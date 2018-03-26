Top 20 richest musicians in Ghana 2022 and their net worth
The richest musicians in Ghana have cemented their positions in the global music industry. Music has been among the best entertainment forms for millennia and has evolved over the years to become one of the most lucrative businesses worldwide. As a result, many Ghana's musicians who make excellent music get rich quickly, thanks to their large and globally diverse fanbase.
The primary earnings of most Ghanaian artists are their music's royalties, shows and live performances, and online music streaming sites like YouTube, Boomplay and Spotify. Therefore, one must consistently produce music that conforms to the global standards and attracts a broad audience to be one of the top ten richest musicians in Ghana in 2021
The top 20 richest musicians in Ghana in 2022
Brilliant artists have diversified their sources of income. The richest Ghanaian musicians have music recording labels, business investments, and branded their names. Some of these artists also give back to society through donations, establishing foundations, etc. Find out the richest musician in Ghana, their estimated net worth, some of their properties, and other details from this list:
20. Efya ($180k)
- Real name: Jane Awindor
- Birthday: 10th April 1996 (25 years as of 2021)
- Record label: One Nation Entertainment
The singer, songwriter, and actress hails from Kumasi. Nana Adwoa Awindor's daughter rose to fame after appearing on the Stars of the Future talent show. Efya's mum is a filmmaker and the host of Greetings From Abroad late-night TV show. Meanwhile, the singer is also an ambassador of the Awal Children of the Future Foundation (ACOTF).
19. King Promise ($200k)
- Real name: Gregory Bortey Newman
- Birthday: 16th August 1965 (56 years as of 2021)
- Record label: 5K Records and Sony Music UK
King Promise joined the music industry in 2016. The star collaborated with Fue Dof in his debut hit song, Thank God. His father, a classical music lover, significantly influenced Gregory's career and musical diversity.
As a result, the singer makes hip-hop, Afro-beats, and highlife music. Gregory's songs are the best for parties, and he drives a black Mercedes Benz. He is currently signed to 5K Records and Sony Music UK.
18. Fameye ($300k)
- Real name: Peter Famiyen Bozah
- Birthday: 11th September 1994 (27 years as of 2021)
- Record label: Fameye Music/ EMPIRE
Bozah is one of the most resilient Ghanaian singers. Most of his songs are inspired by the tough life of being an orphan. Famaye amasses a considerable amount of money. In an interview with Zionfelix, Bozah confirmed that he bought a new car and moved to a new apartment.
17. Kwesi Arthur ($600k)
- Real name: Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior
- Birthday: 18th December 1994 (27 years as of 2021)
- Record label: Independent
While pursuing a music career at a local studio in Tema, Kwesi also worked as a security guard in his hometown. Moreover, he would record his songs free of charge and repay the favour by providing the studio with cleaning and general maintenance services.
Kwesi got the inspiration to be an artist from Drake's Thank Me Later jam. He now owns a Range Rover, a 2020 Camry, bicycles, and an apartment in Accra. Kwesi is also a brand ambassador of many companies, including Fanmilk Ghana.
16. Joyce Blessing ($630k)
- Real name: Joyce Akosua Twene
- Date of birth: 15th May
- Record label: Independent artist
Gospel artist Joyce rose to prominence in 2013 and has bagged numerous Ghana Gospel Industry Awards over the years. She received five awards in the 2014 Gospel Music Awards held at Accra International Conference.
15. Kwaw Kese ($1 million)
- Real name: Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey
- Birthday: Unknown
- Record label: Mad-Time Entertainment
Kese is one of the best hiplife musicians in Ghana. He released his debut album known as Na ya Tai in 2005. Even though he is not so active in the industry, he is one of the richest celebrities. He regretted buying expensive cars instead of investing his money wisely. Kwaw bought a $20k Cadillac CTS in 2008 and another in 2013. He also has a $35k Mustang, a Range Rover for his wife, a farm, and real estate.
14. Wendy Shay ($1.5 million)
- Real name: Wendy Asamiah Addo
- Birthday: 20th February 1996 (26 years as of 2022)
- Record label: RuffTown Records
Wendy Shay is an Afrobeats and Afropop artist. She initially worked as a trained midwife and nurse before becoming a full-time musician. RuffTown Records signed her up in 2018 to replace the late Ebony Reigns.
Wendy has released numerous hit songs and performed in top events and shows countrywide and abroad. Additionally, she is among the few Ghanaian celebrities whose cars have customized number plates.
The singer owns a Jeep Wrangler with the plate "SHAY 23-19." She also displayed eight expensive cars in her garage while treating her TikTok fans to her house tour.
13. D. Black ($2 million)
- Real name: Desmond Kwesi Blackmore
- Birthday: 12th January 1987 (34 years as of 2021)
- Record label: Black Avenue Muzik
- Companies/organizations: Five companies and other businesses
D. Black started his career at a young age due to influence from his hip-hopper parents. He earns lots of cash from his jams because most are hits. He owns five companies, Oases Pool Lounge, a record label, an events company, a nightclub, an advertising firm, and a recording studio. The artist bought a Range Rover and a Gh150k Benz C350 in 2016.
12. Kuami Eugene ($2 million)
- Real name: Eugene Kwame Marfo
- Birthday: 1st February 1997 (25years as of 2022)
- Record label: Lynx Entertainment
Kuami Eugene is best known for several of his songs that made their way to the hearts of his fans. He was third in the 2016 MTN Hitmaker season 5. Kuami has received several nominations for his music and has become a household name. First, he bought a Range Rover Velar and a $25k Chevy Camaro, then replaced the crashed Range Rover with a red Bentley sports car later.
11. Tinny ($2.3 million)
- Real name: Nii Addo Quaynor
- Birthday: 19th January 1982 (40 years as of 2022)
- Record label: Kankpe Records
Tinny is a Ghanaian rapper that has been active for over twenty years. At the tender age of eight, he began his career by singing and rapping at parties and funfairs. By the time he released his debut album, he was already a well-known public figure. His great album served to cement his place as one of the greatest entertainers, a position he still holds.
10. Samini ($4 million)
- Real name: Emmanuel Andres Samini
- Birthday: 22nd December 1981 (40 years as of 2021)
- Record label: Samini Music
Samini is also among the top 10 richest musicians in Ghana. He has received numerous awards and nominations in the industry. Samini plants onions and cassava on his 24-acre piece of land. One is located in the Upper East Region of Ghana.
He also owns a fleet of posh cars from Prados, Benz, Phantom and Rolls Royce. The artist was an MTN brand ambassador in 2007. Emmanuel was en-skinned as a Chief in his home town in 2018.
9. Reggie Rockstone ($5 million)
- Real name: Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei
- Birthday: 11th April 1964 (57 years as of 2021)
- Record label: KasaRock Entertainment
- Companies/organizations: Django bar and Rock Stone latex
Reginald is a famous Ghanaian musician, singer, and songwriter. He was one of the judges and mentors on The X Factor, Nigeria Ghana season one. Reginald's father (a successful fashion designer) heavily influenced his career path.
Reggie is also a fashionista, and he paid tribute to his dad in his 2017 hit album, Makaa Makaa. He owns a convertible ultra-modern/nouveau styled lounge and pub called Django bar in Accra and introduced Rock Stone latex in 2016 to combat the widespread HIV infections among the youths.
8. Daddy Lumba ($5 million)
- Real name: Charles Kwadwo Fosu
- Birthday: 29th September 1964 (57 years as of 2021)
- Record labels: Lumba Productions
Daddy is one of the oldest top musicians in the country. He has released numerous songs and performed uncountable music shows and concerts in Ghana and other parts of the world. Lumba's current music is contemporary highlife.
7. Fuse ODG ($5.5 million)
- Real name: Nana Richard Abiona
- Birthday: 2nd December 1988 (33 years as of 2021)
- Record label: 3Beat Records
Nana Richard Abiona, alias Fuse ODG, is another richest artist in Ghana. He gained his musical training from Archbishop Lanfranc School. He has collaborated with stars like Sean Paul, Dawn ODG, and Wyclef Jean. He owns a 3Beat record company, a $1 million mansion in East Legon, Accra, and more assets.
6. Stonebwoy ($5.6 million)
Jeff Bezos donates whopping over GHc2b to help climate change organisations; internet needs more convincing
- Real name: Livingstone Etse Satekla
- Birthday: 5th March 1988 (33 years as of 2021)
- Record label: Burniton Music Group
Stonebwoy started his singing career while still in high school. He took part in numerous rap contests, thus nurturing his talent. Stonebwoy has bagged several endorsement deals due to his fame. In addition, he often hosts musical shows abroad.
The artist has been spotted driving a customized Hyundai Sonata, Benz LGE, Porsche Panamera, Range Rover and other luxury cars but confessed that some are not his.
5. Becca ($ 6.7 million)
- Real name: Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong
- Birthday: 15th August 1984 (37 years as of 2021)
- Record label: EKB records
- Companies/organizations: Kora Spa
Becca is one of the most influential musicians in Ghana. Her excellence at both local and international levels has earned her numerous accolades. Moreover, Becca has plush cars, including a Maserati and a beautiful house in Accra.
4. R2Bees ($7 million)
- Real name: Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez
- Birthday: Unknown
- Record label: R2Bees Entertainment
Cousins Faisal and Rashid have collaborated with renowned artists such as Davido, Sarkodie, Criss Waddle, Wizkid, and Wande Coal. The duo is famous for its creativity in hip-hop, hiplife, and Afrobeat genres. They were nominated at the 2013 BET Awards.
3. Okyeane Kwame ($7 million)
- Real name: Kwame Nsiah Apau
- Birthday: 17th April 1976 (45 years as of 2021)
- Recording label: One Mic Entertainment
- Companies/organizations: Firm Bridges Communication
Okyeane has received over 20 music awards and has been the public relations officer for the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the Ghana Music Right Owner (GHAMRO) since 2012 and 2014, respectively.
Okyeane owns One Mic Entertainment and co-founded the Firm Bridges Communication company with his wife. He has also served Coca-Cola, GT Bank, and MTN Group as a brand ambassador and partnered with the Horseman shoe brand.
2. Shatta Wale ($11 million)
- Real name: Charles Nii Armah Mensah
- Birthday: 17th October 1984 (37 years as of 2021)
- Record label: Shatta Movement Records
Charles is the second richest musician in Ghana. He rebranded his former stage name, Bardana, to Shatta Wale between 2009-2012. Fans refer to him as the African Dancehall King because he is Ghana's most prominent reggae-dancehall artist.
Shatta Wale is also an actor. He has at least 3 mansions in Ghana and a $330k Rolls Royce Cullinan, a GH₵ 250k Range Rover, BMW, Mercedes Benz S550, and G-Wagon. Furthermore, the artist has been a brand ambassador for Kasapreko Company, Rush Energy Drink, Guinness Ghana Breweries, and Infinix Ghana.
1. Sarkodie ($17 million)
- Real name: Michael Owusu Addo
- Birthday: 10th July 1998 (36 years as of 2021)
- Recording label: SarkCess Music label
- Companies/organizations: The Sarkodie Foundation and the Sark clothing line
Who is the richest musician in Ghana? Sarkodie has dominated the position for years. He has a Western African Senior School Certificate, IPMC, and a degree in Graphic Design.
In addition, he has won 92 awards out of 165 nominations (plus 22 Ghana Music Awards) and has been a brand ambassador for many well-paying companies. Some include Samsung, Standard Chartered, Jumia Ghana, FanMilk, the Creative Arts Industry Forum, and Tigo Telecommunications Ghana.
Besides the Sark clothing line and SarkCess Music label, the celebrity has a $250k house in the UK, a mansion at Ashally Botwe in Ghana, and more properties countrywide. He also drives luxury machines like a 2017 Mercedes-Benz G63, Range Rover Vogue, and Rolls-Royce Phantom.
Who is the poorest musician in Ghana?
Since the music industry is volatile, not everyone who gets in becomes super-wealthy. Moreover, life is full of mysteries. The rich today might get poor tomorrow, or the poor ones might overtake the wealthy ones.
Shatta Wale said during an interview on Zylofon FM that all Ghanaian artists, including himself, were poor. The controversial artists implied that some stars painted portraits of riches while they were broke.
The richest musicians in Ghana continue to make several million dollars from their local and international audiences. Additionally, the stiff competition between the upcoming and established singers is a leading factor in Ghana's music industry growth.
READ ALSO: 13 Veteran Ghanaian Celebrities still Living their best Lives in Wealth and swag
Yen.com.gh also listed 13 veteran Ghanaian celebrities still living their best lives. It is sad for a star to love luxuries, forget to save and invest for old age, then battle bankruptcy after retirement.
Meanwhile, some brilliant Ghanaian celebrities have changed the narrative. As a result, their lives are even better than how they lived during their working years. Moreover, these stars take their health and appearance seriously.
Where Salah would stand among top EPL earners if Liverpool meet his wage demands of GHc2.4 million per week
Source: YEN.com.gh