Top 25 Most iconic musical duos of all time, ranked
Music

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
11 min read

Some of the most iconic musical duos of all time include John and McCartney, Karen and Richard Carpenter, and Don and Phil Everly. These legendary pairs have created a lasting influence on music and popular culture worldwide through their powerful songwriting and distinctive vocal blends.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Musical duos have shaped entire genres, blending voices and talents to create timeless hits that span decades.
  • Sibling and romantic pairings like The Carpenters and Johnny & June brought unique chemistry to their performances.
  • Some duos, like Simon & Garfunkel and OutKast, became cultural icons, redefining what collaboration in music could achieve.

Iconic musical duos of all time

When compiling this list, we considered factors such as the duo's impact on the genre, commercial success, critical acclaim, and cultural influence. Rankings may vary based on the latest discoveries, evolving music trends, and differing expert opinions.

Duo/BandMembers
The BeatlesSir James Paul McCartney and John Winston Ono Lennon
The CarpentersKaren Anne Carpenter and Richard Lynn
The Everly BrothersIsaac Donald Everly and Phillip Everly
The Righteous Brothers William Thomas Medley and Robert Lee Hatfield
Simon & GarfunkelPaul Frederic Simon and Arthur Ira Garfunkel
Hall & OatesDaryl Franklin Hohl and John William Oates
Elton John and Bernie TaupinElton John and Bernie Taupin
The CartersBeyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter and Shawn Corey Carter
Tears for Fears Curt Smith and Roland Jaime Orzábal De La Quintana
Jan & DeanWilliam Jan Berry and Dean Ormsby Torrence
Steely DanWalter Carl Becker and Donald Jay Fagen
Twenty One PilotsTyler Robert Joseph and Joshua William Dun
Sam & DaveSamuel David Moore and David Prater Jr.
Brooks & DunnLeon Eric Brooks III and Ronald Gene Dunn
Johnny Cash & June Carter CashJohnny Cash and June Carter Cash
Daft PunkThomas Bangalter and Guillaume Emmanuel "Guy-Manuel" de Homem-Christo
The White StripesJohn Anthony White and Megan Martha White
OutKastAntwan André Patton and André Lauren Benjamin
EurythmicsAnn Lennox and David Allan Stewart
Sonny & CherSalvatore Phillip "Sonny" Bono and Cheryl Sarkisian
Kris KrossChris Kelly and Chris Smith
The JuddsWynonna Ellen Judd and Naomi Judd
The HighwaymenWaylon Arnold Jennings and Willie Hugh Nelson
Indigo GirlsAmy Elizabeth Ray and Emily Ann Saliers
RoxetteGun-Marie Fredriksson and Per Håkan Gessle

1. John and McCartney

Paul McCartney (L) and John Lennon (R) perform on the set of 'The Ed Sullivan Show
British Rock musicians Paul McCartney (L) and John Lennon (R), of the group the Beatles, perform on the set of 'The Ed Sullivan Show' at CBS's Studio 50, New York. Photo: Bettmann
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: The Beatles
  • Years active: (19576–1970)
  • Hit songs: Hey Jude and Imagine

Lennon and McCartney are widely considered to be one of the most influential musical duos of all time. The duo were key members of the iconic pop and rock band, The Beatles (1960–1970). The English musicians tapped into the world’s consciousness with songs like Hey Jude, Imagine, and Eleanor Rigby.

2. Karen and Richard Carpenter

Karen Carpenter (L) with her brother Richard (R)
Pop singer Karen Carpenter (L), who recorded a string of hit songs with her brother Richard (R). Photo: NBCU Photo Bank
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: The Carpenters
  • Years active: (19696–1983)
  • Hit songs: Yesterday Once More and Top of the World

Karen and Richard are siblings and were the only members of The Carpenters, an American vocal and instrumental duo that was formed in 1969. The pair was the epitome of blue-eyed soft pop duos in the 1970s.

Their timeless hits, such as Yesterday Once More and Top of the World, have become enduring classics that still resonate with music lovers across the globe.

3. Don and Phil Everly

Don (L) and Phil Everly (R)
Photo of Don (L) and Phil Everly (R). Photo: Ebet Roberts
Source: Getty Images
  • Band: The Everly Brothers
  • Year active: (19576–1973, 1983—2014)
  • Hit songs: Cathy's Clown and When Will I Be Loved

Don and Phil were brothers; they gained initial fame in 1957 after releasing the hit song Bye Bye Love. Don and the American singer later became one of the biggest acts in the world thanks to their success, which was fueled by their string of hit songs, including Cathy's Clown and When Will I Be Loved.

According to Billboard, the duo achieved 12 top 10 hits on the chart. They also charted 31 singles on the Hot 100.

4. Bill and Bobby

Bobby Hatfield (L) and Bill Medley (R) pose in the pressroom
Bobby Hatfield (L) and Bill Medley (R) pose in the pressroom after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini
Source: Getty Images
  • Band: The Righteous Brothers
  • Years active: (1963—1968, 1974—2003)
  • Hit songs: Just Once in My Life and Ebb Tide

The duo stood out because of their lush arrangements, catchy melodies, and Bill's captivating baritone voice. Bill and Bobby skillfully navigated the realms of pop and soft rock by releasing several timeless hit songs such as Just Once in My Life and Ebb Tide.

Unfortunately, Robert died in November 2003 due to an accidental substance-induced thrombotic heart attack.

5. Simon and Garfunkel

Art Garfunkel (L) and Paul Simon (R) speak onstage
American folk musicians Art Garfunkel (L) and Paul Simon (R) speak onstage during a press conference in New York. Photo: Gary Gershoff
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Simon & Garfunkel
  • Years active: (1963–1970)
  • Hit songs: The Sound of Silence and Mrs. Robinson

Powerhouse musical duo Simon and Garfunkel were magic: in their melodies, on the charts, and in their own songs, which relied on their insightful lyrics. The pair's studio album Bridge over Troubled Water, released in 1970, is often regarded as the duo's masterpiece.

6. Hall and Oates

Daryl Hall (L) and John Oates (R) of Hall & Oates.
Daryl Hall (L) and John Oates (R) of Hall & Oates pose for photos backstage at the Peoria Civic Centre in Peoria, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Hall & Oates
  • Years active: (1970—2024)
  • Hit songs: Maneater and Sara Smile

Few musical duos have achieved the iconic status of Daryl Hall and John Oates, the legendary blue-eyed soul and pop-rock pair. Given Hall's masterful songwriting and Oates's angelic voice, the two crafted intricate harmonies and exquisite melodies that resonated with millions of people in the 20th century.

7. Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Elton John (L) and David Furnish (R) attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize.
Elton John (L) and David Furnish (R) attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupin by the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Elton John and Bernie Taupin
  • Years active: (1967—present)
  • Hit songs: Your Song and Rocket Man

John and Bernie have found success as a songwriting duo thanks to their collaboration spanning over five decades. The duo's songwriting partnership has yielded a catalogue of hits, including Your Song and Rocket Man.

8. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Jay Z (L) and Beyoncé (R) pose backstage at the hit musical "Hamilton".
Jay Z (L) and Beyonce (R) pose backstage at the hit musical "Hamilton" on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: The Carters
  • Years active: (2002—present)
  • Hit songs: Crazy in Love and Boss

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide with their music spanning genres like R&B, pop, and hip-hop. The pair is widely regarded as one of the most outstanding musical duos of the 2000s. Beyoncé and Jay-Z gained initial fame when their song 03 Bonnie & Clyde released in 2002 became a major hit.

9. Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith

Curt Smith (L) and Roland Orzabal (R) attend the press conference for the Andre Agassi Foundation's 8th Annual Grand Slam.
Curt Smith (L) and Roland Orzabal (R) attend the press conference for the Andre Agassi Foundation's 8th Annual Grand Slam for Children benefit concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Carlo Allegri
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Tears for Fears
  • Years active: (1981—1991, 2000—present)
  • Hit songs: Mad World and Shout

Orzabal and Curt emerged as one of the most successful musical duos of all time, dominating the charts in the 1980s thanks to the combination of their individual strengths in songwriting and performing.

The pair's unique brand of blue-eyed soul spawned numerous unforgettable hits, including Mad World, Shout, and Change.

10. Jan Berry and Dean Torrence

Jan Berry (L) and Dean Torrence (R) during the 2nd Annual American Video Awards
Jan Berry (L) and Dean Torrence (R) during the 2nd Annual American Video Awards at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Jan & Dean
  • Years active: (1957–1968, 1973, 1976–2004)
  • Hit songs: Surf City and Dead Man's Curve

Dean and Berry were among the biggest acts in early 1960s American pop music, scoring 16 top 40 hits on the Billboard and Cash Box magazine charts. Although the duo was not quite as successful on the Hot 100, they released several hit songs, including Surf City and The Little Old Lady from Pasadena.

11. Donald Fagen and Walter Becker

Walter Becker (L) and Donald Fagen (R) in the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards press room
Walter Becker (L) and Donald Fagen (R) in the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards press room in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Steely Dan
  • Years active: (1972—1981, 1993—2017)
  • Hit songs: Bad Sneakers and Cousin Dupree

Donald Fagen and Walter Becker's blending of jazz, rock, and pop made Steely Dan stand out in the music world in the 1970s. Across nine studio albums, the pair delivered songs that were catchy, artistic, and engrossing.

They included My Old School, Bad Sneakers, and Cousin Dupree. In 2001, Fagen and Walter were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

12. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun

Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph (R) attend the 2024 Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph (R) attend the 2024 Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Twenty One Pilots
  • Years active: (2011—present)
  • Hit songs: Stressed Out and Ride

Joseph and Josh released their debut studio album, Regional at Best, as members of Twenty One Pilots after a couple of days honing their sound in 2011. The duo's studio album, Blurryface, released in 2015, proved to be an international phenomenon with hit songs like Stressed Out and Ride.

13. Sam Moore and Dave Prater

Sam Moore (L) and Dave Prater (R)
Sam Moore (L) and Dave Prater (R) are spending time together. Photo: Redferns
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Sam & Dave
  • Years active: (1961—1981)
  • Hit songs: Soul Man and Hold On, I'm Comin

Moore and Dave came to prominence in the 1960s thanks to their high-energy live performances and catchy, memorable songs. The pair's signature tracks include Soul Man, Hold On, I'm Comin', and When Something Is Wrong with My Baby.

According to Black Past, Moore and Dave split in late 1981 because of a strained friendship between them.

14. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn

Ronnie Dunn (L) and Kix Brooks (R) of Brooks & Dunn attend day one of CMA Fest 2025
Ronnie Dunn (L) and Kix Brooks (R) of Brooks & Dunn attend day one of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Brooks & Dunn
  • Years active: (1990—2010, 2015—present)
  • Hit songs: My Maria and Neon Moon

Brooks and Ronnie rose to stardom for recording some of the most loved songs in history. The pair's debut single, Brand New Man, released in 1991, reached number one on Billboard's country singles chart. Brooks and Ronnie's further hits like My Maria and Neon Moon cemented them as an era-defining act.

15. Johnny Cash and June Carter

Johnny Cash (L) and June Carter Cash (R) during Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash on the set of CMT INSIDE FAME.
Johnny Cash (L) and June Carter Cash (R) during Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash on the set of CMT INSIDE FAME at their home in Jamaica. Photo: R. Diamond
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash
  • Years active: (1968—2003)
  • Hit songs: It Ain't Me Babe and If I Were a Carpenter

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were both an iconic musical duo and a couple. The lovebirds profoundly impacted the music industry in the 20th century through their powerful performances and unique on-stage chemistry.

Cash and June boast numerous international hits such as Jackson, It Ain't Me Babe, and If I Were a Carpenter.

16. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo

Portrait of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.
Portrait of Thomas Bangalter (L) and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (R), members of French house and electro duo Daft Punk, Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Paul Bergen
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Daft Punk
  • Years active: (1993—2021)
  • Hit songs: Around The World and Digital Love

Bangalter and Guy-Manuel established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the alternative music scene. They had a unique blend of French house music with elements of disco, funk, and rock.

The pair's introspective lyrics and genre-defying sound produced several popular tracks like Around The World, Digital Love, and Doin' It Right.

17. Jack and Meg White

Jack (L) and Meg White (R)
Jack (L) and Meg White (R) looking at the camera. Photo: Tim Roney
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: The White Stripes
  • Years active: (1997–2011)
  • Hit songs: Seven Nation Army and Fell in Love with a Girl

Jack and Meg White are among the most iconic musical duos, male and female, in the history of country music. The White Stripes, consisting of Jack and Meg, brought a fresh, innovative sound to the garage rock scene with albums like White Blood Cells.

Their dynamic performances and eclectic style earned them numerous awards and accolades, including 4 Grammy Awards.

18. Big Boi (Antwan Patton) and André 3000 (André Benjamin)

Big Boi (Antwan Patton) (L) and Andre 3000 (Andre Benjamin) (R)
Big Boi (Antwan Patton) (L) and Andre 3000 (Andre Benjamin) (R) during a past event. Photo: Johnny Nunez
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: OutKast
  • Years active: (1992–2007, 2014—present)
  • Hit songs: Ain't No Thang and Crumblin' Erb

OutKast, the dynamic duo from Atlanta, comprised of Big Boi and André 3000. They are talented musical duos of the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s, famous for revolutionising hip-hop music. The duo's breakthrough came in 1994 with their debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, featuring songs like Player's Ball and Ain't No Thang.

19. Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart

Annie Lennox (L) and Dave Stewart (R) of Eurythmics speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Annie Lennox (L) and Dave Stewart (R) of Eurythmics speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Kane
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Eurythmics
  • Years active: (1980–1990, 1999–2005, 2014, 2019, 2022)
  • Hit songs: Here Comes the Rain Again and Love Is a Stranger

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, the gifted musical duo of the 80s, took the synth-pop world by storm. With hit songs like Here Comes the Rain Again and Love Is a Stranger, this multi-talented pair demonstrated their versatility and ability to defy convention by earning commercial success.

20. Sonny Bono and Cher

Sonny Bono (L) and Cher Bono Allman (R) holding a press conference
Pop singers Sonny Bono (L) and Cher Bono Allman (R) holding a press conference to announce that they will reunite for a television series, Hollywood, California. Photo: Bettmann Archive
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Sonny & Cher
  • Years active: 1964–1977
  • Hit songs: I Got You Babe and Little Man

Sonny Bono and Cher met, became friends, got married, and later divorced. But in the midst of all that, they formed one of the most critically and commercially successful musical duos of the '60s and '70s. Some of Bono and Cher's notable tracks include I Got You Babe, Little Man, and Baby Don't Go.

21. Chris Kelly and Chris Smith

Chris "Mack Daddy" Kelly (L) and Chris "Daddy Mack" Smith (R)
Chris "Mack Daddy" Kelly (L) and Chris "Daddy Mack" Smith (R) in Munich, Germany. Photo: Fryderyk Gabowicz
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Kris Kross
  • Years active: (1990—2002, 2007—2013)
  • Hit songs: Warm It Up and It's A Shame

Former schoolmates Kelly and Chris Smith were discovered and mentored by Jermaine Dupri before they officially became a musical duo in 1990. The pair gained international fame with their debut album Totally Krossed Out, released in 1992.

Unfortunately, according to CNN Entertainment, Kelly died of acute substance poisoning on 1 May 2013 at the age of 34.

22. Naomi and Wynonna Judd

Naomi Judd (L) and Wynonna Judd (R) speak onstage for the new exhibition debut, The Judds: Dream Chasers.
Naomi Judd (L) and Wynonna Judd (R) speak onstage for the new exhibition debut, The Judds: Dream Chasers, at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: The Judds
  • Years active: (1983–1991, 1994, 1998–2000, 2008–2011, 2015, 2017, 2022–2023)
  • Hit songs: Mama He's Crazy and Why Not Me

Renowned mother-daughter musical duo The Judds, comprised of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, were a tour de force of country music of the 20th and 21st centuries. With hits like Mama He's Crazy, Why Not Me, and Love Can Build a Bridge, The Judds epitomised the spirit of classic country music through their vocal harmonies and high-energy performances.

23. Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

American musicians Willie Nelson (L) and Waylon Jennings (R).
American musicians Willie Nelson (L) and Waylon Jennings (R) talking on a microphone. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: The Highwaymen
  • Years active: (1985–1996)
  • Hit songs: Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys and Just to Satisfy You

Outlaw country music legends Jennings and Willie reigned supreme in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to their memorable vocal style and energetic stage presence. The famous musicians showcased their tight harmonies, infectious melodies, and storytelling prowess through notable songs like Just to Satisfy You.

24. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers

Amy Ray (L) and Emily Saliers (R) of Indigo Girls perform onstage.
Amy Ray (L) and Emily Saliers (R) of Indigo Girls perform onstage during "Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years in Texas. Photo: Rick Kern
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Indigo Girls
  • Years active: (1985–present)
  • Hit songs: Closer to Fine and Power of Two

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are a perfect duality balance of musical talents. The pair is both iconic American singers and songwriters. Together as the Indigo Girls, they have won over legions of fans with their distinctive brand of folk-pop.

Ray and Emily's hits like Closer to Fine, Power of Two, and Get Out the Map were unavoidable in the 90s.

25. Marie Fredriksson and Per Gessle

Marie Fredriksson (L) and Per Gessle (R) of Roxette pose for a portrait.
Marie Fredriksson (L) and Per Gessle (R) of Roxette pose for a portrait in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Paul Bergen
Source: Getty Images
  • Duo/Band: Roxette
  • Years active: (1986–2019; 2024–present)
  • Hit songs: The Look and Listen to Your Heart

Fredriksson and Per Gessle carved a unique niche in the music world with their successful pop-rock sound, with catchy melodies and lyrics. The Swedish pop-rock duo has released several popular tracks, including The Look, Listen to Your Heart, and It Must Have Been Love.

What is a musical duo called?

A musical duo is simply called a duo.

What is the most selling musical duo of all time?

According to Smooth Radio, Simon and Garfunkel sold over 100 million records, making them the most selling musical duo of all time across multiple genres, including pop, rock, and soul.

Who is the best duo in music?

The best duo in music varies based on individual taste. However, some duos like Simon and Garfunkel and Hall and Oates are regarded as some of the best music duos, having sold millions of records worldwide.

What are the most popular duos?

Most popular duos include Simon and Garfunkel, Hall and Oates, Don and Phil, and John and McCartney.

These are some of the most iconic musical duos of all time. The groups are known for their diverse styles, rap flavours, and limitless talent. Their voices and sounds still resonate across generations.

Yen.com.gh published a list of the top Chicago rappers. Chicago is home to some of the best rappers in the world. Some of these rappers include Kanye West, who is dominating the scene and even making it to the international stage.

Some rappers are now dead. However, their legacy lives on through their music. Rap music is divided into several subgenres, including old school, jazz rap, rap rock, and gangsta rap. Discover some of the top Chicago rappers.

