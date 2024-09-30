Musician Gyakie stormed the streets of Berekum ahead of her much-anticipated performance at the Hang Out Festival at the Royal Unity Lodge.

In a video she shared on social media, she threw money at fans who mobbed her convoy as she patrolled the street

The video melted the hearts of many social media users who talked about her generosity in the comments

Celebrated musician Gyakie took to the streets of Berekum and was given a grand welcome by the fans in the community.

One video from the trip that has taken over social media was her throwing money at fans as they mobbed her convoy.

Gyakie throws money at fans in Berekum. Image Credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

Gyakie throws money at fans

In the video, the Something hitmaker stormed the streets of Berekum with a convoy where she received a rousing welcome from the fans.

Standing in the four-wheel drive with her torso sticking out of the car's roof, she threw several money notes in the air. Fans rushed to her car to catch some of the money she threw in the air.

In the caption of the video she shared on her Instagram page on September 28, 2024, she noted that she was going to perform at the Hang Out Festival at the Royal Unity Lodge.

"Gyakie live! Berekum tonight! 🥺."

Video of Gyakie and her fans.

Reactions to video of Gyakie throwing money

Many social media users noted that they had never seen Gyakie throw money at fans in the streets.

They likened her behaviour to dancehall musician Shatta Wale, who is someone who is fond of giving back to his fans in that manner.

Others also started a debate, comparing her behaviour toward fans to that of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, who was recently in the news for not throwing enough money on his loyal fans.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

@anas_news1 said:

"Gyakie to dey learn Shatta wale 😂"

@rache16348 said:

"Gyakie turn shatta Wale"

@pykthemc said:

"Chale this throwing monies to people be very disrespectful waaaa, poverty no good o like this one who wey he or she gets money wey the person go come dey outside make you throw throw money make dem catch."

@Kayykaygh said:

"So this is the norm now for artists? Why won’t they use the money to organize something for the locals than throwing on the ground to pick them up smh"

@issahhamza0248 said:

"Shattawale ein woman 👩 version be that 🤣🤣🤪🤪"

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Stop saying Shatta Wale opened her eyes. She’s getting the motivation from Stonebwoy. See how she throws the money, it was as if she counted the people 🙃"

@alaska_gh said:

"Shatta open dema eyes."

@talentedkwamejr said:

"Gyakie the woman king 🤴 😊"

Gyakie throwing money on fans.

Stonebwoy speaks on throwing money

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy addressed critics over claims that he was stingy about spraying money on fans in public.

In an interview, the dancehall artist said he believed it was disrespectful to throw money at his fans when he encountered them.

His comments gathered mixed reactions from social media users, who have shared their opinions.

