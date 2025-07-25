The truth behind Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll on and off relationship timeline

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's relationship has seen its share of heartwarming milestones and unexpected turns. From a chance meeting to public romance and recent headlines, their journey continues to capture fans’ attention.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll initially met in 2012 at the Ryder Cup, when Erica worked as a transport official.

at the Ryder Cup, when Erica worked as a transport official. They began dating in 2014 and got engaged in December 2015.

and got engaged in December 2015. Rory and Erica had their daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy in September 2020 .

. McIlroy filed for divorce in May 2024, but the pair reconciled the following month.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s profile summary

Full name Rory Daniel McIlroy Erica Stoll Gender Male Female Date of birth 4 May 1989 10 September 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2025) 37 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Virgo Place of birth Hollywood, County Down, Northern Ireland Irondequoit, New York, United States Current residence Jupiter, Florida, United States Jupiter, Florida, United States Nationality British, Irish, Northern Irish American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5′9″ 5′7″ Height in centimetres 175 170 Weight in pounds 161 123 Weight in kilograms 73 56 Hair colour Dark brown Blonde Eye colour Blue Brown Marital status Married Married Spouse Erica Stoll Rory McIlroy Father Gerry McIlroy Mark Stoll Mother Rosie McDonald Bonnie Stoll Siblings N/A Natalie Stoll Education Sullivan Upper School Rochester Institute of Technology, Irondequoit High School Profession Professional golfer Sports administrator Net worth $250 million $500,000 Instagram @rorymcilroy N/A X @McIlroyRory N/A Facebook @RoryMcIlroy N/A

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's relationship timeline

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy's relationship began in 2012, when they met at a golf tournament. Here is a breakdown of the couple's relationship timeline, from when they met to now.

September 2012: McIlroy and Erica met at the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll met for the first time during the Ryder Cup in Medinah. Erica worked as a PGA transportation official. She famously assisted Rory McIlroy in obtaining a police guard to the course when he overslept and nearly missed his Sunday singles tee time.

At the time, Rory was still dating Caroline Wozniacki. During an interview with the Golf Channel, Rory described his first meeting with Stoll.

Erica, that week was always the one who checked us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there (by the clubhouse). But yeah, it’s still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that’s happened since then. It’s pretty cool.

2014: Friendship turned into romance

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll remained close friends after first meeting in 2012. However, when Rory terminated his engagement to tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki in 2013, his friendship with Erica became romantic the next year.

They started dating around the end of 2014, although they didn't publicly announce it until 2015. In May 2015, Rory told The Times of London about his new relationship. He and Erica had been dating for about six months at the time.

I am very happy with my love life. We haven't really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great.

December 2015: Rory proposed in Paris

Rory McIlroy proposed to Erica Stoll in Paris, adding a romantic chapter to their relationship.

2017: The couple tied the knot in Ireland

Stoll and McIlroy married on 22 April 2017, in a magnificent wedding held at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland. According to E! News, the ceremony was well-guarded and featured several A-list celebrities, including the acclaimed singer Ed Sheeran and actor Jamie Dornan.

2020: The pair welcomed their daughter, Poppy

According to Golfweek, three years after getting married, McIlroy revealed to NBC during a post-round interview that he and his partner were expecting their first child. He said:

We're about to be parents very soon, so we're super excited. Yeah, we've been sharing the news with friends and family, obviously, but I didn't think it was something that I particularly needed to share out here. It's a private matter, but we're excited and can't wait for her to get here.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, on 31 August 2020, in Jupiter, Florida.

May 2024: Rory McIlroy filed for divorce

In May 2024, the Northern Irish professional golfer filed for divorce from his wife, Erica, in Florida, alleging that their marriage was irreparably shattered. This news broke just days before the 2024 PGA Championship, sparking significant media attention.

June 2024: McIlroy dismisses the divorce petition

On 11 June 2024, one month after filing for divorce, Rory's attorney submitted a notice of voluntary dismissal in court. On the other hand, McIlroy addressed the decision in an interview with The Guardian on the same day as his attorney's filing, stating;

Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.

Is Rory McIlroy still married to Erica Stoll?

Since their reconciliation, Rory and Erica have remained together and were recently seen in public at the 2025 Masters Tournament.

The main rumours surrounding Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll during the last year were about their brief divorce and subsequent quick reconciliation. When asked by The Guardian about the separation and fevered conjecture among the last two majors regarding his condition, Rory said:

There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.

FAQs

Who is Rory McIlroy's wife? His wife is Erica Stoll, an American sports administrator. What does Erica Stoll do for a living? She is currently concentrating on parenting her daughter alongside Rory McIlroy. When was Rory McIlroy's daughter born? Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born on 31 August 2020, in Jupiter, Florida. Who is in Rory McIlroy's family? Rory McIlroy's family comprise his parents, Rosie and Gerry McIlroy, his wife, Erica Stoll, and his daughter, Poppy Kennedy. When did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll wed? The couple married on 22 April 2017 at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland. Are Rory and Erica back together? Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll are back together. Did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have a prenup? The couple had a prenuptial agreement. They inked the agreement on 7 March 2017, before their wedding on 22 April 2017. How did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll meet? The two met in September 2012 at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois, United States.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's relationship exemplifies the intricacies of public life combined with intensely personal experiences. From their chance meeting at the Ryder Cup to the sudden surprise of a divorce filing and subsequent, equally rapid reconciliation, their journey exemplifies the hardships and tenacity of a high-profile relationship.

