Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman's net worth and lifestyle

Some wealthy individuals work hard for their money, and others are born with it. The most successful business people often care for their families by funding their extravagant lifestyles and leaving them inheritance money. Many of these descendants become successful in their own right, but some use their family funds to enjoy a permanent vacation — as has been the case for the Saudi Crown Prince. So, how much is Mohammed bin Salman's net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is pictured during a meeting with the US secretary of state at Al Salam Palace in the Red Sea port of Jeddah. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed bin Salman's net worth has been a concern for many over the past few years. He has been the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia since 21st June 2017. He also serves as the country's deputy prime minister, Chairman of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs, Chairman of the Council of Political and Security Affairs, and Minister of Defense.

Profile summary

Full name: Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Nickname: Mohammed bin Salman, MBS

Mohammed bin Salman, MBS Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 31st August 1985

31st August 1985 Age : 36 years (as of May 2022)

: 36 years (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign : Virgo

: Virgo Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Nationality: Saudi

Saudi Ethnicity : Arab

: Arab Religion : Islam

: Islam Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'

6' Height in centimetres: 183

183 Weight in pounds: 170

170 Weight in kilograms: 77

77 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother: Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain

Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain Father: Salman bin Abdulaziz

Salman bin Abdulaziz Relationship status : Married

: Married Partner : Sara Bint Mashour Al Saud

: Sara Bint Mashour Al Saud Children: Five

Five University: King Saud University

King Saud University Profession: Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Net worth: $5 billion

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Prince Mohammed bin Salman's net worth

How much is Mohammed bin Salman's net worth? The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has an estimated net worth of $5 billion as of 2022. He has accumulated a considerable sum of money from working as his father's assistant. Previously, he worked for several years in the private sector.

Career and sources of income

Mohammed began working as a consultant for the Experts Commission. Then, at the age of 24, he became a political advisor to his father while serving as the governor of Riyadh Province. Later, he continued rising through the ranks from one position to another.

When the Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz died, bin Salman's father became more powerful. He made his son his private advisor. His father became the new crown prince following the death of Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz in June of 2012.

Some of the other positions he has held are:

2015 - He became the minister of defence

2017 - He was appointed Crown Prince and was made heir presumptive to the throne

Lifestyle

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with the US secretary of state in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Salman's net worth has enabled him and his other family members to maintain an enviable lifestyle. Although it has been under criticism on several occasions, it doesn't hinder him from living an extravagant life. As one of the richest men in the world, his lavish lifestyle is also seen in the house, cars and yachts he owns.

Mohammed bin Salman's house, cars, yachts

Mohammed bin Salman bought a stunning chateau in France in 2015 for $300 million, making it the world's most expensive house sale. Some of the key features of his house include:

Ten bedrooms

An indoor and outdoor pool

A library

An aquarium

Fountains

A sound system

Lights and air conditioning (controlled by an iPhone)

A wine cellar

A movie theatre

A moat with a transparent underwater chamber

He also owns a fleet of luxurious cars, including:

A Ferrari

A Lamborghini

One Bugatti

Several BMWs

Several land cruisers

In addition, the Saudi Crown Prince has two yachts strictly meant for leisure. The first one, Pigasus VIII, was purchased in 2008. Some of the key features of his vessel include:

A helicopter pad

A golf driving range

Cinema hall

Dance floor

Barbeque

Bars

He purchased his second yacht in 2015 at $689 million. He once rented it to Bill Gates for a week at $9 million. The yacht has:

Seven decks

Two helipads

A saltwater pool

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting during the G20 Summit in Osaka. Photo: Brendan Smialowsk

Source: Getty Images

Here are the highlights of his other unbridled luxury:

In 2017, he spent $450.3 million on Leonardo da Vinci's 500-year painting. The Salvator Mundi was purchased through a proxy.

He paid more than $300 million for the Chateau Louis XIV, France. It is known as the world’s most expensive home by Fortune magazine.

The Crown Prince also owns a vast holiday compound in the south of Spain protected by armed guards.

Mohammed bin Salman's fast facts

Who is Mohammed bin Salman? He is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. Where did Mohammed bin Salman study? He attended King Saud University, where he received a bachelor's degree in law. Who are Mohammed bin Salman's parents? His parents are Salman bin Abdulaziz and Fahda bint Falah Al Hithlain. How much is Prince Mohammed bin Salman worth? He has a net worth of $5 billion as of 2022. Who is Newcastle United's owner? Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) is the majority shareholder and de-facto owner of the club, with 80 percent of the shares. How much is the Saudi royal family worth? Saudi Arabia's ruling royal family has a net worth of about $1.4 trillion. What is the net worth of the King of Dubai? Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the King of Dubai, has an estimated net worth of $14 billion as of 2022.

Mohammed bin Salman's net worth results from his wealthy family ventures. He is the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. In addition, he holds various other titles such as First Deputy Prime Minister, President of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs and Minister of Defense. All these have come in handy in making him the wealthy man he is today.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting piece about Colin Farrell's net worth. The celebrity's source of wealth is the entertainment industry. The actor has been featured in high grossing movies and TV shows.

How many cars does Colin have? How much did he buy his house in Los Angeles? This article has delved deeper into this and more about the renowned personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh