Top 15 richest pastors in America and their net worth 2022

One of the most meticulous jobs in the body of Christ is pastoring a church. Pastors devote their time and energy to assisting the congregation. They also work on their physical, emotional, and financial development. As a result, pastors are now among the wealthiest persons in the world. Some of these richest pastors in America are not ashamed to flaunt their fortunes, attracting more followers in their churches.

Since the advent of televangelism, the revenue streams of churches in America skyrocketed on a massive scale. Most big worship places established their television channels to reach more people without paying for their masses to be aired on other stations. Some also have other businesses, and it is not surprising to hear of pastors who own private jets and choppers.

15 richest pastors in America

A majority of the richest pastors started from the bottom and accumulated huge sums of money as their congregations grew. They are known to minister in rich churches, which are characterized by huge buildings and televised services. Here is a list of the top 10 prosperity preachers and their net worths.

15. Jamal Bryant

Pastor Jamal Bryant speaks on stage during the Girl Hold My Hand conference at W Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Age: 51 years old (as of 2022)

51 years old (as of 2022) Church: New Birth Missionary Baptist

New Birth Missionary Baptist Net worth: $500 thousand

Pastor Jamal Bryant is the founder and leader of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, the world's fastest-growing denomination. He is also a TV personality and an appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac alongside his ex-wife, Gizelle.

In his hometown, Jamal founded the Empowerment Church in 2000, which he led until 2018 when he founded the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, where he still preaches today. He is one of the most influential priests who has impacted the lives of many.

14. John Charles Hagee

Pastor John Hagee, speaking at the (CUFI) Christians United for Israel's 2018 Washington Summit held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Photo: Michael Brochstein

Age: 82 years old (as of 2022)

82 years old (as of 2022) Church: John Hagee Ministries

John Hagee Ministries Net worth: $5 million

John Hagee is an American pastor and televangelist. He founded Cornerstone Church at Castle Hills in 1987. The Cornerstone house of God has 20,000 members, and he is the founder of the John Hagee Ministries.

In 2006, John Hagee founded the National Chairman of Christians United For Israel. It has grown to become the largest Christian pro-Israel group in the United States, with over 3.5 million members.

13. Bishop Noel Jones

Bishop Noel Jones speaks onstage during the Peace Starts With Me Rally at The City Of Refuge in Gardena, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Age: 72 years old (as of 2022)

72 years old (as of 2022) Church: City of Refuge Church

City of Refuge Church Net worth: $5 million

Bishop Noel Jones is a Jamaican-American minister and a Pentecostal bishop who is the City of Refuge Church's senior pastor based in Gardena, California. The house of God has more than 17,000 members. The preacher received the call to ministry when he was 19 years old and accepted his first pastoral at Bethel Temple of Longview, Texas, when he was 26.

He later became the pastor of the Greater Bethany Community Church in South LA, California. At the time, the it had 1000 members, but it increased significantly that they had to build a new 17000 capacity known as The City of Refuge.

12. Paula White

Pastor Paula White-Cain speaks on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Photo: Joe Raedle

Age: 56 years old (as of 2022)

56 years old (as of 2022) Church: New Destiny Christian Center

New Destiny Christian Center Net worth: $5 million

Paula White is a female American preacher, televangelist, and author who is a strong proponent of prosperity theology. She was the chair of the evangelical advisory board in Donald Trump's administration and delivered the invocation at his inauguration. From 2014 to 2019, she served as the senior pastor of New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida.

Towards the end of 2019, Trump appointed her to be the special advisor to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative under Public Liaison's Office. Paula started to broadcast Paula White Today in 2001. Six years later, the show was being aired by nine television networks.

She has ministered to people like Gary Sheffield, Darryl Strawberry, and Michael Jackson. She has also been the personal life coach of Tyra Banks.

11. Joyce Meyer

Joyce Meyer poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry Langdon

Age: 78 years old (as of 2022)

78 years old (as of 2022) Church: Joyce Meyer Ministries

Joyce Meyer Ministries Net worth: $5 million

Pauline Joyce Meyer is an American Charismatic Christian author, speaker and president of Joyce Meyer Ministries. She was born Pauline Joyce Hutchison in south St. Louis in 1943.

Joyce has dedicated her life to inspiring people worldwide with teachings about God's love. As a servant of God, she has, over the year, garnered fame and received accolades for instilling hope among many. This has made her one of the most decorated preachers globally. Joyce Meyer's net worth is estimated to be $5 million.

10. Franklin Graham

Franklin Graham at The 41st Annual GMA Dove Awards at The Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Age: 69 years (as of 2022)

69 years (as of 2022) Founder: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Net worth: $10 million

American evangelical evangelist and missionary William Franklin Graham is the CEO and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. He is frequently involved in Christian revival tours and political commentary. He is also the head of the Samaritan's Purse, an international Christian relief organization. Graham is also an author and a public speaker.

Franklin was under scrutiny in 2009 for receiving a full-time salary from the Samaritan's Purse and at the same time receiving a full-time salary from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

This was after it emerged that in 2008 his salary total from both organizations was $1.2 million. In response, Graham decided to give up his Billy Graham Evangelical Association salary. Yet, even at that, he remained among the richest preachers in the world.

9. Bishop TD Jakes

Bishop T.D. Jakes speaks during the MegaFest "Woman Thou Art Loosed" closing session at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Age: 64 years old (as of 2022)

64 years old (as of 2022) Church: The Potter's House

The Potter's House Net worth: $20 million

Born Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr., Bishop TD Jakes is an American bishop, author, and filmmaker. His house of God, The Potter's House, is a non-denominational American megachurch that broadcasts its services on The Potter's Touch. Jakes has been a pastor since the age of 25, when he started preaching at the Greater Emanuel Temple of Faith in West Virginia.

As his network grew, Jakes founded the TDJ Enterprises to publish his books and produce his films. In addition, he founded his church in 1996 on a 34-acre hilltop campus. He has produced several award-winning albums, such as A Wing and a Prayer which won a Grammy Award and Live at The Potter's House, which received a nomination.

8. Jesse Duplantis

Age: 72 years old (as of 2022)

72 years old (as of 2022) Church: Christianity (Pentecostal)

Christianity (Pentecostal) Net worth: $20 million

Jesse Duplantis is a preacher for the Christian Evangelical Charismatic tradition. He is the founder of the Jesse Duplantis Ministries. He preached his first sermon in 1976 after John Hagee introduced him as "The Apostle of Joy". He incorporates his music and comic talents in his evangelism.

Jesse Duplantis Ministries has branches in Australia and the UK. With his wife's help, they also founded the Covenant Church, a local outreach of JDM. Jesse Duplantis' books have been translated into more than thirteen languages, and the revenues have placed him among the wealthiest pastors in America.

7. Rick Warren

Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Church: Saddleback Church

Saddleback Church Net worth: $25 million

Richard Duane Warren is the seventh richest pastor in America. The Baptist evangelical Christian pastor has also made some of his money as an author. Warren founded the Saddleback Church, in which he is the senior pastor. The evangelical megachurch is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention in Lake Forest, California.

Rick has authored a guide to church ministry and evangelism called The Purpose Driven Church, which spurred a subsequent book titled The Purpose Driven Life, which sold more than 30 million copies. The preacher is a strong believer in conservative theological views and other traditional evangelical views on abortion, the use of condoms, and same-sex marriage.

6. Creflo Dollar

Dr. Creflo A. Dollar signed his book "8 Steps To Create The Life You Want" at Borders Books and Music in Chicago, Illinois on January 24, 2008. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Age: 60 years old (as of 2022)

60 years old (as of 2022) Church: World Changers Church International

World Changers Church International Net worth: $27 million

The televangelist Creflo Dollar is the founder of the non-denominational World Changers Church International, headquartered at College Park, Georgia. He is also the head of the Creflo Dollar Ministerial Association, Creflo Dollar Ministries, and Arrow Records. His development began in 1986, with his first worship service being held at a cafeteria of an elementary school.

Currently, the the house of God has an 8,500-seat facility referred to as the World Dome, which costs about $20 million to build. The pastor is a recipient of numerous criticisms for his prosperity gospel and lavish lifestyle. He owns a private jet, two Rolls-Royces, and other high-end real estate establishments, making him one of America's top black millionaire preachers.

5. Steven Furtick Jr.

Age: 42 years old (as of 2022)

42 years old (as of 2022) Church: Elevation Church

Elevation Church Net worth: $55 million

Steven Furtick Jr. is an American senior pastor and founder of Elevation Church. Steven serve as music director at Christ Covenant Church in Shelby, North Carolina.

In 2007, he helped found the music group Elevation worship as a songwriter. He made headlines that year when his church gave $40,000 to members in envelopes with $5, $20 and $1000.

In response to a need for mentorship for 1000 students in area schools, he launched an outreach program at Elevation worship center called the M1 initiative. He is regarded as one of the richest televangelists, with a net worth of $55 million according to Tuko.co.ke.

4. Benny Hinn

Faith healer Benny Hinn during his Miracle Crusade at the Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim. Photo: Irfan Khan

Age: 69 years old (as of 2022)

69 years old (as of 2022) Church: World Healing Center Church

World Healing Center Church Net worth: $60 million

Benny Hinn is an Israeli-American televangelist famous for miracle crusades. Benny was raised within the Eastern Orthodox and baptized by the patriarch of Jerusalem. He moved to Orlando, Florida, where he founded Orlando Christian Center in 1983.

He later moved to Grapevine, Texas, where he now situated his church headquarters. He is a host of a TV program called This Is Your Day which is aired on TV channels. Benny is among the top pastors in America 2022 who have authored various books such as Good Morning, Holy Spirit, The Blood, and The Biblically Road to Blessing.

3. Joel Osteen

Joel Osteen speaks during the SiriusXM Studios for its Town Hall Series, hosted by Kathie Lee Gifford in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Age: 59 years old (as of 2022)

59 years old (as of 2022) Church: Lakewood Church

Lakewood Church Net worth: $100 million

Joel Scott Osteen is among the top wealthiest preachers in the United States. He is a televangelist, author, and businessman based in Houston, Texas. His sermons reach tens of millions in the USA alone and are also broadcast in more than 100 countries.

He is the son of John Osteen, a former Southern Baptist pastor and founder of the Lakewood Church. Joel took over the church's leadership in 1999 after his father's death. Under Joel Osteen's leadership, the house of God acquired the Compaq Center, the former home of the NBA's Houston Rockets and the AHL's Houston Aeros.

It took $105 million to renovate the centre over 15 months. Joel is the author of several bestsellers, including Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential and Become a Better You: 7 Keys to Improving Your Life Every Day.

2. Pat Robertson

American television evangelist Pat Robertson talks to the press about his meeting with Zhu Rongji and his charity work in China at the China World Hotel in Beijing, China. Photo: Mark Ralston

Age: 92 years old (as of 2022)

92 years old (as of 2022) Founder: Christian Broadcasting Network

Christian Broadcasting Network Net worth: $100 million

Veteran American preacher Pat Robertson is one of the most popular pastors in USA 2022. The televangelist is also a media mogul, a political commentator, and a former Republican presidential candidate. He is a strong advocate of conservative Christian ideology and has pushed for similar approaches in Republican party politics.

Robertson is also associated with the charismatic movement of Protestant evangelicalism. He is the chancellor and CEO of Regent University and the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) chairman. He makes daily appearances on The 700 Club, CBN's flagship TV program.

1. Kenneth Copeland

Age: 85 years old (as of 2022)

85 years old (as of 2022) Church: Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Kenneth Copeland Ministries Net worth: $300 million

The American televangelist and author Kenneth Max Copeland is the Kenneth Copeland Ministries founder based in Tarrant County, Texas. He is also associated with the charismatic movement. Kenneth Copeland's net worth in 2022 is $300 million. He is referred to as a prosperity gospel preacher because his evangelism is centred on calling for donations.

Copeland is often criticized for capitalizing on his church donations and tax-exempt status to channel the money to develop mansions, an airport, and lavish purchases, including private jets. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, he asked his followers to continue tithing regardless of whether they had lost their jobs or not.

Who is the richest preacher?

Discover the top 15 richest pastors in America from this list:

Kenneth Copeland - $300 million Pat Robertson - $100 million Joel Osteen - $100 million Benny Hinn - $60 million Steven Furtick Jr. - $55 million Creflo Dollar - $27 million Rick Warren - $25 million Jesse Duplantis - $20 million Bishop TD Jakes - $20 million Franklin Graham - $10 million Joyce Meyer - $5 million Paula White - $5 million Bishop Noel Jones - $5 million John Charles Hagee - $5 million Jamal Bryant - $500 thousand

Who is the richest pastor in the United States of America?

Pastor Kenneth Max Copeland tops the list with a net worth of $300 million.

Which is the richest church in America?

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints ranks first among the world's wealthiest house of God. Its headquarters are in the United States and it is estimated to be worth $100 billion.

Who is the richest pastor in Texas?

Kenneth Max Copeland is Texas' wealthiest pastor. He has a number of properties in the neighbourhood. According to the New York Post, he has been residing in a $7 million Texas mega-mansion.

Looking at some of the richest pastors in America, one can understand why religion is considered one of the fastest routes to great riches. When people are told that they are giving to God, they don't hesitate to give even when they have nothing to offer. Pastors have access to all the money and assets of their churches and are rarely accountable to anyone but themselves.

