25 of the most beautiful Indian actresses making it big in Bollywood in 2023

The Hindi film sector, which ranks as the world's second after Hollywood, is known as Bollywood. It has presented gorgeous Indian actresses who've already enthralled their audiences worldwide with their mesmerizing elegance and outstanding performing skills.

India is known for its rich and diverse cultural backgrounds. The most lovely women in India are so beyond timeless elegance and gorgeous personal appearance. These women are well-known among the country's most acclaimed and talented individuals and are amazingly glamorous and captivating.

25 of the most beautiful Indian actresses

While it is difficult to compile a list of the most beautiful Indian actresses, the following are some of the most attractive Bollywood actresses. They are mighty in terms of appearance, fashion statements, and trend-setting. Note that they are arranged in no particular order. So, who is the most beautiful Indian actress?

1. Anushka Sharma

Year of birth: 1 May 1988

1 May 1988 Age: 34 years old (as of January 2023)

34 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Ayodhya, India

She is a Hindi actress and erstwhile producer from India. She has won numerous awards, including the Filmfare Award. As of 2018, she was one of India's highest-paid actresses. She started her acting career in 2008 in the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and has since starred in several other films and TV series, such as PK (2014) and Sultan (2016).

2. Shraddha Kapoor

Year of birth: 3 March 1987

3 March 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of January 2023)

35 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is an Indian actress best known for her work in Hindi movies. She ranks among India's highest-paid female actors, appearing on Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 list in 2016 and Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list as of 2014.

3. Radhika Apte

Year of birth: 7 September 1985

7 September 1985 Age: 37 years old (as of January 2023)

37 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Vellore, India

Radhika is a Bollywood actress. She primarily works in Hindi movies but has also appeared in Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, English-language, and Telugu films. She started her professional career in theatre and made her film debut in the Hindi fantasy Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! (2005). She has since been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Parched (2015) and Ghoul (2018).

4. Tamannah Bhatia

Year of birth: 21 December 1989

21 December 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of January 2023)

33 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is an actress who has primarily appeared in Telugu and Tamil movies and a few Hindi films. She made her acting debut in 2005 in the Hindi film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. She also made her Telegu debut in 2005 in the film Sree. She appeared in her first Tamil in 2006 in the film Kedi.

5. Priyanka Chopra

Year of birth: 18 July 1982

18 July 1982 Age: 40 years old (as of January 2023)

40 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Jamshedpur, India

Chopra is a Bollywood actress and famous producer. She is considered India's highest-paid actress, with five Filmfare Awards and two National Film Awards to her credit. She started her acting career in the 2001 short film Sajan Mere Satrangiya and has been featured in several other films, such as Karam (2005) and Gunday (2014).

6. Vidya Balan

Year of birth: 1 January 1979

1 January 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of 2023)

45 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is a Bollywood actress recognized for her roles in female-led films that pioneered a change in the depiction of women in Hindi cinema. Vidya has received numerous awards, seven Filmfare Awards and National Film Awards. She has 52 acting credits and has been featured in films such as Carry On, Munna Bhai (2006) and Kahaani (2012).

7. Sara Ali Khan

Year of birth: 12 August 1995

12 August 1995 Age: 27 years old (as of January 2023)

27 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Sara is a Bollywood star who primarily appears in Hindi cinema. She started her acting profession in 2018 in the film Kedarnath and has been featured in several other films and TV series, such as Love Aaj Kal (2020) and Case Toh Banta Hai (2022).

8. Nithya Menen

Year of birth: 8 April 1988

8 April 1988 Age: 34 years old (as of January 2023)

34 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Bengaluru, India

Nithya is an Indian actress and famous singer who has appeared in over 50 feature films in six languages: Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and English. She has received two South Indian International Movie Awards, two Nandi Awards, and three Filmfare Awards South during her professional acting life. She has 62 acting credits, with Choti Maa-Ek Anokha Bandhan (2006) being her debut TV series.

9. Bhumi Pednekar

Year of birth: 18 July 1989

18 July 1989 Age: 33 years old (as of January 2023)

33 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is a Bollywood actress who has appeared in several films. She made her acting debut as an obese bride in the firm's romantic humour Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015), for which she received the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

10. Taapsee Pannu

Year of birth: 1 August 1987

1 August 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of January 2023)

35 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: New Delhi, India

She is an Indian actress best known for her work in Telugu, Tamil films and Hindi. Taapsee made her acting debut in the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010 and her Bollywood debut in the Hindi film Chashme Baddoor in 2013.

11. Kajal Aggarwal

Year of birth: 19 June 1985

19 June 1985 Age: 37 years old (as of January 2023)

37 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is an Indian model and actress who primarily appears in Tamil and Telugu films and a few Hindi movies. Aggarwal began her acting career in the 2004 Hindi film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na…, and her first Telugu film, Lakshmi Kalyanam, was released in 2007.

12. Ileana D'Cruz

Year of birth: 1 November 1986

1 November 1986 Age: 36 years old (as of January 2023)

36 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is an Indian actress and renowned model who works primarily in Hindi movies, Telugu, and Tamil. She made her acting debut in 2006 in the film Devadasu. She has since been featured in several other films, such as Barfi! (2012) and The Big Bull (2021).

13. Kiara Advani

Year of birth: 31 July 1992

31 July 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of January 2023)

30 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is an Indian actress featured in both Hindi and Telugu films. Kiara started her acting career in 2014 in the film Fugly. She has been featured in several other films, such as Lust Stories (2018) and Kabir Singh (2019).

14. Kriti Sanon

Year of birth: 27 July 1990

27 July 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of January 2023)

32 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: New Delhi, India

Kriti is an Indian actress who has appeared in Hindi and Telugu movies. She started as a lead actress in the 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine, and her performance in this film garnered her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She has been featured in several other films, such as Stree (2018) and Mimi (2021).

15. Adah Sharma

Year of birth: 11 May 1992

11 May 1992 Age: 30 years old (as of January 2023)

30 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is an Indian actress who primarily works in Telugu and Hindi cinema. She started her acting career in 2008 in the film 1920. She has been featured in several other films and TV shows, such as Hasee Toh Phasee (2014) and Kshanam (2016).

16. Nushrat Bharucha

Year of birth: 17 May 1985

17 May 1985 Age: 37 years old (as of January 2023)

37 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is a Hindi film actress from India. She is famously known for appearing in films such as Jai Santoshi Maa (2006), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015), Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) and Ram Setu (2022).

17. Jahnvi Kapoor

Year of birth: 6 March 1997

6 March 1997 Age: 25 years old (as of January 2023)

25 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is an actress who primarily appears in Hindi movies. Jahnvi began her acting career in 2018 with the commercially successful romantic drama Dhadak. She has also appeared in several other films, such as Ghost Stories (2020), Roohi (2021) and Good Luck Jerry (2022).

18. Rakul Preet Singh

Year of birth: 10 October 1990

10 October 1990 Age: 32 years old (as of January 2023)

32 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: New Delhi, India

She is a film actress best known for her roles in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Rakul began her acting career in 2009 in the Kannada film Gilli. She has also been featured in several other films, such as To Father with Love (2021) and Sardar Ka Grandson (2021).

19. Dia Mirza

Year of birth: 9 December 1981

9 December 1981 Age: 41 years old (as of January 2023)

41 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Hyderabad, India

She is an actress, famous model, social worker, and producer from India who primarily works in Hindi movies. Dia started her acting career in 1999 in the film En Swasa Katre. She has also been featured in several other films, such as Carry On, Munna Bhai (2006) and Sanju (2018).

20. Sonakshi Sinha

Year of birth: 2 June 1987

2 June 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of January 2023)

35 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Patna, India

She is a Bollywood actress. Sonakshi started her acting career in 2010 in the film Dabangg. She has since been featured in several other films, such as Son of Holiday: A Soldier is Never Off Duty (2014), Lootera (2013) and Sardaar (2012).

21. Neha Dhupia

Year of birth: 27 August 1980

27 August 1980 Age: 42 years old (as of January 2023)

42 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Kochi, India

Neha is an actress and famous model who works primarily in Hindi cinema and Telugu, Malayalam, and Punjabi. She has more than 70 acting credits and has been featured in films such as Chup Chup Ke (2006), Singh is King (2008) and Tumhari Sulu (2017).

22. Isha Koppikar

Year of birth: 19 September 1976

19 September 1976 Age: 46 years old (as of January 2023)

46 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mahim, Mumbai, India

Isha is a model, and actress best known for her work in Hindi films. She has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Kannada films. She began her acting career in 1998 in the film Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkhan.

23. Aarti Chhabria

Year of birth: 21 November 1982

21 November 1982 Age: 40 years old (as of January 2023)

40 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

She is an Indian former model and actress who has appeared in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Punjabi movies. She started her acting career in 1989 in the film Akanksha and has been featured in several others, such as Santha (2007) and Rajani (2011).

24. Genelia D'Souza

Year of birth: 5 August 1987

5 August 1987 Age: 35 years old (as of January 2023)

35 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Mumbai, India

Genelia is an Indian model and actress who works primarily in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. She started her acting profession in 2003 with the box-office hit Tujhe Meri Kasam after obtaining massive recognition in a Parker Pen commercial with Amitabh Bachchan.

25. Shalini Pandey

Year of birth: 23 September 1993

23 September 1993 Age: 29 years old (as of January 2023)

29 years old (as of January 2023) Place of birth: Jabalpur, India

Shalini has appeared in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu movies. She began her acting career in the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017) and has since appeared in the Telugu films Mahanati (2018) and 118 (2019), the Hindi film Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) and the Tamil film 100% Kadhal (2019).

Who is India's No.1 actress?

Kareena Kapoor. She is an Indian actress who mainly appears in Hindu films. According to Box Office India (BOI), she tops the list with 8865-star power.

Who is the best South Indian actress in 2023?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has long been regarded as one of South India's leading actresses. She has always been a celebrity in the Telugu and Tamil film sectors, but her role in Pushpa cemented her worldwide fame.

Who is the most beautiful girl in South India?

It is subjective to say who the most beautiful girl in South India is, as beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Nonetheless, many consider Nayanthara to be one of the most stunning actresses in South Indian cinema. She has received numerous awards and Filmfare Awards and has been nominated for numerous others.

Who is India's tallest actress?

Anushka Shetty, born in Mangaluru, India, is the tallest actress. She is 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

It is always challenging to come up with a list of the most beautiful Indian actresses because everyone is beautiful in their unique way. Above are some of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses whose beauty is beyond their physical attributes. They are well-known among the most acclaimed and talented people in the country.

