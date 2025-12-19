Two White ladies came to Ghana to enjoy the country and were amazed by the total amount they had to pay after eating in a restaurant

The two tourists tried waakye at a restaurant, and when their bill was given to them, they finished eating so they could leave

Social media users who saw the video wondered why they bought from a restaurant when they could have got similar on the streets

Two White women travelled to Ghana and shared their first-day experience after arriving in the country.

The ladies were excited to be in Ghana, try Ghanaian meals, and experience the West African country’s culture.

Two white ladies pay over GH¢500 for waakye in a Ghanaian restaurant. Photo credit: @withAlvin

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on X, they expressed surprise at the amount they paid for waakye at a restaurant.

The two ladies visited a restaurant and bought waakye. Although they enjoyed the food, they complained about the total cost.

They were given a receipt showing a total bill of GH¢503.28.

Aside from the waakye, they also bought three different juices. However, the most expensive item on the bill was the waakye.

The ladies complained about the cost. Even thoough the cost of the food itself was high, the taxes caused it to rise to the total amount they were supposed to pay.

Later, they bought waakye from a street vendor for GH¢30 and encouraged other tourists to eat street food rather than buying from restaurants.

Despite the high cost of food at the restaurant, the two women enjoyed their stay and took part in other fun activities.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to waakye cost

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @withAlvin on X. Read them below:

@HyperGist_ said:

"The road side wakye anyday. no time for this wahala."

@iamphaya wrote:

"Next time make they come Rockz Waakye."

@withAlvin__ responded:

"Eno dey catch 5 million for that side?"

@iamphaya said:

"Ow one plate fully loaded 70ghc."

@asanka_love wrote:

"Allow the restaurant to cashout,this is their season afterwards they’ll go back to resetting."

@YShundem said:

"Business opportunity nana."

@XActivistJerry wrote:

"Supernatural Waakye"

@alukyigamerz said :

"They chose to eat where they wanted to. Auntie Salah waakye be how much again?"

@VoltaKidd wrote:

"Imagine the actual cost of what they ordered and the charges and taxes??"

An obroni from the UK causes a stir online after paying GH₵80 to a waakye vendor to eat the popular dish. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: TikTok

Obroni buys waakye for GH₵80

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a United Kingdom vlogger tried the popular Ghanaian dish, waakye, in Nima Market and praised its unique taste.

The vlogger bought a portion of waakye for GH₵80, which many Ghanaians believed was overpriced by the seller.

Social media users reacted to the waakye price, with some claiming vendors overcharged foreigners in Ghana.

Wode Maya buys waakye by the roadside

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya, bought a bowl of Waakye when he travelled to Burkina Faso.

The renowned YouTuber was amzed when he found out the meal was sold in Burkina Faso at an affordable price of GH₵2.

Many of Wode Maya's followers thronged to the comment section of the video to share their opinions.

Source: YEN.com.gh