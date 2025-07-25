Top 25 Most iconic musical duos of all time, ranked

Some of the most iconic musical duos of all time include John and McCartney, Karen and Richard Carpenter, and Don and Phil Everly. These legendary pairs have created a lasting influence on music and popular culture worldwide through their powerful songwriting and distinctive vocal blends.

Don and Phil (L), Elton John and Bernie Taupin (M), and Simon and Garfunkel (R) are some of the iconic musical duos. Photo: Ebet Roberts, Peter Kramer, and Henny Ray (modified by author)

Musical duos have shaped entire genres , blending voices and talents to create timeless hits that span decades.

, blending voices and talents to create timeless hits that span decades. Sibling and romantic pairings like The Carpenters and Johnny & June brought unique chemistry to their performances.

like The Carpenters and Johnny & June brought unique chemistry to their performances. Some duos, like Simon & Garfunkel and OutKast, became cultural icons, redefining what collaboration in music could achieve.

Iconic musical duos of all time

When compiling this list, we considered factors such as the duo's impact on the genre, commercial success, critical acclaim, and cultural influence. Rankings may vary based on the latest discoveries, evolving music trends, and differing expert opinions.

Duo/Band Members The Beatles Sir James Paul McCartney and John Winston Ono Lennon The Carpenters Karen Anne Carpenter and Richard Lynn The Everly Brothers Isaac Donald Everly and Phillip Everly The Righteous Brothers William Thomas Medley and Robert Lee Hatfield Simon & Garfunkel Paul Frederic Simon and Arthur Ira Garfunkel Hall & Oates Daryl Franklin Hohl and John William Oates Elton John and Bernie Taupin Elton John and Bernie Taupin The Carters Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter and Shawn Corey Carter Tears for Fears Curt Smith and Roland Jaime Orzábal De La Quintana Jan & Dean William Jan Berry and Dean Ormsby Torrence Steely Dan Walter Carl Becker and Donald Jay Fagen Twenty One Pilots Tyler Robert Joseph and Joshua William Dun Sam & Dave Samuel David Moore and David Prater Jr. Brooks & Dunn Leon Eric Brooks III and Ronald Gene Dunn Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash Daft Punk Thomas Bangalter and Guillaume Emmanuel "Guy-Manuel" de Homem-Christo The White Stripes John Anthony White and Megan Martha White OutKast Antwan André Patton and André Lauren Benjamin Eurythmics Ann Lennox and David Allan Stewart Sonny & Cher Salvatore Phillip "Sonny" Bono and Cheryl Sarkisian Kris Kross Chris Kelly and Chris Smith The Judds Wynonna Ellen Judd and Naomi Judd The Highwaymen Waylon Arnold Jennings and Willie Hugh Nelson Indigo Girls Amy Elizabeth Ray and Emily Ann Saliers Roxette Gun-Marie Fredriksson and Per Håkan Gessle

1. John and McCartney

British Rock musicians Paul McCartney (L) and John Lennon (R), of the group the Beatles, perform on the set of 'The Ed Sullivan Show' at CBS's Studio 50, New York. Photo: Bettmann

Duo/Band : The Beatles

: The Beatles Years active : (19576–1970)

: (19576–1970) Hit songs: Hey Jude and Imagine

Lennon and McCartney are widely considered to be one of the most influential musical duos of all time. The duo were key members of the iconic pop and rock band, The Beatles (1960–1970). The English musicians tapped into the world’s consciousness with songs like Hey Jude, Imagine, and Eleanor Rigby.

2. Karen and Richard Carpenter

Pop singer Karen Carpenter (L), who recorded a string of hit songs with her brother Richard (R). Photo: NBCU Photo Bank

Duo/Band: The Carpenters

The Carpenters Years active: ( 19696–1983)

19696–1983) Hit songs: Yesterday Once More and Top of the World

Karen and Richard are siblings and were the only members of The Carpenters, an American vocal and instrumental duo that was formed in 1969. The pair was the epitome of blue-eyed soft pop duos in the 1970s.

Their timeless hits, such as Yesterday Once More and Top of the World, have become enduring classics that still resonate with music lovers across the globe.

3. Don and Phil Everly

Photo of Don (L) and Phil Everly (R). Photo: Ebet Roberts

Band: The Everly Brothers

The Everly Brothers Year active: (19576–1973, 1983—2014)

(19576–1973, 1983—2014) Hit songs: Cathy's Clown and When Will I Be Loved

Don and Phil were brothers; they gained initial fame in 1957 after releasing the hit song Bye Bye Love. Don and the American singer later became one of the biggest acts in the world thanks to their success, which was fueled by their string of hit songs, including Cathy's Clown and When Will I Be Loved.

According to Billboard, the duo achieved 12 top 10 hits on the chart. They also charted 31 singles on the Hot 100.

4. Bill and Bobby

Bobby Hatfield (L) and Bill Medley (R) pose in the pressroom after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in New York City. Photo: Evan Agostini

Band: The Righteous Brothers

The Righteous Brothers Years active : (1963—1968, 1974—2003)

: (1963—1968, 1974—2003) Hit songs: Just Once in My Life and Ebb Tide

The duo stood out because of their lush arrangements, catchy melodies, and Bill's captivating baritone voice. Bill and Bobby skillfully navigated the realms of pop and soft rock by releasing several timeless hit songs such as Just Once in My Life and Ebb Tide.

Unfortunately, Robert died in November 2003 due to an accidental substance-induced thrombotic heart attack.

5. Simon and Garfunkel

American folk musicians Art Garfunkel (L) and Paul Simon (R) speak onstage during a press conference in New York. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Duo/Band: Simon & Garfunkel

Simon & Garfunkel Years active: (1963–1970)

(1963–1970) Hit songs: The Sound of Silence and Mrs. Robinson

Powerhouse musical duo Simon and Garfunkel were magic: in their melodies, on the charts, and in their own songs, which relied on their insightful lyrics. The pair's studio album Bridge over Troubled Water, released in 1970, is often regarded as the duo's masterpiece.

6. Hall and Oates

Daryl Hall (L) and John Oates (R) of Hall & Oates pose for photos backstage at the Peoria Civic Centre in Peoria, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Duo/Band: Hall & Oates

Hall & Oates Years active: (1970—2024)

(1970—2024) Hit songs: Maneater and Sara Smile

Few musical duos have achieved the iconic status of Daryl Hall and John Oates, the legendary blue-eyed soul and pop-rock pair. Given Hall's masterful songwriting and Oates's angelic voice, the two crafted intricate harmonies and exquisite melodies that resonated with millions of people in the 20th century.

7. Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Elton John (L) and David Furnish (R) attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupin by the Library of Congress in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill

Duo/Band: Elton John and Bernie Taupin

Elton John and Bernie Taupin Years active: (1967—present)

(1967—present) Hit songs: Your Song and Rocket Man

John and Bernie have found success as a songwriting duo thanks to their collaboration spanning over five decades. The duo's songwriting partnership has yielded a catalogue of hits, including Your Song and Rocket Man.

8. Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Jay Z (L) and Beyonce (R) pose backstage at the hit musical "Hamilton" on Broadway at The Richard Rogers Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Duo/Band: The Carters

The Carters Years active: (2002—present)

(2002—present) Hit songs: Crazy in Love and Boss

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have captured the hearts of music lovers worldwide with their music spanning genres like R&B, pop, and hip-hop. The pair is widely regarded as one of the most outstanding musical duos of the 2000s. Beyoncé and Jay-Z gained initial fame when their song 03 Bonnie & Clyde released in 2002 became a major hit.

9. Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith

Curt Smith (L) and Roland Orzabal (R) attend the press conference for the Andre Agassi Foundation's 8th Annual Grand Slam for Children benefit concert in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Carlo Allegri

Duo/Band: Tears for Fears

Tears for Fears Years active: (1981—1991, 2000—present)

(1981—1991, 2000—present) Hit songs: Mad World and Shout

Orzabal and Curt emerged as one of the most successful musical duos of all time, dominating the charts in the 1980s thanks to the combination of their individual strengths in songwriting and performing.

The pair's unique brand of blue-eyed soul spawned numerous unforgettable hits, including Mad World, Shout, and Change.

10. Jan Berry and Dean Torrence

Jan Berry (L) and Dean Torrence (R) during the 2nd Annual American Video Awards at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Duo/Band: Jan & Dean

Jan & Dean Years active: (1957–1968, 1973, 1976–2004)

(1957–1968, 1973, 1976–2004) Hit songs: Surf City and Dead Man's Curve

Dean and Berry were among the biggest acts in early 1960s American pop music, scoring 16 top 40 hits on the Billboard and Cash Box magazine charts. Although the duo was not quite as successful on the Hot 100, they released several hit songs, including Surf City and The Little Old Lady from Pasadena.

11. Donald Fagen and Walter Becker

Walter Becker (L) and Donald Fagen (R) in the 43rd Annual Grammy Awards press room in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Duo/Band: Steely Dan

Steely Dan Years active: (1972—1981, 1993—2017)

(1972—1981, 1993—2017) Hit songs: Bad Sneakers and Cousin Dupree

Donald Fagen and Walter Becker's blending of jazz, rock, and pop made Steely Dan stand out in the music world in the 1970s. Across nine studio albums, the pair delivered songs that were catchy, artistic, and engrossing.

They included My Old School, Bad Sneakers, and Cousin Dupree. In 2001, Fagen and Walter were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

12. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun

Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph (R) attend the 2024 Z100 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Duo/Band: Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots Years active : (2011—present)

: (2011—present) Hit songs: Stressed Out and Ride

Joseph and Josh released their debut studio album, Regional at Best, as members of Twenty One Pilots after a couple of days honing their sound in 2011. The duo's studio album, Blurryface, released in 2015, proved to be an international phenomenon with hit songs like Stressed Out and Ride.

13. Sam Moore and Dave Prater

Sam Moore (L) and Dave Prater (R) are spending time together. Photo: Redferns

Duo/Band: Sam & Dave

Sam & Dave Years active: (1961—1981)

(1961—1981) Hit songs: Soul Man and Hold On, I'm Comin

Moore and Dave came to prominence in the 1960s thanks to their high-energy live performances and catchy, memorable songs. The pair's signature tracks include Soul Man, Hold On, I'm Comin', and When Something Is Wrong with My Baby.

According to Black Past, Moore and Dave split in late 1981 because of a strained friendship between them.

14. Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn

Ronnie Dunn (L) and Kix Brooks (R) of Brooks & Dunn attend day one of CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer

Duo/Band: Brooks & Dunn

Brooks & Dunn Years active: (1990—2010, 2015—present)

(1990—2010, 2015—present) Hit songs: My Maria and Neon Moon

Brooks and Ronnie rose to stardom for recording some of the most loved songs in history. The pair's debut single, Brand New Man, released in 1991, reached number one on Billboard's country singles chart. Brooks and Ronnie's further hits like My Maria and Neon Moon cemented them as an era-defining act.

15. Johnny Cash and June Carter

Johnny Cash (L) and June Carter Cash (R) during Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash on the set of CMT INSIDE FAME at their home in Jamaica. Photo: R. Diamond

Duo/Band: Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash

Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash Years active: (1968—2003)

(1968—2003) Hit songs: It Ain't Me Babe and If I Were a Carpenter

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were both an iconic musical duo and a couple. The lovebirds profoundly impacted the music industry in the 20th century through their powerful performances and unique on-stage chemistry.

Cash and June boast numerous international hits such as Jackson, It Ain't Me Babe, and If I Were a Carpenter.

16. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo

Portrait of Thomas Bangalter (L) and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (R), members of French house and electro duo Daft Punk, Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Paul Bergen

Duo/Band: Daft Punk

Daft Punk Years active: (1993—2021)

(1993—2021) Hit songs: Around The World and Digital Love

Bangalter and Guy-Manuel established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the alternative music scene. They had a unique blend of French house music with elements of disco, funk, and rock.

The pair's introspective lyrics and genre-defying sound produced several popular tracks like Around The World, Digital Love, and Doin' It Right.

17. Jack and Meg White

Jack (L) and Meg White (R) looking at the camera. Photo: Tim Roney

Duo/Band: The White Stripes

The White Stripes Years active: (1997–2011)

(1997–2011) Hit songs: Seven Nation Army and Fell in Love with a Girl

Jack and Meg White are among the most iconic musical duos, male and female, in the history of country music. The White Stripes, consisting of Jack and Meg, brought a fresh, innovative sound to the garage rock scene with albums like White Blood Cells.

Their dynamic performances and eclectic style earned them numerous awards and accolades, including 4 Grammy Awards.

18. Big Boi (Antwan Patton) and André 3000 (André Benjamin)

Big Boi (Antwan Patton) (L) and Andre 3000 (Andre Benjamin) (R) during a past event. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Duo/Band: OutKast

OutKast Years active: (1992–2007, 2014—present)

(1992–2007, 2014—present) Hit songs: Ain't No Thang and Crumblin' Erb

OutKast, the dynamic duo from Atlanta, comprised of Big Boi and André 3000. They are talented musical duos of the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s, famous for revolutionising hip-hop music. The duo's breakthrough came in 1994 with their debut album Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, featuring songs like Player's Ball and Ain't No Thang.

19. Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart

Annie Lennox (L) and Dave Stewart (R) of Eurythmics speak onstage during the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Kane

Duo/Band: Eurythmics

Eurythmics Years active: (1980–1990, 1999–2005, 2014, 2019, 2022)

(1980–1990, 1999–2005, 2014, 2019, 2022) Hit songs: Here Comes the Rain Again and Love Is a Stranger

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, the gifted musical duo of the 80s, took the synth-pop world by storm. With hit songs like Here Comes the Rain Again and Love Is a Stranger, this multi-talented pair demonstrated their versatility and ability to defy convention by earning commercial success.

20. Sonny Bono and Cher

Pop singers Sonny Bono (L) and Cher Bono Allman (R) holding a press conference to announce that they will reunite for a television series, Hollywood, California. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Duo/Band : Sonny & Cher

: Sonny & Cher Years active : 1964–1977

: 1964–1977 Hit songs: I Got You Babe and Little Man

Sonny Bono and Cher met, became friends, got married, and later divorced. But in the midst of all that, they formed one of the most critically and commercially successful musical duos of the '60s and '70s. Some of Bono and Cher's notable tracks include I Got You Babe, Little Man, and Baby Don't Go.

21. Chris Kelly and Chris Smith

Chris "Mack Daddy" Kelly (L) and Chris "Daddy Mack" Smith (R) in Munich, Germany. Photo: Fryderyk Gabowicz

Duo/Band: Kris Kross

Kris Kross Years active: (1990—2002, 2007—2013)

(1990—2002, 2007—2013) Hit songs: Warm It Up and It's A Shame

Former schoolmates Kelly and Chris Smith were discovered and mentored by Jermaine Dupri before they officially became a musical duo in 1990. The pair gained international fame with their debut album Totally Krossed Out, released in 1992.

Unfortunately, according to CNN Entertainment, Kelly died of acute substance poisoning on 1 May 2013 at the age of 34.

22. Naomi and Wynonna Judd

Naomi Judd (L) and Wynonna Judd (R) speak onstage for the new exhibition debut, The Judds: Dream Chasers, at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Duo/Band: The Judds

The Judds Years active: (1983–1991, 1994, 1998–2000, 2008–2011, 2015, 2017, 2022–2023)

(1983–1991, 1994, 1998–2000, 2008–2011, 2015, 2017, 2022–2023) Hit songs: Mama He's Crazy and Why Not Me

Renowned mother-daughter musical duo The Judds, comprised of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, were a tour de force of country music of the 20th and 21st centuries. With hits like Mama He's Crazy, Why Not Me, and Love Can Build a Bridge, The Judds epitomised the spirit of classic country music through their vocal harmonies and high-energy performances.

23. Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

American musicians Willie Nelson (L) and Waylon Jennings (R) talking on a microphone. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Duo/Band: The Highwaymen

The Highwaymen Years active : (1985–1996)

: (1985–1996) Hit songs: Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys and Just to Satisfy You

Outlaw country music legends Jennings and Willie reigned supreme in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to their memorable vocal style and energetic stage presence. The famous musicians showcased their tight harmonies, infectious melodies, and storytelling prowess through notable songs like Just to Satisfy You.

24. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers

Amy Ray (L) and Emily Saliers (R) of Indigo Girls perform onstage during "Austin City Limits Celebrates 50 Years in Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Duo/Band: Indigo Girls

Indigo Girls Years active : (1985–present)

: (1985–present) Hit songs: Closer to Fine and Power of Two

Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are a perfect duality balance of musical talents. The pair is both iconic American singers and songwriters. Together as the Indigo Girls, they have won over legions of fans with their distinctive brand of folk-pop.

Ray and Emily's hits like Closer to Fine, Power of Two, and Get Out the Map were unavoidable in the 90s.

25. Marie Fredriksson and Per Gessle

Marie Fredriksson (L) and Per Gessle (R) of Roxette pose for a portrait in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Photo: Paul Bergen

Duo/Band : Roxette

: Roxette Years active : (1986–2019; 2024–present)

: (1986–2019; 2024–present) Hit songs: The Look and Listen to Your Heart

Fredriksson and Per Gessle carved a unique niche in the music world with their successful pop-rock sound, with catchy melodies and lyrics. The Swedish pop-rock duo has released several popular tracks, including The Look, Listen to Your Heart, and It Must Have Been Love.

What is a musical duo called?

A musical duo is simply called a duo.

What is the most selling musical duo of all time?

According to Smooth Radio, Simon and Garfunkel sold over 100 million records, making them the most selling musical duo of all time across multiple genres, including pop, rock, and soul.

Who is the best duo in music?

The best duo in music varies based on individual taste. However, some duos like Simon and Garfunkel and Hall and Oates are regarded as some of the best music duos, having sold millions of records worldwide.

What are the most popular duos?

Most popular duos include Simon and Garfunkel, Hall and Oates, Don and Phil, and John and McCartney.

These are some of the most iconic musical duos of all time. The groups are known for their diverse styles, rap flavours, and limitless talent. Their voices and sounds still resonate across generations.

