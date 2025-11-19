Mauricio Umansky’s girlfriend remains a mystery for now, as the Mexican-American real estate agent has kept his dating life under wraps. However, he has been linked to a few women, including Luann de Lesseps and Alexandria Wolfe, since separating from his ex-wife, Kyle Richards.

Umansky arrives at the Craig's in Los Angeles (L). Umansky is spotted at the Craigs in West Hollywood (R). Photo: MEGA, (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards tied the knot in January 1996. The two later separated in July 2023.

Umansky and Luann de Lesseps sparked dating allegations in September 2025 after they were photographed kissing each other while on a romantic getaway.

and sparked dating allegations in after they were photographed kissing each other while on a romantic getaway. Mauricio dated Nikita Kahn, a Ukrainian-American model and actress, between July 2024 and December 2024.

Mauricio Umansky’s profile summary

Full name Mauricio Umansky Gender Male Date of birth 25 June 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Mexican–American Ethnicity Latino Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 171 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Eduardo Umansky Mother Estella Sneider Siblings 1 Marital status Separated Wife Kyle Egan Richards Children 4 Education University of Southern California Profession Real estate agent, reality TV star, businessman Net worth $100 million Instagram @mumansky18 Facebook @mauricio.umansky

Who is Mauricio Umansky’s girlfriend?

Mauricio has no confirmed partner, as he has kept his love life private since separating from Kyle Richards. However, he fueled dating rumours with Luann de Lesseps, an American actress and reality TV personality, in September 2024. The two were photographed kissing each other on a high-end yacht while on a romantic getaway.

Luann de Lesseps is spotted washing her car in New York. Photo: Michael Simon

Source: Getty Images

Umansky also sparked dating speculation with another unidentified woman in mid-2025. Mauricio Umansky's mystery woman made headlines after they were spotted enjoying a romantic night out in Los Angeles on 12 May 2025.

Additionally, the real estate mogul dated Nikita Kahn between July 2024 and December 2024. Former Mauricio Umansky's girlfriend, Nikita Kahn, is a Ukrainian-American model and actress.

In late 2024, Mauricio was also romantically linked to Klaudia K. The former Mauricio Umansky's girlfriend is a model represented by One Management in Los Angeles.

Mauricio is also said to have dated Alexandria Wolfe, an American fashion designer and social media influencer, in December 2023. Finally, he reportedly dated Emma Slater, a British-American professional dancer, in October 2023.

Exploring Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards' relationship timeline

Richards and Mauricio Umansky seen at the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Event in Beverly Hills. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Umansky and Kyle Richards, an American actress, socialite, and reality TV star, exchanged marriage vows in the mid-1990s. However, they later separated in 2023. Here is a simple timeline of their romance from the time they met until now:

1994: Umansky and Kyle met and shortly started dating

The former lovebirds met in 1994 in Los Angeles, California, at a nightclub called Bar One and shortly struck up a romantic relationship. The actress confessed to The Knot in 2021 how she felt dating Mauricio at the beginning of their romance, saying,

I was just so happy and excited it was a dream for me. The moment we started dating, I just felt like he was the one.

1994: They got engaged

Mauricio proposed to Richards after dating for a while at Shutters restaurant in Santa Monica, California, United States.

1996: Mauricio and Kyle tied the knot in Los Angeles

Kyle and Umansky spotted at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st annual academy awards viewing party in California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Umansky and the American socialite walked down the aisle on 20 January 1996 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

1996: Umansky and Kyle welcomed their first child

Umansky and Kyle's first child, Alexia Simone Umansky, was born on 18 June 1996. The celebrity kid is 26 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

2000: The couple welcomed their second child

Sophia Kylie, Mauricio's second child with Richards, was born on 18 January 2000, making her 25 years old as of 2025.

2008: They became parents to their youngest child

Mauricio's youngest child, Portia, was born on 1 March 2008. During an interview with Page Six in 2018, Kyle revealed that Portia is interested in following in her footsteps as an actress in the future. She said,

Portia is the only one who wants to act and it's very weird for me to take her to auditions.

2017: Umansky and Richards shared a romantic cover moment

Richards and Mauricio arrive at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Richards and Umansky graced the February 2017 cover of Locale magazine's issue. The cover image showed the ex-couple hand-in-hand at the front door of their home in Encino, California, USA.

2021: Kyle beamed with pride over her two decades of marriage to Umansky

The actress confessed to Bravo Insider during an interview in November 2021 that she felt great to have shared over two decades of love with Umansky. She said,

And for me, it’s one of my biggest accomplishments. I mean, I think it’s refreshing, in this town to be married 25 years is a really big deal. And we’re really proud to be good role models to our daughters.

2023: The real estate agent lovingly called Kyle his queen

Mauricio uploaded Kyle's picture on his Instagram page on 15 February 2023 expressing his love to Richards. He captioned the photo,

My amazing gorgeous life Valentine. My Queen. I love you.

2023: Richards goes public with her separation from Mauricio

The actress confirms her separation allegations from Mauricio during her appearance on Amazon Live in July 2023. During the interview, Richards revealed that her daughters are old enough to cope with her separation from Mauricio.

2024: Kyle revealed that Mauricio moved from their home

Mauricio and Kyle arrive at the WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" in California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

According to People, Kyle confessed in an interview in May 2024 that she no longer shares the same home with Mauricio. She said,

The day that he moved out was just strange because I came home and I was like, 'Everything's so quiet.

FAQs

Who is Mauricio Umansky? He is an iconic Mexican-American real estate agent, reality TV star, and businessman. Did Mauricio kiss Luann? Mauricio and Luann de Lesseps were seen kissing each other on a lavish yacht in September 2024. When did Mauricio and Kyle Richards get married? They exchanged marriage vows on 20 January 1996. They later separated in July 2023. Are Mauricio and Nikita still together? Mauricio and Nikita broke up in December 2024. Are Mauricio and Emma still together? The two sparked dating allegations in October 2023. However, they later dismissed the alleged romance. Who are Kyle and Mauricio Umansky's children? Mauricio and Kyle share three daughters, Alexia Simone, Sophia Kylie, and Portia. Does Farrah still work for Mauricio? Farrah still works as a real estate agent at Mauricio's real estate firm, The Agency. What is Mauricio Umansky's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, Mauricio Umansky has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Mauricio Umansky has no confirmed girlfriend as of November 2025. While he keeps his romantic life mostly private, fans have spotted hints of connections, including Luann de Lesseps, Nikita Kahn, and Alexandria Wolfe, after his separation from his ex-wife, Kyle Richards.

