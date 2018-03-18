KNUST grading system: Learn how to calculate your GPA/CWA

Grading is categorising something on a scale according to its quality, rank, size, or progression. Exams are no exception, as they are also classified based on the number of points earned. In Ghana, the KNUST grading system calculates the average score of a student's marks. So, how exactly does it work? And can you calculate your GPA/CWA easily?

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology logo (L) and a graduating student (R). Photo: @KNUSTksi on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The KNUST Ghana grading system is a one-of-a-kind marking system used at The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology. It is one of the few colleges in Ghana that uses the Cumulative Weighted Average, or CWA, as a grading system.

KNUST grading system

The KNUST grading system is a structure which evaluates students' marks using the Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA). The system bases a student's weighted average grades, from which the final grade can be calculated and expressed as a percentage.

Which grading system does KNUST use?

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology employs the Cumulative Weighted Averages Grading System. The institution previously used the GPA (Grade Point Average) to evaluate students' grades.

The new Weighted Averages (WA) system considers a student's assessment scores, which grades it out of 100%.

How does the CWA KNUST grading system work?

According to Fedena, the CWA for a first-year and first-semester student divide the total cumulative weighted marks by the cumulative credits. Then multiplying the score/marks percentage by the course credit hour.

What is a credit hour? It is a unit of measurement for how much credit a student receives for attending a course. The credit should correspond to the hours per week spent in that course.

For example, if a student enrols in a class that meets for one hour on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, that course is worth three credit hours.

How do I calculate my CWA?

If you are wondering how to calculate your CWA, then the sample calculation below should guide you.

Formula: [Sum (Unit Credit Hours × Mark %)] / [Sum (Unit Credit Hours)]

Unit Credit Hours Mark (%) Unit 1 25 75 Unit 2 12.5 68 Unit 3 25 64 Unit 4 12.5 70

First: Multiply the credit hours by the marks

25 * 75 = 1875

12.5 * 68 = 850

25 * 64 = 1600

12.5 * 70 = 875

Therefore: [Sum (Unit Credit Hours × Mark %)] / [Sum (Unit Credit Hours)] =

1875+850+1600+875 / 25+12.5+25+12.5 = 5200 / 75 = 69.33

The calculated CWA in this example is 69.33.

KNUST grading system for WASSCE

A person is checking test papers. Photo: pexels.com, @andy-barbour

Source: UGC

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is a standardised test. Students who pass the exam receive a certificate proving their completion of secondary school.

The students who pass can apply for positions in colleges or universities like KNUST. To qualify for admission, applicants must get grades between A and C6. Unfortunately, applicants with grades of D7, E8, or F9 are not accepted.

Here is the KNUST grading system for WASSCE below, according to KNB.

Grade classifications Comments A1 Excellent B2 Very Good B3 Good C4, C5, C6 Credit D7, D8 Pass F9 Fail

KNUST grading system for masters

The KNUST grading system for a master's degree incorporates the universal grading system. Universally, a typical master's degree is graded using the following credits.

Distinction: 70% or above

70% or above Merit: 60-69%

60-69% Pass: 50-59%

50-59% Borderline pass/fail: 40-49%

KNUST grading system for undergraduate students

If you are an undergraduate student wondering how your grades are assessed, then worry not. Below is an explanation of the KNUST undergraduate grading system.

First Class: CWA of 70.00 and above.

CWA of 70.00 and above. Second Class Upper: CWA of 60.00 to 69.99.

CWA of 60.00 to 69.99. KNUST Second Class Lower: CWA of 50.00 to 59.00.

CWA of 50.00 to 59.00. Pass: CWA of 40.00 to 49.99.

So, what is the highest CWA in KNUST? The highest accreditation at the University is the first class, which is a CWA of 70 and above.

KNUST grading system for diploma

Diploma programmes are quick programmes of study that frequently result in credentials at the undergraduate, graduate, and vocational levels. Here is how the programme is graded in general.

Pass with distinction: Grade 1 (80-100) and grade 2 (75-79)

Grade 1 (80-100) and grade 2 (75-79) Pass with credit: Grade 3 (70-74) and grade 4 (60-69)

Grade 3 (70-74) and grade 4 (60-69) Pass: Grade 5 (50-59) and grade 6 (40-49)

Grade 5 (50-59) and grade 6 (40-49) Fail: Grade 7 (0-39)

KNUST courses and grades

Two women in academic dresses are posing on a flight of stairs. Photo: pexels.com, @godisable-jacob

Source: UGC

Below are some of the courses and grade cut-off points offered at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, according to Wit Spot.

College of Arts and Built Environment

B.Ed. Junior High School – 24

BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design) – 15

BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry – 17

BA. Publishing Studies – 15

BFA. Ceramics – 24

BFA. Painting and Sculpture – 19

BSc. Architecture – 10

BSc. Ceramic Technology – 24

BSc. Construction Technology & Management – 14

BSc. Development Planning – 13

BSc. Fashion Design – 16

BSc. Human Settlement Planning – 15

BSc. Land Economy – 11

BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology – 21

BSc. Quantity Surveying & Construction Economics – 13

BSc. Real Estate – 14

BSc. Textile Design and Technology – 17

College of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BSc.)

Agribusiness management – 19

Agricultural Biotechnology – 20

Agriculture – 22

Aquaculture & Water Resources Management – 24

Forest Resources Technology – 24

Landscape Design and Management – 17

Natural Resources Management – 20

Packaging Technology – 24

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

BA. Akan Language and Culture – 24

BA. Communication Studies – 13

BA. Culture and Tourism – 24

BA. Economics – 13

BA. English – 24

BA. French and Francophone Studies – 15

BA. Geography and Rural Development – 13

BA. History – 18

BA. Linguistics – 18

BA. Political Studies – 12

BA. Religious Studies – 24

BA. Sociology/Social Work – 14

BSc. Business Administration (Accounting/Banking and Finance) – 08

BSc. Business Administration (Human Resource Management/Management) – 10

BSc. Business Administration (Logistics and Supply Chain Management/Business Information Technology) – 11

BSc. Business Administration (Marketing/International Business) – 12

BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management – 13

College of Science (BSc.)

Actuarial Science – 12

Biochemistry – 12

Biological Sciences – 12

Chemistry – 20

Computer Science – 13

Environmental Science – 17

Food Science and Technology – 14

Mathematics – 19

Meteorology and Climate Science – 20

Physics – 22

Statistics – 15

Doctor of Optometry (OD), Six (6) years – 07

A woman is writing in a notebook. Photo: pexels.com, @rethaferguson

Source: UGC

College of Health Sciences (BSc.)

Human Biology – 06

BDS Dental Surgery – 08

Disability & Rehabilitation Studies – 17

Herbal Medicine – 23

Human Biology – 06

Medical Imaging (Sonography) – 11

Medical Laboratory Technology – 08

Midwifery – 11

Nursing – 10

Physician Assistantship – 08

Physiotherapy and Sports Science (Sports and Exercise Science) – 14

Doctor of Pharm*cy (Pharm D) – 06

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) – 15

College of Engineering (BSc.)

Aerospace Engineering – 12

Agricultural Engineering – 17

Automobile Engineering – 16

Biomedical Engineering – 07

Chemical Engineering – 12

Civil Engineering – 12

Computer Engineering – 12

Electrical & Electronic Engineering – 09

Geological Engineering – 14

Geomatic Engineering (Geodetic Engineering) – 15

Industrial Engineering – 16

Marine Engineering – 15

Materials Engineering – 15

Mechanical Engineering – 12

Metallurgical Engineering – 17

Petrochemical Engineering – 10

Petroleum Engineering – 09

Telecommunication Engineering – 14

Obuasi Campus (BSc.)

Business Administration (Accounting/Banking and Finance) – 20

Business Administration (Human Resource Management/Management) – 24

Business Administration (Logistics and Supply Chain Management/Business Information Technology) – 24

Business Administration (Marketing/International Business) – 24

Civil Engineering – 22

Electrical & Electronic Engineering – 22

Environmental Science – 24

Geological Engineering – 24

Geomatic Engineering – 24

Materials Engineering – 24

Mechanical Engineering – 22

Medical Laboratory Technology – 13

Metallurgical Engineering – 24

Midwifery – 15

Nursing – 14

What is GPA?

A student with documents and a laptop is happy and smiling. Photo: pexels.com, @ketut-subiyanto

Source: UGC

GPA is a grading system in which the average result of all your grades is calculated based on a 4-point grading system. The basic formula for calculating GPA is to divide the total points earned in a programme by the total number of credits attempted. The resulting figure is the GPA for that programme.

Below is a table illustrating GPA according to GPA Calculator.

Grade Marks (%) GPA scale A 80-100 4.0/Excellent B+ 75-79 3.5/Very Good B 70-74 3.0/Good C+ 65-69 2.5/Very Fair C 60-64 2.0/Fair D+ 55-59 1.5/Satisfactory D 50-54 1.0/Barely Satisfactory E 0-49 0/Unsatisfactory

What GPA is a second-class upper?

According to Scholaro, second-class upper GPA is between 3.00 to 3.59.

Distinction Grade First Class 3.60 – 4.00 Second Class (Upper Division) 3.00 – 3.59 Second Class (Lower Division) 2.00 – 2.99 Third Class 1.50 – 1.99 Pass 1.00 – 1.49 Fail (No award) 0.00 – 0.99

What grade is 70% at University?

According to Imperial College London, attaining 70% and above is equivalent to a First Class Honours.

UCC grading system

According to the University of Cape Coast, the UCC grading system is used to evaluate student performance. The University uses a combination of continuous assessment (40%) and end-of-semester examination (60%).

The University assigns letter grades and numerical weightings to reflect the level of performance.

Score Grade Grade Point Interpretation 80 – 100 A 4.0 Excellent 75 – 79 B+ 3.5 Very Good 70 – 74 B 3.0 Good 65 – 69 C+ 2.5 Average 60 – 64 C 2.0 Fair 55 – 59 D+ 1.5 Barely Satisfactory 50 – 54 D 1.0 Weak Pass Below 50 E 0 Fail

The KNUST grading system evaluates student grades using the Cumulative Weighted Average (CWA). The system is based on a student's weighted average grades, from which the final grade is calculated and expressed as a percentage.

Yen.com.gh published an article about the list of Ghanaian teacher training colleges. Knowing the available teacher training colleges will be helpful if you want to become a teacher in Ghana. Learn about the application process as well as the admission requirements.

If teaching is your passion, these top teacher training colleges will provide you with the best service available in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh