TCL TV prices in Ghana 2021: QLED, Smart TVs, AI TVs, Android TVs, Satelite TVs

Are you looking to purchase a TV in Ghana? There are several brands in the market. However, one that you have probably heard about and should consider is TCL. It is one of the fastest-selling television brands globally and trendy in the Ghana market for its incredible features. Besides, TCL TV prices in Ghana are more affordable compared to other brands like Samsung and LG.

TCL 50" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV. Photo: @Wario64

Source: Twitter

TCL Ghana is a Chinese electronics company headquartered in Huizhou, Guangdong Province. The company manufactures and sells products, including television sets, mobile phones, air conditioners, washing machines, and refrigerators.

In addition, the TCL brand offers a range of TVs varying in size and features. So, which TCL model should you buy? Also, what is the TCL TV price list in Ghana cedis?

How much is TCL in Ghana?

The series and size of the preferred television set are two crucial factors usually considered before determining how much each TV will sell. Interestingly, many TCL TV models are present in the Ghanaian market produced by the giant company. To help you choose the best, here is a list of the top models available and their features. So, get to know the TCL TV prices in Ghana cedis below:

QLED TVs

QLED TVs are a variation of LED and LCD TVs. However, what makes them different from others is that they add a quantum dot film, which is microscopic molecules that emit their differently coloured light to the LCD. So, some of the series produced by TCL include these:

X6 Series

The X6 Series has Quantum Dot, a nanocrystal made of semiconductor materials that are small enough to exhibit quantum mechanical properties. Besides, the pure colour which the quantum dots produces enables the display to present richer colour and images with 3D-like depth that effectively delivers an immersive viewing experience. Other properties include:

Smart cube cable storage;

Diamond cutting finishing and high-quality polish;

HDR premium produces dazzling detail images with a high level of precision lighting control and brightness enhancement;

Enhanced with TCL’s proprietary software algorithm so that users can experience every detail when viewing fast-moving, action-packed content like sports;

In-built Chromecast for casting favourite videos, games, and apps from a mobile device in full quality to the television.

It has only 85 inches in size and costs not less than AED11,883 on the international market, which is about GHC 20,891 when converted.

X4 Series

Similar to the X6 Series, the X4 Series also has Quantum Dot, a nanocrystal made of semiconductor materials that are small enough to exhibit quantum mechanical properties. Other features include:

Harman/Kardon speaker, which delivers powerful and high impact sound;

DTS post-processing technology enables a zero-compressed audio decoding format to create a rich acoustic field replicating the sound of live-studio recordings;

It has YouTube with which you can watch different content in 4K quality from the hottest music videos to trending gaming, entertainment, and news, among others;

You can also watch award-winning Netflix original series, movies, and documentaries;

The series has 55 and 65 inches. With GHC 5,499, you can get a 55-inch, while the 65 inches variant costs about ₹107,513 at the international market (about GHC 8,809).

X3 Series

The series has smart cube cable storage designed with ten layers of colour coating CNC and diamond cutting finishing with high-quality polish. Besides, other properties include:

Quantum Dots, a nanocrystal made of semiconductor materials small enough to exhibit quantum mechanical properties;

HDR premium produces dazzling detail images with a high level of precision lighting control and brightness enhancement;

4K UHD reproduces stunning details in all shades of light and natural colours for a truly immersive viewing experience through 3,840 x 2,160 pixels;

MEMC, which makes pictures smoother with both TV signal and multimedia signal.

Other characteristics include Dolby Atmos, DTS Decoding Technology, and Google Play Movies & TV. In addition, the series has 65 inches screen resolution and costs about PKR 215,900 (which is about GHC 7,516) at the international market.

X915 QLED series

It possesses a MagiConnect, an integrated feature that allows you to operate the TV using a smartphone, and an Android OS, the most popular pre-installed operating system. It also comes with:

An Onkyo soundbar;

Smart speaker mode;

Hands-free voice control, and

TCL's all-in-one AI platform.

With about GHC 35,000, you can get one.

Android TV

Android TVs grants the opportunity of connecting to the internet and also has built-in apps. In addition, they can connect to the Google Play Store, and like Android smartphones, users can download and update apps as they become live in the store. In fact, some Android TVs have microphones added to their TV remotes to utilise the Google Assistant. Check out some TCL Android TVs below:

TCL S6500 Smart Android HD LED TV

If you are looking for a good TCL Smart TV, the S6500 Series is a great choice. The model is powered by Android OS, bringing you a lot of content to expand your entertainment experience. You can enjoy quality content from pre-loaded apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Google Play Movies & TV with the built-in Wi-Fi. You can also download more apps from Google Play Store.

LED TCL with Android OS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Photo: @parceiromagal

Source: Twitter

Besides the Android TV, the S6500 Series comes loaded with several other features such as:

A slim, edgeless design that gives the TV a great look, whether turned on or off;

HDR picture technology, which delivers high-quality, vivid images. When combined with a Full HD display, you can enjoy a superb viewing experience;

Dolby Audio technology produces an immersive surround sound, making you feel like you are in a theatre;

Micro dimming is meant to automatically adjust brightness by different screen zones, thus giving you improved picture quality.

The S6500 Series is available in four different screen sizes: 32, 40, 43, and 49 inches with different price ranges shown below:

32" S6500 TCL Smart Android Digital Satellite TV - GHC 1,250;

TCL 40" S6500 Series AI Smart Android TV - GHC 1,940;

TCL 43" Android TV - GHC 1,899;

TCL 49" S6500 Series full HD Smart Android Netflix TV - GHC1,999.

TCL C2 Series

The C2 Series is another top smart TV from the TCL TV brand. It boasts of top-of-the-line image quality, combining several technologies to give you an unrivalled viewing experience. First off is the 4K Ultra HD display, which delivers stunning image details with vivid natural colours. Other features include:

The model comes with HDR Pro and Micro Dimming technologies, which adjusts the brightness and reproduce life-like images in your living room;

You have TCL's Wide Viewing Angle, which guarantees that you get the best images wherever you are sitting;

The C2 Series is equipped with a Harman Kardon speaker, which delivers powerful, high-impact sound;

It utilises DTS sound technology, which produces a rich, immersive sound when combined with the speaker;

You can enjoy Netflix, YouTube, Google Movies & TV, Google Play Music, and even built-in Chromecast. The TV also comes with Google Assistant, which lets you control the unit through voice input.

The TCL C2US model is available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. So, what is the price of a TCL Smart TV? You can be the proud owner of the 55-inch variant after parting with GHC 3,800, and at the international market, the 65-inch variant costs about ₹68,990 (which is about GHC 5,639).

TCL Mini LED TV. Photo: @Tech4D

Source: Twitter

TCL Mini LED 4K C825 Android TV

The series has different screen sizes, including 55 and 65 inches. So, with at least GHC 9,455, you can get a 55 inch Mini LED TV C825 or you get the 65-inch variant at the international market for ₹149,990 (about GHC 12,258). Some of the exceptional features include the following:

The series has a magnetic camera with 1080p Wide-Angle Video Calling and facial recognition options;

It comes with a digital photo gallery that houses every selfie you take on the TV;

It possesses the latest Android R system, which allows you to access 7,000+ apps and over 700,000 shows/movies;

Then, at the rear of the TV is a 30W Subwoofer.

Other varieties of Android TVs include the following:

C6 Series with varying screen sizes, including 49, 55, and 65 inches and prices starting from Rs. 90,820 (which is about GHC 7,441) at the international market;

P6 Silver comprises 43, 50, 55, 65 inches screen resolutions and prices starting from ₹31,000 (about GHC 2,540) at the international market;

P62 Series with varying sizes of a screen of 40 and 50 inches, and the price starts from ₨ 50,500 (about GHC 4,138) at the international market;

S62 Series with 32, 40, 43, and 50 inches screen resolutions. The price starts from Rs. 27,099 (about GHC 2,220) at the international market.

Smart/AI TVs

Smart TVs are also called internet TVs as they make additional programs through internet connectivity available to users. They operate as if one is using a computer built into the television and has multiple built-in apps, including Netflix, YouTube or Facebook pre-installed. So, if you are looking to buy a Smart/AI TV from TCL, here are a few options for you:

TCL P8M 4K Smart AI TV

The P8M Series is another one of the top TCL TVs. It is powered by Android OS and comes with top computing hardware such as a 1.1 GHz CPU, 800MHz GPU, 2GB RAM, and 16 GB storage. In addition, it is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port. Other features include these:

You can access several applications and features, such as Netflix, Google Play Store, YouTube, and more;

It features leading technologies such as a 4K UHD display, HDR 10 technology, micro-dimming, and Dolby sound processing;

It also comes with a sports mode, which delivers vivid, natural colours and an immersive sound during live-action events;

The TCL P8M Series is also an AI-powered unit. It comes with Google Assistant pre-installed and is compatible with Alexa.

TCL’s new wireless soundbar. Photo: @AnnetteSophonie

Source: Twitter

The P8M is available in various screen sizes, from 43 inches to 50, 55, 65, 70, 75, and 85 inches. The 80-Inch variant is available starting from GHC 19,642.

C8 Series

The series has metal materials with good heat radiating effect and a beautiful and safe art to make your living room appealing. Below are other distinguishing features of the series:

It provides an unexpectedly Large field of vision to give you the best immersive viewing experience;

Dolby Vision for extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness to the screen for an exceptional viewing experience;

HDR pro produces dazzling detail images with accurate reproduction of light and dark shades;

Micro Dimming analyses the TV content in hundreds of separate zones to adjust the brightness and darkness;

The natural UHD TV applies a proprietary 2K-4K upscaling technology to enhance an FHD source to a 4K level for superb high-definition images.

Interestingly, the TV has two different screen resolutions, which are 55 and 65 inches. The price begins at GHC 3,899, depending on the store you are buying from.

Satellite TVs

Satellite TV helps deliver signals in areas where customers may not be served by cable television or "terrestrial" broadcasting. However, the basic setup involves a satellite dish, a low-noise block down converter, and a receiver. The TCL satellite TV has some amazing features like:

It is HD ready and has an inbuilt satellite decoder;

It comes with USB playback, super narrow bezel, and smart volume;

In terms of design, it is slim, and it possesses HDMI and natural light engine.

If you choose to buy the TCL 32 inches satellite TV, you will pay GHC 1,260, but if you are opting for the 40 inches, you will pay GHC 1,950.

What is the price of a TCL 43 inch TV?

The series you are buying will determine how much you will pay. For instance, if you choose to go for the S6500 series, you can get one for GHC 1,899. Anyway, the cost of a TCL 43 inches Smart Full HD LED TV starts from GHC 1,550.

These are the TCL TV prices in Ghana for some of the brand's top models. From the features above, it is clear that you can get great value for your money with any of these units. On top of that, several TCL TV reviews praise the brand for its excellent prices, cool features, and reliable units. So, if you are doing online shopping in Ghana for a TV, hopefully, this guide will come in handy.

