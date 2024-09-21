Vodza Ecotourism Initiative donated GH¢25,000 to support the Livingstone Foundation, the charity organisation of dancehall musician Stonebwoy

The donation comes after the partnership between both parties after the dancehall musician gave a thrilling performance at the 2024 edition of the Vodza Easter Regatta

Stonebwoy's wife and director of The Livingstone Foundation received the funds from Prof Audrey Gadzekpo in a lovely video

Livingstone Foundation, the charity organisation of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, received a GH¢25,000 donation from the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative after a successful collaboration between both parties.

Stonebwoy's foundation receives a GH¢25k donation from Vodza. Image Credit: @tlf_ghana and @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy's foundation receives donation

Led by Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo, the Vodza Ecotourism Initiative donated GH¢25,000 to support Stonebwoy’s Livingstone Foundation.

This contribution follows their successful collaboration with the 25th TGMA Artist of the Year winner, who delivered an electrifying performance at the 2024 Vodza Easter Regatta concert in Keta.

The Vodza Easter Regatta is a community-focused event that promotes ecotourism in the Vodza-Keta area.

The event is held annually during the Easter holiday. It provides opportunities for the predominantly fishing community and brings together people of all ages from Vodza, Adzido, Keta, and beyond.

In the video that surfaced on social media on September 21, 2024, Stonebwoy's wife who also doubles as the director of the Livingstone Foundation, Dr Louisa Satekla, received the funds from the Vodza team.

In a video sighted on the Instagram page of famous Ghanaian blogger Ameyaw Debrah, Dr Satekla thanked them for the donation and received the brown envelope on behalf of the foundation.

Stonebwoy's foundation received the donation.

Stonebwoy's wife speaks after Global Citizen partnership

YEN.com.gh reported that international education and advocacy organization, Global Citizen, selected five charitable organisations as social impact partners ahead of the upcoming edition in Accra.

One of the five organisations was celebrated dancehall musician Stonebwoy's charity organisation, The Livingstone Foundation, with his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, as the director.

The Livingstone Foundation's director, Dr Satekla, thanked Global Citizen for the partnership and shared her thoughts on how to make the partnership an impactful one.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh