20 most popular Chowder characters ranked: Roles and personality explained

Chowder is an imaginative animated series loved by people of all ages. The show's unique characters, each with distinct personalities and roles, have left a lasting impression on audiences. Here's a ranked list of some of the most popular Chowder characters, with their roles and personalities explained.

The beloved characters from the animated series "Chowder" include Mung Daal (L), Schnitzel (C), and Chowder (R). Photo: @chowderwithshnitzel on Facebook (modified by author)

When compiling this list of the most popular Chowder characters, we considered factors like popularity, roles and personalities. While we aim to present the most up-to-date and comprehensive rankings, the subjective nature of character popularity means that personal preferences may vary.

Famous Chowder cartoon characters

Chowder cartoon characters are known for their whimsical designs and food-inspired names. The TV show features a mix of primary and supporting characters, each contributing to its charm.

Below is a list of the most popular Chowder characters' names and details about their roles and personalities.

Cartoon Character Role Personality Chowder Mung Daal's apprentice Friendly, innocent, gluttonous Mung Daal Mentor and chef Wise, eccentric, playful Shnitzel Assistant chef Stoic, stern, loyal Truffles Mung Daal's wife Bossy, loud, assertive Panini Chowder's love interest Persistent, affectionate, determined Gazpacho Fruit vendor Kind-hearted, cautious, bizarre Endive Rival chef Competitive, proud, sharp-witted Ceviche Apprentice chef Skilled, confident, calm Gorgonzola Candle holder Cynical, sarcastic, annoyed Kimchi Chowder's pet Loyal, affectionate, stinky Chestnut Teacher of the BLTs Mysterious, eccentric, unpredictable Thrice Cream Man Ice cream vendor Jolly, generous, cheerful Sergent Hoagie Police officer Stern, fair, dedicated Pate Dance master Professional, composed, serious Reuben Swindler Devious, manipulative, scheming Stilton Villain, cooking master Dark, rude, brooding, mysterious Carlito Con Queso Manager at Carlito Con Queso's Pizzeria Confident, proud, self-important Cinnamini Monster Serve as a playful, food-inspired creature Sweet, playful, naughty Baby Minotaur Mischief-maker, tunnel dweller Naughty, playful, troublesome Arbor Antagonist Sensitive, dramatic, vain

1. Chowder

Chowder is a young apprentice chef who serves under chef Mung Daal. Photo: @ChowderFrames, @chowdertbestof on Facebook (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Main character, Mung Daal's apprentice

Main character, Mung Daal's apprentice Personality: Friendly, innocent, gluttonous

Chowder is a young apprentice chef who serves under chef Mung Daal. He wants to become a great chef but is very impulsive and scatterbrained and often gives in to his urges. He has a large appetite and eats anything, even a customer's order.

2. Mung Daal

Mung Daal, the head chef of Mung Daal Catering, is known for his culinary expertise and fatherly advice. Photo: @MungDaaal, @chowderwithshnitzel on Facebook (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Mentor and chef

Mentor and chef Personality: Wise, eccentric, playful

Mung Daal is among the main characters in Chowder. As the head chef of Mung Daal Catering, he is known for his culinary expertise and fatherly advice. Despite his old age, Mung Daal remains energetic and playful, often engaging in friendly rivalries with other chefs in Marzipan City.

3. Shnitzel

Shnitzel is the brawn of the kitchen, handling the heavy lifting and challenging tasks at Mung Daal Catering. Photo: @AnimaSeriesCaps, @patit0s0 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Assistant chef

Assistant chef Personality: Stoic, stern, loyal

Shnitzel is the brawn of the kitchen, handling the heavy lifting and challenging tasks at Mung Daal Catering. He is known for his gruff demeanour and limited vocabulary, mainly "Radda Radda." Despite his tough exterior, Shnitzel has a soft spot for his friends, especially Chowder.

4. Truffles

Truffles Daal is the loud and assertive manager of Mung Daal Catering. Photo: @FatcharasOTD, @tarastrong on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Role: Mung Daal's wife

Mung Daal's wife Personality: Bossy, loud, assertive

Truffles Daal is the loud and assertive manager of Mung Daal Catering. Her no-nonsense attitude keeps the business running smoothly, and she doesn't hesitate to put Mung Daal or Chowder in their place. Truffles is one of the standout female characters in Chowder, known for her strong-willed nature.

5. Panini

Panini is a persistent and affectionate character who is fascinated with Chowder. Photo: @MalteserRefs on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Gender: Female

Female Role: Chowder's love interest

Chowder's love interest Personality: Persistent, affectionate, determined

Panini is a cute young girl and one of the main characters of the cartoon series. She is an apprentice of Endive, has a huge crush, and is obsessed with Chowder. Despite Chowder's reluctance, Panini remains hopeful that they will get married one day.

6. Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a kind-hearted but overly cautious fruit vendor in Marzipan City. Photo: @CartoonGal1, @MarioEmmet on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Fruit vendor

Fruit vendor Personality: Kind-hearted, cautious, bizarre

Gazpacho is a kind-hearted but overly cautious fruit vendor in Marzipan City. Known for his bizarre advice and frequent paranoia, he often mentors Chowder, albeit in his strange way.

7. Ms. Endive

Gender: Female

Female Role: Rival chef

Rival chef Personality: Competitive, proud, sharp-witted

Ms. Endive is Mung Daal's biggest rival in the culinary world. She is competitive and proud and often uses underhanded tactics to outdo Mung Daal. Endive's sharp wit and determination make her one of the most memorable Chowder characters.

8. Ceviche

Gender: Male

Male Role: Apprentice chef

Apprentice chef Personality: Skilled, confident, calm

Ceviche is a skilled and confident apprentice chef who initially sees Chowder as a rival. However, over time, they develop mutual respect and friendship. Ceviche's calm demeanor contrasts with Chowder's chaotic energy.

9. Gorgonzola

Gorgonzola is a cynical and sarcastic candleholder who frequently finds himself annoyed by Chowder's antics. Photo: @AnimaSeriesCaps on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Candleholder

Candleholder Personality: Cynical, sarcastic, annoyed

Gorgonzola is a cynical and sarcastic candleholder who frequently finds himself annoyed by Chowder's antics. His dry humour and constant frustration provide comic relief in the TV series.

10. Kimchi

Chowder's loyal pet, Kimchi, is a floating cloud of stink that follows him everywhere. Photo: @Kimchi on Facebook (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Chowder's pet

Chowder's pet Personality: Loyal, affectionate, stinky

Chowder's loyal pet, Kimchi, is a floating cloud of stink that follows him everywhere. Despite being smelly, Kimchi is affectionate and always by Chowder's side.

11. Chestnut

Gender: Male

Male Role: Teacher of the BLTs, villain

Teacher of the BLTs, villain Personality: Mysterious, eccentric, unpredictable

Chestnut is a tiny, blue-horned imp with a beard. He has a deep, gravelly voice and, to many character's surprise, is physically very strong. Because of his size, he uses everyday objects as other things.

12. Thrice Cream Man

The Thrice Cream Man is a jolly and generous character who provides sweet treats to the citizens of Marzipan City. Photo: @chowderjpg on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Ice cream vendor

Ice cream vendor Personality: Jolly, generous, cheerful

The Thrice Cream Man is a jolly and generous character who provides sweet treats to the citizens of Marzipan City. He is a living scoop of thrice cream created by Mung Daal to cure Chowder's obsession with thrice cream.

13. Sergent Hoagie

Gender: Male

Male Role: Police officer

Police officer Personality: Stern, fair, dedicated

Sergent Hoagie is a stern but fair police officer dedicated to enforcing the law in Marzipan City. His seriousness contrasts with the often chaotic world around him.

14. Pâté

Pâté is a tall, well-sculpted humanoid ballet dance master and operatic singer who tutors Ceviche. Photo: @foiegraschowder on Instagram (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Dance master

Dance master Personality: Professional, composed, serious

Pâté is a tall, well-sculpted humanoid ballet dance master and operatic singer with a deep voice, grass-green hair, a small black hat, and exaggerated lips who tutors Ceviche. He first appeared in Chowder's Girlfriend, where Chowder hired him to sing a song entitled I'm Not Your Boyfriend! to Panini.

15. Reuben

Reuben is a devious and manipulative character known for his scheming ways. Photo: @ChowderFrames on Facebook (modified by author)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Swindler

Swindler Personality: Devious, manipulative, scheming

Reuben is a devious and manipulative character known for his scheming ways. His past as an apprentice chef gives him a complex relationship with the other characters. Ruben has an immense liking for sandwiches.

16. Stilton

Gender: Male

Male Role: Villain, cooking master

Villain, cooking master Personality: Dark, rude, brooding, mysterious

Stilton, Gorgonzola's former master, is a dark and brooding character with a mysterious past and unclear motives. He wears an orange candle on his head. Stilton is rude and often belches, possibly drunk. He also frequently hits on women, such as Ms. Endive.

17. Carlito Con Queso

Gender: Male

Male Role: Carlito Con Queso's Pizzeria manager

Carlito Con Queso's Pizzeria manager Personality: Cheerful, energetic, lively

Carlito is a minor character who only appears in Weekend at Shnitzel's. He is the owner of Carlito Con Queso's Pizzeria. Carlito is a green rat who also wears a rat costume of yellow Mexican clothing.

18. Cinnamini Monster

The elephant Cinnamini Monster is very lonesome and will do anything to keep guests at his home forever. Photo: @Local_Nebraskan, @andrewarocho on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Gender: Unknown

Unknown Role: Villain monster

Villain monster Personality: Lonesome, needy, kind-hearted

The elephant Cinnamini Monster lives in a Cinnamini Tree. He is very lonesome and will do anything to keep guests at his home forever. He loves playing board games and will only let people leave once they beat him at one, but he changes the game whenever someone starts beating him.

19. Baby Minotaur

Gender: Unknown

Unknown Role: Mischief-maker, tunnel dweller

Mischief-maker, tunnel dweller Personality: Mischievous, playful, troublesome

The Baby Minotaur is a tiny, pink, obese pig-like minotaur with hooves for hands and feet that hatches from an egg. It is the only character in the entire show made in CGI.

20. Arbor

Arbor is a picky, demanding, tree-like character who emerges when Mung Daal, Shnitzel, and Chowder plant a seed to get syrup for their pancakes. Photo: @NanashiKokoro on X (Twitter)

Gender: Male

Male Role: Antagonist

Antagonist Personality: Sensitive, dramatic, vain

Arbor is a picky, demanding, tree-like character who emerges when Mung Daal, Shnitzel, and Chowder plant a seed to get syrup for their pancakes. He talks in an Eastern European accent and always consults his relatives before deciding.

Is Chowder a girl or boy?

Chowder is a boy, although his chubby, pinkish appearance often leads to confusion. Other characters refer to him using male pronouns like "he" and "him," and Panini refers to him as her "boyfriend."

What animal is Chowder?

Chowder is a mix of various animals: a cat, a bear, and a rabbit. However, the show explicitly never identifies him as any specific animal.

Do Chowder and Panini get married?

Yes. According to Fandom, Chowder and Panini marry in the series' final episode, Chowder Grows Up. They finally get married, and they end up having 50 children together.

Are the characters in Chowder named after food?

Most of the characters in Chowder get their names from food. Chowder is named after a type of thick soup, while other characters like Mung Daal, Truffles, and Panini also have names derived from food items.

Chowder characters are a delightful mix of creativity and humour. From the lovable Chowder to the eccentric Arbor, these characters have made a lasting impact on fans with their distinct personalities and food-inspired names.

