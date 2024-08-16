Global site navigation

20 most popular Chowder characters ranked: Roles and personality explained
by  Chris Ndetei 7 min read

Chowder is an imaginative animated series loved by people of all ages. The show's unique characters, each with distinct personalities and roles, have left a lasting impression on audiences. Here's a ranked list of some of the most popular Chowder characters, with their roles and personalities explained.

"Chowder" characters: Mung Daal with a bowl (L), Schnitzel in an apron (C), and Chowder with a cheerful smile (R).
The beloved characters from the animated series "Chowder" include Mung Daal (L), Schnitzel (C), and Chowder (R). Photo: @chowderwithshnitzel on Facebook (modified by author)
When compiling this list of the most popular Chowder characters, we considered factors like popularity, roles and personalities. While we aim to present the most up-to-date and comprehensive rankings, the subjective nature of character popularity means that personal preferences may vary.

Famous Chowder cartoon characters

Chowder cartoon characters are known for their whimsical designs and food-inspired names. The TV show features a mix of primary and supporting characters, each contributing to its charm.

Below is a list of the most popular Chowder characters' names and details about their roles and personalities.

Cartoon CharacterRolePersonality
ChowderMung Daal's apprenticeFriendly, innocent, gluttonous
Mung DaalMentor and chefWise, eccentric, playful
ShnitzelAssistant chefStoic, stern, loyal
TrufflesMung Daal's wifeBossy, loud, assertive
PaniniChowder's love interestPersistent, affectionate, determined
GazpachoFruit vendorKind-hearted, cautious, bizarre
EndiveRival chefCompetitive, proud, sharp-witted
CevicheApprentice chefSkilled, confident, calm
GorgonzolaCandle holderCynical, sarcastic, annoyed
KimchiChowder's petLoyal, affectionate, stinky
ChestnutTeacher of the BLTsMysterious, eccentric, unpredictable
Thrice Cream ManIce cream vendorJolly, generous, cheerful
Sergent HoagiePolice officerStern, fair, dedicated
PateDance masterProfessional, composed, serious
ReubenSwindlerDevious, manipulative, scheming
StiltonVillain, cooking masterDark, rude, brooding, mysterious
Carlito Con QuesoManager at Carlito Con Queso's PizzeriaConfident, proud, self-important
Cinnamini MonsterServe as a playful, food-inspired creatureSweet, playful, naughty
Baby MinotaurMischief-maker, tunnel dwellerNaughty, playful, troublesome
ArborAntagonistSensitive, dramatic, vain

1. Chowder

Chowder holding a drumstick (L) and excitedly jumping (R).
Chowder is a young apprentice chef who serves under chef Mung Daal. Photo: @ChowderFrames, @chowdertbestof on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Main character, Mung Daal's apprentice
  • Personality: Friendly, innocent, gluttonous

Chowder is a young apprentice chef who serves under chef Mung Daal. He wants to become a great chef but is very impulsive and scatterbrained and often gives in to his urges. He has a large appetite and eats anything, even a customer's order.

2. Mung Daal

Mung Daal holding a bowl of food (L) and reading a cookbook while holding a mixing bowl (R).
Mung Daal, the head chef of Mung Daal Catering, is known for his culinary expertise and fatherly advice. Photo: @MungDaaal, @chowderwithshnitzel on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Mentor and chef
  • Personality: Wise, eccentric, playful

Mung Daal is among the main characters in Chowder. As the head chef of Mung Daal Catering, he is known for his culinary expertise and fatherly advice. Despite his old age, Mung Daal remains energetic and playful, often engaging in friendly rivalries with other chefs in Marzipan City.

3. Shnitzel

Shnitzel charging with his arms stretched (L) and raising his finger while saying "Rada" (R).
Shnitzel is the brawn of the kitchen, handling the heavy lifting and challenging tasks at Mung Daal Catering. Photo: @AnimaSeriesCaps, @patit0s0 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Assistant chef
  • Personality: Stoic, stern, loyal

Shnitzel is the brawn of the kitchen, handling the heavy lifting and challenging tasks at Mung Daal Catering. He is known for his gruff demeanour and limited vocabulary, mainly "Radda Radda." Despite his tough exterior, Shnitzel has a soft spot for his friends, especially Chowder.

4. Truffles

Truffles wearing a large blue hat (L) and a pink mushroom hat while shouting (R).
Truffles Daal is the loud and assertive manager of Mung Daal Catering. Photo: @FatcharasOTD, @tarastrong on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Gender: Female
  • Role: Mung Daal's wife
  • Personality: Bossy, loud, assertive

Truffles Daal is the loud and assertive manager of Mung Daal Catering. Her no-nonsense attitude keeps the business running smoothly, and she doesn't hesitate to put Mung Daal or Chowder in their place. Truffles is one of the standout female characters in Chowder, known for her strong-willed nature.

5. Panini

Panini holding a juice box and cookie (L) and smiling while holding a door open (R).
Panini is a persistent and affectionate character who is fascinated with Chowder. Photo: @MalteserRefs on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Gender: Female
  • Role: Chowder's love interest
  • Personality: Persistent, affectionate, determined

Panini is a cute young girl and one of the main characters of the cartoon series. She is an apprentice of Endive, has a huge crush, and is obsessed with Chowder. Despite Chowder's reluctance, Panini remains hopeful that they will get married one day.

6. Gazpacho

Gazpacho from "Chowder," looking sleepy with drooping eyes.
Gazpacho is a kind-hearted but overly cautious fruit vendor in Marzipan City. Photo: @CartoonGal1, @MarioEmmet on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Fruit vendor
  • Personality: Kind-hearted, cautious, bizarre

Gazpacho is a kind-hearted but overly cautious fruit vendor in Marzipan City. Known for his bizarre advice and frequent paranoia, he often mentors Chowder, albeit in his strange way.

7. Ms. Endive

  • Gender: Female
  • Role: Rival chef
  • Personality: Competitive, proud, sharp-witted

Ms. Endive is Mung Daal's biggest rival in the culinary world. She is competitive and proud and often uses underhanded tactics to outdo Mung Daal. Endive's sharp wit and determination make her one of the most memorable Chowder characters.

8. Ceviche

  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Apprentice chef
  • Personality: Skilled, confident, calm

Ceviche is a skilled and confident apprentice chef who initially sees Chowder as a rival. However, over time, they develop mutual respect and friendship. Ceviche's calm demeanor contrasts with Chowder's chaotic energy.

9. Gorgonzola

Gorgonzola from "Chowder" pointing at Chowder with a serious expression (L) and with a scheming look (R).
Gorgonzola is a cynical and sarcastic candleholder who frequently finds himself annoyed by Chowder's antics. Photo: @AnimaSeriesCaps on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Candleholder
  • Personality: Cynical, sarcastic, annoyed

Gorgonzola is a cynical and sarcastic candleholder who frequently finds himself annoyed by Chowder's antics. His dry humour and constant frustration provide comic relief in the TV series.

10. Kimchi

Kimchi from "Chowder" floating by itself (L) and with Chowder and other characters (R).
Chowder's loyal pet, Kimchi, is a floating cloud of stink that follows him everywhere. Photo: @Kimchi on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Chowder's pet
  • Personality: Loyal, affectionate, stinky

Chowder's loyal pet, Kimchi, is a floating cloud of stink that follows him everywhere. Despite being smelly, Kimchi is affectionate and always by Chowder's side.

11. Chestnut

  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Teacher of the BLTs, villain
  • Personality: Mysterious, eccentric, unpredictable

Chestnut is a tiny, blue-horned imp with a beard. He has a deep, gravelly voice and, to many character's surprise, is physically very strong. Because of his size, he uses everyday objects as other things.

12. Thrice Cream Man

Thrice Cream Man from "Chowder" interacting with another ice cream (L) and serving Thrice Cream to Chowder (R).
The Thrice Cream Man is a jolly and generous character who provides sweet treats to the citizens of Marzipan City. Photo: @chowderjpg on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Ice cream vendor
  • Personality: Jolly, generous, cheerful

The Thrice Cream Man is a jolly and generous character who provides sweet treats to the citizens of Marzipan City. He is a living scoop of thrice cream created by Mung Daal to cure Chowder's obsession with thrice cream.

13. Sergent Hoagie

  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Police officer
  • Personality: Stern, fair, dedicated

Sergent Hoagie is a stern but fair police officer dedicated to enforcing the law in Marzipan City. His seriousness contrasts with the often chaotic world around him.

14. Pâté

Pâté from "Chowder" at a podium (L) and performing a dramatic pose with Ceviche (R).
Pâté is a tall, well-sculpted humanoid ballet dance master and operatic singer who tutors Ceviche. Photo: @foiegraschowder on Instagram (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Dance master
  • Personality: Professional, composed, serious

Pâté is a tall, well-sculpted humanoid ballet dance master and operatic singer with a deep voice, grass-green hair, a small black hat, and exaggerated lips who tutors Ceviche. He first appeared in Chowder's Girlfriend, where Chowder hired him to sing a song entitled I'm Not Your Boyfriend! to Panini.

15. Reuben

Reuben from "Chowder" is shown introducing himself (L) and holding a toy ship (R).
Reuben is a devious and manipulative character known for his scheming ways. Photo: @ChowderFrames on Facebook (modified by author)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Swindler
  • Personality: Devious, manipulative, scheming

Reuben is a devious and manipulative character known for his scheming ways. His past as an apprentice chef gives him a complex relationship with the other characters. Ruben has an immense liking for sandwiches.

16. Stilton

  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Villain, cooking master
  • Personality: Dark, rude, brooding, mysterious

Stilton, Gorgonzola's former master, is a dark and brooding character with a mysterious past and unclear motives. He wears an orange candle on his head. Stilton is rude and often belches, possibly drunk. He also frequently hits on women, such as Ms. Endive.

17. Carlito Con Queso

  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Carlito Con Queso's Pizzeria manager
  • Personality: Cheerful, energetic, lively

Carlito is a minor character who only appears in Weekend at Shnitzel's. He is the owner of Carlito Con Queso's Pizzeria. Carlito is a green rat who also wears a rat costume of yellow Mexican clothing.

18. Cinnamini Monster

Cinnamini Monster from "Chowder," sitting on a couch next to Chowder (L), and standing in a room (R).
The elephant Cinnamini Monster is very lonesome and will do anything to keep guests at his home forever. Photo: @Local_Nebraskan, @andrewarocho on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
  • Gender: Unknown
  • Role: Villain monster
  • Personality: Lonesome, needy, kind-hearted

The elephant Cinnamini Monster lives in a Cinnamini Tree. He is very lonesome and will do anything to keep guests at his home forever. He loves playing board games and will only let people leave once they beat him at one, but he changes the game whenever someone starts beating him.

19. Baby Minotaur

  • Gender: Unknown
  • Role: Mischief-maker, tunnel dweller
  • Personality: Mischievous, playful, troublesome

The Baby Minotaur is a tiny, pink, obese pig-like minotaur with hooves for hands and feet that hatches from an egg. It is the only character in the entire show made in CGI.

20. Arbor

Arbor, a brown tree with green leafy patterns covering his body, from the animated series Chowder.
Arbor is a picky, demanding, tree-like character who emerges when Mung Daal, Shnitzel, and Chowder plant a seed to get syrup for their pancakes. Photo: @NanashiKokoro on X (Twitter)
  • Gender: Male
  • Role: Antagonist
  • Personality: Sensitive, dramatic, vain

Arbor is a picky, demanding, tree-like character who emerges when Mung Daal, Shnitzel, and Chowder plant a seed to get syrup for their pancakes. He talks in an Eastern European accent and always consults his relatives before deciding.

Is Chowder a girl or boy?

Chowder is a boy, although his chubby, pinkish appearance often leads to confusion. Other characters refer to him using male pronouns like "he" and "him," and Panini refers to him as her "boyfriend."

What animal is Chowder?

Chowder is a mix of various animals: a cat, a bear, and a rabbit. However, the show explicitly never identifies him as any specific animal.

Do Chowder and Panini get married?

Yes. According to Fandom, Chowder and Panini marry in the series' final episode, Chowder Grows Up. They finally get married, and they end up having 50 children together.

Are the characters in Chowder named after food?

Most of the characters in Chowder get their names from food. Chowder is named after a type of thick soup, while other characters like Mung Daal, Truffles, and Panini also have names derived from food items.

Chowder characters are a delightful mix of creativity and humour. From the lovable Chowder to the eccentric Arbor, these characters have made a lasting impact on fans with their distinct personalities and food-inspired names.

