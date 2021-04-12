Barry Williams' net worth 2024: What does he do for a living now?

Barry Williams is an American actor and singer. He rose to fame after starring on the ABC TV series The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady — the eldest of the Brady sons. Barry Williams' net worth has continued to grow with the increasing number of films and songs in his name.

Since childhood, Barry wanted to be an actor. So, he actively auditioned and landed guest roles on in his mid-teens. Within his career of over five decades, he has featured in more TV series, including The Masked Singer (2022) and Dancing with the Stars (2023). Additionally, the actor has released multiple hit songs solo and performs with the musical trio, Barry Williams and The Traveliers.

Profile summary

Full name Barry William Blenkhorn Gender Male Birthdate 30 September 1954 Age 69 years (as of February 2024) Place of birth Santa Monica, California, USA Raised at Pacific Palisades, California, USA Current residence Branson, Missouri, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Ancestry English, Scottish, and German Height 5'10" (1.78 meters) Hair color Grey Eye color Blue Father Frank Millar Blenkhorn Mother Doris May Moore Siblings Craig Blenkhorn, Scott Blenkhorn Marital status Married Sexuality Straight Spouse Tina Mahina (2017 – present) Ex-spouses Eila Mary Matt (1999 – 2005), Diane Martin (1990 – 1992) Son Brandon Eric Williams Daughter Samantha Rose Williams Career Actor, singer, and media personality Years active 1967 – present Net worth $6 million

How much is Barry Williams' net worth?

Barry William Blenkhorn is allegedly worth around $6 million.

How did Barry Williams make his money?

Besides acting, Barry has earned a substantial income from various sources, including producing music, touring with his band, hosting TV shows, and doing brand endorsements. He would make $1,100 weekly from starring as a child actor in The Brady Bunch.

Williams' salary increased when he got more roles in many other prominent TV series and films. Additionally, he has endorsed products from numerous brands, including Mohegan Sun and Airborne Cold Medicine.

Barry Williams' real estate ventures

In November 2019, Barry William sold his childhood oceanfront Malibu beach house at $6.375 million. He and his family often spent their holidays and vacations at the property. The actor would also periodically rent it out for over $ 25,000 monthly.

Barry Williams' mum built the 2,808-square-foot house in 1974. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an expansive outdoor deck, an open floor surrounded by a glass wall, a spacious chef's kitchen with high-end steel appliances, an extravagant stone fireplace, and a master suite fitted with two private decks, a fireplace, and several closets.

Where is Barry Williams today?

Barry Williams' house is along Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri. The American actor owns the home with his wife, Tina Mahina. The Ozark Mountains are something he had been looking for his entire life.

Barry Williams' cars and boat

The actor loves relaxing in nature with his 2012 Ford F-150. The four-wheel pickup truck capability suits his outdoor lifestyle. It has camping gear, can tow vehicles and his boat, and carries his music equipment (amplifiers, guitars, speakers, and sound system) that he needs for traveling.

Barry also has a luxury five-seat Lexus SUV. He sold the 1986 Ferrari 328 he bought as a gift for his 50th birthday to buy a boat. Williams used the car for about ten years before selling it off. It was his childhood dream sports car, and he had much fun driving it on the mountain roads.

The actor's first car was a 1970 VW wagon. He bought it after he got his license at 16. It wasn't a flashy ride for a TV star, but a big achievement for him. Before that, he only had minibikes and drove a tractor at a ranch he worked for. His older brother also taught him how to drive a 1957 pickup truck.

What does Barry Williams do for a living now?

Williams continues to sing, act, and perform with no early retirement plans. The American actor often tours with the musical group Barry Williams and the Traveliers. He performs at night in a local Missouri-based theater and hosts a trivia show, The Real Greg Brady's Totally '70s Pop Quiz, on Sirius Satellite Radio.

Barry Williams' career history

In 1967, Barry was 13 when he made his television debut in a Christmas episode of Dragnet 1967. After that, he appeared as a guest actor in Adam-12, Here Come the Brides, The Invaders, Highway to Heaven, Gomer Pyle USMC, That Girl, and Bartleby, the Scrivener, among other shows while in his mid-teens.

Williams caught his big break in 1969 when he was cast on The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady. The actor reprised his role in The Brady Bunch (1969 – 1974) in several sequels and spin-offs, including The Brady Kids (1972), The Brady Bunch Hour (1976 -1977), The Brady Girls Get Married (1981), A Very Brady Christmas (1988), and A Very Brady Renovation (2019).

Barry Williams' movies and TV shows

Williams has appeared in more TV productions than films. His top movies include:

Year Movie 1968 Wild in the Streets as Young Max Frost 1969 Bartleby as Ginger Nut 1974 Goodnight Jackie as Barry 1995 The Brady Bunch Movie as Music Producer 2004 Santa's Rockin'! as Himself 2010 Mega Piranha as Bob Grady 2018 Flea as Marsh Man

Some of the TV shows/series Barry has been featured in are as follows:

Year TV show/series 1967 Run for Your Life as Stanley 1967 Dragnet 1967 as John Heffernan 1968 The Invaders as Paper Boy 1968 The F.B.I. as Boy 1968 Lancer as Ben Price 1968 That Girl as Autograph Seeker 1968 Gomer Pyle, USMC as Boy No. 1 1968 The Mod as Newspaper Boy 1969 Here Come the Brides as Peter 1969 It Takes a Thief as Herbie DuBois 1969 Adam-12 as Johnny Grant 1969 Marcus Welby, M.D. as Pancho McGurney 1969 – 1974 The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady 1970 Hastings Corner as Junior Fandango 1970 Mission: Impossible as King Victor 1970 Mission: Impossible as King Victor 1972 The Brady Kids as Greg Brady 1973 The World of Sid & Marty Krofft at the Hollywood Bowl as Greg Brady 1976 Police Woman as Steve Glass 1976 – 1977 The Brady Bunch Hour as Greg Brady 1979 Greatest Heroes of the Bible as Jacob 1981 The Brady Girls Get Married as Greg Brady 1982 Three's Company as David Winthrop 1984 General Hospital as Hannibal

Year TV show/series 1985 Highway to Heaven as Miki Winner 1986 Rocky Road as Wayne Kincaid 1987 Murder, She Wrote as Nate Findley 1988 A Very Brady Christmas as Dr. Greg Brady 1990 The Bradys as Dr. Greg Brady 1991 Kids Incorporated as Ana's Dad 1993 Bradymania: A Very Brady Special as Barry Williams 1994 Summertime Switch as Frederick Egan II 1994 Full House as Barry Williams 1997 P*erversions of Science as Neighbor 2001 Hollywood 7 as Dean Strickland 2004 The Brady Bunch 35th Anniversary Reunion Special as Barry Williams 2006 According to Jim as Ben 2006 That '70s Show as Jeff 2009 Scrubs as Barry Williams 2010 Mega Piranha as Bob Grady 2011 A.N.T. Farm as Game Show Host 2012 Bigfoot as Simon Quint 2017 The Loud House as Bumper Sr. 2019 A Very Brady Renovation as Barry Williams 2021 Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch as Mike Brady 2021 Blending Christmas as John 2022 The Masked Singer as Mummy 2023 Dancing with the Stars as Himself/Contestant

Barry Williams' songs

He began his music career after the animated TV series The Brady Kids ended. Williams did solo performances in concerts before taking up musical theatre. In 1978, he signed a deal with Private Stock records, and in 1999, he released a tribute album, The Return of Johnny Bravo. Barry Williams' albums include:

Year Title 1970 Merry Christmas from the Brady Bunch 1972 The Kids from the Brady Bunch 1972 Meet the Brady Bunch 1993 It's a Sunshine Day: The Best of the Brady Bunch 1999 Return of Johnny Bravo 1999 My Lady 2002 Barry Williams sings the Classics and other songs 2006 Barry Williams Gettin' Jazzy 2020 Barry Williams Sings Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs

Some of his songs are:

Johnny's Back

Joshua Fit De Battle of Jericho

O God Have Mercy

Arm, Arm, Ye Brave

Hip to Be Square

Blessed Assurance

Dancing in the Sunlight

Total Worship

Jerusalem (The Holy City)

A Mighty Fortress

Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit

Psalms 137

Santa Song

Psalm 23

Jammin By the Ocean

These Are The Days of Our Lives

The Beauty of Life

Party Time in Ohio

We Are The Champions

Calvary

Elegant Sunset

At This Moment

Money O!

To Love Somebody

So South

Everybody

Happy Together

Drift Away

Celebrate

I Drove By Your Home

Sister Golden Hair

Barry Williams' awards

The singer's excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has received several awards and nominations as follows:

Year Award Category Result 1994 CableACE Award Performance in a Comedy Special Nominated 2003 TV Land Awards Favorite Fashion - Male Nominated 2004 TV Land Awards Favorite Fashion - Male Nominated 2005 TV Land Awards Favorite Siblings Nominated 2007 TV Land Awards Pop Culture Award Won

Who is Barry Williams married to?

The American actor married his third wife, Tulsan Tina Mahina Williams, in 2017 after dating her in 2013. Nonetheless, the couple does not have kids together.

Williams and Tina are fully immersed in the Branson Area lifestyle. The actor would rather be out surfing on Table Rock Lake with his boat than spend time watching television.

Barry takes "a page right out of the Disney book” when it comes to pleasing his wife. While sharing how the couple keeps things exciting, he said:

When I come back, we can book a cruise somewhere that has a ballroom floor.

Before Williams and Peta Murgatroyd performed a rumba during his farewell appearance on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, he sought advice from his wife, a professional hula dancer. After the performance, Williams said:

I want to dedicate this dance to my wife. She has been fantastically supportive throughout this contest, and she showed up to rehearsal and brought her lifetime experience of dance, and I think it helped elevate the level of our performance.

Barry Williams' ex-wives

He married Diane Martin in 1990 and divorced in 1992. Williams' second wife, Ella Mary Matt, bore him a son named Brandon Eric Williams in January 2003. The marriage lasted from 1999 until 2005. He also had a daughter named Samantha Rose Williams with Elizabeth Kennedy in April 2012. The two began dating in 2006 and split up in 2013.

Barry Williams' net worth proves how much the star's career has flourished. He started as a child actor who has now amassed great fortunes. He is a good role model to many generations.

