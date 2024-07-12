Full list of all Tekken 8 characters ranked: All confirmed characters

Tekken 8 is the eighth canon release and tenth overall entry in the gaming franchise. The video game's release in January 2024 has generated interest from its fanbase, who are eager to know more about all the confirmed characters. Learn about all the Tekken 8 characters and how they rank by popularity.

From L to R: Tekken 8 characters Kazuya Mishima, Jun Kazama, and Jin Kazama. Photo: @Fighters_Gen on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When ranking all the Tekken 8 characters, we considered various factors, such as gamers' popularity on Reddit and Steam Community. We also considered the balance updates from the latest patches, which can significantly impact a character's effectiveness. The list is subjective and may not align with everyone's perspective.

All Tekken 8 characters ranked

Vide­­o game­­ de­­ve­­lope­­rs Bandai Namco Studios and Arika re­­le­­ase­­d Te­­kke­­n 8 on 26 January 2024 for the­­ PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Se­­rie­­s X/S. The­­ game­­ has a base­­ roste­­r of 32 characte­­rs and four additional DLCs.

To learn more about Tekken 8 characters and their popularity, here is a ranking of all the characters according to Event Hubs and several other similar websites (as of the time of writing).

Rank Character Playerbase % 1 Jin Kazama 6.68% 2 King 6.12% 3 Reina 6.04% 4 Kazuya Mishima 5.28% 5 Hwoarang 4.98% 6 Steve Fox 4.37% 7 Dragunov 4.30% 8 Lili De Rochefort 4.10% 9 Bryan Fury 4.09% 10 Marshall Law 3.87% 11 Yoshimitsu 3.36% 12 Victor Chevalier 3.28% 13 Eddy Gordo 3.24% 14 Paul Phoenix 3.15% 15 Asuka Kazama 3.07% 16 Jun Kazama 2.96% 17 Azucena Milagros 2.71% 18 Lars Alexandersson 2.49% 19 Devil Jin 2.49% 20 Leroy Smith 2.45% 21 Lee Chaolan 2.41% 22 Nina Williams 2.35% 23 Alisa Bosconovitch 2.17% 24 Ling Xiaoyu 2.12% 25 Feng Wei 2.00% 26 Leo Kliesen 1.68% 27 Jack-8 1.61% 28 Raven 1.44% 29 Claudio Serafino 1.37%

1. Jin Kazama

Jin is the­ son of Jun Kazama and Kazuya Mishima and trained in the Kazama family's se­lf-defe­nce fighting style. Photo: @gdaigonArt, @george_p_g on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Japan

Japan Style: Karate

Jin is the­­ son of Jun Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. His mothe­­r raise­­d him in a re­­mote location in Yakushima's mountains and traine­­d in the­­ Kazama family's se­­lf-de­­fe­­nce­­ fighting style­­. At 19, he­­ e­­nte­­re­­d the­­ King of Iron Fist Tourname­­nt 3 to ave­­nge­­ his mothe­­r's appare­­nt de­­ath at the­­ hands of Ogre­­.

2. King

King is a luchador from Mexico who wrestles to fund the orphanage, donning his iconic Jaguar mask to conceal his identity. Photo: @T_O_Himself, @Fighters_Gen on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Mexico

Mexico Style: Pro wrestling

King is a luchador from Mexico who supports orphans worldwide. He was once a street-brawling orphan who became a Catholic priest and started an orphanage for street children. King fought in wrestling matches to fund the orphanage, donning his iconic Jaguar mask to conceal his identity.

3. Reina

Reina is the presumed daughter of Heihachi Mishima and promises to continue his father's legacy in Tekken 8. Photo: @Yellow_Motion on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Presumably Japan

Presumably Japan Style: N/A

Re­­ina is a high school stude­­nt at Mishima Polyte­­chnical School who many be­­lie­­ve­­ to be­­ Heihachi Mishima's daughte­­r. She­­ e­­nte­­re­­d the­­ King of Iron Fist Tourname­­nt 8's Asia Preliminarie­­s, whe­­re­­ she­­ me­­t Jin Kazama, He­­ihachi's grandson.

4. Kazuya Mishima

Country: None (relinquished his Japanese nationality)

None (relinquished his Japanese nationality) Style: Mishima-style fighting karate

Kazuya is the­­ son of He­­ihachi Mishima and Kazumi Mishima. Whe­­n he­­ was five­­ ye­­ars old, his fathe­­r thre­­w him off a cliff, awake­­ning the­­ De­­vil Ge­­ne­­ within him. Kazuya survive­­d the fall and swore­­ re­­ve­­nge­­ against his fathe­­r.

5. Hwoarang

Hwoarang is a Taekwondo master from South Korea and Jin Kazama's rival. Photo: @JAMS_artworks, @chiiriipeach on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: South Korea

South Korea Style: Taekwondo

Hwoarang is a Taekwondo master from South Korea and Jin Kazama's rival. He was once a street brawler who used dishonest tactics to increase wagers made against him.

6. Steve Fox

Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Style: Boxing

Steve is a young British boxer whose main objective has been to learn more about his past. He also wants to know the origin of the mysterious scar on his arm and get revenge against those responsible.

7. Sergei Dragunov

Dragunov, also known as "The White Angel of Death," is a member of an elite special operations unit in the Russian military. Photo: @FGAnniversaries on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Russia

Russia Style: Commando sambo

Dragunov is a member of an elite special operations unit in the Russian military. His alias is "The White Angel of Death," a name he earned through his sheer and overwhelming combat prowess.

8. Lili De Rochefort

Country: Monaco

Monaco Style: Self-taught style

Lili, whose full name is Emilie De Rochefort, is the only daughter of a wealthy Monegasque oil magnate. She was kidnapped and held for ransom four years before the King of Iron Fist Tournament 5.

9. Bryan Fury

Bryan Fury is a former cop turned psychotic cyborg. Photo: @nichegamer, @Yellow_Motion on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: United States

United States Style: Kickboxing

Bryan was once a police detective but is now a reanimated zombie cyborg with no morals and a penchant for violence. He died in a shoot-out in Hong Kong, and Doctor Abel brought him back to life through the use of cybernetic enhancements.

10. Marshall Law

Country: United States

United States Style: Martial arts

Marshall Law is a renowned martial arts master who runs his dojo. However, he fell into debt due to his son's motorcycle accident, and his efforts to repay this debt caused him to neglect the management of his dojo.

11. Yoshimitsu

Yoshimitsu is the leader of the Manji Clan, a notorious gang of Robin Hood-like space thieves. Photo: @theYoshimitsu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: None (formerly Japan)

None (formerly Japan) Style: Advanced manji ninjutsu

Yoshimitsu is the leader of the Manji Clan, a notorious gang of Robin Hood-like space thieves. He enters the Tournament after learning that his friend Dr. Bosconovitch needs Ogre's blood to live.

12. Victor Chevalier

Victor Chevalier is a living legend who founded the UN's independent forces. Photo: @Yellow_Motion on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: France

France Style: Super spy CQB

Victor Chevalier is from a lineage of distinguished knights. He dreamed of rescuing those in need and founded the UN's independent forces.

13. Eddy Gordo

Country: Brazil

Brazil Style: Capoeira

Eddy Gordo (a DLC in Tekken 8) is a skilled capoeira user. He has devoted half his life to honing his skills so he can exact revenge on Kazuya Mishima for his father's death.

14. Paul Phoenix

Paul Phoenix is a hot-blooded, aggressive character who is more determined than ever to win the King of Iron Fist Tournament. Photo: @amarcus88lg, @PlayStation_OTD on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: United States

United States Style: Integrated martial arts based on Judo

Paul Phoenix is a hot-blooded, aggressive character who is more determined than ever to win the King of Iron Fist Tournament and prove he is the best fighter in the universe. Paul is good friends with the Law Family.

15. Asuka Kazama

Country: Japan

Japan Style: Kazama-style traditional martial arts

Asuka is a member of the Kazama family and a practitioner of Kazama-style conventional martial arts. She was trained in her family's style from a young age and has always possessed a strong sense of justice.

16. Jun Kazama

Jun Kazama is Jin Kazama's mother and a practitioner of Kazama-style conventional martial arts. Photo: @Tekken University on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Japan

Japan Style: Kazama-style traditional martial arts

Jun Kazama is Jin Kazama's mother and a practitioner of Kazama-style conventional martial arts. From a very young age, Jun displayed a propensity for communicating with animals.

17. Azucena Milagros

Country: Peru

Peru Style: Mixed martial arts (striker)

Azucena Milagros, 'Coffee Queen' Ortiz Castillo, is a female MMA artist known for her innocent personality and fearless fighting style. She uses martial arts to promote her coffee brand, 'Azucena Blend.'

18. Lars Alexandersson

Lars Alexandersson is Heihachi Mishima's illegitimate child and the leader of the rebel army fighting against G Corp. Photo: @madamezyrael, @Fighters_Gen on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Sweden

Sweden Style: Tekken Force martial arts

Lars Alexandersson is Heihachi Mishima's illegitimate child and the leader of the rebel army fighting against G Corp. A former officer of Mishima Zaibatsu's particular military unit, the Tekken Force, Lars led a coup d’état against the Zaibatsu.

19. Devil Jin

Devil Jin's appearance matches his name, and his fighting skills are beyond human capabilities. Photo: @Yellow_Motion on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: None

None Style: Unknown

Devil Jin was an entity that inhabited Jin Kazama; it could use him as a vessel because Jin inherited the Devil Gene from his father, Kazuya Mishima.

20. Leroy Smith

A Wing Chun master, Leroy Smith, is extolled as a hero for freeing New York from the clutches of gangs. Photo: @tekken on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: United States

United States Style: Wing Chun

A Wing Chun master, Leroy Smith, is extolled as a hero for freeing New York from the clutches of gangs. He decides to participate in The King of Iron Fist Tournament to shut the Mishima Zaibatsu down.

21. Lee Chaolan

Country: Japan

Japan Style: Martial arts

Lee is the de facto leader of the Archers of Sirius, an ancient order of exorcists who have been banishing supernatural threats for hundreds of years. Adopted by Heihachi Mishima, he grows up as a rival to Kazuya Mishima in Heihachi's dojo.

22. Nina Williams

Nina is a cold-blooded Irish assassin who was put into cryosleep for 15 years by her organisation. Photo: @Wario64, @Yellow_Motion on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Ireland

Ireland Style: Assassination arts

Nina is a cold-blooded Irish assassin who was put into cryosleep for 15 years by her organisation. An experiment during her cryosleep made her the biological mother of Steve Fox. She has an infamous rivalry with her younger sister, Anna Williams.

23. Alisa Bosconovitch

Alisa is an android created by Doctor Bosconovitch to look like his deceased daughter. Photo: @Yellow_Motion, @NoisyPixelNews on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Russia

Russia Style: Thruster-based high-mobility fighting style

Alisa is one of the best Tekken 8 characters for beginners due to her technological enhancements, which can cause much damage. She is an android created by Doctor Bosconovitch to look like his deceased daughter.

24. Ling Xiaoyu

Country: China

China Style: Baguazhang, Piguazhang-based Chinese martial arts

Ling Xiaoyu is one of the best female characters in Tekken 8. She is a Chinese martial artist who dreams of building a theme park. Ling stowed away to Hong Kong, where she competed in the King of Iron Fist Tournament.

25. Feng Wei

Feng is a master of the Chinese martial art Kenpo whose ambitions exceeded the limits of his dojo. Photo: @BandaiNamcoUK, @shiro_boom on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: China

China Style: Taijiquan

Feng is a master of the Chinese martial art Kenpo. A renowned master taught him, but his ambitions exceeded the limits of his dojo. He killed his master and fled, searching for forbidden scrolls to grant him the power to exceed his limits.

26. Leo Kliesen

Leo is a Bajiquan-style fighter from Germany. Photo: @FGAnniversaries, @Fighters_Gen on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Germany

Germany Style: Bajiquan

Leo is a Bajiquan user born to Niklas Kliesen, a world-renowned archaeologist, and Emma Kliesen, an authority in genetic research. Leo uses these inherited skills to set off on a hunt for the truth behind the mysterious circumstances of Emma Kliesen's death one year prior.

27. Jack-8

Country: Unknown

Unknown Style: Sheer force

Jack-8 is G Corp's premier humanoid weapon and the latest prototype in the Jack series. One of the developers assigned to the Jack series, Jane, once had her life saved by a Jack. She joined G Corp and worked day and night to create her ideal Jack machine.

28. Raven

Raven is a secret intelligence agent in the United Nations Raven Unit and a subordinate of Master Raven and Victor Chevalier. Photo: @TekkenWarehouse, @Fighters_Gen on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Unknown

Unknown Style: Ninjitsu

Raven is a secret intelligence agent in the United Nations' Raven Unit. He is a subordinate of Master Raven and Victor Chevalier. Victor founded The Raven Unit after he felt the world was on the brink of being taken over by the Mishima Zaibatsu.

29. Claudio Serafino

Country: Italy

Italy Style: Sirius exorcist arts

Claudio is the de facto leader of the Sirius Marksmen and a formidable exorcist. After learning from Heihachi about Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima's control over the Devil Gene, he cooperated with them despite internal opposition.

30. Zafina

Zafina is a Middle Eastern woman of incredible spiritual prowess. Photo: @yellowmotion, @Tekken.GetReadyForTheNextBattle on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Unknown

Unknown Style: Ancient assassination arts

Zafina is a Middle Eastern woman of incredible spiritual prowess. She was born into a tribe of warriors whose roots date back to immemorial, and their traditions brought her up.

31. Kuma

Country: None

None Style: Heihchi-style advanced Kuma shin ken

Kuma is Heihachi Mishima's pet bear and bodyguard. He is trained in martial arts and sign language. Kuma trained to grow stronger after Paul Phoenix defeated him twice. Kuma's son replaced him as Heihachi's bodyguard after his death.

32. Shaheen

Shaheen is a private military specialist from Saudi Arabia who learned the art of fighting from his father at a young age. Photo: @GamingBoltTweet, @fnlwpn on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Style: Close-quarters combat

Shaheen is a private military specialist from Saudi Arabia who learned the art of fighting at a young age from his father. He vowed to fight G Corporation's tyranny after they were responsible for his best friend Salim's death.

33. Panda

Panda is a giant panda who is Ling Xiaoyu's loyal pet, best friend, and bodyguard. Photo: @Yellow_Motion, @TEKKEN on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Country: None

None Style: Heihchi-style advanced Kuma shin ken

Panda is a giant panda who is Ling Xiaoyu's loyal pet, best friend, and bodyguard. She is brilliant for a bear, so much so that she can learn specialised martial arts and understand basic Japanese.

34. Lidia Sobieska

Country: Poland

Poland Style: Karate

Lidia Sobieska (a DLC in Tekken 8) is a Polish Karateka who also serves as her country's Prime Minister. She seeks to protect her country from Mishima Zaibatsu's influence. Lidia was born into a family that has produced many prominent politicians.

How many characters will be in Tekken 8?

Bandai Namco Studios launched the game on 26 January 2024 with a base roster of 32 characters. As of this writing, the game developers have added two DLC (downloadable content) characters: Eddy Gordo and Lidia Sobieska.

Who are the extra 4 characters in Tekken 8?

The game publisher has only revealed two out of the expected four additional DLC characters in Tekken 8. They are Eddy and Lidia. In addition, the game has three new previously unseen characters in the franchise—Azucena, Victor, and Reina.

Is Heihachi dead in Tekken 8?

Yes, he is dead. According to Event Hubs, one of Tekken 8's producers, Katsuhiro Harada, confirmed that Heihachi Mishima is dead and will not be present in the latest instalment.

Why is Tekken 8 so expensive?

According to Tekken 8 producer Katsuhiro Harada, the game's development costs have more than doubled the price of the previous instalment. In a talk live broadcast, he said,

Games to create now are just so much more expensive than even Tekken 7 was, so it's several times of[sic] that when we're thinking about the current platform of games.

Above is a list of all the Tekken 8 characters ranked according to popularity. The character list showcases a diverse array of fighters, each bringing unique styles and strategies to the fray.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article explaining Mortal Kombat characters' roles and personalities. Mortal Kombat is a popular fighting game franchise known for its unique characters and intricate lore.

The Mortal Kombat franchise character list is extensive, and fighters are known for their unique abilities and backgrounds. But aside from their fighting skills and abilities, what do you know about the Mortal Kombat characters' roles and personalities?

Source: YEN.com.gh