Meet John Luke's wife and kids as the Duck Dynasty star builds his family life

John Luke's wife and kids are the source of his inspiration, guiding the way he works and leads his family. He married Mary Kate in 2015, and they have since welcomed three children, John, Ella, and Wells. John's wife and his children's enduring connections continue to captivate fans.

Luke and Mary met in 2011 at a Christian summer camp in Mer Rouge, Louisiana .

. They tied the knot in 2015 when they were teenagers.

when they were teenagers. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, John Shepherd, in October 2019.

Get to know John Luke's wife and kids beyond the spotlight

The reality TV star's wife is Mary Kate. The two share three children, two sons, and a daughter. Here are more details about his family.

John Luke's wife, Mary Kate

Mary was born on 20 May 1996 in Louisiana, United States. She is a reality TV star known for starring in Fox and Friends and Duck Dynasty.

The Duck Dynasty star and Mary Kate first met at King's Camp in Mer Rouge, Louisiana, during a 2011 Christian summer camp. During an interview with Oak Experience, Kate revealed that their first face-to-face conversation took place after their respective cabins were paired up.

As a result, they were both chosen by their team to represent them in a wall-sit competition during the Christian camp. She said,

Our first real one-on-one conversation happened as we both represented our team by competing in a wall-sit competition.

She added,

To get our mind off the pain we just started talking. He told me about his sister, Sadie, and little did I know that one day she would not only be my sister-in-law, but my best friend.

The American entrepreneur and Kate struck a romantic relationship in March 2014. The lovebirds got engaged approximately seven months later. Robertson and Mary eventually exchanged marriage vows on 27 June 2015, on Luke's family farm in West Monroe, Louisiana. The two were both 19 years old when they got married.

The couple were costars on the popular reality TV series Duck Dynasty between 2015 and 2017. The show, which aired on A&E, revolves around the lives of Robertson's family members, showcasing their family interactions, business, and values.

Mary celebrated their nine years of marriage by uploading her photo with the author on her Instagram page in June 2024. She captioned the picture,

Celebrated 9 years together yesterday!!! So much love for you JL!.

John Luke and Mary's kids

John and Mary's children are Shepherd, Wells, and Ella Kathryn. The couple has embraced parenting with love, creating a family story as inspiring as their entertainment careers. Here are details about their kids:

John Shepherd

John Shepherd is the oldest child of the reality TV star and Mary. Shepherd was born on 14 October 2019, and he is 6 years old as of 2025. Kate announced the birth of Shepherd by sharing his picture on her Instagram page while dressed in a white sweater on 17 October 2019. She captioned the photo,

Hi baby John Shepherd!! He decided to surprise us 10 days early on October 14, 2019 and we are in loveeeee.

Ella Kathryn

John Luke and his wife, Mary's second child, is Ella Kathryn, born on 8 April 2021. She is 4 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Aries. Kate commemorated Ella's second birthday by uploading a video featuring Ella, her father, and herself on her Instagram page on 12 April 2023.

Wells Robertson

John Luke and Mary Kate Robertson welcomed their youngest child, a son, Wells Robertson, on 18 September 2023. Kate celebrated Well's second birthday in September 2025 by uploading a short clip of him while playing with a toy and wearing a birthday hat. He captioned the video,

We celebrated our little sunshine boy, Wells, turning 2 last week. His sweet smile is a glimpse of all the joy & light he brings to all our lives! Such a little gift!.

The West Monroe native posted his photo with his wife and their three kids on his Instagram page in October 2025. Luke announced they would soon have two more children, since they were expecting twin girls by early 2026. He captioned the picture,

Absolutely thrilled to tell y’all we are welcoming TWINS to our family early next year!!! The most wonderful, crazy surprise blessing of our lives ha! Two new little Robertson girls.

John Luke's wife and kids have gained public attention because of his celebrity status. He has been married to Mary Kate since 2015. The couple shares three children: John Shepherd, Ella Kathryn, and Wells.

