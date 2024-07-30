Musician Mzbel opened up about why she decided never to get married but instead date and have children with her baby daddy

She explained that she loved her peace and space and that she disliked societal expectations for married couples

The video got many people sharing their views, while others commented in agreement with her views on marriage

Celebrated musician Mzbel, in a viral video, expressed her views on marriage and why she decided never to get married.

Mzbel shared her opinions on marriage and this got many people talking. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily

Mzbel's views on marriage

In an exclusive interview on KingdomFM, Mzbel said that she has never been married before and does not plan to do so in the future. However, she noted that she does date men.

The mother of two noted that she had dated for so many years to the extent that she had been gifted a ring. Sharing the purpose of the ring given to her, she said that her baby daddy decided to gift it to her after giving birth.

"It's called born give me ring," Mzbel said in jest.

The Asibolanga hitmaker flaunted the ring in the video, and she spoke with excitement about her love for it. She noted that she loved the ring because someone appreciated that she would carry a child for them who would bear their last name.

She said she was proud of the gesture and wore it all the time. Without disclosing the ring's worth, she said it was expensive and fancy.

In the same interview, she explained why she plans never to get married. She said she likes her peace and space. So, in a relationship, she does not expect her partner to announce to the world that they are together.

"Weddings are announcements. It means that I am announcing to everybody that you are the only person I will share a bed with. So when people see you talking to another man, they say a married woman, and you are talking to another man; a married woman cannot be wearing mini skirts. I do not want that title."

Mzbel, who has kept the identity of her baby daddy a mystery, explained that she also did not want societal expectations to dictate her life and that of her partner, such as people having issues with a married man having a good time in the club.

Video of Mzbel's views on marriage.

Comments on Mzbel's view on marriage

Many women in the comment section agreed with Mzbel's views on marriage and shared some of the struggles that women encounter when they tie the knot.

The comments on the video are below:

DGS🇬🇭❤️ said:

"At least I have someone who thinks like me😂😂😂"

koo said:

"This lady is the very real"

find truth only said:

"we that 30s who are still not interested in marriage plez let raise our hands now"

delilahsampson7 said:

"I agree with her marriage is very stressful 😂"

OFFICIAL SECRETARY💜 said:

"I wish my fellow women will agree with her 🥰🥰"

judy_slowvee said:

"I totally agree with her. We owe our life to ourselves 😂"

Linda_Asante said:

"Mzbel you will grow long wai. But look for Christ our Lord Jesus🥰"

Irene Johnson591 said:

"Some people think marriage is the end goal🤦‍♀️😂💔"

Mzbel danced on stage

YEN.com.gh reported that musician Mzbel embarrassed herself on stage during a performance at the CT Entertainment Ghana event dubbed Ultimate Live Experience.

The event was held on Sunday, July 28, 2024, with Mzbel's dancers overpowering her as they displayed incredible moves during the performance.

The video got many people on social media criticising her dance moves as they applauded the performance of her dancers in the comments.

