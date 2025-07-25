Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

The truth behind Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll on and off relationship timeline
Celebrity biographies

The truth behind Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll on and off relationship timeline

by  Tatiana Thiga
6 min read

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's relationship has seen its share of heartwarming milestones and unexpected turns. From a chance meeting to public romance and recent headlines, their journey continues to capture fans’ attention.

Rory McIlroy (R) poses alongside Erica Stoll (L)
Rory McIlroy (R) poses alongside Erica Stoll (L) and the FedExCup and TOUR Championship trophies after his victory over Ryan Moore. Photo: Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll initially met in 2012 at the Ryder Cup, when Erica worked as a transport official.
  • They began dating in 2014 and got engaged in December 2015.
  • Rory and Erica had their daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy in September 2020.
  • McIlroy filed for divorce in May 2024, but the pair reconciled the following month.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll’s profile summary

Full nameRory Daniel McIlroyErica Stoll
GenderMaleFemale
Date of birth4 May 198910 September 1987
Age36 years old (as of 2025)37 years old (as of July 2025)
Zodiac signTaurusVirgo
Place of birthHollywood, County Down, Northern IrelandIrondequoit, New York, United States
Current residenceJupiter, Florida, United StatesJupiter, Florida, United States
NationalityBritish, Irish, Northern IrishAmerican
EthnicityWhiteWhite
ReligionChristianityChristianity
SexualityStraightStraight
Height in feet5′9″ 5′7″
Height in centimetres175170
Weight in pounds161123
Weight in kilograms7356
Hair colourDark brownBlonde
Eye colourBlueBrown
Marital statusMarriedMarried
SpouseErica StollRory McIlroy
FatherGerry McIlroyMark Stoll
MotherRosie McDonaldBonnie Stoll
SiblingsN/ANatalie Stoll
EducationSullivan Upper SchoolRochester Institute of Technology, Irondequoit High School
ProfessionProfessional golferSports administrator
Net worth$250 million$500,000
Instagram@rorymcilroyN/A
X@McIlroyRoryN/A
Facebook@RoryMcIlroyN/A

Read also

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry: A 9-year relationship that never led to marriage

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's relationship timeline

Erica Stoll and Rory McIlroy's relationship began in 2012, when they met at a golf tournament. Here is a breakdown of the couple's relationship timeline, from when they met to now.

September 2012: McIlroy and Erica met at the Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll met for the first time during the Ryder Cup in Medinah. Erica worked as a PGA transportation official. She famously assisted Rory McIlroy in obtaining a police guard to the course when he overslept and nearly missed his Sunday singles tee time.

Rory McIlroy (L) with his wife Erica McIlroy (R)
Rory McIlroy (L) with his wife Erica McIlroy (R) after the singles matches on the final day of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy. Photo: Brendan Moran
Source: Getty Images

At the time, Rory was still dating Caroline Wozniacki. During an interview with the Golf Channel, Rory described his first meeting with Stoll.

Erica, that week was always the one who checked us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there (by the clubhouse). But yeah, it’s still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that’s happened since then. It’s pretty cool.

Read also

Are Denise and Aaron still together? A look at their relationship timeline

2014: Friendship turned into romance

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll remained close friends after first meeting in 2012. However, when Rory terminated his engagement to tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki in 2013, his friendship with Erica became romantic the next year.

They started dating around the end of 2014, although they didn't publicly announce it until 2015. In May 2015, Rory told The Times of London about his new relationship. He and Erica had been dating for about six months at the time.

Rory McIlroy (R) sits with his wife Erica Stoll (L)
Rory McIlroy (R) sits with his wife Erica Stoll (L)during the Par 3 Contest before the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Augusta, GA 4/9/2025 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco Photo: Erick W. Rasco
Source: Getty Images
I am very happy with my love life. We haven't really been putting it out there. She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach … The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great.

December 2015: Rory proposed in Paris

Rory McIlroy proposed to Erica Stoll in Paris, adding a romantic chapter to their relationship.

Read also

Country stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's love life and marriage timeline

2017: The couple tied the knot in Ireland

Stoll and McIlroy married on 22 April 2017, in a magnificent wedding held at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland. According to E! News, the ceremony was well-guarded and featured several A-list celebrities, including the acclaimed singer Ed Sheeran and actor Jamie Dornan.

2020: The pair welcomed their daughter, Poppy

According to Golfweek, three years after getting married, McIlroy revealed to NBC during a post-round interview that he and his partner were expecting their first child. He said:

We're about to be parents very soon, so we're super excited. Yeah, we've been sharing the news with friends and family, obviously, but I didn't think it was something that I particularly needed to share out here. It's a private matter, but we're excited and can't wait for her to get here.
Rory McIlroy (L) celebrates with the trophy alongside his wife Erica and daughter Poppy (R)
Rory McIlroy (L) celebrates with the trophy alongside his wife Erica and daughter Poppy (R) after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship. Photo: Jared C. Tilton
Source: Getty Images

The couple welcomed their daughter, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, on 31 August 2020, in Jupiter, Florida.

Read also

Meet American icon Cher’s children, Chaz Bono and Elijah Blue

May 2024: Rory McIlroy filed for divorce

In May 2024, the Northern Irish professional golfer filed for divorce from his wife, Erica, in Florida, alleging that their marriage was irreparably shattered. This news broke just days before the 2024 PGA Championship, sparking significant media attention.

June 2024: McIlroy dismisses the divorce petition

On 11 June 2024, one month after filing for divorce, Rory's attorney submitted a notice of voluntary dismissal in court. On the other hand, McIlroy addressed the decision in an interview with The Guardian on the same day as his attorney's filing, stating;

Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.

Is Rory McIlroy still married to Erica Stoll?

Since their reconciliation, Rory and Erica have remained together and were recently seen in public at the 2025 Masters Tournament.

Read also

Are Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish dating? What we know about their connection

Rory McIlroy (L) poses with daughter Poppy (M), and wife Erica Stoll (R)
Rory McIlroy (L) poses with daughter Poppy (M), and wife Erica Stoll (R) holding the Masters trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2025 Masters Tournament. Photo: Michael Reaves
Source: Getty Images

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's relationship update

The main rumours surrounding Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll during the last year were about their brief divorce and subsequent quick reconciliation. When asked by The Guardian about the separation and fevered conjecture among the last two majors regarding his condition, Rory said:

There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool’s game.

FAQs

  1. Who is Rory McIlroy's wife? His wife is Erica Stoll, an American sports administrator.
  2. What does Erica Stoll do for a living? She is currently concentrating on parenting her daughter alongside Rory McIlroy.
  3. When was Rory McIlroy's daughter born? Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born on 31 August 2020, in Jupiter, Florida.
  4. Who is in Rory McIlroy's family? Rory McIlroy's family comprise his parents, Rosie and Gerry McIlroy, his wife, Erica Stoll, and his daughter, Poppy Kennedy.
  5. When did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll wed? The couple married on 22 April 2017 at Ashford Castle in County Mayo, Ireland.
  6. Are Rory and Erica back together? Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll are back together.
  7. Did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll have a prenup? The couple had a prenuptial agreement. They inked the agreement on 7 March 2017, before their wedding on 22 April 2017.
  8. How did Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll meet? The two met in September 2012 at the Ryder Cup in Medinah, Illinois, United States.

Read also

Meet Jonathan Bennett's husband, Jaymes Vaughan, and their love story

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's relationship exemplifies the intricacies of public life combined with intensely personal experiences. From their chance meeting at the Ryder Cup to the sudden surprise of a divorce filing and subsequent, equally rapid reconciliation, their journey exemplifies the hardships and tenacity of a high-profile relationship.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's 16-year relationship timeline. Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's relationship has grown since their meeting in 2009.

Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe have had a private relationship since meeting in 2009. They have worked together on creative projects over the years, but their personal lives have remained private. Check out the article for a breakdown of their relationship timeline.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Tatiana Thiga avatar

Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com

Hot: