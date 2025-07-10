Here's the full Bee Movie cast and who voiced each memorable character

The Bee Movie cast includes top talents like Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Rock, and other stars who voice its memorable characters. This animated comedy follows Barry B. Benson, a bee who sues humans for stealing honey. With humour, courtroom drama, and unlikely friendships, the film uses its cast to explore justice, purpose, and cross-species connections.

Jerry Seinfeld (L), Oprah Winfrey (M), and Chris Rock (R) are part of the Bee Movie cast.

The Bee Movie cast includes comedians, legendary voice actors, TV icons, and musicians , creating a vibrant mix of characters and personalities.

cast includes , creating a vibrant mix of characters and personalities. Famous figures like Larry King and Ray Liotta play fictional versions of themselves, bringing satire and clever self-awareness.

play fictional versions of themselves, bringing satire and clever self-awareness. Each actor brings depth to their animated role, from courtroom drama to hive life, enhancing the story's emotional and comedic impact.

Bee Movie cast characters

The cast members in Bee Movie lend their voices to a colourful mix of bees, humans, and even mosquitoes. Here’s a closer look at each cast member:

Actor Voicing Jerry Seinfeld Barry B. Benson John Goodman Layton T. Montgomery Patrick Warburton Ken Tress MacNeille Jeanette Chung Melissa Disney Venessa Bloome Daran Norris Honex James M. Connor Various voices Conrad Vernon Freddy Renée Zellweger Venessa Bloome Matthew Broderick Adam Flayman Chris Rock Mooseblood Kathy Bates Janet Benson Barry Levinson Martin Benson Larry King Larry King Ray Liotta Ray Liotta Sting Sting Oprah Winfrey Judge Bumbleton Larry Miller Buzzwell Megan Mullally Trudy

1. Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld at the "Clean Slate" New York Screening held at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York, New York. Photo: John Nacion

Full name : Jerome Allen Seinfeld

: Jerome Allen Seinfeld Date of birth: 29 April 1954

29 April 1954 Profession : Comedian, actor, writer, producer

: Comedian, actor, writer, producer Voicing: Barry B. Benson

Jerry Seinfeld is best known for co-creating and starring in the iconic sitcom Seinfeld. In the Bee Movie, he voices Barry B. Benson, a curious and adventurous bee who sues humans for stealing honey. Seinfeld also co-wrote and produced the film, blending his signature humour with animation.

2. John Goodman

Actor John Goodman attends The Roseanne Series Premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: VALERIE MACON

Full name: John Stephen Goodman

John Stephen Goodman Date of birth : 20 June 1952

: 20 June 1952 Profession : Actor

: Actor Voicing: Layton T. Montgomery

John Goodman voices the bombastic defence attorney Layton T. Montgomery. Known for his deep voice and commanding presence, Goodman has had a celebrated career with roles in The Big Lebowski, Roseanne, and Monsters, Inc. His performance adds gravitas and flair to the courtroom scenes in the Bee Movie.

3. Patrick Warburton

Actor Patrick Warburton attends the Film Independent Special Screening of The Duel at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Full name : Patrick John Warburton

: Patrick John Warburton Date of birth : 14 November 1964

: 14 November 1964 Profession : Actor, voice actor

: Actor, voice actor Voicing: Ken

Warburton's booming voice and comedic timing make Ken, Vanessa's boyfriend, a memorable character. Known for roles in The Tick, Rules of Engagement, and Family Guy, Warburton's Jeanette Chungdelivery brings exaggerated humour and tension to the human-bee love triangle.

5. Tress MacNeille

Voice Actress Tress Macneille speaks on stage during Emerald City Comicon at the Washington State Convention Centre in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward

Full name : Tress MacNeille

: Tress MacNeille Date of birth : 20 June 1951

: 20 June 1951 Profession: Voice actress

Voice actress Voicing: Venessa Bloome

A legendary voice actress, MacNeille is known for her work in The Simpsons, Futurama, and Animaniacs. In the Bee Movie, she voices Jeanette Chung and other characters, showcasing her vocal range.

6. Melissa Disney

Ryan Paul James (L) and Melissa Disney (R) attend the 15th Annual Thirst Project Gala at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name : Melissa Smith

: Melissa Smith Date of birth : 20 November 1970

: 20 November 1970 Profession : Voice actress, writer, singer

: Voice actress, writer, singer Voicing: Vanessa Bloome/female scientist

Disney provides an alternate voice for Vanessa and contributes to other female roles. She's recognised as one of the first women to narrate major movie trailers and has voiced famous characters in As Told by Ginger and various video games.

7. Daran Norris

Actor Daran Norris arrives in the Los Angeles Animation Film Festival - Team: America: World Police" premiere at Regent Showcase Theatre in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Beck Starr

Full name: Daran Morrison Nordlund

Daran Morrison Nordlund Date of birth: 1 November 1964

1 November 1964 Profession : Actor, voice actor

: Actor, voice actor Voicing: Honex

Norris voices several characters, including an announcer at Honex Industries. He is known for his work in The Fairly OddParents (as Cosmo and Mr. Turner) and brings animated flair and versatility to the bee world.

8. James M. Connor

Actor James M. Connor attends the TV Land Icon Awards at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jason Kempin

Full name : James Michael Connor

: James Michael Connor Date of birth: 16 June 1960

16 June 1960 Profession : Actor

: Actor Voicing: Various

James M. Connor is an American actor known for his roles in various television series and films. He voices background bees and human characters and has had recurring roles in The King of Queens, Community, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

9. Conrad Vernon

Conrad Vernon attends Prime Video's "Sausage Party: Foodtopia" Special Screening at Cinespia at Hollywood Forever in Hollywood, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Full name: Conrad Vernon IV

Conrad Vernon IV Date of birth : 11 July 1968

: 11 July 1968 Profession : Director, voice actor

: Director, voice actor Voicing: Freddy

Vernon voiced Mason the chimp in Madagascar and directed Sausage Party. He plays various characters in the Bee Movie, including Freddy, the head beekeeper who tends to the bees and is seen smoking them out of the hive.

10. Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger attends the 2025 Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name : Renée Kathleen Zellweger

: Renée Kathleen Zellweger Date of birth: 25 April 1969

25 April 1969 Profession : Actress, producer

: Actress, producer Voicing: Vanessa Bloome

The Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger voices Vanessa, the kind-hearted florist who befriends Barry. Known for her roles in Bridget Jones's Diary, Chicago, and Judy, Zellweger lends warmth and sincerity to her character, grounding the film's emotional core.

11. Matthew Broderick

Matthew Broderick attends a rally for the New York City Landmark West Park Presbyterian Church. Photo: Rob Kim

Full name : Matthew John Broderick

: Matthew John Broderick Date of birth : 21 March 1962

: 21 March 1962 Profession: Actor, singer

Actor, singer Voicing: Adam Flayman

Matthew Broderick, famous for Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Broadway work like The Producers, plays Barry's best friend, Adam. His cautious and loyal personality provides a humorous contrast to Barry's boldness, and Broderick's calm tone adds depth to the beehive friendship.

12. Chris Rock

Chris Rock performs onstage during the Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM at Beacon Theatre in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name: Christopher Julius Rock

Christopher Julius Rock Date of birth: 7 February 1965

7 February 1965 Profession : Comedian, actor, filmmaker

: Comedian, actor, filmmaker Voicing: Mooseblood

Rock's brief but memorable role as Mooseblood the mosquito is delivered with high-energy humour. Chris Rock also ranks among the funniest comedians featured in films like Madagascar and Grown Ups.

13. Kathy Bates

Actress Kathy Bates attends the 8th Annual Women In Entertainment Summit at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Full name : Kathleen Doyle Bates

: Kathleen Doyle Bates Date of birth : 28 June 1948

: 28 June 1948 Profession : Actress, director

: Actress, director Voicing: Janet Benson

Oscar-winning actress Kathy Bates voices Barry's protective mother, Janet. With standout roles in Misery, Titanic, and American Horror Story, Bates brings maternal warmth and a dash of worry to her role, grounding Barry's home life with heart.

14. Barry Levinson

Barry Levinson at The Alto Knights New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, New York.Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Full name : Barry Levinson

: Barry Levinson Date of birth: 6 April 1942

6 April 1942 Profession : Director, producer, screenwriter

: Director, producer, screenwriter Voicing: Martin Benson

Levinson, best known for directing Rain Man, voices Barry's father. His role as a mellow, somewhat confused bee dad adds subtle charm and experience to the cast. In addition to being among the Bee Movie cast voices, this celebrity is known for directing other films, including Rain Man, Good Morning, and Vietnam.

15. Larry King

Actor Larry King poses for a picture in the studio. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Full name : Lawrence Harvey Zeiger

: Lawrence Harvey Zeiger Date of birth : 19 November 1933

: 19 November 1933 Profession : Broadcaster, TV host

: Broadcaster, TV host Voicing: Bee Larry King

Larry King is one of the Bee Movie cast characters who play a bee version of himself—Bee Larry King. The cameo humorously mirrors his real-life career and lends a playful media satire to the film. His voice brings authentic talk-show flair to the bee world's airwaves.

16. Ray Liotta

Ray Liotta attends the "Alex of Venice" Premiere in Deauville, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Full name: Raymond Allen Liotta

Raymond Allen Liotta Date of birth : 18 December 1954

: 18 December 1954 Profession : Actor, producer

: Actor, producer Voicing: Ray Liotta

Known for intense roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, Liotta plays a fictionalised, overly dramatic version of himself who sells honey. His exaggerated villainous performance adds irony and self-aware humour to the film's court case.

17. Sting

Sting performs on stage during the Cherrytree Music Company's 20th Anniversary Concert at The Belasco in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Full name : Gordon Matthew

: Gordon Matthew Date of birth: 2 October 1951

2 October 1951 Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter

Musician, singer-songwriter Voicing: Sting

Sting's cameo as himself is both comical and clever. With a name like "Sting" and a history in environmental activism, his inclusion nods to the intersection of celebrity branding and nature. Known from The Police and a solo musical career, he adds musical and cultural weight to the satire.

18. Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2025 Literacy Partners Evening of Readings & Gala Dinner at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers in New York City. Photo: Randy Brooke

Full name: Oprah Gail Winfrey

Oprah Gail Winfrey Date of birth : 29 January 1954

: 29 January 1954 Profession : Media executive, actress, talk show host

: Media executive, actress, talk show host Voicing: Judge Bumbleton

Oprah Winfrey brings her commanding presence and iconic voice to the role of Judge Bumbleton in the Bee Movie, presiding over the groundbreaking honey lawsuit. A TV show host and philanthropist, Oprah is best known for The Oprah Winfrey Show, and her film credits include The Color Purple and Selma.

19. Larry Miller

Larry Miller attends the 2023 Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street in New York City. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Full name : Lawrence John Miller

: Lawrence John Miller Date of birth : 15 October 1953

: 15 October 1953 Profession: Comedian, actor

Comedian, actor Voicing: Buzzwell

Larry Miller voices Buzzwell, the strict supervisor at Honex who assigns Barry to his lifelong job. Known for roles in The Nutty Professor and 10 Things I Hate About You, Miller's comedic style adds structure and dry wit to the hive's work culture.

20. Megan Mullally

Megan Mullally attends the Vivid Sydney Unscripted and Unfiltered in conversation press conference at Pier One Sydney Harbour in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Wendell Teodoro

Full name : Megan Mullally

: Megan Mullally Date of birth : 12 November 1958

: 12 November 1958 Profession: Actress, singer

Actress, singer Voicing: Trudy

Best known as Karen Walker in Will & Grace, Mullally voices Trudy, one of the bees in the hive. Her quirky tone and expressive delivery add charm and liveliness to the bee community, reinforcing her comedic reputation.

21. Rip Torn

Rip Torn during 2006 U.S. Comedy Arts Festival, Larry Sanders Tribute in Aspen, Colorado, United States. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Elmore Rual Torn Jr.

: Elmore Rual Torn Jr. Date of birth : 6 February 1931

: 6 February 1931 Profession : Actor

: Actor Voicing: Lou Lo Duca

Rip Torn, known for his rugged voice and commanding presence, lends his voice to Lou Lo Duca, a hard-nosed character in the hive's legal system. Famous for roles in Men in Black and The Larry Sanders Show, Torn's deep voice adds weight to the film's dramatic arc.

22. Michael Richards

Michael Richards (L) and Jerry Seinfeld (R) attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Full name: Michael Anthony Richards

Michael Anthony Richards Date of birth : 24 July 1949

: 24 July 1949 Profession: Actor, comedian

Actor, comedian Voicing: Bud Ditchwater

Richards, remembered for his role as Kramer in Seinfeld, voices Bud Ditchwater, a grumpy flower deliveryman. His quirky, high-energy delivery adds humour to Barry's first encounters with humans, echoing his classic physical comedy through voice.

23. Mario Joyner

Comedian Mario Joyner during an interview with host Jay Leno. Photo: Paul Drinkwater

Full name: Mario Joyner

Mario Joyner Date of birth: 3 October 1961

3 October 1961 Profession : Comedian, actor

: Comedian, actor Voicing: Jackson

A long-time friend and collaborator of Jerry Seinfeld, Joyner voices Jackson, one of Barry's supportive bee friends. His work as a stand-up comedian and on shows like Everybody Hates Chris showcases his easygoing, relatable style that fits well within the hive's social circle.

24. Jim Cummings

Jim Cummings arrives at Disney's 'Christopher Robin' premiere at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Axelle

Full name: James Jonah Cummings

James Jonah Cummings Date of birth: 3 November 1952

3 November 1952 Profession: Voice actor, singer

Voice actor, singer Voicing: Title narrator/graduation announcer

Jim Cummings, a legendary voice in popular animation movies, narrates the opening of the Bee Movie and announces Barry's Papa's graduation. Known for voicing Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Darkwing Duck, his versatile and warm voice brings a classic animated charm to the film.

25. Tom Papa

Tom Papa visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Full name: Thomas Papa Jr.

Thomas Papa Jr. Date of birth: 10 November 1968

10 November 1968 Profession : Comedian, actor, writer

: Comedian, actor, writer Voicing: Splitz/Klauss Vanderhayden

Tom Papa voices two characters—Splitz and the European-flavoured honey executive Klauss Vanderhayden. A frequent stand-up performer and radio host, Papa's crisp comedic timing and distinct voice give his roles a touch of playful sarcasm.

26. Andy Robin

Andy Robin arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "UNFROSTED" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz

Full name : Andy Robin

: Andy Robin Date of birth: 1968

1968 Profession: Television writer, actor

Television writer, actor Voicing: Jock 2

A former Seinfeld writer, Andy Robin, contributes a voice cameo as one of the athletic bees. Though primarily a writer, his small role as one of the Bee Movie cast voices ties back to the Seinfeld creative team and the show's collaborative energy.

27. David Moses Pimentel

David Moses comfortably seated on a couch with his legs crossed. Photo: @david.pimente

Full name : David Moses Pimentel

: David Moses Pimentel Date of birth : 2 December 1927

: 2 December 1927 Profession : Animator, voice actor, storyboard artist

: Animator, voice actor, storyboard artist Voicing: Hector (credited as David Pimentel)

David Pimentel lends his voice to Hector, one of the bees in Barry's hive circle. Primarily known for his behind-the-scenes work as a storyboard artist on films like How to Train Your Dragon and Moana, Pimentel's voice work adds authenticity and insider charm to the film's creative team.

28. Chuck Martin

Chuck Martin speaking on a microphone during a past event. Photo: @MrChuckMartin

Full name : Chuck Martin

: Chuck Martin Date of birth : 8 January 1968

: 8 January 1968 Profession : Writer, actor, director

: Writer, actor, director Voicing: Andy

Chuck Martin voices Andy, a character in the hive's bustling society. Better known for his writing and producing roles on shows like Arrested Development and The Ellen Show, his voice role adds a touch of subtle wit and narrative pace reflective of his comedic writing style.

29. Olivia Mattingly

Full name : Olivia Mattingly

: Olivia Mattingly Date of birth : Not publicly available

: Not publicly available Profession : Child voice actor

: Child voice actor Voicing: Little Girl

Young Olivia Mattingly brings to life the role of a curious little girl in the human world. Her voice lends authenticity and charm to the film's portrayal of how children react to bees and the unfolding bee-human story.

30. David Herman

David Herman attends the Bob's Burgers x Shake Shack Pop Up during Comic-Con International 2018 at Shake Shack in San Diego, California. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name : David Herman

: David Herman Date of birth : 20 February 1967

: 20 February 1967 Profession : Actor, voice actor, comedian

: Actor, voice actor, comedian Voicing: Buzz, Bob Bumble, Pilot

David Herman's versatility shines through multiple roles in the Bee Movie, from the bee news anchor Bob Bumble to the quirky Buzz and even a human pilot. Known for Office Space and MADtv, Herman's ability to switch tones keeps the film's energy high and comedic beats crisp.

31. Carol Leifer

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW pictured Carol Leifer: Photo: Weiss Eubanks

Full name : Carol Leifer

: Carol Leifer Date of birth: 27 July 1956

27 July 1956 Profession : Comedian, writer, producer

: Comedian, writer, producer Voicing: Press Person #1

Leifer, a prominent stand-up comic and Seinfeld writer, plays one of the reporters covering Barry's lawsuit. Her quick delivery and sharp comedic style fit perfectly into the media satire woven into the film's courtroom sequences.

32. Jeff Altman

Jeff Altman performs at The Comedy Store's 40th anniversary celebration at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Full name : Jeffrey Alan Altman

: Jeffrey Alan Altman Date of birth: 13 August 1951

13 August 1951 Profession : Comedian, actor

: Comedian, actor Voicing: Uncle Carl

Jeff Altman, known for his energetic stand-up and appearances in The Dukes of Hazzard, voices Uncle Carl, a minor but memorable member of Barry's extended bee family. His classic comic delivery brings warmth and a touch of old-school humour.

33. Brian Hopkins

Full name : Brian Hopkins

: Brian Hopkins Date of birth : Not publicly available

: Not publicly available Profession : Actor, voice actor

: Actor, voice actor Voicing: Sandy Shrimpkin

Brian Hopkins voices two human characters—the quirky Sandy Shrimpkin and a no-nonsense TSA agent. His voice acting adds realism and comedy to the airport sequence and background scenes involving human systems and structures.

34. John DiMaggio

American voice actor John DiMaggio during C2E2 on the main stage for the "Good News, Everyone! A Futurama Cast Reunion" at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Full name: John William DiMaggio

John William DiMaggio Date of birth : 4 September 1968

: 4 September 1968 Profession : Voice actor, comedian, actor

: Voice actor, comedian, actor Voicing: Janitor/Bailiff

John DiMaggio, best known for voicing Bender in Futurama and Jake the Dog in Adventure Time, lends his bold and expressive voice to the roles of the janitor and bailiff in Bee Movie.

35. Nathan D. Morrissey

Full name: Nathan D. Morrissey

Nathan D. Morrissey Date of birth : Not publicly available

: Not publicly available Profession : Voice actor

: Voice actor Voicing: Boy Crying/Timmy

Nathan D. Morrissey provides the emotional voices of young human characters like Timmy. His performance adds innocence and realism, enhancing the scenes involving public reactions to Barry's actions.

Who plays the lawyer in the Bee Movie?

Actor John Goodman plays the mosquito lawyer Layton T. Montgomery.

Who voices Mooseblood in the Bee Movie?

Actor Chris Rock voices the mosquito character Mooseblood.

The brilliance of the Bee Movie lies not only in its storytelling but in the diverse talents behind each character. From veterans like John Goodman and Renée Zellweger to animation icons like Jim Cummings and Tress MacNeille, the Bee Movie cast transforms a whimsical tale into a memorable cinematic experience for all ages.

