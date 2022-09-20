The year 2022 will be drawing to a close soon and it seems many of Ghana's celebrities have had a good year already.

Some of these celebrities have made giant strides in their personal lives including the purchase or building of some magnificent mansions.

Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown are among the stars who have flaunted their houses and caused a lot of attention to be thrown their way.

Jackie Appiah and other stars have been getting fans in awe with their houses Photo source: @emeliabrobbey, @hajia4real, @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh takes a look at some of Ghana's female celebrities whose mansions have caused a stir online so far in 2022.1. Jackie Appiah

Star actress Jackie Appiah is said to own about seven properties in prime areas across Accra but she currently lives in a magnificent house at Trassaco Estate.

While YEN.com.gh had reported about Jackie's Trassaco house in December 2021, it only got in social media trends after Nigerian actress Luchy Donalds visited the house and shared a video in June 2022.

A later video showed more details of the house including its swimming pool, marble floor, smart toilets, and her closet, among others.

Checks also revealed that Jackie spent a fortune on entertainment in the house. She uses a Bang & Olufsen TV which reportedly cost over GHC100,000 at the time bought it.

2. Nana Ama McBrown:

Actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown is known to own a number of houses. She has one in Kumasi where she recently celebrated her 45th birthday.

In Accra, the actress stays at East Legon but has also a property at Kwabenya, where she left because of bad roads.

While she has always been secretive about her homes, McBrown has been showing more of her house in 2022.

In February, she hosted Brother Sammy in her house. A video showed her beautifu

More recently, McBrown shared a video giving fans a further look into her house. The video showed a gigantic TV among others in the hall.

3. Hajia4Real

Actress and singer Hajia4Real lives in a beautiful house at Trassaco Estate. She moved into the house a few years ago after receiving it as a birthday gift.

See the video below:

While she has been living in the house for about two years she has been flaunting her home more in 2022 and got the internet buzzing many times.

One of the videos recently sighted had the compound of the singer looking plushier with many expensive cars parked.

4. Emelia Brobbey

Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey is often discreet about her properties but she recently trended on the internet after getting a new mansion.

A video showed the actress inside her posh living room. The exterior of the shows it to be a white-painted house with green grass flooring.

5. Shatta Wale

Music star Shatta Wale is known to have a number of properties in Accra. A few weeks ago, he added a new house.

The new property is a beach house situated in South La, a plush suburb of Accra. The artiste was spotted at the new house a few days ago. He shared some money as fans mobbed him.

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale Flaunts Expensive Watch And Jewellery

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale flaunted an expensive watch and diamond jewellery he bought during his visit to the United States.

The wealthy Ghanaian musician, in a video, showed the thousands of dollars he used to buy the beautiful diamond-encrusted jewellery.

The eye-catching video has gone viral on social media leaving many to marvel at how rich Shatta Wale is.

