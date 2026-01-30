Prophet ElBernard has reaffirmed his prophecy of victory for Kennedy Agyapong in the NPP primaries

In a new post, which can be described as his last-minute message, the prophet urged Ken Agyapong's supporters to jubilate

Social media users have reacted passionately to ElBernard's prophecy and support for Agyapong's campaign

Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun, the General Overseer of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has given a boost to Kennedy Agyapong and his supporters ahead of the 2026 presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Prophet ElBernard assures Ken Agyapong of victory in the NPP primaries on January 31, 2026.

The NPP goes to the polls on Saturday, January 31, 2026, to elect a new flagbearer for the presidential elections in 2028.

Kennedy Agyapong is seeking a second chance to lead the party in the next elections to lead the party in his second attempt to bear the NPP's flag.

He faces off with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the immediate former Vice President who deputised Nana Akufo-Addo from 2017 to 2025 and the NPP's presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.

Bawumia defeated Agyapong in the party's 2023 primaries and eventually lost to John Mahama, in the 2024 presidential elections.

Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong, Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong are also in the contest.

Kwabena Agyapong, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and Kennedy Agyapong, at the signing of NPP's peace pact on January 22, 2026.

Prophet ElBernard prophesies a Ken Agyapong win

Months before the campaign for the NPP's presidential primaries started, Prophet ElBernard prophesied victory for Ken Agyapong and even released a book detailing his prophecy.

Even though Bawumia is highly tipped to win, with Global InfoAnalytics and other pollsters predicting his victory, ElBernard has been unwavering in his prophecies for the former Assin Central MP.

His prophecies have led to clashes with the NPP's Abronye, a leading Bawumia supporter, and other prophets like Nigel Gaisie, who prophesied a convincing win for the former vice president.

In a appearacne on Asempa FM, ElBernard staked his credibility as a prophet of God for 27 years on his prophecy that Ken Agyapong would win with Global InfoAnalytics' Mussa Dankwah also putting his credibility on the line for a Bawumia win.

Watch the YouTube video of Global InfoAnalytics' Mussa Dankwah's predictions:

Prophet ElBernard reassures Ken Agyapong's victory

Less than 24 hours to the start of the polls, Prophet ElBernard, who predicted John Mahama's victory in 2024, has come out strongly to reaffirm his prophecy.

In a new post on his Facebook page, he shared a photo of Ken Agyapong and reassured that victory was near.

He urged the former parliamentarian's supporters to celebrate and jubilate because he had heard the sound of victory.

"Run, celebrate and jubilate for I hear the sound of victory," he wrote.

Reactions to ElBernard's reassurance to Ken Agyapong

Prophet ElBernard's latest prophecy has boosted the morale of Ken Agyapong's supporters. Many took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Below are some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled.

Bernice Johnson Fiah said:

"If this is what the lord is saying, who are we? We go manage um so."

Opoku Ebenezer said:

"While they criticise, the Oracle prophesies, they are bleeding saaaaa ajeeeiiiiiiii."

Bertram Kwame Frimpong said:

"Is a simple thing if NPP want power, they should bring Ken, but if they just want a presidential candidate who will just represent them, they should bring Dr. Simple as ABCD."

Ishmael Wormenor said:

"When God speaks to His servant, assurance becomes the new garment. I love the prophetic. I'm ironing my church dress today."

Roja predicts Bawumia win over Ken Agyapong

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that another 'man of God', Prophet Roja, had also predicted a win for Dr Bawumia, claiming that the election was a done deal.

In an interview just about 24 hours before the elections, Prophet Roja, who once predicted a win for Ken Agyapong and later changed his prophecy for Bawumia, insisted that the former vice president was going to win.

"I still maintain that Bawumia will win," he said.

