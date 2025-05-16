Ghanaian scholar Dr Divine Narkotey Aboagye has earned a PhD from the University of Maryland after defending his dissertation.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to his academic committee, mentors, and family for their support throughout his educational journey.

Dr Aboagye, a native of Somanya, is a former student of the Yilo Krobo SHS and University of Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana

Dr Divine Narkotey Aboagye, a Ghanaian man, has reached a major milestone in his academic journey.

The young scholar was awarded a doctorate in Rhetoric and Political Culture from the prestigious University of Maryland in the United States.

Dr Aboagye achieved this remarkable feat after successfully defending his dissertation, marking a significant moment in his educational journey.

This remarkable academic achievement is a testament to the young Ghanaian scholar's perseverance and commitment to academic excellence, following years of rigorous research.

Taking to social media to celebrate his achievement, Dr Aboagye expressed gratitude to his committee members and advisors.

In a post sighted on his Facebook page, he also thanked his friends, family, mentors, and everyone who supported him throughout his journey, attributing his success to God's strength, grace, and wisdom.

"Earlier today, I became a Dr. I successfully defended my dissertation in partial fulfilment of the requirements for the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from the University of Maryland!" he wrote.

"I’m super grateful to my committee members: Professor Shawn Parry-Giles (My Advisor and Chair), Professor Carly S. Woods, Professor Damien Pfister, Professor Trevor Parry-Giles, and Professor Peter Wien! I also want to thank all my friends, family, mentors, and everyone who made this possible. Finally, I am most grateful to God for the strength, grace, and wisdom," he added.

Dr Aboagye’s academic journey

Dr Divine Narkotey Aboagye did his secondary education at the Yilo Krobo Senior High School in Somanya after completing his basic education.

Having excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the young scholar proceeded to the University of Cape Coast (UCC), where he earned a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies.

Dr Aboagye served as a teaching assistant at UCC before travelling to the US to pursue a Master of Science in Communication (Rhetorical Studies) at Illinois State University, where his academic excellence earned him a position as a Graduate Teaching Assistant.

During this period, Dr Aboagye also took up a programme in International Development Studies at Trent University in Canada.

His academic journey culminated in earning a PhD in Rhetoric and Political Culture, specialising in Communication and Public Policy, while simultaneously completing a Graduate Certificate in Critical Theory from the University of Maryland.

Read Dr Aboagye's Facebook post below:

Dr Aboagye's friends congratulate him

Afer sharing his academic success on Facebook, Dr Aboagye's friends thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@Godwin Agboka said:

"Congratulations! You’ll continue to be a fine scholar-teacher."

@Michael Atuahene Djan also said:

"Huge congratulations, Dr. Divine Narkotey Aboagye."

@Cheri Simonds commented:

"Congratulations Dr. Divine! See what I did there?"

