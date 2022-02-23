What happened to Juice Wrld girlfriend? Everything you need to know about her

Juice Wrld was on his way to the top when he died in 2019. He became an overnight sensation after his songs caught the attention of leading music producers. For example, the release of his song Lucid Dreams became his breakout hit and landed him a music record deal with Interscope. As he built his career, Juice received support from his girlfriend Ally Lotti. But what happened to Juice Wrld's girlfriend after his death?

Ally Lotti is an American social media influencer known as the late rapper Juice Wrld's girlfriend. Before meeting him, many people did not know Ally Lotti and what she did for a living.

After Wrld’s songs hit number one on the Billboard charts, she became the talk of the town, and many people wanted to know more about her. Unfortunately, since Juice died, she has been absent from the mainstream, only opting to engage her followers on Instagram.

Early life

The social media influencer was born on 28 May 1993 (age 28) in New Jersey, United States. Although she was born in New Jersey, her parents raised her in Alabama, where she experienced her childhood and schooled. Lotti’s ethnicity is multiracial since her parents come from different ethnicities.

Her father is African-American, and her mother is Puerto Rican. After finishing high school in Alabama, Lotti joined the University of Alabama, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts. When Lotti graduated from the University of Alabama, she started her career as a model.

Husband and children

Ally Lotti is not married and does not have children. The social media influencer was in a relationship with Juice before his death in 2019. As of 2022, Ally has not revealed whether she is dating anyone.

Juice Wrld Ally Lotti started dating around 2018. It all began when Lotti messaged Juice in 2018 through Instagram. Juice recalled in an interview with GQ that Lotti slid into his DMs by messaging him,

Good music. Keep it up, kid.

The singer went on tour a few months later and drove to Providence, Rhode Island. He met Lotti for the first time, and the two hit it off after the meeting. They spent four days together before she picked up her stuff and moved out to Los Angeles to be with the then 20-year-old rapper.

Lotti was 26 years old when the two moved in together. In November 2018, the lovebirds made their relationship public. After his death, Ally Lotti shocked her fans by revealing that she expected Juice’s child on three occasions.

Lotti admitted that she never wanted children. However, she was happy to start a family with Juice. Unfortunately, Lotti experienced miscarriages on all three occasions because of different complications. The model even lost her baby after Juice’s death because of stress. Currently, Lotti lives in Los Angeles, California.

Professional career

Ally Lotti was not well known before meeting Juice and making their friendship public. She had an Instagram account with a few hundred thousand followers. But when she started dating the rapper, many people followed her, and now she enjoys a following of over 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

Ally has used her massive following on Instagram to become a social media influencer. For example, she has promoted several clothing brands using her page and has an affiliate link for Savage X Fenty. Furthermore, Lotti has used her account to advance her modelling career, including offering makeup tips to her followers.

Ally Lotti’s net worth

Ally worked as a social media influencer before meeting the singer. Her relationship with Juice increased her profile on Instagram, even after the rapper’s death. Her net worth is estimated to be around $700,000.

Ally Lotti’s fast facts

How did Juice Wrld die? Juice’s cause of death was an accidental ov*rdose of codeine and oxyc*done toxicity. The rapper had swallowed the drugs to hide from the authorities searching his plane in Chicago. How old is Ally Lotti? Ally Lotti's age is 29 years in February 2022. He was born on 28 May 1992. What is Ally Lotti’s real name? Juice Wrld's girlfriend's name is Alicia L. Leon. What was Juice’s net worth? When he died on 8 December 2019, Juice had a net worth of $4 million. Did Ally Lotti inherit Juice’s money? Unfortunately, she did not inherit any money. Juice Wrld and Ally Lotti were not married and did not have kids. Who got Juice’s money? Juice died without leaving an heir. So his mother, Carmella Wallace, filed a case to be the administrator of her son’s estate. What are Ally Lotti’s body measurements? Juice Wrld's girlfriend measures 34-25-36 inches (chest, waist, hip, respectively). How tall is Ally Lotti? She also stands tall at the height of 5 feet 2 inches, and her weight is 51 kilograms.

Before his death, Juice was in a relationship with Ally Lotti. Juice Wrld's girlfriend is a social media influencer who rose to fame around 2018 when Juice built his career as a rapper. After his death, Lotti has kept her fans updated about her current events through her Instagram page.

