Kennedy Agyapong has taken a swipe at his fellow politicians by claiming that the rich ones were all thieves

The outspoken MP who was speaking in an interview on GTV indicated that his name could be found among the lot

He indicated that his colleagues came into office with nothing but leave owning mansions and other properties

Long-serving Ghanaian parliamentarian, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has jabbed Ghanaian politicians who come into public office just to enrich themselves.

While speaking in an interview on Ghana Television (GTV) and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the outspoken politician stated categorically that all rich politicians are thieves.

His premise for the statement stemmed from the fact that many politicians enter into public office with close to no property but leave office owning mansions and other properties.

Kennedy Agyapong added that many politicians should be assessed by their possession before coming into power.

When asked if he was also a thief, Kennedy Agyapong said the fact that he was a politician, he could be added to the last of thieving politicians.

He went on to add that the provision that requires Ghanaians gunning for political office to declare their assets was "rubbish" because it was only theoretical and not practical.

The controversial politician said that many of these politicians are "naturally born bad" therefore their 'get rich quick' attitudes.

