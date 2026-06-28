Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former MP for Dome-Kwabenya, petitioned the Attorney General over the shooting incident involving her brother and eight other accused

The former MP's lawyers argued that the shooting incident constitutes a first-degree felony requiring higher court proceedings

The lawyers sent the petition to multiple legal authorities, including the Inspector-General of Police, for review and an expedited trial process

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, has sent a petition to the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice to review the criminal case which came about from the shooting incident involving her and eight other accused persons.

Adwoa Safo's lawyers petition the Attorney General for the transfer of their case to a High Court. Photo credit: Adwoa Safo & Dominic Ayine

Source: Facebook

The former MP wants the case transferred from the Adenta Circuit Court to the High Court.

In a petition dated Thursday, June 25, 2026, Adwoa Safo's lawyers argued that the Adenta Circuit Court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case since the principal offence is a first-degree felony.

The petition alleged that Adwoa Safo sustained serious injuries to the left side of her face, the back of her head, her left ear and lower jaw with bullet fragments lodged in her skull.

It added that the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado she was driving was damaged by the gunshots.

Adwoa Safo's lawyers argued that since the offence involved the use of an offensive weapon to intentionally and unlawfully cause harm, it is a first-degree felony and should therefore be tried in the High Court.

"Respectfully, the offence of intentionally and unlawfully causing harm with the use of an offensive weapon is a first-degree felony and is triable on indictment before the High Court, not the Circuit Court."

The lawyers further stated that the Circuit Court:

"lacks jurisdiction to entertain the matter, let alone consider an application for bail in respect of the accused persons."

They are therefore asking the Attorney-General to call for the police docket, review the case, and have it refiled before the High Court to allow for the trial of the case.

"In view of the aforesaid, we have been duly instructed to petition your office to call for the docket, review and have the case filed at the High Court for the matter to go through full trial in an expeditious manner," the petition said.

Copies of the petition were sent to the Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Presiding Judge of the Adenta Circuit Court, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander and Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Source: YEN.com.gh