A Ghanaian man, who was previously a prison officer, has recounted his sad story of how he landed in jail.

In an online video, he noted that some colleagues wrongly accused him of an act he never committed and ensured his arrest.

Narrating his ordeal to the Crime Check Foundation, the former prison officer indicated that one fateful day, he left the prison quarters to go for a checkup in the morning and was hoping to get back early enough since he was on the afternoon shift.

When he arrived at the hospital, he realised he had left his wallet containing essential materials like money and his hospital card. Realising how impossible it was to get treatment without these items, he returned to the quarters.

On his way, he met his roommate, with whom he had a brief engagement. He also informed him that he had left the essential materials at home, which he needed to pick up, and returned to their room.

He noted that while he turned, he encountered an officer who accused him of pelting items into the prison yard. He denied the accusation, stressing that he did not know what his colleague was talking about, but the colleague insisted. He then pushed him away and made his way to the room.

According to him, his roommate, who had a gun, strangely shot him in the leg and asked why he pushed their colleague. He tried to explain, but neither of his colleagues could listen. He fell unconscious due to the gunshot, and this prompted them to call their immediate head.

When their immediate boss arrived, they reported the incident, and he was rushed to the hospital. While at the hospital, some police officers, who stated that he had been charged with possessing illegal items, came to take his statement. He was later prosecuted and sent to jail and has been there for the past 13 years.

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and sympathised with the young man.

@user4234515375672 wrote:

"You should have enquired for the nurse you met at the hospital who demanded for your hospital card to vouch for you that you really come to the hospital earlier and forgot your wallet."

@user5036375207703 wrote:

"So sad God will fight for u."

@Laila Tijani wrote:

"My brother sorry for your situation. May almighty Allah see you through All shall pass have faith."

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man had recounted how he landed in jail.

According to him, he was arrested by a soldier after unlawfully wearing their uniform when he was arriving from his hometown after a funeral.

