150+ Asian female names and their meanings (with infographics)

Asia is a vast continent encompassing numerous countries. Its massive size gives it a unique blend of cultures, beliefs, and, as a result, naming systems. If you are looking to give your newborn girl a beautiful name, you may want to consider one from Asia. Most Asian female names have meanings behind them. It’s essential to understand these meanings before bestowing a name upon your child.

Some Asian female names have Greek, English, French, or Latin origins. This comes from the ancient European occupation of Asian countries.

The best Asian female names to give your child

What are the best Asian girl names? Here is a look at some fantastic female Asian names with meanings.

Pretty Asian names with a Japanese origin

Japan is renowned for its vibrant economy, fantastic food, beautiful landscapes, and nice-sounding names. Here are some pretty female names from Japan.

Ahma: Black rain

Black rain Sakae : It stands for prosperity

: It stands for prosperity Sakiya : cherry fruit blossom or growing

: cherry fruit blossom or growing Sanako : One who belongs to Sana

: One who belongs to Sana Sato : Sugar

: Sugar Saura : Celestial

: Celestial Sayo : A girl born in the night

: A girl born in the night Seiko : Force and truth

: Force and truth Serika : It stands for a parsley flower

: It stands for a parsley flower Setsuko : A temperate child

: A temperate child Shigeko : Luxuriant

: Luxuriant Shima : True intention

: True intention Shino : Slender bamboo

: Slender bamboo Shirushi : Evidence

: Evidence Shizuko : Quiet One

: Quiet One Sigu : Moral uprightness

: Moral uprightness Suma : One who asks

: One who asks Sumiko : Smart One

: Smart One Suzuki : Bell tree

: Bell tree Yutsuko: It connotes a Yutso child

North Asian girl names

The northern side of Asia is predominantly occupied by Russia and is home to the Samoyed and Mansi people. Here are some beautiful North Asian names for women.

Alyona : Means torch.

: Means torch. Angelina : A blessing sent from heaven.

: A blessing sent from heaven. Bella : Beautiful

: Beautiful Darya : Prosperous and wealthy.

: Prosperous and wealthy. Esfir : Star

: Star Faina : Light

: Light Gala : Calm

: Calm Grusha : Wild and majestic.

: Wild and majestic. Irina : Peace

: Peace Jekaterina : Pure

: Pure Karina : One who is pure

: One who is pure Lana : Light

: Light Lara : Cheerful

: Cheerful Nina : Grace

: Grace Paulina : Little stone

: Little stone Sanvi : Knowledge

: Knowledge Yeva : The miracle of life

: The miracle of life Zarya: Sunrise

South Asian baby girl names

Southern Asia is made up of India, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and a few other countries. India is the largest of the South Asian countries. The names from this side of Asia are somewhat different from those in the north. Here are some excellent South Asian baby names for your girl.

Aahana : Inner light

: Inner light Aanandi : Happy woman

: Happy woman Aashvi : Blessed and victorious

: Blessed and victorious Aastha : Faith

: Faith Adya : Supreme power

: Supreme power Anushri : Gorgeous

: Gorgeous Bagesri : Beauty or prosperity

: Beauty or prosperity Sarojini : Inside the lotus

: Inside the lotus Shresth : Best among all children

: Best among all children Sudarshini : A beautiful lady

: A beautiful lady Suravi : The sun

: The sun Ujvala : Bright

: Bright Upma: The best or top

Beautiful Chinese girl names

China is among the largest and most populous countries in Asia. The Chinese are known for their rich history and culture. Here are some nice Chinese names you can give your baby.

Ah Kum: Good as gold

Good as gold Ah Lam: Peace or serenity

Peace or serenity Ai : Love and affection

: Love and affection Alix : Dignified

: Dignified Bo : Precious

: Precious Chang : One who is free

: One who is free Changchang : Flourishing

: Flourishing Chao-Xing: Morning star

Morning star Chenguang : Morning light

: Morning light Chow : Means summertime.

: Means summertime. Chunhua : Spring flower.

: Spring flower. Ehuang : Beautiful

: Beautiful Fenfang : Fragrant.

: Fragrant. Huan : Happiness.

: Happiness. Hui Ying: One who is intelligent or bright.

One who is intelligent or bright. Huian : The obedient one

: The obedient one Huifang : The kind one

: The kind one Li Gui Ying: The bark tree hero

The bark tree hero Li Juan: It means beautiful

It means beautiful Li Li: Gorgeous

Gorgeous Li Xia: Red clouds

Red clouds Liu Fang: One who smells nice

One who smells nice Liu Min: It means quick

It means quick Qing : Green-blue colour

: Green-blue colour Qinyang : The sunshine of my heart

: The sunshine of my heart Sheu-fuh : elegant phoenix

: elegant phoenix Shihong : All red

: All red Song : Pine tree

: Pine tree Suyin : Unadorned

: Unadorned Tu : The jade element

: The jade element Yet Kwai : It means beautiful like a rose

: It means beautiful like a rose Yuke : The moon

: The moon Zhang Yan: Glamorous

Vietnamese girl names

Here are some nice female names of Vietnamese origin.

Hwei-ru: Wise and intelligent.

Wise and intelligent. Jia : Beautiful

: Beautiful Jiahui : One who is good

: One who is good Jun : Obedient and truthful.

: Obedient and truthful. Thanh : Bright blue

: Bright blue Thao : Respectful

: Respectful Trang : Intelligent or knowledgeable

: Intelligent or knowledgeable Tuyen : It means snow

: It means snow Xuan: It stands for springtime

Unique Asian girl names

Do you want your cute baby to stand out from the crowd with her name always? Then, consider giving her a name that is not common.

Akira : This Japanese name means bright

: This Japanese name means bright Chika : Japanese for one with a lot of wisdom

: Japanese for one with a lot of wisdom Hisa : Long-lasting

: Long-lasting Kasumi : Mystical

: Mystical Mei : A charming girl

: A charming girl Ting : This Chinese name means a slim person

: This Chinese name means a slim person U: It means gentle

It means gentle Vanna : Golden

: Golden Yeo : Mild

: Mild Yon: Korean for lotus blossom

Common Asian female names

If you are looking to give your child a beautiful yet unmistakably Asian name, here are some excellent common Asian names for girls

Aanya /Anya: One who shines bright

/Anya: One who shines bright Aileen : Shining light

: Shining light Aisling : Dream

: Dream Alannah : Darling baby

: Darling baby Alina/Aalina/Elina: These names mean beautiful and bright

These names mean beautiful and bright Amber : Honey-coloured gemstone

: Honey-coloured gemstone Beatha : Life

: Life Ciarraí : Dusky

: Dusky Dechen : One who brings much happiness

: One who brings much happiness Deirdre : Brokenhearted

: Brokenhearted Dolores : Born in sorrow

: Born in sorrow Dubheasa : Dark beauty

: Dark beauty Ealga : the noble isle

: the noble isle Eeshana/Ishana: It has an Arabic origin and stands for exemplary

It has an Arabic origin and stands for exemplary Eireann : Ireland

: Ireland Gurmeet : A friend of the guru

: A friend of the guru Harsha: Happiness

Happiness Iona : The blessed one

: The blessed one Iseult : A fair-skinned lady

: A fair-skinned lady Kaoru : Japanese for fragrant

: Japanese for fragrant Kayleigh : Slim

: Slim Kiran : A beam of light

: A beam of light Meabh : Intoxicating

: Intoxicating Mealla : Lightning

: Lightning Molly : Star of the sea

: Star of the sea Morrígan : The great queen

: The great queen Nuala : The fair one

: The fair one Ríona : Queen

: Queen Roisin : Little rose

: Little rose Ruth : Friend

: Friend Saoirse : Freedom

: Freedom Siún : Peaceful

: Peaceful Sukhi : Always at peace

: Always at peace Tuathla : Princess of the people

: Princess of the people Uasal: One who is noble

Beautiful Asian girl names

Some names are remarkably beautiful regardless of the regions they are associated with. When naming a child, some people place a lot of weight on how nice the name sounds. Here is a collection of beautiful Asian names you can give your child.

Bai : Means pure

: Means pure Bethsheba : Means oath

: Means oath Bi : Jade

: Jade Billi : Helmet

: Helmet Caihong : A rainbow in the sky

: A rainbow in the sky Chu : Precious jewel

: Precious jewel Cui : Princess or ruler

: Princess or ruler Da Xia: Long summer

Long summer Diu : One who is down to earth

: One who is down to earth Genji : highly valuable

: highly valuable Gho : Responsible or inspirational

: Responsible or inspirational Guo : A wall surrounding a city

: A wall surrounding a city Hee : A lotus

: A lotus Heng : Steady and persistent

: Steady and persistent Hien : Gentle and persevering

: Gentle and persevering Holea : Holy

: Holy Ju : Daisy

: Daisy Julissa : Unique and sweet

: Unique and sweet Lian : One who is graceful like a willow

: One who is graceful like a willow Lien: A flowery beauty

The best Asian female names come from different countries in the vast continent. Some of those with some amazing names include Japan, India, Korea, China, and Vietnam. Due to the different cultures and languages in Asian countries, the names carry different meanings.

