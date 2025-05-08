The 20 most iconic movie posters every film lover should know

For movie lovers, the appeal of cinema often begins with movie posters. These visual representations serve as an important gateway, capturing a film's theme, essence, and memorable qualities in a single image. From basic designs to intricate compositions, iconic movie posters have captivated viewers for decades, becoming key visuals in cinematic history.

The Company of Wolves (L), Hellraiser (M), and The Descent (R) are some most iconic movie posters. Photo: @nightflightofficial, @living_still, @chelseastardust on Instagram (modified by author)

Most iconic movie posters of all time

To determine the most iconic movie posters, we analysed factors such as artistic innovation, cultural impact, memorability, and how effectively they represent their respective films. Subjective assessments and historical context from resources such as IMDb played a significant role in this research.

Movie IMDb ratings out of 10 The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 9.3 The Godfather (1972) 9.2 The Dark Knight (2008) 9 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 8.9 Interstellar (2014) 8.7 Gladiator (2000) 8.5 Casablanca (1942 8.5 Metropolis (1927) 8.3 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 8.3 Vertigo (1958) 8.2

Famous movie posters

This collection honours some of the most well-known and artistically appealing posters ever produced. These posters are more than simply advertisements; they are small works of art that have played a crucial role in creating the expectations and recollection of the films you love.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) poster features a man standing in the rain with his arms outstretched. Photo: @tcmfansite

Running time: 2 hours 22 minutes

2 hours 22 minutes Genre: Drama

Drama IMDb rating: 9.3/10

The poster for The Shawshank Redemption focuses heavily on Andy Dufresne's character and his persistent hope, which is represented by a pin-up picture of Rita Hayworth concealed behind a wall in his cell. This poster depicts Andy's longing for freedom and his persistent optimism, which keeps him sane and motivated throughout his lengthy prison sentence.

2. The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather poster’s stark design and puppet imagery symbolise control, legacy, and hidden power. Photo: @imjackcornelius on X (modified by author)

Running time: 2 hours 55 minutes

2 hours 55 minutes Genres: Crime, drama

Crime, drama IMDb rating: 9.2/10

The classic poster for The Godfather depicts a puppeteer's dark and scary hands twisting strings that control the title logo, The Godfather, printed in a distinctive, exquisite font. The visage of Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone is partially veiled by shadow above this, implying the presence of a tremendous, invisible force.

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight poster features Batman against a dark blue background. Photo: @zoerosebryant

Running time: 2 hours 32 minutes

2 hours 32 minutes Genres: Action, crime, drama, thriller

Action, crime, drama, thriller IMDb rating: 9/10

The movie poster for The Dark Knight combines a dramatic visual language to portray the film's themes of disorder, order, and the moral issues of Gotham City. The burning Batman emblem, set on a dark blue background, represents the film's action-packed nature and rough, serious tone.

4. Interstellar (2014)

The interstellar poster features an astronaut sporting a spacesuit and helmet on a cold, freezing planet. Photo: @NetflxUpdates

Running time: 2 hours 49 minutes

2 hours 49 minutes Genres: Adventure, drama, Sci-Fi

Adventure, drama, Sci-Fi IMDb rating: 8.7/10

The Interstellar poster usually depicts a lone individual dwarfed by a wide, breathtaking cosmic or alien landscape. This contrast emphasises humanity's smallness in comparison to the universe, as well as the epic nature of their journey. Cool colours and a crisp font for the title add to the film's sense of wonder and serious themes.

5. Gladiator (2000)

The Gladiator poster features the main actor standing in an arena with a spear. Photo: @summaexpedition

Running time: 2 hours 35 minutes

2 hours 35 minutes Genres: Action, adventure, drama

Action, adventure, drama IMDb rating: 8.5/10

The Gladiator movie poster usually depicts Russell Crowe as Maximus, a Roman general, with a dramatic and strong rendering of his face and armour. The Colosseum is frequently used in the design, emphasising the epic scale and setting of the movie. The poster reflect the film's themes of vengeance, honour, and the conflict between individual courage.

Vintage movie posters

Vintage movie posters are valuable works of art created to promote movies during their initial theatrical release. These posters are valuable not simply for the films they depict, but also for their unique visual design and historical significance.

1. Casablanca (1942)

The Casablanca poster features the title of the film in a neon-style font, with the names of the lead actors above it. Photo: @TheAldeburghCinema

Running time: 1 hour 42 minutes

1 hour 42 minutes Genres: Drama, romance, war

Drama, romance, war IMDb rating: 8.5/10

The enduring image of Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, surrounded by a hazy, dreamy setting, is widely featured on the poster for this timeless romance drama. Various versions exist, but all convey the movie's themes of sacrifice, love, and wartime intrigue.

2. Metropolis (1927)

The Metropolis poster features a golden robot woman. Photo: @MetropolisMovie

Running time: 2 hours 33 minutes

2 hours 33 minutes Genres: Drama, Sci-Fi

Drama, Sci-Fi IMDb rating: 8.3/10

This German expressionist masterwork has a remarkable art deco design, representing a futuristic metropolis and a powerful robot woman. Its bold lines and towering grandeur effectively convey the epic and gloomy themes of the film. Original posters are highly scarce and expensive.

3. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

The 2001: A Space Odyssey poster features space objects. Photo: @fineartstheatrebeverlyhills

Running time: 2 hours 29 minutes

2 hours 29 minutes Genres: Adventure, sci-fi

Adventure, sci-fi IMDb rating: 8.3/10

This extremely breathtaking poster uses abstract pictures and the immensity of space to allude to the film's epic scale and philosophical ideas. There are various versions, some of which include the Stargate sequence or the iconic monolith, all of which add to the film's mystery.

4. Vertigo (1958)

The Vertigo (1958) poster features an orange background against white spirals. Photo: @cineclub.vertigo

Running time: 2 hours 8 minutes

2 hours 8 minutes Genres: Mystery, romance, thriller

Mystery, romance, thriller IMDb rating: 8.2/10

The poster for Vertigo (1958), designed by Saul Bass, employs a spiral motif and silhouette visuals to emphasise the film's themes of disorientation, obsession, and the psychological consequences of vertigo. The bright orange background stands out against the white spirals, and the deformed writing adds to the dizzying impression.

5. Jaws (1975)

The Jaws (1975) poster features a shark in blue water, a lady swimming above, and the capitalised JAWS. Photo: @pocono_cinema

Running time: 2 hours 4 minutes

2 hours 4 minutes Genres: Adventure, drama, horror, thriller

Adventure, drama, horror, thriller IMDb rating: 8.1/10

The classic poster for Jaws (1975) is iconic for its stark, suspenseful imagery of a massive shark rising toward an unsuspecting swimmer. Its minimalist design and primal fear symbolism perfectly capture the film’s terror and tension.

Iconic horror movie posters

Iconic horror movie posters are works of visual art, intended to induce terror, mystery, and a sense of the unearthly in potential viewers. They usually use dramatic images, bold text, and symbolic elements to convey the essence of the film's horror.

1. The Descent (2005)

The Descent (2005) poster features six females forming a skull. Photo: @realshawnhunt

Running time: 1 hour 39 minutes

1 hour 39 minutes Genres: Adventure, horror, thriller

Adventure, horror, thriller IMDb rating: 7.2/10

The poster features six female characters grouped in the shape of a skull, an homage to Salvador Dalí's surrealist masterwork In Voluptas Mors. This arrangement, which prominently features Sarah, graphically represents the film's themes of death, dread, and the claustrophobic atmosphere of the underground environment.

2. Fright Night (1985)

The Fright Night (1985) poster features a snowy, scary vampire. Photo: @dirtyhorrorpod

Running time: 1 hour 46 minutes

1 hour 46 minutes Genre: Horror

Horror IMDb rating: 7/10

The Fright Night poster features a striking image of a vampire-like character staring out of a window against a dark, ominous background. This visual effectively conveys the film's central premise: a teenager discovering a vampire in his neighborhood and struggling to convince others, including a TV horror host, of the danger lurking nearby.

3. Hellraiser (1987)

The Hellraiser poster features a bald man with pins piercing his face. Photo: @TehBludhog

Running time: 1 hour 34 minutes

1 hour 34 minutes Genres: Horror, thriller

Horror, thriller IMDb rating: 6.9/10

The classic poster for Hellraiser (1987) captures the movie's essence by prominently showcasing Pinhead and his ashen, scarred face. He has multiple pins piercing his bald head and is constantly holding the Lament Configuration puzzle box. The dark and frequently chain-laden background alludes to the Cenobites' sadomasochistic and torturing character.

4. Candyman (1992)

The Candyman poster features a shadow of a man in an eye and a bee. Photo: @5to.jinete

Running time: 1 hour 39 minutes

1 hour 39 minutes Genres: Horror, thriller

Horror, thriller IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Candyman (1992) posters frequently feature a dramatic image of Tony Todd as Candyman, with his towering figure hooded and his face half obscured by shadow. His trademark hook, which frequently gleams ominously, draws instant attention to the source of his lethal fame. Bees are regularly integrated, whether buzzing about him or quietly hinted at.

5. The Company of Wolves (1984)

The Company of Wolves (1984) poster features a man with a wolf's mouth. Photo: @AmericanMonsterMovie

Running time: 1 hour 35 minutes

1 hour 35 minutes Genres: Drama, fantasy, horror

Drama, fantasy, horror IMDb rating: 6.6/10

The Company of Wolves poster artistically represents the film's dark fantasy and reworked fairy tale elements. The visual, which typically features a young, usually vulnerable-looking Sarah Patterson as Rosaleen, combines elements of innocence and underlying danger. The lush, gothic forest surroundings are prominent, implying an unsettling atmosphere.

Iconic movie posters of the 2000s

The movie posters of the 2000s were an interesting blend of new digital technology and a nostalgic tribute to historical design ideas. The posters from this era frequently used vibrant colour palettes, inventive character placement, and symbolic themes to capture the essence of film.

1. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring poster features the main characters from the film. Photo: @nostalgicnebula

Running time: 2 hours 58 minutes

2 hours 58 minutes Genres: Adventure, drama, fantasy

Adventure, drama, fantasy IMDb rating: 8.9/10

The poster depicts the film's main themes and story. It includes crucial characters, famous settings, and hints of the epic trip they're about to go on. The poster conveys a sense of adventure, peril, and the lurking danger posed by the Dark Lord Sauron.

2. Mulholland Drive (2001)

The Mulholland Drive poster features two actresses. Photo: @jeo_creations

Running time: 2 hours 27 minutes

2 hours 27 minutes Genres: Drama, mystery, thriller

Drama, mystery, thriller IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Mulholland Drive's poster is a visually appealing and enigmatic reflection of the film's concepts and atmosphere. It includes a close-up of the two beauiful actresses, Naomi Watts and Laura Harring, in a passionate and intriguing embrace, frequently with a dreamy or somewhat blurred appearance.

3. The Blind Side (2009)

The Blind Side features a small white woman and a huge, African-American man. Photo: @theblindside

Running time: 2 hours 9 minutes

2 hours 9 minutes Genres: Biography, drama, sport

Biography, drama, sport IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Sandra Bullock is featured prominently on The Blind Side movie poster, embracing or standing protectively alongside Quinton Aaron, who plays Michael Oher. The image highlights the unlikely bond between a wealthy Southern white woman and a reserved African-American teenager. Subtle football imagery hints at the film’s sports theme, while the visual focus remains on their emotional connection and journey.

4. 5 Centimetres per Second (2007)

The 5 Centimetres per Second poster features two main protagonists and cherry blossom petals falling. Photo: @anitoonsplus_official

Running time: 1 hour 3 minutes

1 hour 3 minutes Genres: Animation, drama, family, romance

Animation, drama, family, romance IMDb rating: 7.5/10

The poster usually depicts a serene and gloomy landscape, with the two main protagonists, Takaki and Akari, standing among falling cherry blossom petals. The gentle, pastel colours and delicate imagery of the cherry blossoms represent the fleeting nature of life and love, alluding to the film's themes of distance, desire, and the sweet yet bitter passage of time.

5. The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Reloaded poster features three actors. Photo: @TVMovies

Running time: 2 hours 18 minutes

2 hours 18 minutes Genres: Action: Sci-Fi

Action: Sci-Fi IMDb rating: 7.2/10

The Matrix Reloaded poster prominently depicts Neo, Trinity, and Morpheus in a dynamic arrangement, indicating the film's action-packed aspect. Neo stands in the centre while Trinity and Morpheus surround him. The poster visually reinforces the film’s themes of rebellion, identity, and digital reality.

What makes a movie poster iconic?

It employs memorable and symbolic imagery, a captivating colour palette, and carefully selected typography that matches the film's genre and tone.

What is a tagline in a movie poster?

A movie poster tagline is a brief, memorable statement intended to express the spirit of a film and persuade audiences to watch it.

These iconic movie posters are not just advertisements; they are works of art that demonstrate what a film is about and why it's important. They are significant elements of film history and demonstrate how graphic design has evolved throughout time.

