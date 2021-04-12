Global site navigation

Barry Williams' net worth 2024: What does he do for a living now?
Celebrity biographies

Barry Williams' net worth 2024: What does he do for a living now?

by  Julian Mireri Peris Walubengo

Barry Williams is an American actor and singer. He rose to fame after starring on the ABC TV series The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady — the eldest of the Brady sons. Barry Williams' net worth has continued to grow with the increasing number of films and songs in his name.

Barry Williams' net worth
Barry Williams grew up in a mid-century-styled home on the beach overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Photo: @BarryWilliams, @BarryWilliamsandTheTraveliers (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Since childhood, Barry wanted to be an actor. So, he actively auditioned and landed guest roles on television shows in his mid-teens. Within his career of over five decades, he has featured in more TV series, including The Masked Singer (2022) and Dancing with the Stars (2023). Additionally, the actor has released multiple hit songs solo and performs with the musical trio, Barry Williams and The Traveliers.

Profile summary

Full nameBarry William Blenkhorn
GenderMale
Birthdate30 September 1954
Age69 years (as of February 2024)
Place of birthSanta Monica, California, USA
Raised atPacific Palisades, California, USA
Current residenceBranson, Missouri, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
AncestryEnglish, Scottish, and German
Height5'10" (1.78 meters)
Hair colorGrey
Eye colorBlue
FatherFrank Millar Blenkhorn
MotherDoris May Moore
SiblingsCraig Blenkhorn, Scott Blenkhorn
Marital statusMarried
SexualityStraight
SpouseTina Mahina (2017 – present)
Ex-spousesEila Mary Matt (1999 – 2005), Diane Martin (1990 – 1992)
SonBrandon Eric Williams
DaughterSamantha Rose Williams
CareerActor, singer, and media personality
Years active1967 – present
Net worth$6 million

Read also

Travis Scott's net worth: How wealthy is the American rapper?

How much is Barry Williams' net worth?

Barry William Blenkhorn is allegedly worth around $6 million.

How did Barry Williams make his money?

Besides acting, Barry has earned a substantial income from various sources, including producing music, touring with his band, hosting TV shows, and doing brand endorsements. He would make $1,100 weekly from starring as a child actor in The Brady Bunch.

Williams' salary increased when he got more roles in many other prominent TV series and films. Additionally, he has endorsed products from numerous brands, including Mohegan Sun and Airborne Cold Medicine.

Barry Williams' real estate ventures

In November 2019, Barry William sold his childhood oceanfront Malibu beach house at $6.375 million. He and his family often spent their holidays and vacations at the property. The actor would also periodically rent it out for over $ 25,000 monthly.

Read also

Billy Dee Williams net worth: How wealthy is the movie star and actor?

Barry Williams' net worth
Williams' childhood home has a courtyard entryway, expansive views, few street-facing windows, and a gated community feel. Photo: @BarryWilliams (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Barry Williams' mum built the 2,808-square-foot house in 1974. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an expansive outdoor deck, an open floor surrounded by a glass wall, a spacious chef's kitchen with high-end steel appliances, an extravagant stone fireplace, and a master suite fitted with two private decks, a fireplace, and several closets.

Where is Barry Williams today?

Barry Williams' house is along Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri. The American actor owns the home with his wife, Tina Mahina. The Ozark Mountains are something he had been looking for his entire life.

Barry Williams' cars and boat

The actor loves relaxing in nature with his 2012 Ford F-150. The four-wheel pickup truck capability suits his outdoor lifestyle. It has camping gear, can tow vehicles and his boat, and carries his music equipment (amplifiers, guitars, speakers, and sound system) that he needs for traveling.

Barry also has a luxury five-seat Lexus SUV. He sold the 1986 Ferrari 328 he bought as a gift for his 50th birthday to buy a boat. Williams used the car for about ten years before selling it off. It was his childhood dream sports car, and he had much fun driving it on the mountain roads.

Read also

What is Pamela Anderson's net worth now? How wealthy is Tommy Lee's ex-wife?

The actor's first car was a 1970 VW wagon. He bought it after he got his license at 16. It wasn't a flashy ride for a TV star, but a big achievement for him. Before that, he only had minibikes and drove a tractor at a ranch he worked for. His older brother also taught him how to drive a 1957 pickup truck.

What does Barry Williams do for a living now?

Williams continues to sing, act, and perform with no early retirement plans. The American actor often tours with the musical group Barry Williams and the Traveliers. He performs at night in a local Missouri-based theater and hosts a trivia show, The Real Greg Brady's Totally '70s Pop Quiz, on Sirius Satellite Radio.

Barry Williams' career history

In 1967, Barry was 13 when he made his television debut in a Christmas episode of Dragnet 1967. After that, he appeared as a guest actor in Adam-12, Here Come the Brides, The Invaders, Highway to Heaven, Gomer Pyle USMC, That Girl, and Bartleby, the Scrivener, among other shows while in his mid-teens.

Read also

Michael C. Hall's spouse: All about his wives and relationship history

Barry Williams' net worth
Actor Barry Williams performs onstage during the 7th Annual TV Land Awards at Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California. Photo: Chris Polk
Source: Getty Images

Williams caught his big break in 1969 when he was cast on The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady. The actor reprised his role in The Brady Bunch (1969 – 1974) in several sequels and spin-offs, including The Brady Kids (1972), The Brady Bunch Hour (1976 -1977), The Brady Girls Get Married (1981), A Very Brady Christmas (1988), and A Very Brady Renovation (2019).

Barry Williams' movies and TV shows

Williams has appeared in more TV productions than films. His top movies include:

YearMovie
1968Wild in the Streets as Young Max Frost
1969Bartleby as Ginger Nut
1974Goodnight Jackie as Barry
1995The Brady Bunch Movie as Music Producer
2004Santa's Rockin'! as Himself
2010Mega Piranha as Bob Grady
2018Flea as Marsh Man

Read also

Top 20 Hallmark actresses: The channel's best actresses list

Some of the TV shows/series Barry has been featured in are as follows:

YearTV show/series
1967Run for Your Life as Stanley
1967Dragnet 1967 as John Heffernan
1968The Invaders as Paper Boy
1968The F.B.I. as Boy
1968Lancer as Ben Price
1968That Girl as Autograph Seeker
1968Gomer Pyle, USMC as Boy No. 1
1968The Mod as Newspaper Boy
1969Here Come the Brides as Peter
1969It Takes a Thief as Herbie DuBois
1969Adam-12 as Johnny Grant
1969Marcus Welby, M.D. as Pancho McGurney
1969 – 1974The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady
1970Hastings Corner as Junior Fandango
1970Mission: Impossible as King Victor
1970Mission: Impossible as King Victor
1972The Brady Kids as Greg Brady
1973The World of Sid & Marty Krofft at the Hollywood Bowl as Greg Brady
1976Police Woman as Steve Glass
1976 – 1977The Brady Bunch Hour as Greg Brady
1979Greatest Heroes of the Bible as Jacob
1981The Brady Girls Get Married as Greg Brady
1982Three's Company as David Winthrop
1984General Hospital as Hannibal

Read also

Seven Sirius Benjamin: All you need to know about André 3000 and Erykah Badu's son

YearTV show/series
1985Highway to Heaven as Miki Winner
1986Rocky Road as Wayne Kincaid
1987Murder, She Wrote as Nate Findley
1988A Very Brady Christmas as Dr. Greg Brady
1990The Bradys as Dr. Greg Brady
1991Kids Incorporated as Ana's Dad
1993Bradymania: A Very Brady Special as Barry Williams
1994Summertime Switch as Frederick Egan II
1994Full House as Barry Williams
1997P*erversions of Science as Neighbor
2001Hollywood 7 as Dean Strickland
2004The Brady Bunch 35th Anniversary Reunion Special as Barry Williams
2006According to Jim as Ben
2006That '70s Show as Jeff
2009Scrubs as Barry Williams
2010Mega Piranha as Bob Grady
2011A.N.T. Farm as Game Show Host
2012Bigfoot as Simon Quint
2017The Loud House as Bumper Sr.
2019A Very Brady Renovation as Barry Williams
2021Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch as Mike Brady
2021Blending Christmas as John
2022The Masked Singer as Mummy
2023Dancing with the Stars as Himself/Contestant

Read also

Jonathan Taylor Thomas: Where is Jonathan Taylor now?

Barry Williams' songs

He began his music career after the animated TV series The Brady Kids ended. Williams did solo performances in concerts before taking up musical theatre. In 1978, he signed a deal with Private Stock records, and in 1999, he released a tribute album, The Return of Johnny Bravo. Barry Williams' albums include:

YearTitle
1970Merry Christmas from the Brady Bunch
1972The Kids from the Brady Bunch
1972Meet the Brady Bunch
1993It's a Sunshine Day: The Best of the Brady Bunch
1999Return of Johnny Bravo
1999My Lady
2002Barry Williams sings the Classics and other songs
2006Barry Williams Gettin' Jazzy
2020Barry Williams Sings Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs

Some of his songs are:

  • Johnny's Back
  • Joshua Fit De Battle of Jericho
  • O God Have Mercy
  • Arm, Arm, Ye Brave
  • Hip to Be Square
  • Blessed Assurance
  • Dancing in the Sunlight
  • Total Worship
  • Jerusalem (The Holy City)
  • A Mighty Fortress
  • Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit
  • Psalms 137
  • Santa Song
  • Psalm 23
  • Jammin By the Ocean
  • These Are The Days of Our Lives
  • The Beauty of Life
  • Party Time in Ohio
  • We Are The Champions
  • Calvary
  • Elegant Sunset
  • At This Moment
  • Money O!
  • To Love Somebody
  • So South
  • Everybody
  • Happy Together
  • Drift Away
  • Celebrate
  • I Drove By Your Home
  • Sister Golden Hair

Read also

Jon Favreau's net worth: How much is the Hollywood director worth?

Barry Williams' net worth
Barry Williams' wife, Tina Mahina, is a professional hula dancer. Photo: @tinamahinawilliams (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Barry Williams' awards

The singer's excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has received several awards and nominations as follows:

YearAwardCategoryResult
1994CableACE AwardPerformance in a Comedy SpecialNominated
2003TV Land AwardsFavorite Fashion - MaleNominated
2004TV Land AwardsFavorite Fashion - Male Nominated
2005TV Land AwardsFavorite SiblingsNominated
2007TV Land AwardsPop Culture AwardWon

Who is Barry Williams married to?

The American actor married his third wife, Tulsan Tina Mahina Williams, in 2017 after dating her in 2013. Nonetheless, the couple does not have kids together.

Williams and Tina are fully immersed in the Branson Area lifestyle. The actor would rather be out surfing on Table Rock Lake with his boat than spend time watching television.

Barry takes "a page right out of the Disney book” when it comes to pleasing his wife. While sharing how the couple keeps things exciting, he said:

Read also

Taylor Sheridan net worth: How wealthy is the Yellowstone creator

When I come back, we can book a cruise somewhere that has a ballroom floor.

Before Williams and Peta Murgatroyd performed a rumba during his farewell appearance on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, he sought advice from his wife, a professional hula dancer. After the performance, Williams said:

I want to dedicate this dance to my wife. She has been fantastically supportive throughout this contest, and she showed up to rehearsal and brought her lifetime experience of dance, and I think it helped elevate the level of our performance.

Barry Williams' ex-wives

He married Diane Martin in 1990 and divorced in 1992. Williams' second wife, Ella Mary Matt, bore him a son named Brandon Eric Williams in January 2003. The marriage lasted from 1999 until 2005. He also had a daughter named Samantha Rose Williams with Elizabeth Kennedy in April 2012. The two began dating in 2006 and split up in 2013.

Read also

Meet Gina Kimmel: Everything you need to know about Jimmy Kimmel's ex-wife

Barry Williams' net worth proves how much the star's career has flourished. He started as a child actor who has now amassed great fortunes. He is a good role model to many generations.

Yen.com.gh featured the life of Kwaw Kese. The Ghanaian artist has been popularizing hiplife music in the country for over two decades.

Kwaw Kese entered the music scene in the early 2000s. His incredible music style has made him one of Ghana's most critically acclaimed musicians.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel