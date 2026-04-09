Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, has been praised for supporting the education of twin sisters who are now lawyers

The twins explained that they were supported through their advanced university education at the KNUST and the Ghana School of Law by the King

Dozens of netizens have since applauded the King for his selfless commitment to philanthropy, education and the well-being of Asanteman

Hundreds of social media users have praised the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, for his continued commitment to philanthropy and support for education following a heartfelt gesture by two beneficiaries.

The admiration follows a visit by twin sisters, Georgina Frances Aikins and Georgette Frances Aikins, who appeared at the Manhyia Palace to express their gratitude to the revered king for sponsoring their education.

Twin sisters Georgina and Georgette Aikins have expressed gratitude to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Photo credit: PalaceView/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The twins, now qualified legal practitioners called to the Ghana Bar, thanked the Asantehene for what they described as his fatherly care and unwavering support throughout their academic journey.

They made the presentation during the celebration of the Awukudae festival at the Manhyia Palace, where the king was joined by chiefs and sub-chiefs from across the Asante Kingdom.

Clad in white and accompanied by their mother and uncle, the sisters honoured the Asantehene with gifts, including a fully matured long-horned goat and several bottles of wine, as a token of appreciation.

Recounting their journey, the twins explained that they first encountered the king during their National Service at the Manhyia Palace after graduating from university.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Twin lawyers praise Asantehene for his goodwill

According to Georgina and Georgette, the Asantehene took a keen interest in their development and, out of goodwill, sponsored their studies to pursue a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The twins explained that Otumfuo sponsored their education from KNUST to the Ghana School of Law. Photo credit: Manhyia Palace/Facebook

Source: Facebook

They further noted that he continued to support them through their legal training at the Ghana School of Law, covering both tuition and welfare expenses until they successfully qualified as lawyers.

The twins expressed profound appreciation to the king for his generosity and guidance, noting that his intervention had a lasting impact on their lives.

Their story has since resonated widely online, with many Ghanaians commending the Asantehene for his dedication to nurturing talent and investing in education.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens praise Otumfuor for his kindness

Scores of netizens have reacted to the philanthropic gesture by the Asantehene. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Joe Sack commented:

"This is so beautiful. God bless Otumfour. Investing in human beings is the best form of investment one can ever make."

Edward Asante noted:

"The most interesting part of this whole thing is that the twins are not even Asantes."

Eddie Mensah said:

"I like this Okyeame. You can hear him speak clearly. As for Okyeame Kantakrakyie, when he speaks, I can barely hear what he says."

Eno Dufie shared:

"Nana, you will live long piaaw."

Otumfuo bonds with youngest son

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Nana Kwame Kyeretwie got tongues wagging after a video of him and his father at the Christmas Durbar at Manhyia Palace went viral.

The children of the Asantehene took turns to greet the king, flanked by his subjects.

Source: YEN.com.gh