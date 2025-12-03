Zoë Saldaña's husband Marco Perego and their family life together

Zoë Saldaña's husband, Marco Perego, is an established Italian-American painter, sculptor, producer, reality TV personality, and former soccer player. He is widely recognised for his production work on films such as The Absence of Eden and Dovecote.

Key takeaways

Marco Perego's profile summary

Full name Marco Perego Saldaña Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1979 Age 46 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Salò, Brescia, Lombardy, Italy Current residence Montecito, California, United States Nationality Italian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Ezio Perego Marital status Married Wife Zoë Yadira Saldaña-Perego Children 3 Education IULM University Profession Painter, sculptor, reality TV star, producer, former soccer player Net worth $5 million

Zoë Saldaña's husband: Meet Marco Perego

Zoë Saldaña's husband, Marco Perego, was born on 1 March 1979 in Salò, Brescia, Lombardy, Italy, to Ezio Perego and an unknown mother. Ezio worked as a waiter in a restaurant.

Marco graduated from IULM University in Milan, Italy.

Marco Perego's career highlights

He began his career in the mid-1990s in Italy as a professional football player. However, Marco's soccer career came to an end at the age of 21 after suffering a leg injury.

He later relocated to New York City to pursue a career as an artist. Perego has since made a name for himself in the painting and sculpting industry.

According to AOL, Perego's artwork has been exhibited in several international art galleries, including Museo Tuscolano, Royal Arts Academy, and Zurich’s Galerie Gmurzynska.

Additionally, Marco is a producer. He has played production roles in films such as The Absence of Eden and Dovecote.

Inside Marco Perego and Zoë Saldaña’s relationship journey

Marco and Zoë Yadira Saldaña, an American actress, producer, director, and writer, have been together for over a decade. Below is a detailed breakdown of their relationship timeline.

2013: Marco and Zoë meet on a plane and shortly began dating

Marco and the actress first met on a plane which was travelling to New York from Los Angeles in early 2013, and shortly struck up a romantic relationship.

Zoë revisited her first encounter with the artist on that flight, revealing to USA Today in June 2015 that the chemistry hit both of them before they saw each other's face. She said,

It was 6:30 in the morning, I was on a flight to New York. And I can't even describe to you, it was a vibration. He turned in that moment, because he felt the vibration as well.

July 2013: The lovebirds tie the knot in London

The American actress and Perego exchanged marriage vows quietly in London, England, in July 2013, after dating for a few months.

November 2014: The couple welcomes their first children

The painting artist and Zoë had their firstborn children, identical twin boys, Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldaña and Cy Aridio, on 27 November 2014. Cy and Bowie are 11 years old as of 2025.

July 2016: Zoë cheers Marco for becoming an American national

Zoë shared Marco's picture while driving a car and celebrated him for becoming an American citizen via an Instagram post on 20 July 2016. She captioned the picture,

On our way to be sworn in as a US Citizen. Marco has been dreaming about this moment for a long time. It was a process- as it should be, but we are finally here. We are aware it isn't as easy for many immigrants to obtain their citizenship, we say to them NEVER GIVE UP.

She added,

Stay the course, America would not be what it is if not for the immigrants that come for better opportunities. We send love and good vibes to you all today.

December 2016: The couple welcomes their third child

The film director and Marco's third child, Zen Anton Hilario Perego-Saldaña, was born on 12 December 2016, making him 9 years old as of this writing.

January 2018: Saldaña states that her love with Marco is all about give and take

The actress confessed to People during an interview on 30 January 2018 that her relationship with Marco was anchored on harmony, understanding, and respect. She said,

There’s no directing my husband and there’s no him directing me. We are definitely the kind of artists and individuals that follow our own hearts, but we’re very supportive and very opinionated.

She continued,

It doesn’t mean that we’re not going to consider what the other person is thinking or what the other person is saying to us — we will hear it. There is a lot of respect and it’s like a give-and-take.

April 2019: Yadira confesses she is not willing to have more children with Marco

In an interview with People on 30 April 2019, Yadira disclosed that she and Marco were not ready to have more children in the future. She said,

If we were individuals that lived a much more consistent life, then we would entertain having more kids.

She added,

But we don't know when we're going to be traveling and for how long, so bringing more children into an already hectic and full life just feels a bit irresponsible for us.

September 2021: The couple travel to Venice, Italy

Saldaña and Perego were seen enjoying each other's company at the 78th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on 02 September 2021.

May 2022: Yadira refers to her husband and their kids as her dearest people

The actress uploaded her picture with her kids via an Instagram post on 9 May 2022, describing her family as her special people. She captioned the photo,

My reason, my destiny, my mirrors. On Mother’s Day I have you to thank. I hold you responsible for my sleepless nights, my guilt, my painful growth, my salty tears, my endless obsession with being responsible for you for all that, I thank you.

She added,

If by any chance time were to stop and my life would hit a reset, I would still choose you, a million times over. And I would do it again and again I would still choose you. All four of you. My favorite people. I love you x infinity.

December 2023: The couple visit Saudi Arabia

On 2 December 2023, Perego and Saldaña were seen together at the screening of "The Absence Of Eden" during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 at the Souk Cinema in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

September 2025: Marco, Yadira, and their children make a trip to the Vatican

Marco, Yadira, and their children were spotted during Pope Leo XIV's weekly General Audience at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, Vatican, on 17 September 2025.

FAQs

Who is Marco Perego? Marco is an established Italian-American painter, sculptor, reality TV star, producer, and former soccer player. How old is Marco Perego? He is 46 years old as of 2025. Perego was born on 1 March 1979. Are Zoë and Marco still together? Zoë and Marco are still married as of this writing. They tied the knot in July 2013. How many biological kids does Zoë Saldaña have? Zoë and Marco are parents to three boys, Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldaña, Cy Aridio, and Zen Anton Hilario. What autoimmune disease does Zoë Saldaña have? According to ABC News, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease known as Hashimoto's thyroiditis in 2016. What happened between Zoë Saldaña and Bradley Cooper? Zoë and actor Bradley were in an on-and-off relationship between 2011 and 2013.

