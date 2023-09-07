Testimonies before a parliamentary committee probing the alleged plot to undermine the head of the police service have led to some wild claims and revelations.

Two controversial leaks containing an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, prompted the Speaker of Parliament to order a probe into the matter.

So far, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, Supt George Asare and COP George Alex Mensah have made the biggest waves during the hearings.

Some allegations have been levelled against IGP Dampare (C). Source: Facebook/@GhanaPoliceService

Source: Facebook

There are some calls for IGP Dampare to also give testimony before the committee. But before that is resolved, YEN.com.gh looks back on some of the most controversial comments made during testimonies.

IGP orchestrated recording

COP Mensah claimed IGP Dampare was responsible for the recording of the leaked tape and has the original copy.

He also believes the audio currently before the parliamentary is heavily doctored.

When the committee members asked about the supposed original copy of the audio, COP Mensah said Dampare had the original copy.

“He sent some people to do it and after which he went for it and so the tape, from my intel is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked and so if this committee wants the tape, then it should contact the IGP for it.”

COP Mensah's claim was backed by Supt Asare, who appeared before the committee on September 4, 2023.

Bugri Naabu claims responsibility for recordings

In contrast to claims by COP Mensah, Bugri Naabu said he was behind the recordings when he kicked off testimonies before the committee on August 28, 2023.

He said he hired someone to record the conversation in his office in Osu.

Bugri Naabu told the committee:

“I didn’t do it myself, but I requested somebody who knows how to do the recording to come and do it for me. I didn’t use a phone, I went to the mall and got this ordinary tape.”

Dampare described as the worst IGP

During the hearings, COP Mensah was met with questions about the tenure of IGP Dampare. Mensah did not hold back, describing Dampare as the worst IGP in the history of Ghana.

“I can tell you that for the 31 years that I have been in the Police Service, this IGP is the worst IGP.”

Spiritual attack against Dampare

Supt Asare claimed that there were possible spiritual machinations against IGP Dampare. According to him, Bugri Naabu had suggested using a mallam to fight Dampare in the spiritual realm.

“Chief Bugri Naabu insisted that he has to also see some Mallams. He recommended about three, some in the North, and some from his village. It was Chief Bugri Naabu himself who came forth with that suggestion,” Asare testified.

COP Mensah declares NPP support

COP Mensah did not shy away from admitting his support for the New Patriotic Party, amid concerns about partisanship in the police service.

“Mr. Chairman, my family has been with the UP tradition ever since I was born, and we’ve remained there till now."

While COP Mensah did not deny being a sympathiser of the NPP, he said he was not a card-bearing member.

Lobbying for IGP slot

COP Mensah disclosed that he wanted Bugri Naabu, to persuade President Nana Akufo-Addo to appoint him as Ghana's IGP after the NPP won power in the 2016 election.

“I gave my CV to someone to give to Bugri Naabu for him to lobby for me to be appointed the IGP. We all lobby. I started lobbying since 2017."

Retired security chief against call to invite Dampare

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that there has been pushback to suggestions that the IGP George Akuffo Dampare should be invited to appear before a committee probing the leaked tape.

Major Derrick Oduro (Rtd), a former deputy defence minister, said the call to invite the IGP is needless.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh