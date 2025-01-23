A video of a spiritual revelation about renowned Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has surfaced on social media

In the video, a Ghanaian prophet said he saw an angel pointing death at Funny Face and expressed concern about the actor's well-being

The prophet's doom revelation about Funny Face gained massive traction on social with many Ghanaians sharing their reactions

A renowned Ghanaian prophet, Alex Armstrong, has dropped a doom revelation about popular comedian and comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face.

Since rising to prominence in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in the 2010s for his role as a bus conductor's mate in the popular TV comedy series Chorkor Trotro, the Kasoa-based actor has battled many personal struggles that have seen his stock dip over the years.

His marriage to his first wife, Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim, whom he married at a private ceremony in 2014, collapsed after just two years.

Following the divorce, Funny Face endured public humiliation after Madam Elizabeth Adjoa Ntim accused him of not being good in bed.

The actor had earlier claimed that infidelity on his ex-wife's part contributed to the end of their two-year marriage.

Many years later, the comic actor became involved in a tense and sometimes toxic relationship with actress Vanessa Nicole, with whom he shares twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

Over the years, Funny Face has had many mental breakdowns, which has seen him lash out at Vanessa during and after their relationship and many of his colleagues in the entertainment industry, whom he accused of plotting against him.

The once vibrant, self-proclaimed Children's President was admitted to the Pantang Hospital for treatment after he went on a multiple-day mental episode on social media after taking some hard substances.

The actor relapsed shortly after being released from the medical facility before pledging to turn his life around. During the Christmas festivities, he was spotted with his colleague Kwaku Manu at a church service in Kumasi.

Pastor drops doom revelation about Funny Face

Comedian and actor Derick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB Ghana, took to his Instagram to share a video of Alex Armstrong speaking about the doom revelation God had shown him about Funny Face.

In the video, the Head pastor of the Potter's Family Chapel stated that he saw an angel of God pointing death at Funny Face and expressed concern about the actor's well-being.

Prophet Alex Armstrong embarked on a prayer session with some church officials and urged the comic actor to do the same to avoid any disaster that might befall him in 2025.

Funny Face's colleague DKB also expressed concerns for his life and urged Ghanaians to pray for his safety. He also thanked the prophet for sharing the revelation.

Pastor's revelation about Funny Face stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

official_ishmael94 commented:

"God reveal to redeem. May God watch over him and keep him alive and healthy. Amen🙏❤️."

tmensahdavid said:

"God, have mercy upon our brother 😢😢😢."

_efua_kika commented:

"Lord have mercy on him 🙌."

midekoks said:

"Amenn, may God reveal himself to him and may his life be preserved 🙏🏾."

Funny Face wants to change for Vanessa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face expressed his desire to change and resolve his issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

While interacting with Kwaku Manu, the comic actor said he wanted to return to Vanessa's life and help her care for their twin daughters.

Funny Face's remarks earned him praise from several Ghanaians, who prayed for him to overcome his struggles.

