producers, Katsuhiro Harada, confirmed that Heihachi Mishima is dead and will not be present in the latest instalment.

Why is Tekken 8 so expensive?

According to Tekken 8 producer Katsuhiro Harada, the game's development costs have more than doubled the price of the previous instalment. In a talk live broadcast, he said,

Games to create now are just so much more expensive than even Tekken 7 was, so it's several times of[sic] that when we're thinking about the current platform of games.

Above is a list of all the Tekken 8 characters ranked according to popularity. The character list showcases a diverse array of fighters, each bringing unique styles and strategies to the fray.



