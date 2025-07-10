Here's the full Bee Movie cast and who voiced each memorable character
The Bee Movie cast includes top talents like Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Rock, and other stars who voice its memorable characters. This animated comedy follows Barry B. Benson, a bee who sues humans for stealing honey. With humour, courtroom drama, and unlikely friendships, the film uses its cast to explore justice, purpose, and cross-species connections.
The cast members in Bee Movie lend their voices to a colourful mix of bees, humans, and even mosquitoes. Here’s a closer look at each cast member:
|Actor
|Voicing
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Barry B. Benson
|John Goodman
|Layton T. Montgomery
|Patrick Warburton
|Ken
|Tress MacNeille
|Jeanette Chung
|Melissa Disney
|Venessa Bloome
|Daran Norris
|Honex
|James M. Connor
|Various voices
|Conrad Vernon
|Freddy
|Renée Zellweger
|Venessa Bloome
|Matthew Broderick
|Adam Flayman
|Chris Rock
|Mooseblood
|Kathy Bates
|Janet Benson
|Barry Levinson
|Martin Benson
|Larry King
|Larry King
|Ray Liotta
|Ray Liotta
|Sting
|Sting
|Oprah Winfrey
|Judge Bumbleton
|Larry Miller
|Buzzwell
|Megan Mullally
|Trudy
1. Jerry Seinfeld
- Full name: Jerome Allen Seinfeld
- Date of birth: 29 April 1954
- Profession: Comedian, actor, writer, producer
- Voicing: Barry B. Benson
Jerry Seinfeld is best known for co-creating and starring in the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. In the Bee Movie, he voices Barry B. Benson, a curious and adventurous bee who sues humans for stealing honey. Seinfeld also co-wrote and produced the film, blending his signature humour with animation.
2. John Goodman
- Full name: John Stephen Goodman
- Date of birth: 20 June 1952
- Profession: Actor
- Voicing: Layton T. Montgomery
John Goodman voices the bombastic defence attorney Layton T. Montgomery. Known for his deep voice and commanding presence, Goodman has had a celebrated career with roles in The Big Lebowski, Roseanne, and Monsters, Inc. His performance adds gravitas and flair to the courtroom scenes in the Bee Movie.
3. Patrick Warburton
- Full name: Patrick John Warburton
- Date of birth: 14 November 1964
- Profession: Actor, voice actor
- Voicing: Ken
Warburton's booming voice and comedic timing make Ken, Vanessa's boyfriend, a memorable character. Known for roles in The Tick, Rules of Engagement, and Family Guy, Warburton's Jeanette Chungdelivery brings exaggerated humour and tension to the human-bee love triangle.
5. Tress MacNeille
- Full name: Tress MacNeille
- Date of birth: 20 June 1951
- Profession: Voice actress
- Voicing: Venessa Bloome
A legendary voice actress, MacNeille is known for her work in The Simpsons, Futurama, and Animaniacs. In the Bee Movie, she voices Jeanette Chung and other characters, showcasing her vocal range.
6. Melissa Disney
- Full name: Melissa Smith
- Date of birth: 20 November 1970
- Profession: Voice actress, writer, singer
- Voicing: Vanessa Bloome/female scientist
Disney provides an alternate voice for Vanessa and contributes to other female roles. She's recognised as one of the first women to narrate major movie trailers and has voiced famous characters in As Told by Ginger and various video games.
7. Daran Norris
- Full name: Daran Morrison Nordlund
- Date of birth: 1 November 1964
- Profession: Actor, voice actor
- Voicing: Honex
Norris voices several characters, including an announcer at Honex Industries. He is known for his work in The Fairly OddParents (as Cosmo and Mr. Turner) and brings animated flair and versatility to the bee world.
8. James M. Connor
- Full name: James Michael Connor
- Date of birth: 16 June 1960
- Profession: Actor
- Voicing: Various
James M. Connor is an American actor known for his roles in various television series and films. He voices background bees and human characters and has had recurring roles in The King of Queens, Community, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
9. Conrad Vernon
- Full name: Conrad Vernon IV
- Date of birth: 11 July 1968
- Profession: Director, voice actor
- Voicing: Freddy
Vernon voiced Mason the chimp in Madagascar and directed Sausage Party. He plays various characters in the Bee Movie, including Freddy, the head beekeeper who tends to the bees and is seen smoking them out of the hive.
10. Renée Zellweger
- Full name: Renée Kathleen Zellweger
- Date of birth: 25 April 1969
- Profession: Actress, producer
- Voicing: Vanessa Bloome
The Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger voices Vanessa, the kind-hearted florist who befriends Barry. Known for her roles in Bridget Jones's Diary, Chicago, and Judy, Zellweger lends warmth and sincerity to her character, grounding the film's emotional core.
11. Matthew Broderick
- Full name: Matthew John Broderick
- Date of birth: 21 March 1962
- Profession: Actor, singer
- Voicing: Adam Flayman
Matthew Broderick, famous for Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Broadway work like The Producers, plays Barry's best friend, Adam. His cautious and loyal personality provides a humorous contrast to Barry's boldness, and Broderick's calm tone adds depth to the beehive friendship.
12. Chris Rock
- Full name: Christopher Julius Rock
- Date of birth: 7 February 1965
- Profession: Comedian, actor, filmmaker
- Voicing: Mooseblood
Rock's brief but memorable role as Mooseblood the mosquito is delivered with high-energy humour. Chris Rock also ranks among the funniest comedians featured in films like Madagascar and Grown Ups.
13. Kathy Bates
- Full name: Kathleen Doyle Bates
- Date of birth: 28 June 1948
- Profession: Actress, director
- Voicing: Janet Benson
Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates voices Barry's protective mother, Janet. With standout roles in Misery, Titanic, and American Horror Story, Bates brings maternal warmth and a dash of worry to her role, grounding Barry's home life with heart.
14. Barry Levinson
- Full name: Barry Levinson
- Date of birth: 6 April 1942
- Profession: Director, producer, screenwriter
- Voicing: Martin Benson
Levinson, best known for directing Rain Man, voices Barry's father. His role as a mellow, somewhat confused bee dad adds subtle charm and experience to the cast. In addition to being among the Bee Movie cast voices, this celebrity is known for directing other films, including Rain Man, Good Morning, and Vietnam.
15. Larry King
- Full name: Lawrence Harvey Zeiger
- Date of birth: 19 November 1933
- Profession: Broadcaster, TV host
- Voicing: Bee Larry King
Larry King is one of the Bee Movie cast characters who play a bee version of himself—Bee Larry King. The cameo humorously mirrors his real-life career and lends a playful media satire to the film. His voice brings authentic talk-show flair to the bee world's airwaves.
16. Ray Liotta
- Full name: Raymond Allen Liotta
- Date of birth: 18 December 1954
- Profession: Actor, producer
- Voicing: Ray Liotta
Known for intense roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, Liotta plays a fictionalised, overly dramatic version of himself who sells honey. His exaggerated villainous performance adds irony and self-aware humour to the film's court case.
17. Sting
- Full name: Gordon Matthew
- Date of birth: 2 October 1951
- Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter
- Voicing: Sting
Sting's cameo as himself is both comical and clever. With a name like "Sting" and a history in environmental activism, his inclusion nods to the intersection of celebrity branding and nature. Known from The Police and a solo musical career, he adds musical and cultural weight to the satire.
18. Oprah Winfrey
- Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey
- Date of birth: 29 January 1954
- Profession: Media executive, actress, talk show host
- Voicing: Judge Bumbleton
Oprah Winfrey brings her commanding presence and iconic voice to the role of Judge Bumbleton in the Bee Movie, presiding over the groundbreaking honey lawsuit. A TV show host and philanthropist, Oprah is best known for The Oprah Winfrey Show, and her film credits include The Color Purple and Selma.
19. Larry Miller
- Full name: Lawrence John Miller
- Date of birth: 15 October 1953
- Profession: Comedian, actor
- Voicing: Buzzwell
Larry Miller voices Buzzwell, the strict supervisor at Honex who assigns Barry to his lifelong job. Known for roles in The Nutty Professor and 10 Things I Hate About You, Miller's comedic style adds structure and dry wit to the hive's work culture.
20. Megan Mullally
- Full name: Megan Mullally
- Date of birth: 12 November 1958
- Profession: Actress, singer
- Voicing: Trudy
Best known as Karen Walker in Will & Grace, Mullally voices Trudy, one of the bees in the hive. Her quirky tone and expressive delivery add charm and liveliness to the bee community, reinforcing her comedic reputation.
21. Rip Torn
- Full name: Elmore Rual Torn Jr.
- Date of birth: 6 February 1931
- Profession: Actor
- Voicing: Lou Lo Duca
Rip Torn, known for his rugged voice and commanding presence, lends his voice to Lou Lo Duca, a hard-nosed character in the hive's legal system. Famous for roles in Men in Black and The Larry Sanders Show, Torn's deep voice adds weight to the film's dramatic arc.
22. Michael Richards
- Full name: Michael Anthony Richards
- Date of birth: 24 July 1949
- Profession: Actor, comedian
- Voicing: Bud Ditchwater
Richards, remembered for his role as Kramer in Seinfeld, voices Bud Ditchwater, a grumpy flower deliveryman. His quirky, high-energy delivery adds humour to Barry's first encounters with humans, echoing his classic physical comedy through voice.
23. Mario Joyner
- Full name: Mario Joyner
- Date of birth: 3 October 1961
- Profession: Comedian, actor
- Voicing: Jackson
A long-time friend and collaborator of Jerry Seinfeld, Joyner voices Jackson, one of Barry's supportive bee friends. His work as a stand-up comedian and on shows like Everybody Hates Chris showcases his easygoing, relatable style that fits well within the hive's social circle.
24. Jim Cummings
- Full name: James Jonah Cummings
- Date of birth: 3 November 1952
- Profession: Voice actor, singer
- Voicing: Title narrator/graduation announcer
Jim Cummings, a legendary voice in popular animation movies, narrates the opening of the Bee Movie and announces Barry's Papa's graduation. Known for voicing Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Darkwing Duck, his versatile and warm voice brings a classic animated charm to the film.
25. Tom Papa
- Full name: Thomas Papa Jr.
- Date of birth: 10 November 1968
- Profession: Comedian, actor, writer
- Voicing: Splitz/Klauss Vanderhayden
Tom Papa voices two characters—Splitz and the European-flavoured honey executive Klauss Vanderhayden. A frequent stand-up performer and radio host, Papa's crisp comedic timing and distinct voice give his roles a touch of playful sarcasm.
26. Andy Robin
- Full name: Andy Robin
- Date of birth: 1968
- Profession: Television writer, actor
- Voicing: Jock 2
A former Seinfeld writer, Andy Robin, contributes a voice cameo as one of the athletic bees. Though primarily a writer, his small role as one of the Bee Movie cast voices ties back to the Seinfeld creative team and the show's collaborative energy.
27. David Moses Pimentel
- Full name: David Moses Pimentel
- Date of birth: 2 December 1927
- Profession: Animator, voice actor, storyboard artist
- Voicing: Hector (credited as David Pimentel)
David Pimentel lends his voice to Hector, one of the bees in Barry's hive circle. Primarily known for his behind-the-scenes work as a storyboard artist on films like How to Train Your Dragon and Moana, Pimentel's voice work adds authenticity and insider charm to the film's creative team.
28. Chuck Martin
- Full name: Chuck Martin
- Date of birth: 8 January 1968
- Profession: Writer, actor, director
- Voicing: Andy
Chuck Martin voices Andy, a character in the hive's bustling society. Better known for his writing and producing roles on shows like Arrested Development and The Ellen Show, his voice role adds a touch of subtle wit and narrative pace reflective of his comedic writing style.
29. Olivia Mattingly
- Full name: Olivia Mattingly
- Date of birth: Not publicly available
- Profession: Child voice actor
- Voicing: Little Girl
Young Olivia Mattingly brings to life the role of a curious little girl in the human world. Her voice lends authenticity and charm to the film's portrayal of how children react to bees and the unfolding bee-human story.
30. David Herman
- Full name: David Herman
- Date of birth: 20 February 1967
- Profession: Actor, voice actor, comedian
- Voicing: Buzz, Bob Bumble, Pilot
David Herman's versatility shines through multiple roles in the Bee Movie, from the bee news anchor Bob Bumble to the quirky Buzz and even a human pilot. Known for Office Space and MADtv, Herman's ability to switch tones keeps the film's energy high and comedic beats crisp.
31. Carol Leifer
- Full name: Carol Leifer
- Date of birth: 27 July 1956
- Profession: Comedian, writer, producer
- Voicing: Press Person #1
Leifer, a prominent stand-up comic and Seinfeld writer, plays one of the reporters covering Barry's lawsuit. Her quick delivery and sharp comedic style fit perfectly into the media satire woven into the film's courtroom sequences.
32. Jeff Altman
- Full name: Jeffrey Alan Altman
- Date of birth: 13 August 1951
- Profession: Comedian, actor
- Voicing: Uncle Carl
Jeff Altman, known for his energetic stand-up and appearances in The Dukes of Hazzard, voices Uncle Carl, a minor but memorable member of Barry's extended bee family. His classic comic delivery brings warmth and a touch of old-school humour.
33. Brian Hopkins
- Full name: Brian Hopkins
- Date of birth: Not publicly available
- Profession: Actor, voice actor
- Voicing: Sandy Shrimpkin
Brian Hopkins voices two human characters—the quirky Sandy Shrimpkin and a no-nonsense TSA agent. His voice acting adds realism and comedy to the airport sequence and background scenes involving human systems and structures.
34. John DiMaggio
- Full name: John William DiMaggio
- Date of birth: 4 September 1968
- Profession: Voice actor, comedian, actor
- Voicing: Janitor/Bailiff
John DiMaggio, best known for voicing Bender in Futurama and Jake the Dog in Adventure Time, lends his bold and expressive voice to the roles of the janitor and bailiff in Bee Movie.
35. Nathan D. Morrissey
- Full name: Nathan D. Morrissey
- Date of birth: Not publicly available
- Profession: Voice actor
- Voicing: Boy Crying/Timmy
Nathan D. Morrissey provides the emotional voices of young human characters like Timmy. His performance adds innocence and realism, enhancing the scenes involving public reactions to Barry's actions.
Who plays the lawyer in the Bee Movie?
Actor John Goodman plays the mosquito lawyer Layton T. Montgomery.
Who voices Mooseblood in the Bee Movie?
Actor Chris Rock voices the mosquito character Mooseblood.
The brilliance of the Bee Movie lies not only in its storytelling but in the diverse talents behind each character. From veterans like John Goodman and Renée Zellweger to animation icons like Jim Cummings and Tress MacNeille, the Bee Movie cast transforms a whimsical tale into a memorable cinematic experience for all ages.
