Barry Williams' net worth 2024: What does he do for a living now?
Barry Williams is an American actor and singer. He rose to fame after starring on the ABC TV series The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady — the eldest of the Brady sons. Barry Williams' net worth has continued to grow with the increasing number of films and songs in his name.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Profile summary
- How much is Barry Williams' net worth?
- How did Barry Williams make his money?
- Barry Williams' career history
- Barry Williams' movies and TV shows
- Barry Williams' songs
- Barry Williams' awards
- Who is Barry Williams married to?
- Barry Williams' ex-wives
Since childhood, Barry wanted to be an actor. So, he actively auditioned and landed guest roles on television shows in his mid-teens. Within his career of over five decades, he has featured in more TV series, including The Masked Singer (2022) and Dancing with the Stars (2023). Additionally, the actor has released multiple hit songs solo and performs with the musical trio, Barry Williams and The Traveliers.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Barry William Blenkhorn
|Gender
|Male
|Birthdate
|30 September 1954
|Age
|69 years (as of February 2024)
|Place of birth
|Santa Monica, California, USA
|Raised at
|Pacific Palisades, California, USA
|Current residence
|Branson, Missouri, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Ancestry
|English, Scottish, and German
|Height
|5'10" (1.78 meters)
|Hair color
|Grey
|Eye color
|Blue
|Father
|Frank Millar Blenkhorn
|Mother
|Doris May Moore
|Siblings
|Craig Blenkhorn, Scott Blenkhorn
|Marital status
|Married
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Spouse
|Tina Mahina (2017 – present)
|Ex-spouses
|Eila Mary Matt (1999 – 2005), Diane Martin (1990 – 1992)
|Son
|Brandon Eric Williams
|Daughter
|Samantha Rose Williams
|Career
|Actor, singer, and media personality
|Years active
|1967 – present
|Net worth
|$6 million
How much is Barry Williams' net worth?
Barry William Blenkhorn is allegedly worth around $6 million.
How did Barry Williams make his money?
Besides acting, Barry has earned a substantial income from various sources, including producing music, touring with his band, hosting TV shows, and doing brand endorsements. He would make $1,100 weekly from starring as a child actor in The Brady Bunch.
Williams' salary increased when he got more roles in many other prominent TV series and films. Additionally, he has endorsed products from numerous brands, including Mohegan Sun and Airborne Cold Medicine.
Barry Williams' real estate ventures
In November 2019, Barry William sold his childhood oceanfront Malibu beach house at $6.375 million. He and his family often spent their holidays and vacations at the property. The actor would also periodically rent it out for over $ 25,000 monthly.
Barry Williams' mum built the 2,808-square-foot house in 1974. It has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an expansive outdoor deck, an open floor surrounded by a glass wall, a spacious chef's kitchen with high-end steel appliances, an extravagant stone fireplace, and a master suite fitted with two private decks, a fireplace, and several closets.
Where is Barry Williams today?
Barry Williams' house is along Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri. The American actor owns the home with his wife, Tina Mahina. The Ozark Mountains are something he had been looking for his entire life.
Barry Williams' cars and boat
The actor loves relaxing in nature with his 2012 Ford F-150. The four-wheel pickup truck capability suits his outdoor lifestyle. It has camping gear, can tow vehicles and his boat, and carries his music equipment (amplifiers, guitars, speakers, and sound system) that he needs for traveling.
Barry also has a luxury five-seat Lexus SUV. He sold the 1986 Ferrari 328 he bought as a gift for his 50th birthday to buy a boat. Williams used the car for about ten years before selling it off. It was his childhood dream sports car, and he had much fun driving it on the mountain roads.
The actor's first car was a 1970 VW wagon. He bought it after he got his license at 16. It wasn't a flashy ride for a TV star, but a big achievement for him. Before that, he only had minibikes and drove a tractor at a ranch he worked for. His older brother also taught him how to drive a 1957 pickup truck.
What does Barry Williams do for a living now?
Williams continues to sing, act, and perform with no early retirement plans. The American actor often tours with the musical group Barry Williams and the Traveliers. He performs at night in a local Missouri-based theater and hosts a trivia show, The Real Greg Brady's Totally '70s Pop Quiz, on Sirius Satellite Radio.
Barry Williams' career history
In 1967, Barry was 13 when he made his television debut in a Christmas episode of Dragnet 1967. After that, he appeared as a guest actor in Adam-12, Here Come the Brides, The Invaders, Highway to Heaven, Gomer Pyle USMC, That Girl, and Bartleby, the Scrivener, among other shows while in his mid-teens.
Williams caught his big break in 1969 when he was cast on The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady. The actor reprised his role in The Brady Bunch (1969 – 1974) in several sequels and spin-offs, including The Brady Kids (1972), The Brady Bunch Hour (1976 -1977), The Brady Girls Get Married (1981), A Very Brady Christmas (1988), and A Very Brady Renovation (2019).
Barry Williams' movies and TV shows
Williams has appeared in more TV productions than films. His top movies include:
|Year
|Movie
|1968
|Wild in the Streets as Young Max Frost
|1969
|Bartleby as Ginger Nut
|1974
|Goodnight Jackie as Barry
|1995
|The Brady Bunch Movie as Music Producer
|2004
|Santa's Rockin'! as Himself
|2010
|Mega Piranha as Bob Grady
|2018
|Flea as Marsh Man
Some of the TV shows/series Barry has been featured in are as follows:
|Year
|TV show/series
|1967
|Run for Your Life as Stanley
|1967
|Dragnet 1967 as John Heffernan
|1968
|The Invaders as Paper Boy
|1968
|The F.B.I. as Boy
|1968
|Lancer as Ben Price
|1968
|That Girl as Autograph Seeker
|1968
|Gomer Pyle, USMC as Boy No. 1
|1968
|The Mod as Newspaper Boy
|1969
|Here Come the Brides as Peter
|1969
|It Takes a Thief as Herbie DuBois
|1969
|Adam-12 as Johnny Grant
|1969
|Marcus Welby, M.D. as Pancho McGurney
|1969 – 1974
|The Brady Bunch as Greg Brady
|1970
|Hastings Corner as Junior Fandango
|1970
|Mission: Impossible as King Victor
|1970
|Mission: Impossible as King Victor
|1972
|The Brady Kids as Greg Brady
|1973
|The World of Sid & Marty Krofft at the Hollywood Bowl as Greg Brady
|1976
|Police Woman as Steve Glass
|1976 – 1977
|The Brady Bunch Hour as Greg Brady
|1979
|Greatest Heroes of the Bible as Jacob
|1981
|The Brady Girls Get Married as Greg Brady
|1982
|Three's Company as David Winthrop
|1984
|General Hospital as Hannibal
|Year
|TV show/series
|1985
|Highway to Heaven as Miki Winner
|1986
|Rocky Road as Wayne Kincaid
|1987
|Murder, She Wrote as Nate Findley
|1988
|A Very Brady Christmas as Dr. Greg Brady
|1990
|The Bradys as Dr. Greg Brady
|1991
|Kids Incorporated as Ana's Dad
|1993
|Bradymania: A Very Brady Special as Barry Williams
|1994
|Summertime Switch as Frederick Egan II
|1994
|Full House as Barry Williams
|1997
|P*erversions of Science as Neighbor
|2001
|Hollywood 7 as Dean Strickland
|2004
|The Brady Bunch 35th Anniversary Reunion Special as Barry Williams
|2006
|According to Jim as Ben
|2006
|That '70s Show as Jeff
|2009
|Scrubs as Barry Williams
|2010
|Mega Piranha as Bob Grady
|2011
|A.N.T. Farm as Game Show Host
|2012
|Bigfoot as Simon Quint
|2017
|The Loud House as Bumper Sr.
|2019
|A Very Brady Renovation as Barry Williams
|2021
|Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch as Mike Brady
|2021
|Blending Christmas as John
|2022
|The Masked Singer as Mummy
|2023
|Dancing with the Stars as Himself/Contestant
Barry Williams' songs
He began his music career after the animated TV series The Brady Kids ended. Williams did solo performances in concerts before taking up musical theatre. In 1978, he signed a deal with Private Stock records, and in 1999, he released a tribute album, The Return of Johnny Bravo. Barry Williams' albums include:
|Year
|Title
|1970
|Merry Christmas from the Brady Bunch
|1972
|The Kids from the Brady Bunch
|1972
|Meet the Brady Bunch
|1993
|It's a Sunshine Day: The Best of the Brady Bunch
|1999
|Return of Johnny Bravo
|1999
|My Lady
|2002
|Barry Williams sings the Classics and other songs
|2006
|Barry Williams Gettin' Jazzy
|2020
|Barry Williams Sings Psalms, Hymns and Spiritual Songs
Some of his songs are:
- Johnny's Back
- Joshua Fit De Battle of Jericho
- O God Have Mercy
- Arm, Arm, Ye Brave
- Hip to Be Square
- Blessed Assurance
- Dancing in the Sunlight
- Total Worship
- Jerusalem (The Holy City)
- A Mighty Fortress
- Ev'ry Time I Feel the Spirit
- Psalms 137
- Santa Song
- Psalm 23
- Jammin By the Ocean
- These Are The Days of Our Lives
- The Beauty of Life
- Party Time in Ohio
- We Are The Champions
- Calvary
- Elegant Sunset
- At This Moment
- Money O!
- To Love Somebody
- So South
- Everybody
- Happy Together
- Drift Away
- Celebrate
- I Drove By Your Home
- Sister Golden Hair
Barry Williams' awards
The singer's excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has received several awards and nominations as follows:
|Year
|Award
|Category
|Result
|1994
|CableACE Award
|Performance in a Comedy Special
|Nominated
|2003
|TV Land Awards
|Favorite Fashion - Male
|Nominated
|2004
|TV Land Awards
|Favorite Fashion - Male
|Nominated
|2005
|TV Land Awards
|Favorite Siblings
|Nominated
|2007
|TV Land Awards
|Pop Culture Award
|Won
Who is Barry Williams married to?
The American actor married his third wife, Tulsan Tina Mahina Williams, in 2017 after dating her in 2013. Nonetheless, the couple does not have kids together.
Williams and Tina are fully immersed in the Branson Area lifestyle. The actor would rather be out surfing on Table Rock Lake with his boat than spend time watching television.
Barry takes "a page right out of the Disney book” when it comes to pleasing his wife. While sharing how the couple keeps things exciting, he said:
When I come back, we can book a cruise somewhere that has a ballroom floor.
Before Williams and Peta Murgatroyd performed a rumba during his farewell appearance on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, he sought advice from his wife, a professional hula dancer. After the performance, Williams said:
I want to dedicate this dance to my wife. She has been fantastically supportive throughout this contest, and she showed up to rehearsal and brought her lifetime experience of dance, and I think it helped elevate the level of our performance.
Barry Williams' ex-wives
He married Diane Martin in 1990 and divorced in 1992. Williams' second wife, Ella Mary Matt, bore him a son named Brandon Eric Williams in January 2003. The marriage lasted from 1999 until 2005. He also had a daughter named Samantha Rose Williams with Elizabeth Kennedy in April 2012. The two began dating in 2006 and split up in 2013.
Barry Williams' net worth proves how much the star's career has flourished. He started as a child actor who has now amassed great fortunes. He is a good role model to many generations.
