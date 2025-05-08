Top 50 Disney songs that still make you sing, dance, & maybe cry a little

Top Disney songs have a timeless magic that keeps fans singing, dancing and emotional. From the uplifting energy of Hakuna Matata to the powerful emotions of Let It Go and the heartfelt nostalgia of A Whole New World, these Disney classics continue to enchant.

Top Disney songs include When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio, A Whole New World from Aladdin, and Circle of Life from The Lion King. Photo: @TheMonologist, @UberFacts on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Many songs are celebrated for their strong messages— self-discovery, love, hope, and resilience —resonating across generations.

Disney songs like Let It Go and A Whole New World remain timeless due to their emotional depth and cultural impact.

and remain timeless due to their emotional depth and cultural impact. Classics such as When You Wish Upon a Star and Circle of Life continue to define Disney’s magical storytelling and brand identity.

Top Disney songs that never gets old

While compiling this Disney songs list, we factored in insights from reputable sources like Billboard and Time magazine to ensure accuracy and credibility. This list is not definitive but aims to highlight iconic songs with a lasting impact on audiences.

Song Movie When You Wish Upon a Star Pinocchio (1940) A Whole New World Aladdin (1992) Let It Go Frozen (2013) Hakuna Matata The Lion King (1994) Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast (1991) Circle of Life The Lion King (1994) Under the Sea The Little Mermaid (1989) Be Our Guest Beauty and the Beast (1991) You've Got a Friend in Me Toy Story (1995) Part of Your World The Little Mermaid (1989) Can You Feel the Love Tonight The Lion King (1994) Colours of the Wind Pocahontas (1995) Do You Want to Build a Snowman? Frozen (2013) I Just Can't Wait to Be King The Lion King (1994) Reflection Mulan (1998) Go the Distance Hercules (1997) Someday My Prince Will Come Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Mary Poppins (1964) The Bare Necessities The Jungle Book (1967) Gaston Beauty and the Beast (1991)

1. When You Wish Upon a Star – Pinocchio (1940)

When You Wish Upon a Star is Disney's defining anthem, capturing dreams and magic since Pinocchio (1940). Written by Leigh Harline and Ned Washington, it became The Walt Disney Company's signature song and has appeared in production logos since 1985.

2. A Whole New World – Aladdin (1992)

Alan Menken composed A Whole New World, with lyrics written by Tim Rice. This iconic Disney song won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and remains one of the most beloved duets in animation history.

3. Let It Go – Frozen (2013)

Let It Go is one of the top Disney songs of all time, celebrated for its message of self-acceptance and empowerment. Sung by Elsa in Frozen, the song marks a pivotal moment as she fully embraces her ice powers.

4. Hakuna Matata – The Lion King (1994)

Hakuna Matata is among the most popular Disney songs. A carefree anthem, the song celebrates a worry-free life. Sung by Timon and Pumbaa, the upbeat melody and playful lyrics encourage Simba to embrace the moment and let go of his past troubles.

5. Beauty and the Beast – Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is a timeless ballad that beautifully captures the magic of love and transformation. Sung during the enchanting ballroom scene, its delicate melody and heartfelt lyrics tell the story of two souls finding love unexpectedly.

6. Circle of Life – The Lion King (1994)

Circle of Life was composed by British musician Elton John, with lyrics written by Tim Rice. The song opens the film with breathtaking visuals and a soaring melody that sets the stage for Simba's destiny.

7. Under the Sea – The Little Mermaid (1989)

Under the Sea is one of the most upbeat Disney songs. It features a lively, calypso-inspired rhythm that celebrates the wonders of ocean life. Sung by Sebastian, its playful lyrics and energetic melody remind Ariel that the underwater world is full of joy and adventure.

8. Be Our Guest – Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Be Our Guest occurs early in Beauty and the Beast after Belle sacrifices her freedom for her father and becomes the Beast's prisoner. The charming and charismatic candelabra, Lumière, sings the song as he welcomes Belle to the enchanted castle.

9. You've Got a Friend in Me – Toy Story (1995)

You've Got a Friend in Me is a heartfelt and nostalgic song that embodies the themes of friendship and loyalty in Toy Story (1995). The film's opening track sets the tone for Andy's deep connection with his toys, especially Woody.

10. Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid (1989)

Part of Your World is among the best Disney songs for karaoke. Sung by Ariel in her secret grotto, she expresses her longing to experience life beyond the ocean. Its heartfelt lyrics and soaring melody make it one of Disney's iconic songs.

11. Can You Feel the Love Tonight – The Lion King (1994)

Can You Feel the Love Tonight is performed by Simba and Nala, reflecting their growing love as they reunite. Timon and Pumbaa also introduce and conclude the song, lamenting the change in their friendship dynamic.

12. Colours of the Wind – Pocahontas (1995)

Colours of the Wind is a song by composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. A pop ballad, the song's lyrics, sung by Pocahontas, are about animism and respecting nature, finding its roots in indigenous Native American culture.

13. Do You Want to Build a Snowman? – Frozen (2013)

'Do You Want to Build a Snowman?' is sung by Anna, expressing her longing to reconnect with Elsa as they grow apart. Through different stages of her life, Anna repeatedly asks Elsa to play, hoping to mend their bond.

14. I Just Can't Wait to Be King – The Lion King (1994)

I Just Can't Wait to Be King is a song written by Elton John (music) and Tim Rice (lyrics). It is sung by the iconic Disney character Simba, with backup from Zazu, Timon, and Pumbaa, as he excitedly imagines his future as king, dismissing responsibility in favour of fun.

15. Reflection – Mulan (1998)

In Reflection, Fa Mulan grapples with the conflict between duty and self-identity. As she stares into her reflection, she questions who she truly is beyond society's expectations, longing to embrace her authentic self.

16. Go the Distance – Hercules (1997)

Go the Distance is Hercules' heartfelt plea for a sense of belonging. Struggling to fit in due to his god-like strength, he searches for answers about his origins. The song serves as his prayer to the gods, expressing his determination to find where he truly belongs.

17. Someday My Prince Will Come – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Someday My Prince Will Come is sung by Snow White, expressing her longing for true love and a happier future. The song's delicate melody and hopeful lyrics capture her dreams of reuniting with her prince.

18. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious – Mary Poppins (1964)

The song occurs in the chalk-drawing animated sequence just after Mary Poppins wins a horse race. Reporters immediately surround her, assuming she is speechless. Mary confidently disagrees and then begins singing "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," insisting the word perfectly suits the moment.

19. The Bare Necessities – The Jungle Book (1967)

The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book is among the iconic classic Disney songs. It is a jazz song sung by Phil Harris as Baloo and Bruce Reitherman as Mowgli. In the scene, Baloo teaches Mowgli to embrace a carefree, simple life in the jungle.

20. Gaston – Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Gaston is sung by LeFou, who enthusiastically praises Gaston's strength and charm to boost his confidence after Belle rejects him. It also appears in the 2017 live-action remake, performed again by LeFou and Gaston.

21. Friend Like Me – Aladdin (1992)

Friend Like Me is the song from Disney's 1992 animated feature film Aladdin, performed by Robin Williams as the Genie. American actor Will Smith also performs in the 2019 live-action remake.

22. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo – Cinderella (1950)

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo (The Magic Song) is a novelty song written in 1948 by Al Hoffman, Mack David, and Jerry Livingston. The song is about the Fairy Godmother transforming an orange pumpkin into a white carriage, four brown mice into white horses, a grey horse into a white-haired coachman and a brown dog into a white-haired footman.

23. Once Upon a Dream – Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Once Upon a Dream serves as the film's main theme. Princess Aurora sings it, expressing her dream of finding true love. As she wanders through the forest, she unknowingly meets Prince Phillip, who joins her in the duet.

24. Zero to Hero – Hercules (1997)

Zero to Hero is sung by the Muses, who narrate Hercules' rise from an unknown outcast to a celebrated hero. With its fast-paced lyrics and gospel-inspired energy, the song showcases his transformation and newfound fame.

25. Love Is an Open Door – Frozen (2013)

Love Is an Open Door is a romantic duet by Anna and Hans during Elsa's coronation reception. The duet captures their playful connection, with Anna believing she has met her perfect match.

26. I See the Light – Tangled (2010)

I See the Light features Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, who realise their feelings for each other as they sing. They perform the duet during the lantern scene, where Rapunzel discovers her true path, and Flynn acknowledges his love for her.

27. Prince Ali – Aladdin (1992)

Prince Ali features Genie, who excitedly announces Aladdin's arrival in Agrabah under his new royal identity. He leads a grand musical procession, which describes Prince Ali's supposed wealth, power, and charm to impress Jasmine and the townspeople.

28. I'll Make a Man Out of You – Mulan (1998)

Captain Li Shang sings I'll Make a Man Out of You during Mulan's training montage. The scene explores Shang's attempt to train his newly recruited squadron of incompetent soldiers, hoping to transform them into a skilled army.

29. Whistle While You Work – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Whistle While You Work features Snow White, who cheerfully encourages the dwarfs' woodland friends to help tidy their cottage. She leads by example, singing as she cleans, turning the mundane task into a joyful activity.

30. Just Around the Riverbend – Pocahontas (1995)

Just Around the Riverbend features Pocahontas singing as she navigates the river, contemplating her future. She questions whether to follow tradition for a predictable life or embrace adventure and the unknown.

31. How Far I'll Go – Moana (2016)

How Far I'll Go features Moana, who sings as she stands at the shore, longing to explore beyond her island's limits. The song won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

32. Remember Me – Coco (2017)

Remember Me features Ernesto de la Cruz, Héctor, and Miguel. Ernesto performs it as a grand, celebratory song, while Héctor sings it as a heartfelt lullaby for his daughter, Coco. Miguel later uses the song's emotional melody and tender lyrics to reconnect Coco with her past.

33. We're All in This Together – High School Musical (2006)

We're All in This Together features Troy, Gabriella, and the Wildcats, who sing as they celebrate teamwork and unity. They perform the energetic number in the school gym, reinforcing that success comes from supporting one another.

34. Heigh-Ho – Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

Frank Churchill composed the music for Heigh-Ho, while Larry Morey wrote its lyrics, creating one of Disney's most memorable songs. The Seven Dwarfs perform it as they march in sync to their mine, cheerfully swinging their tools.

35. One Jump Ahead – Aladdin (1992)

One Jump Ahead features Aladdin, who sings as he evades the palace guards through Agrabah's bustling streets. He uses his wit and agility to outmanoeuvre them, showcasing his resourcefulness and survival skills.

36. Touch the Sky – Brave (2012)

Touch the Sky plays as Merida rides through the Scottish Highlands, embracing her independence. She gallops across the rugged terrain, feeling the wind in her hair as she defies expectations and follows her path.

37. I 2 I – A Goofy Movie (1995)

I 2 I is a high-energy pop anthem performed by Powerline. The song plays during his concert, where Max and Goofy unexpectedly join him onstage. Its vibrant melody and uplifting lyrics celebrate connection and understanding, making it a standout moment in the film.

38. Dig a Little Deeper – The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Dig a Little Deeper is a lively gospel song performed by Mama Odie. She encourages Tiana and Naveen to look beyond material desires and discover their needs. The song's lyrics reinforce the film's theme of self-discovery and purpose.

39. Baby Mine – Dumbo (1941)

Baby Mine is a tender lullaby performed as Mrs. Jumbo cradles Dumbo through the bars of her cage. The song's gentle melody and heartfelt lyrics express a mother's unconditional love, offering comfort and reassurance.

40. You're Welcome – Moana (2016)

You're Welcome features Maui, who boasts about his legendary feats while humorously taking credit for nature's wonders. He confidently sings, using the song's upbeat rhythm and witty lyrics to charm Moana.

41. Cruella de Vil – 101 Dalmatians (1961)

In Cruella de Vil, Roger Radcliffe playfully mocks Cruella with a jazzy tune describing her sinister nature. He performs the song on the piano, turning her dark name into a catchy melody highlighting her villainous reputation.

42. In Summer – Frozen (2013)

In this Disney song, the cartoon character Olaf joyfully imagines experiencing summer despite being a snowman. He sings about his dream of basking in the sun, unaware of the consequences.

43. If I Didn't Have You – Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Fans of Monsters, Inc. (2001) are familiar with this upbeat number. The song features Mike and Sulley, who sing about their unbreakable friendship. They humorously express how much they rely on each other, reinforcing the film's theme of camaraderie.

44. Life's a Happy Song – The Muppets (2011)

Life's a Happy Song from The Muppets (2011) features Walter, Gary, and Mary, who sing about the joy of sharing life with loved ones. They lead a lively musical number, joined by townspeople who celebrate the happiness found in companionship.

45. Strangers Like Me – Tarzan (1999)

Iconic English musician Phil Collins performs this song as Tarzan eagerly learns about the human world. The lyrics reflect Tarzan's curiosity and desire to understand his new surroundings.

46. Thomas O'Malley Cat – The Aristocats (1970)

Thomas O'Malley Cat from The Aristocats (1970) features Thomas O'Malley, who introduces himself with a confident, jazzy tune. He sings about his carefree lifestyle and charms the Duchess and her kittens with his adventurous spirit.

47. The Wonderful Thing About Tiggers – The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

This song's catchy melody and lively lyrics make it one of the most iconic songs in the Winnie the Pooh series. It features the famous animal character Tigger, who enthusiastically sings about his unique traits. He bounces around, celebrating his energy and joy while declaring himself the only one of his kind.

48. Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride – Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride from Lilo & Stitch (2002) features Mark Keali'i Ho'omalu and the Kamehameha Schools Children's Chorus, who sing about the thrill of surfing in Hawaii. The song plays as Lilo, Nani, David, and Stitch ride the waves, embracing the island's carefree spirit.

49. Shiny – Moana (2016)

Shiny from Moana features a flashy melody and witty lyrics, which make it a standout villain number. It features Tamatoa, who boasts about his glittering shell and obsession with appearance. He sings with theatrical flair, mocking Maui while revelling in his vanity.

50. That's How You Know – Enchanted (2007)

Giselle turns a simple conversation into a grand musical number with That's How You Know in Enchanted (2007). She moves through Central Park, gathering performers and teaching Robert to express love through gestures and affection.

What is the most-played Disney song ever?

According to Kworb, the most-streamed Disney song on Spotify is All I Want from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. As of this writing, the song has racked up over 940 million streams on the platform.

What are the top 10 Disney songs?

Disney has produced countless iconic songs, but some consistently rank among the best. According to Ranker, here are 10 Disney songs ranked:

Circle of Life – The Lion King (1994) Under the Sea – The Little Mermaid (1989) I'll Make a Man Out of You – Mulan (1998) Hakuna Matata – The Lion King (1994) A Whole New World – Aladdin (1992) Can You Feel the Love Tonight – The Lion King (1994) Be Our Guest – Beauty and the Beast (1991) Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid (1989) I Just Can't Wait to Be King – The Lion King (1994) Colours of the Wind – Pocahontas (1995)

Which Disney songs won a Grammy?

Several Disney songs have won Grammy Awards, including A Whole New World from Aladdin (1992), Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid (1989), Colours of the Wind from Pocahontas (1995), and Let It Go from Frozen (2013).

What is the best Disney song ever written?

No Disney song holds the title of "best," since opinions vary, but many consider When You Wish Upon a Star from Pinocchio (1940) iconic. The Walt Disney Company often uses it as its signature song.

These top Disney songs have stood the test of time, bringing joy, nostalgia, and happy tears to every generation. Whether they make you tap your feet, belt out the lyrics, or get misty-eyed, these songs' magic never fades. Disney's melodies are more than just tunes; they're cherished memories wrapped in music.

